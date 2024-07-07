Best credit card promotion in Singapore (July to September 2024): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB, and more

This July, sign up for a credit card and you could walk away with a brand‑new all‑electric Mercedes-Benz EQB, a 3 Day 2 Night stay at Capella Ubud, Bali (worth up to US$4,000), a Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769)…and the list goes on.

Clearly, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to credit card promotions these days. Banks offering credit cards in Singapore are competing so hard for new customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us.

Even if you don't see any item you want, some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our top picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Jul 2024)

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, Citi Cash Back Card, Citi Rewards Card Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints OR

– $300 cash via PayNow

Receive your gift in as fast as 5 weeks! $500 (within 30 days) 7 Jul 2024 Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account Your choice of gift:

– Apple iPad 9th Gen, 64GB + Apple Pencil 1st Gen (worth $660)

– Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769)

– $300 Cash via PayNow + $100 eCapita Vouchers

Receive your gift in as fast as 6 weeks!

Plus, stand a chance to win a Robinsons Luggage (worth up to $300). $500 (within 30 days) on credit card + open Citi Wealth First account 7 Jul 2024 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– 4,250 SmartPoints OR

– Up to $350 cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $1,000 (within 60 days) 7 Jul 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– 1,890 SmartPoints OR

– Up to $230 cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $1,000 (within 60 days) 7 Jul 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card Up to 45,000 miles (with payment of annual fee) or 25,000 miles (annual fee waived) $3,000 (within 60 days) 31 Jul 2024 CIMB World Mastercard $188 cashback $988 spend within 60 days 31 Jul 2024 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite UOB One Card $350 cash credit (first 200 new-to-UOB customers) $1,000 spend/month for 2 consecutive months 31 Jul 2024 UOB Lady’s Card UOB Absolute Cashback Card UOB EVOL Credit Card Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen with CASETiFY Impact Band (worth S$453) for first 50 new-to-UOB credit card customers $1,000 spend/month for 2 consecutive months 31 Jul 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) Up to 50,000 Welcome Miles $1,000 spend/month for 2 months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration 31 Jul 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived $2,000 spend within 60 days 31 Jul 2024 HSBC Revolution Credit Card ★ – New cardholders: Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Luggage (worth $680) or $200 Cashback

– Existing cardholders: $50 Cashback $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent. 30 Sep 2024 HSBC Visa Platinum Card ★ HSBC Advance Credit Card ★ HSBC Live+ Card ★ – New cardholders: Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Luggage (worth $680) or $200 Cashback

– Additional $100 cashback with at least 1 qualifying charge

– Existing cardholders: $50 Cashback $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month 30 Sep 2024 HSBC TravelOne Card ★ – 5,040 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $200 cash via PayNow $1,000 from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following calendar month. 31 Jul 2024 American Express True Cashback Card ☆ $130 cash via PayNow $500 spend within first month 15 Jul 2024 American Express Platinum Credit Card ☆ $300 cashback from AMEX in the form of Statement Credits ($200 cashback for existing cardholders) $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within first month 23 Jul 2024 American Express The Platinum Card ☆ 98,000 Membership Rewards points (enough for a return trip to Auckland, New Zealand) $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within first 2 months 23 Jul 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card ☆ $300 eCapitaVouchers and up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within first month 23 Jul 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card ☆ Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend within first month 23 Jul 2024 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 30,000 HighFlyer points (worth $285) $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within 3 months 31 Jul 2024 DBS yuu Visa Card $388 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 15 Jul 2024 DBS yuu American Express Card $388 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 15 Jul 2024 $60 cashback (existing cardmembers) $300 spend within 30 days. DBS Live Fresh Card $388 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 31 Jul 2024 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card Up to 53,000 miles $3,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 15 Jul 2024 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 60,000 miles DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card Up to 85,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) $4,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 15 Jul 2024 POSB Everyday Card $388 cashback $800 spend within 60 days 15 Jul 2024 OCBC 365 Credit Card, OCBC Rewards Credit Card, OCBC 90°N Card, OCBC 90°N Visa Card, OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card 1,890 SmartPoints or $200 cash via PayNow $500 spend within 30 days 14 Jul 2024

★ HSBC Live Your Adventure Lucky Draw!

Stand to win an all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQB or a round-trip Economy class ticket to Paris (in the form of 86,000 KrisFlyer miles) when you apply for an HSBC credit card from now till Sept 30, 2024!

20 chances: Sign up and activate the HSBC Live+ Credit Card

10 chances: Sign up and activate another HSBC credit card

5 chances: With every $500 spend on your HSBC credit card

Valid from now till Sept 30, 2024.

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you’re in luck! This month, Citibank credit card welcome gifts include:

5,040 SmartPoints - redeem them for any gift from our Rewards Store.

Apple iPad 9th Gen, 64GB + Apple Pencil 1st Gen (worth $660)

Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769)

Prefer cold, hard cash? You can also simply opt to receive $300 cash.

There are four Citibank credit cards on promotion. Our top pick is the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, an unlimited cashback card with no monthly minimum spend.

If you’d prefer a miles card, the Citi PremierMiles Card lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Here’s a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6% cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cashback. Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints OR

– $300 cash via PayNow

Receive your gift in as fast as 5 weeks!

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 in “Qualifying Spends” within 30 days from card approval date. 7 Jul 2024 Citi Cash Back Card 6% cashback on dining, 8% cashback on groceries and petrol. Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping. Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account – $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire.

– Up to 7.51% interest on your Citi Wealth First Account Your choice of gift:

– Apple iPad 9th Gen, 64GB + Apple Pencil 1st Gen (worth $660)

– Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769)

– Up to $400 ($300 Cash via PayNow + $100 eCapita Vouchers)

Receive your gift in as fast as 6 weeks!

Plus, stand a chance to win a Robinsons Luggage (worth up to S$300).

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days on your credit card and open your Citi Wealth First account—no funding into the Citi Wealth First account is required for gift qualification. 7 Jul 2024

The Citibank SMRT Card does not have any ongoing promotions, but it’s a great choice for cashback on groceries, online shopping, and SimplyGo transactions.

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

There are a few Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month that are all very enticing. It's hard to pick the best, but the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value. This card is an unlimited cashback card with no cashback cap and no minimum spend.

This month, you can also get up to 1,890 SmartPoints or up to $230 Cash via PayNow when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5% unlimited cashback with no minimum spend Your choice of gift:

– 4,250 SmartPoints OR

– Up to $350 Cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $1,000 in eligible transactions within 60 days of credit card approval. 7 Jul 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card 6% cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes Your choice of gift:

– 1,890 SmartPoints OR

– Up to $230 Cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $1,000 in eligible transactions within 60 days of credit card approval. 7 Jul 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per S$1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per S$1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions Up to 45,000 miles with payment of annual fee and $3,000 spend within 60 days.

OR up to 25,000 miles with annual fee waived and $3,000 spend within 60 days. 31 Jul 2024

The other Standard Chartered credit cards don’t have ongoing sign-up promotions this month. Wondering what happened to the Standard Chartered X Card, with its infamous 100,00 miles sign-up promotion? The X card got X-ed, and has been replaced by the Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card.

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are three credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you'll need to hit $1,00 a month to enjoy the card's higher two per cent unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2% unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. Up to $188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days. 31 Jul 2024 CIMB Visa Signature 10% cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend S$800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2% unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

This month, UOB credit cards are doling out welcome gifts such as:

$350 cash credit

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen with CASETiFY Impact Band (worth S$453)

Up to 50,000 miles

The UOB card that excites me the most is the recently revamped UOB Lady's Card. Available to both lady's and gentlemen, the card lets you earn up to 25X UNI$ (equivalent to 10 miles per S$1) on a category of your choice — Travel, Dining, Beauty & Wellness, Family, Fashion, Transport, Entertainment-with no minimum spend. You can change your preferred category every quarter.

With a 50,000 miles bonus, the UOB PRVI Miles Card offers one of the biggest miles promotion this month:

Here’s a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card promotions this month:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 10% rebate on McDonald’s, DFI Retail Group, Grab, Shopee, SP and more Get $350 Cash Credit from UOB with $1,000 spend per month for 2 consecutive months (first 200 new-to-UOB credit card customers in Jul 2024) 31 Jul 2024 UOB Lady’s Card Up to S$5 = 25X UNI$ (or 10 miles per $1) in your preferred category with no min. spend required. UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7% limitless cashback with no minimum spend UOB EVOL Credit Card 10% cashback on Online, Mobile Contactless, Overseas in-store FX spend Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen with CASETiFY Impact Band (worth S$453) with $1,000 spend per month for 2 consecutive months. Valid for the first 50 new-to-UOB credit card customers in Jul 2024. 31 Jul 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) $1 local spend = 1.4 miles; $1 overseas spend = 2.4 miles. No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles. Up to 50,000 miles with $1,000 spend/month for 2 months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration. 31 Jul 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles (with $800 annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group)

$1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop purchases Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived with $2,000 spend within 60 days. 31 Jul 2024

At the time of writing, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card have no ongoing promotions.

5. HSBC credit card promotions

It’s an exciting time for HSBC credit cards. They recently nerfed their HSBC Revolution Credit Card, but this nerf has been overshadowed by the release of their new lifestyle card, the HSBC Live+ Credit Card. With this card, earn 8% cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment from now till Dec 31, 2024. Plus, enjoy generous welcome bonuses:

Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Luggage (worth S$680) OR $200 Cashback when you charge $500 in Qualifying Transactions from your Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month.

PLUS get additional $100 Cashback when you charge at least 1 Qualifying Transaction from your Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month.

On top of that, apply for the HSBC Live+ Card and earn 20 chances in HSBC’s Live your Adventure Lucky Draw running from now till Sept 23, 2024. Earn 10 chances with other HSBC credit cards, and an additional five chances with every $500 spend on your HSBC credit card. You stand to win an all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQB and round-trip air tickets to Paris!

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Revolution Credit Card 10X Reward points on selected online purchases and contactless payments. No minimum spend and no annual fee. – New cardholders: Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Luggage (worth $680) or $200 Cashback

– Existing cardholders: $50 Cashback

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. 30 Sep 2024 HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5% cashback on local and overseas purchases with no min. spend HSBC Visa Platinum Card 5% cash rebate on local dining and groceries with minimum spend of S$600 monthly in a calendar quarter HSBC Live+ Card 8% cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment; 5% cashback on petrol – New cardholders: Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Luggage (worth $680) or $200 cashback

– Existing cardholders: $50 cashback

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form.

Plus, get additional $100 cashback when you charge at least 1 Qualifying Transaction from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month. 30 Sep 2024 HSBC TravelOne Card S$1 local spend = 1.2 miles; S$1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles – 5,040 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $200 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria: $1,000 from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following calendar month. 31 Jul 2024

There’s no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

6. AMEX credit card promotions

This month, the juiciest Amex welcome promotion is the 98,000 Membership Rewards points you’ll earn with the American Express The Platinum Card — that’s enough for a return trip to Auckland, New Zealand!

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express True Cashback Card ☆ Unlimited 1.5% cashback (3% for first 6 months on up to $5,000 spend) Get $130 Cash via PayNow with $500 spend within first month of card approval. 15 Jul 2024 American Express Platinum Credit Card ☆ $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum 10Xcelerartor Partners / 2X Points on all other spend $300 cashback from AMEX in the form of Statement Credits ($200 cashback for existing cardholders) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within first month of card approval. 23 Jul 2024 American Express The Platinum Card ☆ $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards 98,000 Membership Rewards points (enough for a return trip to Auckland, New Zealand) with $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within first 2 months of card approval. 23 Jul 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card ☆ $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.2 KrisFlyer miles $300 eCapitaVouchers and up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles (enough for a return trip to Bali) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within first month of card approval. 23 Jul 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card ☆ $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.1 KrisFlyer miles Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles (enough to redeem a return trip to Bali) with a minimum spend of $1,000 within first month of card approval. 23 Jul 2024 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8.5 HighFlyer Points per S$1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines Group flights Up to 30,000 HighFlyer points (worth $285) with annual fee payment and $3,000 spend within 3 months of card approval.

Plus, enjoy up to $8,850 in Business Savings. 31 Jul 2024

The Platinum Card: Spend a minimum of $8,000 in “Qualifying Spends” within the first two months upon card approval and pay the annual fee of $1,744 to earn 10 chances.

Platinum Credit Card: Spend a minimum of $1,000 in “Qualifying Spends” within the first month upon card approval and pay the annual fee of $327 to earn 3 chances.

KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card: Spend a minimum of $1,000 in “Qualifying Spends” within the first month upon card approval and pay the annual fee of $343.35 to earn 3 chances.

KrisFlyer Credit Card: Spend a minimum of $1,000 in “Qualifying Spends” within the first month upon card approval to earn 1 chance.

True Cashback Credit Card: Spend a minimum of $500 in “Qualifying Spends” within the first month upon card approval to earn 1 chance.

This month, the American Express CapitaCard does not have any ongoing promotions.

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotions this month are a $388 cashback promotion and a 85,000 miles promotion. The former applies to the DBS yuu Card:

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card comes with a fat miles welcome gift this month, but do note that this is not an entry-level miles card:

Here’s the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Visa Card 5% Cash Rebate / 10x yuu Points with no minimum spend and no cap. $388 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 15 Jul 2024 DBS yuu American Express Card $388 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days / $60 cashback (existing cardmembers) with $300 minimum spend within 30 days. 15 Jul 2024 DBS Live Fresh Card Up to 6% cashback on shopping and transport spend with $800 minimum monthly spend $388 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 31 Jul 2024 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card $1 spend on Agoda = Up to 4.3 miles in the form of DBS Points that never expire Up to 53,000 miles with $3,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 15 Jul 2024 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 60,000 miles with $3,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 15 Jul 2024 DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card 1.5 miles or 1.5% cashback per S$1 local spend; 2.2 miles or 2.2% cashback per S$1 overseas spend Up to 85,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) with $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 15 Jul 2024

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Takashimaya American Express Card

DBS Esso Card

DBS Woman’s Card

DBS Woman’s World Card

A word on the DBS Woman’s and Woman’s World Card: Don’t be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB Credit Card Promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

As the name suggests, you can apply for the POSB Everyday Card to make the most out of your day-to-day spending. The latest POSB Everyday Card promotion is as fuss-free as the card — $388 cashback when you apply and spend $800 within 60 days.

9. OCBC credit card promotions

There are 5 OCBC credit cards with sign-up promotions this month. The promotion mechanics are the same for all — earn 1,890 SmartPoints or $200 cash with $500 in minimum spend within 30 days. So, which card should you pick?

For the foodies, the OCBC 365 Credit Card earns you 5% cashback on everyday dining with a minimum monthly spend of $800.

For a card that earns rebates you on a wider range of spend categories, consider the OCBC Rewards Credit Card for up to four miles per dollar at selected retailers.

If you’re an avid traveller in the miles game, check out the OCBC 90°N Card for up to seven miles per dollar on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

If you’re going to make a large purchase or just want a catch-all credit card you don’t need to think about before using, consider the OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card for an unlimited 1.6% cashback on practically any spend category (the usual culprits like taxes and insurance premiums don’t apply).

Credit card promotions - is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won’t be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here’s how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you’re thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you’re really lucky, you’ll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year’s annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!).

After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

