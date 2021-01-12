Best credit card promotions 2021 - Free money, CapitaLand vouchers & more

I have to admit, I’m a complete sucker for credit card promotions. These days, even the best credit cards in Singapore compete so hard for new customers, they practically rain Apple AirPods, Nintendo Switches, CapitaLand vouchers and other freebies on us.
All right, let’s cut the crap and get straight to what you’re here for… the best credit card promotions in Singapore.
Best credit card promotions in Singapore for new sign-ups
|Credit card
|Promotion
|Min. spend
|Expiry
|Citibank
|Bose QuietComfort Earbuds OR $300 cash via PayNow
|Any amount
|Jan 21, 2021
|Standard Chartered
|Jabra Elite Active 75t OR $200 cash via PayNow
|$80
|Jan 21, 2021
|Amex KrisFlyer Card
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
|$500
|Jan 17, 2021
|American Express
|$100 to $160 CapitaLand e-vouchers
|$500
|Jan 31, 2021
If you’re a new customer to these banks, you’ll qualify for the above freebies. Don’t wanna read? Here are some shortcuts:
Best credit card promo for cashback: Citibank
Best credit card promo for free earbuds: Standard Chartered
Best credit card promo for CapitaLand vouchers: Amex
Citibank credit card promotion 2021: Bose earbuds OR $300 cash
If you’re new to Citibank credit cards, hurry up and sign up through MoneySmart to get either Bose QuietComfort Earbuds OR $300 cash via PayNow.
Here are the details:
- You must be new to Citibank cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)
- Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by Jan 21, 2021
- Make one eligible transaction within 60 days to qualify
- Promotion ends Jan 21, 2021
These are the eligible cards:
Standard Chartered credit card promotion 2021: Jabra earbuds OR $200 cash
New-to-bank customers can sign up for these Standard Chartered credit cards via us to get Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds OR $200 cash via PayNow.
- You must be new to Standard Chartered cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)
- Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by 21 Jan 2021
- Spend at least $80 on eligible transactions within 30 days
- Promotion ends Jan 21, 2021
These are the eligible cards:
Amex credit card promotion 2021: Samsung Galaxy Buds OR $160 CapitaLand vouchers
If you’re new to Amex, here are 2 credit card promotions you can qualify for.
First, MoneySmart is giving away a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live to new applicants for the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card.
- You must be new to Amex cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago
- Spend at least $500 in the first month to redeem your gift
- Promotion ends Jan 17, 2021
If you prefer CapitaVouchers instead, sign up for these to get $100 to $160 in CapitaLand vouchers. (The amount depends on which card you get. Here are the details:
- You must be new to Amex cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)
- Spend at least $500 in the first month to redeem your vouchers
- Promotion ends Jan 31, 2021
Finally, if you’re willing to pay the annual fee of $321 for the American Express Platinum credit card, you can get $250 in Lazada vouchers too.
So many credit card promotions! Is there a catch?
You can’t blame us for liking free stuff. If your storeroom is so full of free luggage from credit cards that it could double as a Samsonite warehouse, you might be wondering if there’s a catch to all these freebies.
Well, there IS one drawback to signing up for all the credit card promotions:You’ll get disqualified from getting more freebies in the future.
That’s because banks and comparison sites like us usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:
- Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR
- Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago
So if you’re thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!
Another thing to note is that some banks are more generous than others.
If you’re lucky, you’ll get vouchers or cashback or luggage immediately upon card approval.
However, but some banks require you to spend a minimum (say, $1,000 in the first month) AND make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie. So, be sure to read the T&Cs, and only sign up when you’re confident you can hit the minimum spend.
