Plenty of cashback credit cards promise great rebates and benefits, but that's only if you know how to use each card to its full potential to pocket maximum cashbacks. Otherwise, you're just leaving hundreds of dollars on the table.

Here, we weigh three of the best cashback and cash rebate cards for everyday expenses: the POSB Everyday Card, DBS yuu Card and DBS Live Fresh Card. Whether you do grocery runs or want rebates on your public transport, here is how to max out your cashback benefits in 2026.

Best for POSB Everyday Card DBS yuu Card DBS Live Fresh Card Dining out ✔ ✔ ✘ Food delivery ✔ ✔ ✘ Groceries /

Daily essentials Sheng Siong ✔ ✘ ✘ Cold Storage, Giant, 7-Eleven, Guardian ✘ ✔ ✘ Public transport ✔ ✔ ✔ Petrol SPC ✔ ✘ ✘ Charge+ ✘ ✔ ✘ Shopping Online ✔ ✘ ✔ Offline ✘ ✘ ✔

What is the best cashback credit card for dining out and online food delivery?

If you're one to paint the town red, visiting bars, cafes and restaurants on the regular, then be sure to swipe your POSB Everyday Card for 5 per cent cash rebate. But homebodies don't miss out either - online food delivery, excluding fast food, gets you a 10 per cent cash rebate on your POSB Everyday Card. Both require you to hit $800 per month to qualify for the rebates.

As for DBS yuu Cardholders, you get up to 18 per cent cash rebates when you order your meals through foodpanda. If you're dining out, however, all non-yuu merchant spends get you 0.25 per cent cash rebates with no cap or minimum spend required. And yes, you can still earn 0.5 yuu Points per dollar spent.

POSB Everyday Card DBS yuu Card Max total cash rebate 5 per cent for dining out 0.25 per cent for dining out 10 per cent for food delivery 18 per cent for foodpanda

Best cashback card to use at supermarkets and for other daily essentials

For grocery shopping at supermarkets, the POSB Everyday Card and DBS yuu Card are the most advantageous, as both offer substantial cash rebates, but for different supermarkets. Your decision to sign up for either card will depend on your grocery shopping habits.

Those who get their groceries from Sheng Siong might prefer the POSB Everyday Card, which offers a guaranteed 5 per cent cash rebate with no minimum spend required. You can even use your POSB Everyday Card to shop for groceries online on Amazon.sg and Redmart, where you'll get up to 5 per cent cash rebate if you hit the minimum spend of $800 for the month.

The DBS yuu Card would be more favourable for those who do their grocery shopping at Cold Storage or Giant, where you can earn up to 18 per cent cash rebates.

Understandably, you may not always be getting your daily essentials from supermarkets. foodpanda's panda mart, 7-Eleven and Guardian may be more convenient options for getting drinks, snacks, beauty supplies and supplements. For these, DBS yuu Cardholders can also earn cash rebates at these stores.

To really maximise cash rebates, you can even sign up for both the POSB Everyday Card and DBS yuu Card, so you can score the best grocery deals at various supermarkets.

POSB Everyday Card DBS yuu Card Max total cash rebate 5 per cent for Sheng Siong 18 per cent at Cold Storage, Giant,

7-Eleven, Guardian or foodpanda panda mart 5 per cent for Amazon.sg/Redmart

What's the best cashback card for public transport?

All three cards - POSB Everyday Card, DBS yuu Card and DBS Live Fresh Card - provide cash rebates or cashback on public transport.

That said, is there a best cashback credit card for public transport in Singapore? The POSB Everyday Card will get you a 10 per cent cash rebate on rides with SimplyGo, when you meet the minimum qualifying spend of $800.

For commuters who like the flexibility of getting cashback or airline miles, the DBS yuu Card earns you a guaranteed 5 per cent cash rebate with no minimum spend, which jumps to a massive 18 per cent if you spend a minimum of $800 and at four different participating merchants monthly.

Under the DBS Live Fresh Card, transport is a spend category that earns up to 6 per cent cashback, if you spend a minimum of $800 a month. Just note that there's a cashback cap of $20 monthly.

POSB Everyday Card DBS yuu Card DBS Live Fresh Card Max total cash rebate or cashback 10 per cent on public transport 18 per cent on public transport 6 per cent on transport, including public transport

What's the best cashback card for petrol, EV chargers and ride-hailing or taxi services?

The POSB Everyday Card gets 6 per cent cash rebate when you fill up on petrol at SPC, with no minimum spend required or a cap on your rebate earnings.

If you own an electric vehicle, no sweat, the DBS yuu Card offers up to 18 per cent cash rebates when you charge your EV at Charge+ Singapore locations. This can be earned through your DBS yuu Card when you spend $800 monthly and spend at four different participating merchants.

The DBS Live Fresh Card is best for those without a car, as more cashback can be earned through spending on other modes of transport instead. Petrol is still eligible for a base reward of 0.3 per cent cashback, but all other spends on transport can earn you up to 6 per cent cashback per month. It's a more economical choice for those who prefer ride-hailing or taxi services to owning a car.

POSB Everyday Card DBS yuu Card DBS Live Fresh Card Max total cash rebate or cashback 6 per cent at SPC 18 per cent at Charge+ 6 per cent on transport,

including ride-hailing services and taxis

What is the best cashback credit card for shopping?

The DBS Live Fresh Card was created for shoppers in mind, where shopping on e-commerce platforms or in brick-and-mortar stores can earn you up to 6 per cent cashback, if you hit the minimum spend of $800 monthly. This is capped at $50 monthly, but the base reward of 0.3 per cent cashback has no monthly cap.

If you prefer the convenience of online shopping, then the POSB Everyday Card is the best cash rebate card for you. You earn 5 per cent cash rebates when shopping on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon.sg, Lazada, Shopee, Redmart, Taobao and TikTok Shop. Just be sure to hit the minimum spend of $800 per month.

Shopping anywhere else? There's a 0.3 per cent cash rebate on all eligible spends with your POSB Everyday Card.

POSB Everyday Card DBS yuu Card DBS Live Fresh Card Max total cash rebate or cashback 5 per cent for online shopping

(Amazon.sg, Lazada, Shopee,

Redmart, Taobao and/or TikTok Shop) 0.25 per cent 6 per cent 0.3 per cent for offline

Frequently asked questions about best cashback credit cards

What's the difference between cashback and cash rebates? Cashbacks are credited to your DBS/POSB credit card account, while cash rebates are credited as points worth a dollar value. POSB Everyday Card The POSB Everyday Card rewards a cash rebate using Daily$. Daily$ are credited into your credit card account on the DBS/POSB digibank app. You can use Daily$ to offset: Bill payments

Payments using DBS PayLah!

Purchases at participating merchants such as Sheng Siong, SPC and Pet Lovers Centre

Online purchases on Zalora, Shopee, AXS, and the DBS Apple Rewards Store DBS yuu Card Cash rebates are rewarded as yuu Points attached to yuu accountholder of the DBS yuu Card. yuu Points can then be used to offset purchases made at participating yuu merchants. Alternatively, you can also convert your yuu Points into KrisFlyer miles using the yuu app. DBS Live Fresh Card DBS Live Fresh Cardholders will get their rewards as cashback into their DBS/POSB credit card account – no further action is required. How do I earn the max cashback or cash rebate for DBS/POSB credit cards? POSB Everyday Card Base reward (no minimum spend required): 0.3 per cent on all eligible spend

5 per cent on Sheng Siong

6 per cent at SPC

3 per cent at Pet Lovers Centre Bonus reward (minimum spend of $800 monthly): 4.7 per cent at restaurants (excluding fast food), online shopping, Popular bookstore

9.7 per cent on food delivery (excluding fast food), public transport, offline spend in Malaysian Ringgit DBS yuu Card Base reward (no minimum spend required): 0.5 per cent on yuu merchants

0.25 per cent on public transport (SimplyGo) and non-yuu merchants Bonus reward for yuu merchants (no minimum spend required): 4.5 per cent on yuu merchants

4.75 per cent on public transport (SimplyGo) Bonus reward (minimum spend of $800 and transactions at four participating yuu merchants monthly): 13 per cent on yuu merchants and public transport (SimplyGo) DBS Live Fresh Card Base reward (no minimum spend required): 0.3 per cent on all eligible spend Bonus reward (minimum spend of $800 monthly): 5.7 per cent on shopping and transport What happens if I don't hit the minimum spend required? You'll only be able to earn the base rewards of your cashback or cash rebate card. The minimum spend resets every month. Are there any caps/limits for the cashback? POSB Everyday Card There's no cap on the 0.3 per cent cash rebates on eligible spend or 6 per cent cashback at SPC. There is a monthly cap of Daily$20 cash rebates for spends on SimplyGo, dining, online shopping, at Sheng Siong and Popular, if there is a monthly minimum spend of $800. DBS yuu Card There's no cap on the 0.25 per cent cash rebates on eligible spends on non-yuu merchants, 0.5 per cent cash rebates on yuu merchants and 0.25 per cent cashback on SimplyGo. There is a combined monthly cap of $144 or 28,800 yuu Points for spends on yuu merchants, if there is a monthly minimum spend of $800 and transactions at four yuu merchants. DBS Live Fresh Card There's no cap on the 0.3 per cent cashback on all eligible spends. There is a monthly cap of $20 on transport and $50 on shopping, if there is a monthly minimum spend of $800. What is the annual fee for DBS/POSB Cashback Credit Cards? The annual fee is $196.20 per year, and it is waived for the first year. What are the late payments for DBS/POSB Cashback Credit Cards? Late payments will incur a $100 levy plus interest rate of 27.8 per cent per annum on a daily basis.

Which is the best cashback credit card for everyday expenses?

Picking a cashback credit card shouldn't have to be rocket science. Knowing where you spend most of your money monthly can help you decide. If you mostly spend on groceries at Cold Storage and Giant, then the DBS yuu Card would be an ideal choice. Shopaholics with a pulse on monthly sales can consider either the DBS Live Fresh Card or POSB Everyday Card. But if dining out is also a priority, then the POSB Everyday Card does offer more benefits.

In fact, signing up for multiple cards means getting more cashback when you've hit the cap for certain cards. Either way, don't let your daily expenses go to waste. If you're ready to turn meals, groceries and petrol into free flights or cold hard cash, sign up for the POSB Everyday Card, DBS yuu Card or DBS Live Fresh Card via the DBS website. Plus, new cardholders can expect sign-up rewards - check the DBS/POSB Credit Card sign-up page for the latest deals and qualifying criteria.

This article is brought to you in partnership with DBS.

The information provided is accurate as of the date of publication. All card benefits, promotional offers and rewards are subject to qualifying criteria and governed by applicable terms and conditions. The full terms and conditions can be found on the DBS website.

raewyn.koh@asiaone.com