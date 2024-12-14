Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Dec 2024): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB and more

This December, it's giveaways galore. Sign up for a credit card and you could walk away with an all-new Porsche Taycan, 1 million Ascott Star Rewards Points, and up to 50,000 SmartPoints.

Plus, enjoy welcome gifts like an Apple 10.9-inch iPad 10th Gen WiFi 64GB (worth $529), Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769), and a generous 60,000 miles.

Clearly, we're spoilt for choice-banks offering credit cards in Singapore are competing so hard for new customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us. Even if you don't see any item you want, some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our top picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Dec 2024)

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account Your choice of gift:

– Up to $400 cash

– Apple 10.9-inch iPad 10th Gen WiFi 64GB (worth $529)

– Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769) $500 (within 30 days) on your card + open Citi Wealth First Account Dec 31, 2024 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card ✦ Your choice of gift:

– $380 cash via PayNow

– 5,040 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 (within 30 days) Dec 15, 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card ✦ Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 (within 30 days) Dec 15, 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card ✦ Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card ✦ – $180 Cash via PayNow

– Up to 45,000 miles (with payment of annual fee) or 25,000 miles (annual fee waived) $500 (within 30 days) Dec 15, 2024 CIMB World Mastercard $188 cashback $988 spend within 60 days Jan 31, 2025 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite UOB One Card – First 100 customers: Apple Watch SE 40mm (GPS) (worth $349)

– Next 100 customers: Apple AirPods 4 Noise Cancellation (worth $249)

– Remaining customers: $50 Cash $1,000 spend in 30 days Dec 15, 2024 UOB Absolute Cashback Card Samsonite EVOA Z Spinner 25′ Exp Luggage (worth $730) + $100 cash via PayNow $2,000 spend/month for 2 consecutive months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration Dec 31, 2024 UOB EVOL Credit Card – First 100 customers: Apple Watch SE 40mm (GPS) (worth $349)

– Next 100 customers: Apple AirPods 4 Noise Cancellation (worth $249)

– Remaining customers: $50 cash $1,000 spend within 30 days Dec 15, 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived

Plus, receive an additional gift:

– First 100 customers: Apple Watch SE 40mm (GPS) (worth $349)

– Next 100 customers: Apple AirPods 4 Noise Cancellation (worth $249)

– Remaining customers: $50 cash $1,000 spend within 30 days Dec 15, 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) – Up to 58,000 miles (with annual fee payment) or 38,000 miles (with annual fee waived)

– Additional $100 cash via PayNow – $2,000 spend/month for 2 months (first 50 eligible cardmembers monthly)

– $500 spend within 1 month Dec 31, 2024 UOB Lady’s Card – First 100 customers: Apple Watch SE 40mm (GPS) (worth $349)

– Next 100 customers: Apple AirPods 4 Noise Cancellation (worth $249)

– Remaining customers: $50 cash $1,000 spend within 30 days Dec 15, 2024 Lazada-UOB Card Up to $230 worth of gifts:

– $200 cashback

– $30 worth of Lazada Vouchers – $1,000 spend per month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months

– Add Lazada-UOB card as a payment card on Lazada App Dec 31, 2024 HSBC Advance Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $199 cash via PayNow

– 3,500 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent. Dec 31, 2024 HSBC Live+ Card Your choice of gift:

– $199 cash via PayNow

– 3,500 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month Dec 15, 2024 HSBC Revolution Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $199 cash via PayNow

– 3,500 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month Dec 15, 2024 HSBC TravelOne Card Your choice of gift:

– 3,500 SmartPoints

– $199 cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following calendar month. Dec 15, 2024 American Express Platinum Credit Card $300 cashback from AMEX in the form of Statement Credits ($200 cashback for existing cardholders) $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days 15 Jan 2025 American Express The Platinum Card $800 Statement Credits and Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth $700) $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 6 months Jan 15, 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card 38,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) / 28,000 KrisFlyer miles (existing cardmembers) $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days Jan 15, 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend within 30 days Jan 15, 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 33,000 HighFlyer points $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months Jan 15, 2025 DBS yuu Visa Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days Jan 15, 2025 DBS yuu American Express Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days Jan 31, 2025 $60 cashback (existing cardmembers) $300 spend within 30 days DBS Live Fresh Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days Jan 31, 2025 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card Up to 30,000 miles $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days Jan 31, 2025 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 35,000 miles DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card Up to 60,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) $4,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days Jan 31, 2025 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card $88 cashback $250 spend within Takashimaya within first month from card approval date. Dec 31, 2024 DBS Esso Card $120 cash rebate $180 spend on fuel per month for 2 consecutive months Dec 31, 2024 POSB Everyday Card $150 cashback $800 spend within 60 days Jan 31, 2025 Maybank Family & Friends Card $200 cashback or a Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 Luggage (worth $570) Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. Dec 31, 2024 Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or 10,000 Bonus Air Miles ( in the form of 25,000 TREATS Points), or $200 Cashback Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. Dec 31, 2024 Maybank World Mastercard Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or $200 Cashback Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. Dec 31, 2024 Maybank Manchester United Platinum Visa Card Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature Maybank Platinum Visa Card

Travel Like A Millionaire Lucky Draw — with Citi credit cards

Win your share of over $24,500 worth of hotel stays, flights, and rewards in our Travel Like A Millionaire Lucky Draw! The grand prize is 1 million Ascott Star Rewards Points to take you around the world.

Earn three chances when you apply for Citibank credit cards and spend at least $500 on your card within 30 days.

Win a Porsche Taycan Base — with Standard Chartered credit cards

From now to Feb 28, 2025, apply for Standard Chartered credit cards and stand to win a Porsche Taycan Base (model year 2025) in the SC Million Reasons to be Happier lucky draw!

Earn 2 chances when your new SC credit card is approved

Earn 1 chance for every $50 credit card spend

T&Cs apply.

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you're in luck! Citibank credit card welcome gifts are looking very attractive right now thanks to our MoneySmart x Ascott Travel Like A Millionaire Lucky Draw, in which you can win up to $6,500 worth of hotel stays, flights and rewards.

Get three chances to win when you sign up for a Citibank credit card via MoneySmart and spend $500 within 30 days. Once you fulfil the minimum spend criteria, you'll also receive welcome gifts from us!

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account – $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire.

– Up to 7.51% interest on your Citi Wealth First Account $80 Trip.com Coupons on top of your choice of gift:

– Up to $400 Cash

– Apple 10.9-inch iPad 10th Gen WiFi 64GB (worth $529)

– Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769)

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days on your credit card and open your Citi Wealth First account—no funding into the Citi Wealth First account is required for gift qualification. Dec 31, 2024

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

This month, selected Standard Chartered credit cards on promotion will give you the chance to drive off with a brand new car — a Porsche Taycan Base (2025) in the SC Million Reasons to be Happier Lucky Draw!

Giveaway aside, the Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month come with very enticing welcome gifts too. It's hard to pick the best, but the unlimited cashback Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value.

Plus, there's currently an exclusive promotion just for MoneySmart customers. Instead of the usual 1.5 per cent unlimited cashback, earn an upsized two per cent cashback.

This month, you can also get $230 cash via PayNow or 2,990 SmartPoints when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5% unlimited cashback with no minimum spend

Exclusive to MoneySmart customers: Enjoy 2% cashback after first $500 spent! Your choice of gift:

– $380 Cash via PayNow

– 5,040 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. Dec 15, 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card 6% cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. Dec 15, 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per S$1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per S$1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions – $180 Cash via PayNow

– Up to 45,000 miles with payment of annual fee / 25,000 miles with annual fee waived when you spend $500 within 30 days. Dec 15, 2024

The other Standard Chartered credit cards don't have ongoing sign-up promotions this month. Wondering what happened to the Standard Chartered X Card, with its infamous 100,00 miles sign-up promotion? The X card got X-ed, and has been replaced by the Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card.

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are three credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you’ll need to hit $1,000 spend a month to enjoy the card’s higher 2% unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2% unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. Up to $188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days. Jan 31, 2025 CIMB Visa Signature 10% cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend S$800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2% unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

This month, apply for selected UOB credit cards and you’ll enjoy welcome gifts like:

Apple Watch SE 40mm (GPS) (worth $349)

Apple AirPods 4 Noise Cancellation (worth $249)

Samsonite EVOA Z Spinner 25” Exp Luggage (worth $730)

Up to 58,000 miles

I want to give a shout out to the UOB PRVI Miles Card-did you know it has the highest base miles earn rate for general spending among other entry-level miles cards in Singapore? I recently reviewed it in comparison with the Krisflyer UOB Credit Card, and it's my clear pick between the 2.

Here's a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card welcome promotions this month:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 20% rebate on McDonald’s, DFI Retail Group, Grab, Shopee, SP and more – First 100 customers: Apple Watch SE 40mm (GPS) (worth $349)

– Next 100 customers: Apple AirPods 4 Noise Cancellation (worth $249)

– Remaining customers: $50 Cash

Spend criteria: $1,000 within 30 days Dec 15, 2024 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7% limitless cashback with no minimum spend Samsonite EVOA Z Spinner 25′ Exp Luggage (worth $730) with $2,000 spend per month for 2 consecutive months and annual fee payment and registration via SMS.

Plus, get an additional $100 cash via PayNow when you apply and spend a minimum of $500 within 1 month from card approval date. Dec 31, 2024 UOB EVOL Credit Card 10% cashback on Online, Mobile Contactless, Overseas in-store FX spend – First 100 customers: Apple Watch SE 40mm (GPS) (worth $349)

– Next 100 customers: Apple AirPods 4 Noise Cancellation (worth $249)

– Remaining customers: $50 Cash

Spend criteria: $1,000 within 30 days Dec 15, 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles (with $800 annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group)

$1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop purchases Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived with $2,000 spend within 60 days (first 100 eligible participants)

Plus, receive gifts from out MoneySmart x UOB Christmas Giveaway:

– First 100 customers: Apple Watch SE 40mm (GPS) (worth $349)

– Next 100 customers: Apple AirPods 4 Noise Cancellation (worth $249)

– Remaining customers: $50 Cash

Spend criteria: $1,000 within 30 days Dec 15, 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) $1 local spend = 1.4 miles; $1 overseas spend = 2.4 miles. No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles. Up to 58,000 miles (with annual fee payment) or 38,000 miles (with annual fee waived) when you spend $2,000 spend/month for 2 months (first 50 eligible cardmembers monthly)

Plus, get an additional $100 cash via PayNow when you apply and spend a minimum of $500 within 1 month from card approval date. Dec 31, 2024 UOB Lady’s Card S$5 = Up to 25X UNI$ (equivalent to 10 miles per S$1) on a category of your choice – First 100 customers: Apple Watch SE 40mm (GPS) (worth $349)

– Next 100 customers: Apple AirPods 4 Noise Cancellation (worth $249)

– Remaining customers: $50 Cash

Spend criteria: $1,000 within 30 days Dec 15, 2024 Lazada-UOB Card 20% rebate on Lazada spend and 6% rebate on Redmart spend Up to $230 worth of gifts:

– $200 cashback when you spend a minimum of $100 per month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months from their card approval date

– $30 worth of Lazada Vouchers when you successfully add Lazada-UOB card as a payment card within the Lazada App. Dec 31, 2024

At the time of writing, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card have no ongoing promotions.

5. HSBC credit card promotions

HSBC credit cards saw a bunch of changes this year. For one thing, they recently nerfed their HSBC Revolution Credit Card, much to our dismay.

But another card quickly distracted us — HSBC released their new lifestyle card, the HSBC Live+ Credit Card, in June 2024. With this card, earn a generous eight per cent cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment from now till Dec 31, 2024.

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5% cashback on local and overseas purchases with no minimum spend Your choice of gift:

– 3,500 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $199 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. Dec 31, 2024 HSBC Live+ Card 8% cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment; 5% cashback on petrol Your choice of gift:

– 3,500 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $199 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 by the end of the following calendar month after card approval. Dec 15, 2024 HSBC Revolution Credit Card S$1 = 10X Points on Online Spend on Travel, Shopping & Dining Your choice of gift:

– 3,500 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $199 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 by the end of the following calendar month after card approval. Dec 15, 2024 HSBC TravelOne Card S$1 local spend = 1.2 miles; S$1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles Your choice of gift:

– 3,500 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $199 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following calendar month, and pay the annual fee. Dec 15, 2024

There’s no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

6. AMEX credit card promotions

This month, the juiciest Amex welcome promotion is the S$800 Statement Credits and Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth $700) you'll earn with the American Express The Platinum Card.

You'll need to spend S$8,000 within the first six months from card approval, which will also earn you 10,000 Membership Rewards® points.

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum 10Xcelerartor Partners / 2X Points on all other spend $300 Statement Credits (new cardmembers) / $200 Statement Credits (existing cardmembers) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days of card approval. Jan 15, 2025 American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards / 20 Membership Rewards points on 10Xcelerator spending $800 Statement Credits and Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth $700)

Spend criteria: $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 6 months of card approval. Jan 15, 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.2 KrisFlyer miles 38,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) / 28,000 KrisFlyer miles (existing cardmembers) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days of card approval. Jan 15, 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.1 KrisFlyer miles Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) with a minimum spend of $1,000 within 30 days of card approval. 15 Jan 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8.5 HighFlyer Points per S$1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines Group flights Up to 33,000 HighFlyer points with annual fee payment and $3,000 spend within 2 months of card approval. Jan 15, 2025

This month, the American Express True Cashback Card and American Express CapitaCard do not have any ongoing promotions.

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotions this month are a $150 cashback promotion and a 60,000 miles promotion. The former applies to the DBS Live Fresh Card and DBS yuu Card:

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card comes with a fat miles welcome gift this month, but do note that this is not an entry-level miles card:

Here's the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Visa Card 5% Cash Rebate / 10x yuu Points with no minimum spend and no cap. $150 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. Jan 31, 2025 DBS yuu American Express Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days / $60 cashback (existing cardmembers) with $300 minimum spend within 30 days. Jan 31, 2025 DBS Live Fresh Card Up to 6% cashback on shopping and transport spend with $800 minimum monthly spend $150 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. Jan 31, 2025 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card $1 spend on Agoda = Up to 4.3 miles in the form of DBS Points that never expire Up to 30,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days Jan 31, 2025 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 35,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days Jan 31, 2025 DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card 1.5 miles or 1.5% cashback per S$1 local spend; 2.2 miles or 2.2% cashback per S$1 overseas spend Up to 60,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) with $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days Jan 31, 2025 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card 2 Taka Bonus Points for every S$10 spend at Takashimaya, 10% additional discount during Takashimaya sales events $88 cashback with $250 minimum spend within Takashimaya within first month from card approval date. Dec 31, 2024 DBS Esso Card Up to 23% fuel savings at Esso, 1 Smiles Point per S$10 charged outside of Esso $120 cash rebate with $180 spend on fuel per month for 2 consecutive months from card approval date. Dec 31, 2024

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Woman’s Card

DBS Woman’s World Card

A word on the DBS Woman’s and Woman’s World Card: Don’t be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB Credit Card Promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

As the name suggests, you can apply for the POSB Everyday Card to make the most out of your day-to-day spending. The latest POSB Everyday Card promotion is as fuss-free as the card — $150 cashback when you apply and spend $800 within 60 days.

9. Maybank credit card promotions

This month, Maybank credit cards are offering $200 cashback or a Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 Luggage (worth $570) as a welcome gift when you apply for a new Maybank credit card and a CreditAble account, then spend a minimum of $600 each month for the first two consecutive months.

My top pick is the Maybank Family & Friends Card, a cashback card that offers up to eight per cent cashback on five cashback categories of your choice, plus up to eight per cent cashback on on Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesia Rupiah spend. Read our review of the Maybank Family & Friends Card for more details.

Here's a summary of the welcome gifts each Maybank credit card is offering this month.

Maybank credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry Maybank Family & Friends Card Up to 8% cashback globally on your 5 preferred cashback categories and all Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesian Rupiah spend Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or S$200 Cashback

Spend criteria: Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. Dec 31, 2024 Maybank Horizon Visa Signature S$1 = 7X Points on air tickets and foreign currency spend; S$1 = 3X Points on local shopping, groceries, dining, hotel bookings Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or 10,000 Bonus Air Miles ( in the form of 25,000 TREATS Points), or S$200 Cashback

Spend criteria: Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. Dec 31, 2024 Maybank World Mastercard Up to 10X TREATS Points at selected retail, dining merchants and petrol stations Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or S$200 Cashback

Spend criteria: Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. 31 Dec 2024 Maybank Manchester United Platinum Visa Card Earn 5X TREATS Points and earn up to 3% cashback when Manchester United wins a Premier League match Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature 1.6% unlimited cashback on all local spend; stand a chance to watch FC Barcelona LIVE in Camp Nou every football season Maybank Platinum Visa Card Up to 3.33% cashback cashback on local and foreign spend with $300 minimum spend per month

10. OCBC credit card promotions

Currently, there aren't any welcome promotions for OCBC credit cards. However, they're still worth checking out for their rebates and rewards.

For the foodies, the OCBC 365 Credit Card earns you five per cent cashback on everyday dining with a minimum monthly spend of $800.

For a card that earns rebates you on a wider range of spend categories, consider the OCBC Rewards Credit Card for up to four miles per dollar at selected retailers.

If you're an avid traveller in the miles game, check out the OCBC 90°N Card for up to seven miles per dollar on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

If you're going to make a large purchase or just want a catch-all credit card you don't need to think about before using, consider the OCBC Infinity Cashback Card for an unlimited 1.6 per cent cashback on practically any spend category (the usual culprits like taxes and insurance premiums don't apply).

Credit card promotions - is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you're thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you're really lucky, you'll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year's annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

So what's the lesson here? Read the T&Cs carefully, and only sign up when you're confident you can hit the minimum spend.

