Best credit card promotions in Singapore (January 2026)

This month, sign up for a credit card and you could walk away with welcome gifts like:

a private jet trip to the Maldives for two

$420 cold, hard, cash

an Apple AirPods Pro 3 + 2x Apple AirTag bundle (worth $439)

up to 120,000 Membership Rewards® points from American Express

up to 120,000 Membership Rewards® points from American Express

…and more. Clearly, we're spoilt for choice-banks in Singapore are competing so hard for new credit card customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us. Even if you don't see any item you want, some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Jan 2026)

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard , Citi PremierMiles Card , Citi Rewards Card , Citi Cash Back Card , Citibank SMRT Card , Citi M1 Credit Card

Your choice of gift:

– 6 ,140 SmartPoints

– $420 cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store .

$500 (within 30 days) 12 Jan 2026 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card ★ Your choice of gift:

– $350 cash via PayNow

– 4,000 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store . $800 (within 30 days) 14 Jan 2026 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card ★ Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store . $800 (within 30 days) 14 Jan 2026 Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card ★ $180 cash via PayNow or 2,800 SmartPoints $800 (within 60 days) + apply to any of the following SCB products: Bonus$aver Account , CashOne Loan , EasyPay or Funds Transfer 14 Jan 2026 CIMB World Mastercard – $50 cash

– Plus up to $88/$188 cashback – $108 spend within 30 days

– $108 within 30 days / $988 spend within 60 days 31 Jan 2026 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite UOB One Card , UOB EVOL Credit Card, UOB PRVI Miles Card (Mastercard / Visa / Amex), UOB Visa Signature Card, Singtel-UOB Card Apple AirPods Pro 3 + 2x Apple AirTag bundle (worth $439) or $60 cash $1,500 within 30 days

31 Jan 2026 HSBC Advance Credit Card , HSBC Live+ Card , HSBC Revolution Credit Card , HSBC TravelOne Card Your choice of gift:

– $400 cash via PayNow

– 6,140 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store . $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent 12 Jan 2026 American Express Platinum Credit Card 25,000 Membership Rewards points $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 27 Jan 2026 American Express The Platinum Card Up to 120,000 Membership Rewards® points

$8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 3 months 27 Jan 2026 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card Up to 31,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 27 Jan 2026 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 11,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend within 2 months 27 Jan 2026 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 28,000 HighFlyer points $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 27 Jan 2026 DBS yuu Visa Card / DBS yuu American Express Card $300 cashback + $80 Esso fuel discount voucher $800 spend within 60 days 18 Jan 2026 ​​ DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card, ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card 38,000 miles $800 spend within 60 days 1 Feb 2026 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card Your choice of Dyson gift:

– Dyson OnTrac™ headphones (worth $699)

– Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer (Ceramic Pink/ Rose Gold) (worth $659)

– Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner (worth $999) Apply for both DBS Takashimaya American Express® and DBS Altitude American Express® Card, spend minimum $300 at Takashimaya on both cards within 30 days 31 Jan 2026 DBS Live Fresh Card $300 cashback $800 within 60 days 28 Feb 2026 DBS Esso Card $120 cash rebate (or $50 for existing cardmembers) $160 spend on fuel per month for 2 consecutive months 31 Jan 2026 ​POSB Everyday Card​ $388 cashback $800 spend within 60 days 28 Feb 2026 OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card 3,500 SmartPoints or $230 cash via PayNow

Apply and charge at least $400 worth of qualifying transactions within 30 days. 14 Jan 2026 OCBC Rewards Credit Card OCBC 365 Credit Card 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card

★ Stand to win a private jet trip to the Maldives or unlock amazing game prizes like flight tickets and Michelin-starred dining experiences in Standard Chartered's Million Reasons to be Happier campaign.

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? You're in luck. Citibank credit card welcome gifts are looking very attractive right now.

Among the Citi credit cards on promotion, my top pick this month is the Citi Rewards Card. With this card, pocket 10X points (or four miles per $1 spent) on online purchases and at shopping outlets. The kicker? This month, apply for the Citi SMRT Card and get up to $400 cash or 5,040 SmartPoints.

If you are a miles chaser, another top pick is the Citi PremierMiles Card. This card lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Here's a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire Your choice of gift:

– 6 ,140 SmartPoints OR

– $420 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria: Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date 12 Jan 2026 Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6% cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cashback Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping Citi Cash Back Card 6% cashback on dining, 8% cashback on groceries and petrol Citibank SMRT Card 5% savings on Online Purchases, Groceries, Taxi, Ride-hailing & Public Transport Citi M1 Credit Card 4.7% Bonus Citi Rebate on entertainment; 2.7% Bonus Citi M1 Rebate on M1 telco bills

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

This month, it's tough to pick the best Standard Chartered credit card promotion. However, the unlimited cashback Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value with $350 cash or 4,000 SmartPoints.

This month, you can also get $230 cash via PayNow or 2,990 SmartPoints when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5% unlimited cashback with no minimum spend on spends below $800

Your choice of gift:

– $350 Cash via PayNow

– 4,000 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $800 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 14 Jan 2026 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Up to 10% cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes (minimum $1,500 monthly spend)

Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $800 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 14 Jan 2026 Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions Gift: $180 cash via PayNow or 2,800 SmartPoints

Spend criteria: Spend $800 within 60 days + apply to any of the following SCB products: Bonus$aver Account , CashOne Loan , EasyPay or Funds Transfer. 14 Jan 2026

When you apply for any of the cards in the table above, you also stand to win a private jet trip to the Maldives or unlock amazing game prizes like flight tickets and Michelin-starred dining experiences in Standard Chartered's Million Reasons to be Happier campaign.

There's no ongoing promotion for the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card, but it's a great card to check out all the same. Earning rewards for paying income tax? Yes, with the SC Visa Infinite-read more in our review.

The Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card also doesn't have any ongoing welcome promo, but hits hard with its benefits. It earns you 10X points (four miles per dollar) on foreign currency transactions and 5X points (two miles per dollar) on local dining spend.

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are three credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you'll need to hit $1,000 spend a month to enjoy the card's higher two per cent unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2% unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. $50 cash with $108 spend within 30 days

+

$188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days OR $88 cashback with $108 spend within 30 days 31 Jan 2026 CIMB Visa Signature 10% cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend $800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2% unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

This month, UOB credit cards have an enticing promotion: Apple AirPods Pro 3 + 2x Apple AirTag (worth $439). You've got several UOB credit cards you can choose from.

With the popular UOB One Card, you'll enjoy up to 10 per cent rebate on merchants like McDonald's, Grab, and Shopee.

For miles chasers, I recommend the UOB PRVI Miles Card as it offers the highest general miles earn rates among entry-level cards in Singapore.

Here's a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card promotions this month.

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 10% rebate on McDonald's, Grab, Shopee, SP and more; up to 8% cashback on grocery spend Apple AirPods Pro 3 + 2x Apple AirTag bundle (worth $439) or $60 cash with $1,500 minimum spend within 30 days 31 Jan 2026 UOB EVOL Credit Card 10% cashback on Local Online, Mobile Contactless, Telco, Gym, Streaming spend with $800/month spend UOB PRVI Miles Card ( Mastercard / Visa / Amex ) Up to 8 mpd on agoda and Expedia; up to 3 mpd on overseas spend UOB Visa Signature Card 4 miles per S$1 on overseas transactions (including online), petrol, contactless transactions, and SimplyGo Singtel-UOB Card 12% cashback on Singtel/GOMO spend; 10% cashback on Local Online and Mobile Contactless (Apple Pay, Google Pay) spend

5. HSBC credit card promotions

The HSBC credit card line-up gained an exciting new lifestyle card in 2024-the HSBC Live+ Credit Card, which was crowned the Winner of the Best Credit Card Product for Cash Back in Asia Pacific 2025.

Although the card's generous eight per cent cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment was supposed to end on Dec 31, 2024, it's since been extended again and again.

If you sign up for the card from now till March 31, 2026, you get to enjoy a total of eight per cent cashback at selected dining, shopping and/or entertainment merchants for the first two calendar quarters from your card issue date.

Coupled with the welcome gifts it comes with, the HSBC Live+ is one attractive card.

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Advance Credit Card * 1.5% cashback on local and overseas purchases with no minimum spend Your choice of gift:

– 6,140 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $400 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria : Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month. 12 Jan 2026 HSBC Live+ Card Up to 8% cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment; 5% cashback on petrol HSBC Revolution Credit Card S$1 = 10X Points on Online Spend on Travel, Shopping & Dining HSBC TravelOne Card S$1 local spend = 1.2 miles; S$1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles

6. Amex credit card promotions

This month, the juiciest Amex welcome promotion is the 110,000 Membership Rewards® points you'll earn with the American Express The Platinum Card.

You'll need to spend $8,000 within the first three months from card approval, which will also earn you 10,000 Membership Rewards® points.

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum 10Xcelerator Partners / 2X Points on all other spend 25,000 Membership Rewards points with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months of card approval .

27 Jan 2026 American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards / 20 Membership Rewards points on 10Xcelerator spending Up to 120,000 Membership Rewards® points

Spend criteria: $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 3 months of card approval 27 Jan 2026 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 2 KrisFlyer miles Up to 31,000 KrisFlyer miles with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months of card approval. 27 Jan 2026 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 2 KrisFlyer miles Up to 11,000 KrisFlyer miles with a minimum spend of $1,000 within first 2 months of card approval. 27 Jan 2026 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8 HighFlyer Points per S$1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights Up to 28,000 HighFlyer points with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months of card approval . 27 Jan 2026

While the American Express True Cashback Card doesn't have a welcome offer right now, it's worth checking out for fuss-free three per cent cashback on your first $5,000 spend and 1.5 per cent cashback subsequently.

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotion this month belongs to the DBS yuu Card-get up to $380 cash rewards, comprising $300 cashback and $80 Esso fuel discount Voucher:

Here's the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Visa Card , DBS yuu American Express Card 5% cash rebate / 2.8 mpd with no minimum spend, or up to 18% cash rebates or 10 mpd with $600 monthly spend $300 cashback + $80 Esso Fuel Discount Voucher (apply with code DBSYUU ) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 18 Jan 2026 ​​ DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card , ​​ DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 2.2 miles per $1 overseas, 1.3 mpd locally, 38,000 miles with $800 minimum spend within 60 days from card approval date. 1 Feb 2026 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card 6% voucher rebates in Takashimaya Department Store; 10% additional discount during Takashimaya sale events Choose from 1 of 3 exclusive Dyson gifts:

– Dyson OnTrac™ headphones (worth $699)

– Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer (Ceramic Pink/ Rose Gold) (worth $659)

– Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner (worth $999)

Criteria:

1. Apply for both the DBS Takashimaya American Express® and DBS Altitude American Express® Card together.

2. Enter the respective promo code for the Dyson gift .

3. Spend a minimum of $300 at Takashimaya on both cards within 30 days. 31 Jan 2026 DBS Live Fresh Card 6% cashback on shopping and transport spend with $800 minimum monthly spend $300 cashback with minimum spend of $800 within 60 days 28 Feb 2026 DBS Esso Card Up to 26.2% fuel savings at Esso; 1 Smiles Point per litre of Synergy fuel purchased $120 cash rebate (or $50 for existing cardmembers) with $160 spend on fuel per month for 2 consecutive months 31 Jan 2026



These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Woman's Card

DBS Woman's World Card

A word on the DBS Woman's and Woman's World Card: Don't be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB credit card promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

The current ongoing POSB Everyday Card promotion offers $388 cashback when you apply and spend at least $800 within 60 days.

9. OCBC credit card promotions

This month, OCBC credit cards come with goodies such as 3,500 SmartPoints or $230 cash. Don't know which card to choose? We got you. For the foodies, the OCBC 365 Credit Card earns you five per cent cashback on everyday dining with a minimum monthly spend of $800.

For a card that earns rebates you on a wider range of spend categories, consider the OCBC Rewards Credit Card for up to four miles per dollar at selected retailers. Psst, this card is also a good choice to pair with the Amaze Card!

OCBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card 1.6% in unlimited cashback with no minimum spend 3,500 SmartPoints (enough to redeem a LEVEL8 luggage worth $469)or $230 cash when you apply and charge at least $400 worth of qualifying transactions within 30 days.

14 Jan 2026 OCBC Rewards Credit Card S$1 = 10 OCBC$ (equivalent to 4 Miles per S$1) on eligible local and overseas spend OCBC 365 Credit Card 5% cashback on everyday dining, 6% cashback on fuel, 3% cashback on groceries, land transport, online travel, recurring telco and electricity bills 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card S$1 = Up to 7 Miles on Agoda accommodation

S$1 foreign spend = 2.1 Miles

S$1 local spend = 1.3 Miles

10. Credit card promotions - is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you're thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you're really lucky, you'll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year's annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

[[nid:726471]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.