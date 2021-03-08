Best credit card promotions (March 2021): Free Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch & more

I have to admit, I’m a complete sucker for credit card promotions. These days, even the best credit cards in Singapore compete so hard for new customers, they practically rain Apple Watches, Nintendo Switches, CapitaLand vouchers and other freebies on us.
All right, let’s cut the crap and get straight to what you’re here for… the best credit card promotions in Singapore.
Best credit card promotions in Singapore for new sign-ups
|Credit card
|Promotion
|Min. spend
|Expiry
|Citibank
|Apple Watch SE OR $350 cash via PayNow
|Any amount
|March 14, 2021
|Standard Chartered
|Nintendo Switch Lite OR $250 cash via PayNow
|$200
|March 14, 2021
|Amex KrisFlyer Card
|Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earphones
|$500
|March 15, 2021
|Amex True Cashback Card
|PRISM + C240 Monitor
|$500
|March 15, 2021
If you’re a new customer to these banks, you’ll qualify for the above freebies. Don’t wanna read? Here are some shortcuts:
Best credit card promo for free AirPods Watch SE: Citibank
Best credit card promo for free Nintendo Switch: Standard Chartered
Best credit card promo for free PC monitor: Amex
Citibank credit card promotion 2021: Apple Watch SE OR $350 cash
If you’re new to Citibank credit cards, hurry up and sign up through MoneySmart to get either an Apple Watch SE OR $350 cash via PayNow.
Here are the details:
- You must be new to Citibank cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)
- Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by March 14, 2021
- Make one eligible transaction within 30 days to qualify
- Promotion ends March 14, 2021
These are the eligible cards:
Standard Chartered credit card promotion 2021: Nintendo Switch Lite OR $250 cash
New-to-bank customers can sign up for these Standard Chartered credit cards via us to get a Nintendo Switch Lite OR $250 cash via PayNow.
- You must be new to Standard Chartered cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)
- Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by March 14, 2021
- Spend at least $200 on eligible transactions within 30 days
- Promotion ends March 14, 2021
These are the eligible cards:
Amex credit card promotion 2021: Sony earbuds OR PRISM+ C240 Monitor
If you’re new to Amex, here are 2 credit card promotions you can qualify for.
First, MoneySmart is giving away a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earphones to new applicants for the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card.
- You must be new to Amex cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)
- Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by 15 Mar 2021
- Spend at least $500 in the first month to redeem your gift
- Promotion ends 15 Mar 2021
Additionally, spend $3,000 to receive an Acer KA242Y Monitor from Amex AND 13,300 Krisflyer Miles.
If you’re in the market for a new PC monitor, the AMEX True Cashback Card offers up to 3 per cent cashback for the first 6 months plus a PRISM+ C240 Monitor from MoneySmart. Here are the details:
- You must be new to Amex cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)
- Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by March 15, 2021
- Spend at least $500 in the first month to redeem your gift
- Promotion ends March 15, 2021
So many credit card promotions! Is there a catch?
You can’t blame us for liking free stuff. If your storeroom is so full of free luggage from credit cards that it could double as a Samsonite warehouse, you might be wondering if there’s a catch to all these freebies.
Well, there is one drawback to signing up for all the credit card promotions: You’ll get disqualified from getting more freebies in the future.
That’s because banks and comparison sites like us usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:
- Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR
- Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago
So if you’re thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!
Another thing to note is that some banks are more generous than others. If you’re lucky, you’ll get vouchers or cashback or luggage immediately upon card approval.
However, some banks require you to spend a minimum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.
So, be sure to read the T&Cs, and only sign up when you’re confident you can hit the minimum spend.
This article was first published in MoneySmart.