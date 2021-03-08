Best credit card promotions (March 2021): Free Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch & more

I have to admit, I’m a complete sucker for credit card promotions. These days, even the best credit cards in Singapore compete so hard for new customers, they practically rain Apple Watches, Nintendo Switches, CapitaLand vouchers and other freebies on us.

All right, let’s cut the crap and get straight to what you’re here for… the best credit card promotions in Singapore.

Best credit card promotions in Singapore for new sign-ups

Credit card Promotion Min. spend Expiry Citibank Apple Watch SE OR $350 cash via PayNow Any amount March 14, 2021 Standard Chartered Nintendo Switch Lite OR $250 cash via PayNow $200 March 14, 2021 Amex KrisFlyer Card Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earphones $500 March 15, 2021 Amex True Cashback Card PRISM + C240 Monitor $500 March 15, 2021

If you’re a new customer to these banks, you’ll qualify for the above freebies. Don’t wanna read? Here are some shortcuts:

Best credit card promo for free AirPods Watch SE: Citibank

Best credit card promo for free Nintendo Switch: Standard Chartered

Best credit card promo for free PC monitor: Amex

Citibank credit card promotion 2021: Apple Watch SE OR $350 cash

If you’re new to Citibank credit cards, hurry up and sign up through MoneySmart to get either an Apple Watch SE OR $350 cash via PayNow.

Here are the details:

You must be new to Citibank cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by March 14, 2021

Make one eligible transaction within 30 days to qualify

Promotion ends March 14, 2021

These are the eligible cards:

Standard Chartered credit card promotion 2021: Nintendo Switch Lite OR $250 cash

New-to-bank customers can sign up for these Standard Chartered credit cards via us to get a Nintendo Switch Lite OR $250 cash via PayNow.

You must be new to Standard Chartered cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by March 14, 2021

Spend at least $200 on eligible transactions within 30 days Promotion ends March 14, 2021



These are the eligible cards:

Amex credit card promotion 2021: Sony earbuds OR PRISM+ C240 Monitor

If you’re new to Amex, here are 2 credit card promotions you can qualify for.

First, MoneySmart is giving away a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earphones to new applicants for the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card.

You must be new to Amex cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by 15 Mar 2021

Spend at least $500 in the first month to redeem your gift

Promotion ends 15 Mar 2021

Additionally, spend $3,000 to receive an Acer KA242Y Monitor from Amex AND 13,300 Krisflyer Miles.

If you’re in the market for a new PC monitor, the AMEX True Cashback Card offers up to 3 per cent cashback for the first 6 months plus a PRISM+ C240 Monitor from MoneySmart. Here are the details:

You must be new to Amex cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by March 15, 2021

Spend at least $500 in the first month to redeem your gift

Promotion ends March 15, 2021

So many credit card promotions! Is there a catch?

You can’t blame us for liking free stuff. If your storeroom is so full of free luggage from credit cards that it could double as a Samsonite warehouse, you might be wondering if there’s a catch to all these freebies.

Well, there is one drawback to signing up for all the credit card promotions: You’ll get disqualified from getting more freebies in the future.

That’s because banks and comparison sites like us usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

So if you’re thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that some banks are more generous than others. If you’re lucky, you’ll get vouchers or cashback or luggage immediately upon card approval.

However, some banks require you to spend a minimum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

So, be sure to read the T&Cs, and only sign up when you’re confident you can hit the minimum spend.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.