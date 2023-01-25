Best credit card promotions in Singapore: Citibank, UOB, DBS (January 2023)

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Jan 2023)

Credit card provider Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citibank Apple Watch SE, $380 eCapitaVoucher or $350 Cash $500 (within 30 days) Jan 31, 2023 Standard Chartered $320 cash, Apple Watch SE, or Everdesk+ Lite Black $500 (within 30 days) Jan 26, 2023 Apple AirPods Gen 3 or $250 Cash $250 (within 30 days) CIMB Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, $250 Cash or $300 eCapitaVouchers $988 (within 60 days) Jan 31, 2023 AMEX 17,000 SIA KrisFlyer miles $1,000 (within 30 days) Jan 31, 2023 27,000 SIA KrisFlyer miles $1,000 and annual fee payment (within 30 days) Apple iPad, Apple Watch Series 8 or $350 Cash $500 and annual fee payment (within 30 days) Apple Watch SE, $300 eCapitaVouchers or $250 Cash $500 and annual fee payment (within 30 days) UOB $300 cash credit $1,000 (for 2 months) Jan 31, 2023 44,000 miles $1,000 spend (for 2 months) and annual fee payment 32,000 miles $2,000 spend (within 60 days) HSBC $328 cash rebate $12,000 Qualifying Spend from now until 5 Feb 2023 Feb 5, 2023 DBS $150 cashback $800 (within 60 days) Jan 31, 2023 POSB $150 cashback $800 (within 60 days) Jan 31, 2023

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you're in luck!

Sign up for a Citibank credit card via MoneySmart and spend $500 to get an Apple Watch SE, $380 eCapitaVoucher or $350 Cash. On top of that, you'll stand a chance to win a Google Prize Bundle worth over $2,000.

There are four Citibank credit cards this promotion applies to. Our top pick is the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, an unlimited cashback card with no monthly minimum spend.

If you'd prefer a miles card, the Citi PremierMiles Card lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Here's a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with this ongoing promotion:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6per cent cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cash back. Apple Watch SE, $380 eCapitaVoucher or $350 Cash with $500 minimum spend (within 30 days). Jan 31, 2023 Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire. Citi Cash Back Card 6per cent cashback on dining, 8per cent cashback on groceries and petrol. Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping.

Other Citibank credit cards, such as the Citibank SMRT Card and Citibank Lazada Card, do not have any ongoing promotions.

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

There are a few Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month that are all very enticing. It's hard to pick the best, but the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value.

For an unlimited cashback card with no cashback cap and no minimum spend, check out the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card.

Signing up for any of the following Standard Chartered credit cards will also enter you in the lucky draw for the Google Prize Bundle.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card 6per cent cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes $320 cash, Apple Watch SE, or Everdesk+ Lite Black with $500 minimum spend within 30 days. Jan 26, 2023 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5per cent cashback rate with unlimited cashback and no minimum spend Apple AirPods Gen 3 or $250 Cash with $250 minimum spend within 30 days. Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per $1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per $1 local dining spend

The other Standard Chartered credit cards don't have ongoing sign-up promotions this month.

While the 100,000 miles sign-up promotion for the Standard Chartered X Card has ended, you'll still get 30,000 miles as long as you activate your card and pay the annual fee.

3. CIMB credit card Promotion

There are three ongoing credit card promotions for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a low $0 minimum spend per month. (Note, however, that you'll need to hit $1,000 a month to enjoy the card's two per cent cashback rate.)

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2% unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, $250 Cash or $300 eCapitaVouchers when you apply via MoneySmart and spend $988 within 60 days. Jan 31, 2023 CIMB Visa Signature 10% cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend S$800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2% unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

Apply for any of the CIMB credit cards above to qualify for MoneySmart's Google Giveaway 2023. You'll stand a chance to win a Google Prize Bundle worth over $2,000!

4. AMEX credit card promotions

Are you a Singapore Airlines (SIA) loyalist? Or a staunch Apple fan?

This month, AMEX credit cards are offering up to 27,000 SIA KrisFlyer miles, an Apple iPad, and the Apple Watch SE if you sign up via MoneySmart. Plus, you'll enter a lucky draw to win a Google Prize Bundle worth over $2,000.

If you're a frequent SIA flyer, the AMEX Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card might pique your interest.

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles 17,000 SIA KrisFlyer miles with $1,000 spend within 30 days. Jan 31, 2023 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles 27,000 SIA KrisFlyer miles with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days. American Express The Platinum Card® $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards® Apple iPad, Apple Watch Series 8 or $350 Cash with $500 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 30 days. American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum EXTRA Partners / 2X Points on all other spend Apple Watch SE, $300 eCapitaVouchers or $250 Cash with $500 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 30 days.

While the AMEX Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card will get you 27,000 SIA KrisFlyer miles for the same minimum spend as the AMEX Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card, note that you'll need to pay a $340.20 (inclusive of eight per cent GST) credit card annual fee.

Additionally, apply for any of the credit cards in the table above and stand a chance to win a Google Prize Bundle worth over $2,000.

This month, the American Express True Cashback Card and American Express CapitaCard do not have any ongoing promotions.

5. UOB credit card promotions

Currently, there are two main types of UOB credit card promotions-cash credit and miles.

All the UOB cash credit promotions this month are for $300 cash credit. Among them, the most accessible UOB credit card is the $0 minimum spend UOB Absolute Cashback Card.

With a 44,000 miles bonus, UOB's entry-level miles card offers the biggest miles promotion this month:

Here's a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card promotions this month:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 15% Rebate on Shopee, Dairy Farm Group, Grab, SP. Minimum spend of $2,000 per month. $300 cash credit with $1,000 spend for 2 months Jan 31, 2023 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7% limitless cashback with no minimum spend UOB EVOL Credit Card 8% cashback on Online and Mobile Contactless spend with UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (Mastercard / Visa / American Express) $1 local spend = 1.4 miles; $1 overseas spend = 2.4 miles. No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles. 44,000 miles with $1,000 spend for 2 months and annual fee payment Jan 31, 2023 KrisFlyer UOB Card $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles (with $800 annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group) $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop purchases 32,000 miles with $2,000 spend within 60 days Jan 31, 2023

If you're looking to sign up for the UOB Lady's Card or the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card this month, there are unfortunately no ongoing promotions for them.

6. HSBC credit card promotions

If you plan on doing lots of shopping during the Chinese New Year period, HSBC's Festive Campaign 2022 is right up your alley.

From now till Feb 5, 2023, charge your festive spends to your HSBC credit card to get up to $328 in cash rebate.

There are three HSBC credit cards this promotion applies to, but our top pick is the HSBC Revolution Credit Card. The most accessible card with $0 minimum spend, this card is great for earning points through everyday spending.

Here are all the ongoing HSBC credit card promotions for the month:

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Revolution Credit Card 10X Reward points on online purchases and contactless payments. No minimum. spend and no annual fee. $328 cash rebate with $12,000 Qualifying Spend from now until 5 Feb 2023 Feb 5, 2023 HSBC Visa Platinum Card 5% cash rebate on local dining and groceries with minimum spend of S$600 monthly in a calendar quarter HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5% cashback on local and overseas purchases with no min. spend

There's no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

7. DBS credit card promotions

There are currently several DBS credit cards with a $150 cashback promotion. If you're big on online shopping, the DBS Live Fresh Card is a good choice for a no-fuss cashback card.

For miles that never expire, consider applying for the DBS Altitude Card. You can get this card as the Visa Signature or American Express variant.

Here's the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS Live Fresh Card 5% cashback on Online & Visa contactless spend with $600 minimum monthly spend $150 cashback with $800 minimum spend within 60 days Jan 31, 2023 DBS Altitude Card (​​Visa Signature / American Express) $1 spend = 10 miles that never expire. Get 10,000 miles upon paying annual fee of $194.40. $150 cashback with $800 minimum spend within 60 days Jan 31, 2023 DBS Woman’s Card 5X DBS Points per $5 online spend. 1X DBS Points per $5 / 0.4 miles per $1 on other spend. $150 cashback with $800 minimum spend within 60 days Jan 31, 2023 DBS Woman’s World Card 10X DBS Points per $5 / 4 miles per $1 on online spend $150 cashback with $800 minimum spend within 60 days Jan 31, 2023

A word on the DBS Woman’s and Woman’s World Card: Don’t be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

DBS Black Visa Card

DBS Esso Card

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Takashimaya AMEX Card

DBS yuu Visa Card

DBS yuu American Express Card

8. POSB Credit Card Promotion

The POSB Everyday card is a straightforward cash rebates card with no minimum spend. If you plan on applying for it to make the most out of your day-to-day spending, do so online with promo code 150CASH to get $150 cashback.

Credit card promotions — is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you're thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you're really lucky, you'll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

So what's the lesson here? Read the T&Cs carefully, and only sign up when you're confident you can hit the minimum spend.

