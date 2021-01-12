Best credit card promotions 2021 - Free money, CapitaLand vouchers & more

All right, let’s cut the crap and get straight to what you’re here for… the best credit card promotions in Singapore.

Best credit card promotions in Singapore for new sign-ups

Credit card Promotion Min. spend Expiry Citibank Bose QuietComfort Earbuds OR $300 cash via PayNow Any amount Jan 21, 2021 Standard Chartered Jabra Elite Active 75t OR $200 cash via PayNow $80 Jan 21, 2021 Amex KrisFlyer Card Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $500 Jan 17, 2021 American Express $100 to $160 CapitaLand e-vouchers $500 Jan 31, 2021

If you’re a new customer to these banks, you’ll qualify for the above freebies. Don’t wanna read? Here are some shortcuts:

Best credit card promo for cashback: Citibank

Best credit card promo for free earbuds: Standard Chartered

Best credit card promo for CapitaLand vouchers: Amex

Citibank credit card promotion 2021: Bose earbuds OR $300 cash

If you’re new to Citibank credit cards, hurry up and sign up through MoneySmart to get either Bose QuietComfort Earbuds OR $300 cash via PayNow.

Here are the details:

You must be new to Citibank cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by Jan 21, 2021

Make one eligible transaction within 60 days to qualify

Promotion ends Jan 21, 2021

These are the eligible cards:

Standard Chartered credit card promotion 2021: Jabra earbuds OR $200 cash

New-to-bank customers can sign up for these Standard Chartered credit cards via us to get Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds OR $200 cash via PayNow.

You must be new to Standard Chartered cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by 21 Jan 2021

Spend at least $80 on eligible transactions within 30 days

Promotion ends Jan 21, 2021

These are the eligible cards:

Amex credit card promotion 2021: Samsung Galaxy Buds OR $160 CapitaLand vouchers

If you’re new to Amex, here are 2 credit card promotions you can qualify for.

First, MoneySmart is giving away a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live to new applicants for the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card.

You must be new to Amex cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago

Spend at least $500 in the first month to redeem your gift

Promotion ends Jan 17, 2021

If you prefer CapitaVouchers instead, sign up for these to get $100 to $160 in CapitaLand vouchers. (The amount depends on which card you get. Here are the details:

You must be new to Amex cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Spend at least $500 in the first month to redeem your vouchers

Promotion ends Jan 31, 2021

Finally, if you’re willing to pay the annual fee of $321 for the American Express Platinum credit card, you can get $250 in Lazada vouchers too.

So many credit card promotions! Is there a catch?

You can’t blame us for liking free stuff. If your storeroom is so full of free luggage from credit cards that it could double as a Samsonite warehouse, you might be wondering if there’s a catch to all these freebies.

Well, there IS one drawback to signing up for all the credit card promotions:You’ll get disqualified from getting more freebies in the future.

That’s because banks and comparison sites like us usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

So if you’re thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that some banks are more generous than others.

If you’re lucky, you’ll get vouchers or cashback or luggage immediately upon card approval.

However, but some banks require you to spend a minimum (say, $1,000 in the first month) AND make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie. So, be sure to read the T&Cs, and only sign up when you’re confident you can hit the minimum spend.