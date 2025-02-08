Best credit card promotions in Singapore (February 2025): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB, and more

This February, sign up for a credit card and you could walk away with an all-new Porsche Taycan or a trip for two to the Star Wars Celebration in Japan!

Not to mention welcome gifts like 5,040 SmartPoints worth an Apple iPad Wi-Fi, 9th Generation (worth $479), a Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth $700), and a generous 60,000 miles.

Clearly, we're spoilt for choice-banks offering credit cards in Singapore are competing so hard for new customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us.

Even if you don't see any item you want, some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Feb 2025)

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, Citi Cash Back Card, Citi Rewards Card Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 (within 30 days) 9 Feb 2025 Citi PremierMiles Card Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow $500 (within 30 days) 9 Feb 2025 Citi SMRT Card Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow

PLUS a Circles.Life 3-month 150GB 4G Plan + 1TB 5G Local Data (worth $65) $500 (within 30 days) 9 Feb 2025 Citi M1 Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow

PLUS a Circles.Life 3-month 150GB 4G Plan + 1TB 5G Local Data (worth $65) $500 (within 30 days) 9 Feb 2025 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card ✦ Your choice of gift:

– $380 cash via PayNow

– 5,040 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 (within 30 days) 9 Feb 2025 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card ✦ Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 (within 30 days) 9 Feb 2025 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card ✦ Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card ✦ – $180 Cash via PayNow

– Up to 45,000 miles (with payment of annual fee) or 25,000 miles (annual fee waived) $500 (within 30 days) 9 Feb 2025 CIMB World Mastercard $188 cashback $988 spend within 60 days 31 Jul 2025 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite UOB One Card $50 McDonald’s Vouchers $500 spend in 30 days 28 Feb 2025 KrisFlyer UOB Card Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waive $2,000 spend/month for 2 consecutive months (first 100 eligible participants) 28 Feb 2025 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) Up to 58,000 miles (with annual fee payment) or 38,000 miles (with annual fee waived) $2,000 spend/month for 2 months (first 50 eligible cardmembers monthly) 28 Feb 2025 Lazada-UOB Card Up to $230 worth of gifts:

– $200 cashback

– $30 worth of Lazada Vouchers – $1,000 spend per month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months

– Add Lazada-UOB card as a payment card on Lazada App 31 Mar 2025 American Express Platinum Credit Card $200 cashback from AMEX in the form of Statement Credits $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days 16 Feb 2025 American Express The Platinum Card $800 Statement Credits and Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth $700) $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 6 months 16 Feb 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card 40,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) / 30,000 KrisFlyer miles (existing cardmembers) $2,000 spend and annual fee payment within 3 months 16 Feb 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend within 30 days 16 Feb 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 33,000 HighFlyer points $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 16 Feb 2025 DBS yuu Visa Card / DBS yuu American Express Card $300 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 30 Apr 2025 DBS Live Fresh Card $300 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 30 Apr 2025 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card Up to 30,000 miles $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 28 Feb 2025 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 35,000 miles DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card Up to 60,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) $4,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 28 Feb 2025 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card $100 cashback + 200 Takashimaya Bonus Points $300 spend within Takashimaya within first month from card approval date. 30 Jun 2025 POSB Everyday Card $300 cashback $800 spend within 60 days 30 Apr 2025 Maybank Family & Friends Card $200 cashback or a Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 Luggage (worth $570) Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. 28 Feb 2025 Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or 10,000 Bonus Air Miles ( in the form of 25,000 TREATS Points), or $200 Cashback Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. 28 Feb 2025 Maybank World Mastercard Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or $200 Cashback Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. 28 Feb 2025 Maybank Manchester United Platinum Visa Card Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature Maybank Platinum Visa Card OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card 1,265 SmartPoints or $100 Cash via PayNow

Plus, you’ll stand a chance to wina trip for 2 to the Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan! Apply and charge at least 1 qualifying transaction within 30 days. 3 Feb 2025 OCBC Rewards Credit Card OCBC 365 Credit Card 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card

✦ Win a Porsche Taycan Base — with Standard Chartered credit cards

From now to Feb 28, 2025, apply for Standard Chartered credit cards and stand to win a Porsche Taycan Base (model year 2025) in the SC Million Reasons to be Happier lucky draw!

Earn two chances when your new SC credit card is approved

Earn one chance for every $50 credit card spend

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you're in luck! Citibank credit card welcome gifts are looking very attractive right now with gifts like $370 Cash or 5,040 SmartPoints for the taking. With 5,040 SmartPoints, you can redeem awesome gifts from our Rewards Store, including:

Apple iPad Wi-Fi, 9th Generation, 64GB Space Grey, (worth $479) — 5,040 SmartPoints

Apple Watch SE, 40mm, GPS, (worth $383) — 4,070 Points

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd Gen (worth $363) — 4,030 Points

Among the Citi credit cards on promotion, our top pick is the Citi PremierMiles Card which lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

If you prefer a no-fuss cashback card, the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, an unlimited cashback card with no monthly minimum spend.

Here's a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6% cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cashback. Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. 9 Feb 2025 Citi Cash Back Card 6% cashback on dining, 8% cashback on groceries and petrol. Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping. Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. 9 Feb 2025 Citi SMRT Card 5% savings on Online Purchases, Groceries, Taxi, Ride-hailing & Public Transport Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow

PLUS a Circles.Life 3-month 150GB 4G Plan + 1TB 5G Local Data (worth $65)

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. 9 Feb 2025 Citi M1 Credit Card Up to 10% rebate on recurring M1 bills, 10% off device accessories at M1 shops Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $370 cash via PayNow

PLUS a Circles.Life 3-month 150GB 4G Plan + 1TB 5G Local Data (worth $65)

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. 9 Feb 2025

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

This month, selected Standard Chartered credit cards on promotion will give you the chance to drive off with a brand new car — a Porsche Taycan Base (2025) in the SC Million Reasons to be Happier Lucky Draw!

Giveaway aside, the Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month come with very enticing welcome gifts too. It’s hard to pick the best, but the unlimited cashback Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value.

This month, you can also get $230 cash via PayNow or 2,990 SmartPoints when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5% unlimited cashback with no minimum spend Your choice of gift:

– $380 Cash via PayNow

– 5,040 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 9 Feb 2025 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card 6% cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 9 Feb 2025 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per $1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per $1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card 3 miles per $1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions – $180 Cash via PayNow

– Up to 45,000 miles with payment of annual fee / 25,000 miles with annual fee waived when you spend $500 within 30 days. 9 Feb 2025

The other Standard Chartered credit cards don’t have ongoing sign-up promotions this month.

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are three credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you’ll need to hit $1,000 spend a month to enjoy the card’s higher 2% unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2% unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. Up to $188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days 31 Jul 2025 CIMB Visa Signature 10% cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at $100 per month and up to $20 per category. Minimum spend $800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2% unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

This month, apply for selected UOB credit cards and you'll enjoy welcome gifts like:

Apple Watch SE 40mm (GPS) (worth $349)

Apple AirPods 4 Noise Cancellation (worth $249)

Up to 58,000 miles

I want to give a shout out to the UOB PRVI Miles Card — did you know it has the highest base miles earn rate for general spending among other entry-level miles cards in Singapore? I recently reviewed it in comparison with the Krisflyer UOB Credit Card, and it’s my clear pick between the two.

Here's a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card welcome promotions this month:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 20% rebate on McDonald’s, DFI Retail Group, Grab, Shopee, SP and more $50 McDonald’s Vouchers

Spend criteria: $500 within 30 days 28 Feb 2025 KrisFlyer UOB Card $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles (with $800 annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group)

$1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop purchases Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived with $2,000 spend within 60 days (first 100 eligible participants). 28 Feb 2025 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) $1 local spend = 1.4 miles; $1 overseas spend = 2.4 miles. No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles. Up to 58,000 miles (with annual fee payment) or 38,000 miles (with annual fee waived) when you spend $2,000 spend/month for 2 months (first 50 eligible cardmembers monthly) 28 Feb 2025 Lazada-UOB Card 20% rebate on Lazada spend and 6% rebate on Redmart spend Up to $230 worth of gifts:

– $200 cashback when you spend a minimum of $100 per month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months from their card approval date

– $30 worth of Lazada Vouchers when you successfully add Lazada-UOB card as a payment card within the Lazada App. 31 Mar 2025

At the time of writing, the UOB EVOL Credit Card, UOB Absolute Cashback Card, UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card, and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card have no ongoing promotions.

5. AMEX credit card promotions

This month, the juiciest Amex welcome promotion is the $800 Statement Credits and Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth $700) you’ll earn with the American Express The Platinum Card.

You'll need to spend $8,000 within the first six months from card approval, which will also earn you 10,000 Membership Rewards® points.

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum 10Xcelerator Partners / 2X Points on all other spend $200 Statement Credits with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days of card approval. 16 Feb 2025 American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards / 20 Membership Rewards points on 10Xcelerator spending $800 Statement Credits and Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth $700)

Spend criteria: $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 6 months of card approval.

Plus, earn 10,000 Membership Rewards® points with the $8,000 spent. 16 Feb 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; $1 spend on Grab = 3.2 KrisFlyer miles 40,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) / 30,000 KrisFlyer miles (existing cardmembers) with $2,000 spend and annual fee payment within 3 months of card approval. 16 Feb 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; $1 spend on Grab = 3.1 KrisFlyer miles Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) with a minimum spend of $1,000 within 30 days of card approval. 16 Feb 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8.5 HighFlyer Points per $1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines Group flights Up to 33,000 HighFlyer points with annual fee payment and $3,000 spend within 2 months of card approval. 16 Feb 2025

This month, the American Express True Cashback Card and American Express CapitaCard do not have any ongoing promotions.

6. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotions this month are a $150 cashback promotion and a 60,000 miles promotion. The former applies to the DBS Live Fresh Card and DBS yuu Card:

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card comes with a fat miles welcome gift this month, but do note that this is not an entry-level miles card:

Here's the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Visa Card 5% Cash Rebate / 10x yuu Points with no minimum spend and no cap. $300 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 30 Apr 2025 DBS yuu American Express Card $300 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 30 Apr 2025 DBS Live Fresh Card Up to 6% cashback on shopping and transport spend with $800 minimum monthly spend $300 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 30 Apr 2025 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card $1 spend on Agoda = Up to 4.3 miles in the form of DBS Points that never expire Up to 30,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 28 Feb 2025 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 35,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 28 Feb 2025 DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card 1.5 miles or 1.5% cashback per $1 local spend; 2.2 miles or 2.2% cashback per $1 overseas spend Up to 60,000 miles (new cardmembers) with $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 28 Feb 2025 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card 2 Taka Bonus Points for every $10 spend at Takashimaya, 10% additional discount during Takashimaya sales events $100 cashback + 200 Takashimaya Bonus Points with $300 minimum spend within Takashimaya within first month from card approval date. 30 Jun 2025

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

DBS Esso Card

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Woman’s Card

DBS Woman’s World Card

A word on the DBS Woman's and Woman’s World Card: Don't be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

7. POSB credit card promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

As the name suggests, you can apply for the POSB Everyday Card to make the most out of your day-to-day spending. The latest POSB Everyday Card promotion is as fuss-free as the card — $300 cashback when you apply and spend $800 within 60 days.

8. Maybank credit card promotions

This month, Maybank credit cards are offering $200 cashback or a Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 Luggage (worth $570) as a welcome gift when you apply for a new Maybank credit card and a CreditAble account, then spend a minimum of $600 each month for the first two consecutive months.

My top pick is the Maybank Family & Friends Card, a cashback card that offers up to 8% cashback on 5 cashback categories of your choice, plus up to 8% cashback on Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesia Rupiah spend.

Here's a summary of the welcome gifts each Maybank credit card is offering this month.

Maybank credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry Maybank Family & Friends Card Up to 8% cashback globally on your 5 preferred cashback categories and all Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesian Rupiah spend Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or $200 cashback

Spend criteria: Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. 28 Feb 2025 Maybank Horizon Visa Signature $1 = 7X Points on air tickets and foreign currency spend; $1 = 3X Points on local shopping, groceries, dining, hotel bookings Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or 10,000 Bonus Air Miles (in the form of 25,000 TREATS Points), or $200 Cashback

Spend criteria: Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. 28 Feb 2025 Maybank World Mastercard Up to 10X TREATS Points at selected retail, dining merchants and petrol stations Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or $200 Cashback

Spend criteria: Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. 28 Feb 2025 Maybank Manchester United Platinum Visa Card Earn 5X TREATS Points and earn up to 3% cashback when Manchester United wins a Premier League match Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature 1.6% unlimited cashback on all local spend; stand a chance to watch FC Barcelona LIVE in Camp Nou every football season Maybank Platinum Visa Card Up to 3.33% cashback cashback on local and foreign spend with $300 minimum spend per month

9. OCBC credit card promotions

Calling all Star Wars fans — you can now apply for OCBC credit cards and stand a chance to win a trip for two to the Star Wars Celebration in Japan! That’s on top of your welcome gifts.

Enticed? Awesome. Don't know which card to choose? We got you. For the foodies, the OCBC 365 Credit Card earns you 5% cashback on everyday dining with a minimum monthly spend of $800.

For a card that earns rebates you on a wider range of spend categories, consider the OCBC Rewards Credit Card for up to 4 miles per dollar at selected retailers. Psst, this card is also a good choice to pair with the Amaze Card!

OCBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card 1.6% in unlimited cashback with no minimum spend 1,265 SmartPoints or $100 Cash via PayNow when you apply and charge at least 1 qualifying transaction within 30 days.

Plus, you’ll stand a chance to win a trip for 2 to the Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan! 3 Feb 2025 OCBC Rewards Credit Card $1 = 10 OCBC$ (equivalent to 4 Miles per $1) on eligible local and overseas spend OCBC 365 Credit Card 5% cashback on everyday dining, 6% cashback on fuel, 3% cashback on groceries, land transport, online travel, recurring telco and electricity bills 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card $1 = Up to 7 Miles on Agoda accommodation

$1 foreign spend = 2.1 Miles

$1 local spend = 1.3 Miles

Credit card promotions - is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you’re thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you’re really lucky, you’ll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year’s annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

[[nid:713499]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.