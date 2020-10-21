The best companies to work for in Singapore

Who are the biggest and best companies to work for in Singapore?
Well, one way is by research and thankfully there is something called the Ranstad Employer Brand Research which is a global independent annual survey which aims to find the best companies to work for based on how they ranked in the eyes of existing employers as well as potential employees.
Based on this research, here are the 75 best companies to work for in Singapore:
- 3M
- ABB
- Accenture
- AXA *new*
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- BNP Paribas
- Breadtalk Group
- CapitaLand
- Caterpillar *new*
- Changi Airport Group
- Citibank
- Continental Automotive
- Cushman & Wakefield
- Dairy Farm International
- DBS
- Deloitte
- Deutsche Bank
- Dnata
- Edwards Lifesciences *new*
- Ernst & Young
- ExxonMobil
- Far East Organization
- Fraser & Neave *new*
- General Electric
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Singapore
- Great Eastern
- GlaxoSmithKline *new*
- Hewlett-Packard
- HSBC
- IBM
- Infineon Technologies
- InterContinental Hotels Group
- Johnson & Johnson
- JP MorganChase
- Kentucky Fried Chicken
- Keppel Corporation
- KPMG
- MapleTree Group
- Marina Bay Sands
- MayBank
- McDonald's
- MediaCorp
- Medtronic *new*
- Micron Semiconductor Asia
- Novartis
- NTUC Fairprice
- NTUC Income
- OCBC Bank
- Panasonic Asia Pacific
- Pratt and Whitney
- PricewaterhouseCoopers
- Procter & Gamble
- PSA Corporation
- RC Hotels
- Resorts World Sentosa
- Rotary Engineering
- SATS
- Schneider Electric
- Seagate
- Sembcorp
- Shell
- Sheng Siong
- Siemens
- Singapore Airlines
- Singapore Press Holdings
- SingPost
- Singtel
- ST Engineering
- Standard Chartered Bank
- Starhub
- STATS ChipPAC
- Surbana Jurong *new*
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- UBS AG
- UOB
This article was first published in BLLNR.