Best bank offers in Singapore (September 2025): Win a XPeng G6 Electric Car, get 50% off flights and more

Everybody loves credit card sign-up promotions, but not many of us realise the promotions don't end with a welcome gift. Banks actually shower us with tons of lifestyle deals and perks just for owning and using their credit cards or debit cards — think priority early access to concert tickets, exclusive discounts, and more.

This September, you could walk away with a Xpeng G6 electric car from Trust. With POSB, seniors can get $12 cash simply for linking their NRIC to their PayNow. Plus, every day of the week, score 50 per cent off flights and hotels with DBS/POSB!

Here's a look at all the ongoing bank offers and deals in Singapore that you can enjoy with your credit card or simply with your banking app, including lucky draws, cashback or gift promotions, and flight deals.

Trust's 3rd Birthday: Win an Xpeng G6 Electric Car

Trust Bank is turning three, and they're giving away three brand new XPENG G6 electric cars! Every draw has one winner, and you can stack your chances in a few simple ways.

How to earn lucky draw chances:

Sign up for a Trust product (never held before):

- NTUC/Trust Link Credit Card: Three chances

- Trust Cashback Card: Three chances

- Trust Savings Account: One chance

Refer a friend (unlimited referrals): Each successful referral = Three chances

All new and existing Trust customers can join, as long as your account is valid and in good standing.

Promotion runs Sept 1 - Dec 31, 2025.

There are three separate draws, and if you don't win in the first, your chances carry over to the next round.

Draw dates and deadlines:

What you can win:

One Xpeng G6 Long Range Pro car will be given away in each draw (three in total).

Prize does not include COE, insurance, registration, or upkeep costs.

Each customer can win only once.

Winners will be notified via the Trust app and email, and published on Trust's website.

OCBC SG60: Collect limited-edition Disney's Stitch charms

Celebrate SG60 with OCBC's exclusive range of Disney's Stitch charms, each featuring a local twist-from gem biscuits to bubble tea. These collectables are available for a limited time and stocks are expected to run out fast.

How to get your Stitch charm:

1. Apply for a new OCBC product

Open a qualifying savings account (Child Development, MyOwn, or 360 Account)

Or apply for an OCBC Rewards Card (for new cardholders, plus a minimum S$60 spend within 30 days)

Get one charm per successful application

2. Deposit S$6,000 in fresh funds

Top up your OCBC 360 Account with at least $6,000 in new funds and register your interest

Funds will be earmarked for 60 days

3. Redeem using reward points or miles

Swap OCBC$, 90°N Miles, or VOYAGE Miles for a Stitch charm under Rewards > Hot Deals in the OCBC app

OCBC$: 5,000 | 90°N Miles: 1,327 | VOYAGE Miles: 1,238

Bonus:

Catch Stitch in person at OCBC Wisma Atria's tropical display for a photo-op during SG60. More promos and events are happening at this flagship space.

Things to note:

Charms are available while stocks last; T&Cs apply.

Only the design on your voucher is eligible for collection.

Uncollected charms will be forfeited after Dec 31, 2025.

DBS Half-priced Holidays

Looking to stretch your travel budget without cutting back on the fun? With DBS Half-priced Holidays, the only thing you'll be cutting is prices — and in half. From now till Dec 31, 2025, enjoy 50 per cent off travel bookings every single day of the week — exclusively with your DBS/POSB card.

Whether you're booking flights, hotels, or activities, there's a fresh deal waiting daily across popular platforms like Trip.com, Expedia, Cathay Pacific, KKday, Klook, and more.

Keep an eye out for daily promo codes — here's a summary:

UOB Nation of Savers SG60 Bonanza

Looking for a reason to boost your savings? With the UOB Nation of Savers SG60 Bonanza, you can earn guaranteed cash credits and stand a chance to win in a $21,800 lucky draw-all by topping up your savings.

How it works:

Sign up via Rewards+ on UOB TMRW before Sept 30, 2025.

Deposit new funds (at least $20,000) into your eligible UOB savings account. Keep the funds set aside for seven months — no withdrawals during this period.

Get rewarded based on how much you deposit:

Enter the lucky draw for a shot at these prizes:

Boost your chances:

- Double your lucky draw entries if you apply for a new eligible savings account or credit your monthly salary into your account.Eligible UOB savings accounts include: UOB Passbook Savings Account, UOB Uniplus Account, UOB Stash Account, UOB One Account or UOB Lady's Savings Account

Promotion ends Sept 30, 2025.

POSB: Up to $12 cash reward for linking your NRIC to PayNow (for seniors)

If you're 55 or older and a POSB/DBS customer, you can earn up to $12 just by linking your NRIC to PayNow and making a few simple transactions.

How it works:

Who's eligible?

- Singapore Citizens and PRs aged 55 and above (born in or before 1970), who haven't linked their NRIC to PayNow with POSB/DBS in the past six months.

How to qualify:

Link your NRIC to your POSB/DBS account using PayNow (via digibank mobile or online). Make at least three local PayNow or PayLah! transactions during the qualifying period.

Rewards:

(Limited to first 10,000 qualified customers per period.)

Promo period:

- Qualifying Period 1: Aug 1 - Sept 30, 2025

- Qualifying Period 2: Nov 1 - Dec 31, 2025

No sign-up required: You'll be automatically enrolled if eligible.

Other notes:

- Reward is credited to your PayNow-linked account within two months after the period ends.

- Existing PayNow NRIC links with other banks can be switched to POSB/DBS to qualify.

- Make sure to keep your PayNow-NRIC link active until you receive your reward.

Bank offers in Singapore: Travel deals

There's no shortage of airfare discounts from banks like DBS, Citibank, HSBC and more. I've trawled through their promotion pages to summarise them here.

Citibank promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

Have a Citibank credit card? Here's a summary of Citibank's ongoing flight and cruise promotions in 2025.

Citibank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Batik Air: Up to 20% off flights (promo code: MASTERBATIK) – Now till 14 Dec 2025 Up to 330 days from booking date China Airlines: 6% off Departure from Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Los Angeles, Ontario (California), New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 EVA Air: Up to 5% off 5% off round trip airfares and 2.5% off one-way airfares from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Firefly Airlines: 10% off flights (promo code: MCFY25) Valid for booking on Firefly Airlines made via campaign page link. Now till 30 Sep 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Malaysia Airlines: Up to 10% off flights (Promo code: MCMH25)

From any point of departures to all Malaysia Airlines-operated flight destinations except United Kingdom and France. Now till 30 Sep 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Starlux: Up to 5% off airfare (promo code: STARLUXCITI) – 5% off on Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class to Taipei (TPE)

– 3% off on Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class to Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Japan Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 26 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: CITIQR25) Direct flights from Singapore to selected destinations. Discount of 7% for Economy bookings and 10% Business bookings. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2025

Book your flights with the Citi PremierMiles Card to earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Citibank cruise booking promotions Valid till Avalon Cruises: Up to US$3,400 off per couple on selected Avalon Waterways Europe cruises 28 Feb 2026 CTC Travel: Up to 40% off, up to US$200 onboard credit and additional S$50 off per cabin on selected Cruise packages

31 Mar 2026 JTB: 5% off Disney Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises

31 Mar 2026 L.G.E Travel: Up to $1,600 per couple

31 Dec 2025 Nam Ho Travel: 5% off on Cruise Fare for selected Cruise packages

20 Apr 2026 Uniworld Boutique River Cruises: US$1,000 off per cabin

31 Dec 2025

Your Citibank credit card could also get you a discount on online travel booking sites for your accommodation. Right now, there's ongoing offers with Agoda:

Citibank online travel booking site promotions Valid till Agoda: 5% off on worldwide hotel bookings

31 Dec 2025 Tiket.com: Up to 10% off hotels and attractions 31 Dec 2025 Expedia: 8% off hotel bookings

31 Dec 2025 Hotels.com: Up to 8% off (promo code: MCSG8) 31 Jan 2026 Klook: $10 off minimum spend $150

30 Sep 2025 Tiket.com Up to 10% off hotels and attractions

31 Dec 2025 Traveloka: $50 off min spend $500 on International Bookings Flight, Hotel & Xperience

30 Sep 2025 Trip.com: Up to $100 off

30 Sep 2025 Trip.com: 50% off economy-class return flights every Friday (capped at $150 per transaction)

26 Dec 2025

HSBC promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

HSBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period EVA Air: Up to 5% off (promo code: APHSBC24) 5% off round trip airfares and 2.5% off one-way airfares from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off flights (promo code: APHSBC25) One way or return flights from Hong Kong to selected destinations Now till 30 Sep 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Singapore Airlines x HSBC Exclusive Offer 2025— (gift code: FLYSQ) Register your interest with the gift code* “FLYSQ” and be among the first 300 customers to charge a minimum of $650 (in a single transaction) on Singaporeair.com or the Singapore Airlines mobile app with your HSBC Credit Card. Now till 14 Nov 2025

Don't have an HSBC credit card? The HSBC TravelOne Card offers one of the highest miles earn rates for foreign spending, at 2.4 miles per S$1.

HSBC cruise promotions Valid till Royal Caribbean: Complimentary luggage + additional 5% off 1st and 2nd guests on any Balcony and Deluxe stateroom bookings 31 Dec 2025

On top of these promotions, you can also get discounts off flights, hotels and more with HSBC when you book on travel booking platforms. Here's a summary of what's currently on offer:

HSBC travel booking promotions Valid till Traveloka: Up to $30 off (every Saturday and Sunday)

31 Dec 2025 Trip.com: $50 off flight and hotel bookings (promo code: HSBCHTL50)

31 Dec 2025 Trip.com: Up to $120 off flights with $1,000 minimum spend (Thursdays) 6 Nov 2025

DBS promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

DBS credit cards have plenty of ongoing flight promotions, with up to 10 per cent or $150 off airfares and complimentary luggage to take home. Here's the lowdown.

DBS airfare promotion Departing from/Destination and other details Booking period Travel period Air France: Up to $150 off flight bookings – $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025) Now till 31 Dec 2025 No restrictions AirAsia: $20 off flight bookings

From Singapore to:

– Malaysia (Airline Code AK) – Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi, Ipoh, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching

– Thailand (Airline Code FD) – Bangkok

– Indonesia (Airline Code QZ) – Jakarta and Bali Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 May 2026 Cathay Pacific: $50 off flights (promo code: CXDBSPROMO)

From Singapore to selected destinations Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 China Airlines: 6% off flight bookings

From Singapore to Taipei, Kaohsiung, Sapporo, Okinawa, Busan, South Korea, Tokyo (Narita), Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Takamatsu, Hiroshima, Kumamoto, Los Angeles, Ontario (California), New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGDBS01) Singapore to Melbourne: 10% off Flex and Flex+Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne):

– Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex Plus Fares for Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (5% off round-trip or 2.5% off one-way flight bookings) Destinations from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea and Taipei

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Japan Airlines: Up to 8% off Round-trip or open-jaw flights to Japan from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Australia, South Korea Now till 31 Mar 2026 Now till31 Mar 2026 KLM: $150/$100/8% off flight bookings – $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025)

– 8% off flight bookings in Economy, Premium Comfort and Business class from Singapore to Bali only (Promo code: DBSXBALI25) Now till 31 Dec 2025 No restrictions Malaysia Airlines

Up to 12% off flight bookings (promo code: MHDBS25) Malaysia Airlines-operated flights from Singapore to all Malaysia Airlines-operated flight destinations.

12% off for Business Class (C); Economy (B,H), 10% off for Business Class (D,Z); Economy (K,M,L,V,S,N,Q), 3% off for Business Promo (Z), and Economy Promo (O). Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026 Qantas or British Airways: 10% off (promo code: FLYDBS) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: DBSQR25) From Singapore to various destinations Now till 30 Sep 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Singapore Airlines: $60 off per person on any flight (promo code: MHDBS25) Book with DBS60AUG from 15 Aug – 4 Sep 2025 for travel from 15 Aug – 30 Nov 2025.

Book with DBS60SEP from 12 Sep – 8 Oct 2025. Now till 8 Oct 2025 TBC STARLUX Airlines: Up to 15% off flight bookings (promo code: JX15WITHDBS) From Singapore to Taipei, Los Angeles, Ontario, San Francisco, Seattle Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 26 Dec 2026

The DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card is a great travel buddy. Pay for your travel expenses with it to earn up to 10 miles per $1 in the form of Miles for Life! DBS Points that never expire.

DBS cruise promotions Valid till StarCruises and Dream Cruises: Additional 5% off bookings with no cap

31 Dec 2025

DBS is also running a number of ongoing accommodation offers:

DBS accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 50% off hotel bookings every Sunday (capped at $100 per booking) Now till 28 Dec 2025 (Sundays) Now till 31 Dec 2026 Hotels.com: Up to 8% off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Rakuten Travel: 8% off Japan accommodations Now till 31 Jan 2026 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Traveloka: Up to 50% off sitewide (promo codes: DBSTRAVELOKA or DBS50OFFXXX, with ‘XXX’ being the first 3 letters of the month) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Trip.com: Up to 50% off flights and hotels Now till 31 Dec 2025 –

UOB promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

With a UOB credit card, you could get up to 10 per cent off flights to various destinations around the world.

UOB airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period China Airlines: 6% off From Singapore to Taipei, Kaohsiung, Sapporo, Okinawa, Busan, South Korea, Tokyo (Narita), Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Takamatsu, Hiroshima, Kumamoto, Los Angeles, Ontario (California), New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (promo code: SINUOB24) Departures from Singapore to Korea(ICN)/China/Japan/US, both one-way or round trip Now till 31 Dec 2025

Now till 31 Dec 2026

Qantas Airways: 10% off base fare (promo code: FLYUOB) From Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, plus eligible British Airways flight from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar: Up to 10% off (promo code: UOBQR25) From Singapore Now till 30 Sep 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 STARLUX Airlines

Up to 5% off base fares (promo code: STARLUXUOB) – 5% off excludes booking class J & C for Business Class and is only applicable to Taipei only.

– 3% offer is applicable to Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Fancisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Japan only. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 26 Dec 2026 8D Taiwan Year-End Break on Singapore Airlines from $1,888 To Taiwan Now till 30 Nov 2025 By Dec 2025

Although the UOB flight deals above don't include any for Singapore Airlines, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is a great way to earn KrisFlyer Miles on your Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot, KrisShop, and Kris+ purchases.

UOB credit cards will also come in handy when you're booking your hotel stays:

UOB accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: Up to 12% off hotel bookings Now till 31 Aug 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026 Expedia: 8% off on hotel bookings (promo code: UOBSG8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Hotels.com: 8% off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Hotels.com: 8% off hotel bookings with Mastercard (promo code: MCSG8) Now till 31 Jan 2026 Now till 30 Jun 2026

OCBC promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

OCBC credit cards don't fall short on travel promotions. Check out these flight and hotel promotions that you can snag with your credit card and the right promo code.

OCBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period China Airlines: Up to 6% off Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, Korea and North America Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 China Airlines: Up to 18% off airfares to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and North America

Singapore to selected destinations in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and North America Now till 31 Aug 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026 Emirates: Up to 10% off flights (promo code: SGOCBC1) 10% off flights from Singapore to Melbourne; 5–10% off flights from Singapore to other Emirates destinations Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 30 Nov 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto or Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Japan Airlines: Up to 8% off – Now till 31 Mar 2026 Now till 31 Mar 2026 Qantas or British Airways: 10% off (promo code: FLYOCBC) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: SEACN25) From Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam to selected destinations. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026

OCBC accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 7% off accommodation worldwide Now till 31 Mar 2026 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Hotels.com: 8% off selected hotel bookings Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Expedia: 8% off eligible hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISAYRO) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Klook: Up to $35 off Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Klook: Up to 15% off sitewide (promo codes: MC15OFF<MTH> (e.g. MC15OFFAUG) / MCGET10OFF) Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Traveloka: Up to 8% off flight, hotel, or Xperience bookings (promo code: OCBCTRAVELOKA) Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Trip.com: Up to $40 off China hotel bookings (promo code: CN40OCBCHTL) Now till 30 Sep 2025 – Trip.com: Up to $100 off Now till 31 Dec 2025 –

The OCBC 90°N Card is OCBC's signature miles card that lets you earn up to seven miles per $1 spend on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

Maybank promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

Charge your next flight to your Maybank credit card to enjoy limited-time flight and travel discounts.

Maybank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Emirates: Up to 10% off flights (Promo code: SGMAYB1) From Singapore Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 30 Nov 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off flights (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Firefly: Up to 18% off flight bookings Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till 3 Oct 2025, valid from 25th of every month for 10 days Now till 31 Nov 2025 Malaysia Airlines: Up to 15% off flight tickets (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) – All cards: 10% off every 25th of the month with promo code MBBSG5

– Maybank Manchester United cards: 15% off with promo code MBBSG10 31 Oct 2025 31 Dec 2025

Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off flight booking (Promo code: MBQR24) From Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and/or Cambodia to selected destinations Now till 30 Sep 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off flight booking (Promo code: SEACN25) From Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026

Make the most of your travel spending by charging your air ticket to the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature card. You'll earn 3.2 air miles (8X TREATS Points) for every S$1 spent on air tickets and foreign currency transactions.

On top of snagging flight deals, you can also use your Maybank credit card to get you discounts on travel booking platforms.

Maybank travel booking site promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 7% off hotel bookings worldwide Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026 Agoda: 18% off hotel bookings in Malaysia and Indonesia 1st to 7th of every month, from Feb to Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Expedia: 8% off hotel bookings worldwide (Promo code: MBB8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Klook: 10% off in Malaysia and Indonesia, $10 off worldwide Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Rakuten Travel: 8% off hotels and ryokans in Japan, capped at $200 Now till 31 May 2026 31 Dec 2026 Traveloka: Up to 8% off hotels, flights and experiences (Promo code: MAYBANKTRAVELOKA ) Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Trip.com: Up to 7% off hotel bookings worldwide (Promo codes: 7% off hotels with MBBSGHOTELS; 2% off flights with MBBSGFLIGHT) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026

Credit card privilege programmes in Singapore

If you own a credit card, you're entitled to dining, travel, and other lifestyle offers you may not even know about. Each bank has their own privilege programme or deals catalogue that makes claiming a deal as easy as applying a promo code or claiming a voucher on your banking app.

These differ from rewards programmes that let you redeem gifts using points accumulated from your credit card spending-for example, redeeming a $5 NTUC voucher with 100 points.

Here, we're talking about catalogues of deals and promotions that you have the privilege of accessing simply because you have a credit card with that bank-for example, showing your credit card at a restaurant to enjoy a 1-for-1 offer on all main courses.

Here's a list of credit card promotion/privilege programmes in Singapore for UOB, DBS, and more.

UOB: UOB Rewards+

UOB Rewards+ is the UOB rewards programme that all UOB Cardmembers are entitled to. It also claims to be the largest rewards catalogue in Singapore. So if you have a UOB card, make sure you download the UOB TMRW app to browse all deals. You can also view dining deals at The Dining Advisor.

Standard Chartered: The Good Life

The Good Life Privileges is a deals and rewards programme open to anyone with a Standard Chartered credit or debit card (or both).

Citibank: Citi World Privileges

Citi World Privileges is full of deals for not just the rest of the world while you're on holiday, but when you're back home in Singapore too.

DBS privileges and offers

DBS may not have a fancy schmancy name for their credit card offers programme, but they've still got a ton of good deals you should check out.

American Express: Love Dining and Chillax

Amex Platinum cards aren't the most accessible, but give you access to tons of dining deals and privileges. Check out their Love Dining deals for offers at restaurants and hotels, and their Chillax programme 1-for-1 drink offers and welcome cocktails at bars around the island.

HSBC credit card promotions and deals

Like DBS, HSBC doesn't have a dedicated name for their HSBC credit card promotions programme. An HSBC credit card also gives you access to standard offers on The Entertainer with HSBC, although only selected cards give you premium offers.

OCBC credit card promotions

Another nameless programme, OCBC's credit card promotions and deals span across food, fashion, health and many other categories.

Maybank credit card promotions

The Maybank credit card promotions are all listed online, but don't forget to change the filter to see the promotions you want. Categories include: dining, beauty, travel, wellness, shopping, and more. There doesn't seem to be a way to see all categories at once.

CIMB credit card promotions

Check out CIMB's credit card deals across categories like dining, travel and lifestyle, e-commerce, and beauty and wellness. You can also select "near me" to see deals based on your location.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.