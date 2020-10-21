The best companies to work for in Singapore

Who are the biggest and best companies to work for in Singapore?

How does on go about choosing where to work?

PHOTO: Pexels

Well, one way is by research and thankfully there is something called the Ranstad Employer Brand Research which is a global independent annual survey which aims to find the best companies to work for based on how they ranked in the eyes of existing employers as well as potential employees.

Based on this research, here are the 75 best companies to work for in Singapore:

3M

ABB

Accenture

AXA *new*

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

Breadtalk Group

CapitaLand

Caterpillar *new*

Changi Airport Group

Citibank

Continental Automotive

Cushman & Wakefield

Dairy Farm International

DBS

Deloitte

Deutsche Bank

Dnata

Edwards Lifesciences *new*

Ernst & Young

ExxonMobil

Far East Organization

Fraser & Neave *new*

General Electric

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Singapore

Great Eastern

GlaxoSmithKline *new*

Hewlett-Packard

HSBC

IBM

Infineon Technologies

InterContinental Hotels Group

Johnson & Johnson

JP MorganChase

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Keppel Corporation

KPMG

MapleTree Group

Marina Bay Sands

MayBank

McDonald's

MediaCorp

Medtronic *new*

Micron Semiconductor Asia

Novartis

NTUC Fairprice

NTUC Income

OCBC Bank

Panasonic Asia Pacific

Pratt and Whitney

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Procter & Gamble

PSA Corporation

RC Hotels

Resorts World Sentosa

Rotary Engineering

SATS

Schneider Electric

Seagate

Sembcorp

Shell

Sheng Siong

Siemens

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Press Holdings

SingPost

Singtel

ST Engineering

Standard Chartered Bank

Starhub

STATS ChipPAC

Surbana Jurong *new*

Thermo Fisher Scientific

UBS AG

UOB

This article was first published in BLLNR.