Best credit card promotions in Singapore (May to July 2024): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB, and more

This May, we're giving away Apple iPads (9th Gen), S$450 Lendlease E-Vouchers, up to 85,000 miles… and the list goes on.

Clearly, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to credit card promotions these days. Lucky for you, banks offering credit cards in Singapore are competing so hard for new customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us. Some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our top picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (May 2024)

This month, credit card promotions are plying you with gifts such as Apple iPads, a Nintendo Switch OLED, Hinomi Q1 Ergonomic Chairs, and more. Here’s a summary:

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, Citi Cash Back Card, Citi Rewards Card ★ Your choice of gift:

– Apple iPad (9th Gen), 64GB (worth S$508.30)

– Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm + S$80 Cash (worth S$462.50)

– S$420 Lendlease E-Vouchers (can be used at 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade, PLQ)

– S$300 Cash via PayNow

Receive your gift in as fast as 6 weeks! $500 (within 30 days) 20 May 2024 Citi PremierMiles Card ★ Your choice of gift:

– Apple iPad (9th Gen), 64GB (worth S$508.30)

– Nintendo Switch OLED + S$60 Cash (worth S$609)

– $450 Lendlease E-Vouchers (can be used at 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade, PLQ)

– $300 Cash via PayNow

Receive your gift in as fast as 6 weeks! Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card (1) Tier 1 gifts:

–S$280 Cash via PayNow

– Titan V1 7-Speed Foldable Bike (worth S$399)

– Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones (worth $429)

– Samsung 27-inch Smart Monitor M5(worth S$432)

(2) Tier 2 gifts:

– S$330 Cash via PayNow + Extra $20 Cash Bonus

Apple Watch SE (GPS), 40mm (worth S$382.50)

– Hinomi Q1 Ergonomic Chair (worth $499)

– Nintendo Switch OLED (worth S$549) (1) $500 (within 30 days)

(2) Spend an extra $800 in the next 30 days. 31 May 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card (1) $100 Cash via PayNow or S$180 eCapita Vouchers

(2) $230 Cash via PayNow or a Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds (worth S$309) (1) $200 (within 30 days)

(2) Spend an extra 8000 in the next 30 days. 31 May 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card Up to 45,000 miles (with payment of annual fee) or 25,000 miles (annual fee waived) $3,000 spend within 60 days. 30 Jun 2024 CIMB World Mastercard $188 cashback $988 spend within 60 days 31 Jul 2024 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite American Express The Platinum Card Get S$200 eCapitaVouchers or Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth S$700) on top of 135,000 Membership Rewards points (enough for a return trip to USA West Coast) $6,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 60 days 29 May 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $300 eCapitaVouchers ($150 eCapitaVouchers for existing cardholders) and up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days 29 May 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $500 spend within 30 days 29 May 2024 American Express Platinum Credit Card $400 eCapitaVouchers (up to 58,750 Membership Rewards® points for existing cardholders) + 1,250 Membership Rewards points $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days. 29 May 2024 American Express True Cashback Card $130 Cash via PayNow $500 spend within 30 days 31 May 2024 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 30,000 HighFlyer points (worth $285) $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within 3 months 31 Jul 2024 UOB One Card ☆ $350 cash credit (first 200 new-to-UOB customers) $1,000 spend/month for 2 consecutive months 31 May 2024 UOB Lady’s Card ☆ UOB EVOL Credit Card ☆ UOB Absolute Cashback Card ☆ 10% cashback (equivalent to $100) on the first $1,000 spend within 30 days and $350 Cash Credit $1,000 spend/month for 2 consecutive months 31 May 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) ☆ Up to 50,000 Welcome Miles $1,000 spend/month for 2 months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration 31 May 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card ☆ Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived $2,000 spend within 60 days 31 May 2024 HSBC Revolution Credit Card 3,950 SmartPoints* or S$150 Cash via PayNow

* Redeem SmartPoints for ANY gift in our Rewards Store! $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month. 31 May 2024 HSBC Visa Platinum Card HSBC Advance Credit Card HSBC TravelOne Card DBS yuu Card (Visa / American Express) $388 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days. 31 May 2024 DBS Live Fresh Card DBS Altitude Card (​​Visa Signature) Up to 53,000 miles $3,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 19 May 2024 DBS Altitude Card (​​American Express) Up to 60,000 miles 31 May 2024 DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card Up to 85,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) $4,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 31 May 2024 POSB Everyday Card $388 cashback $800 spend within 60 days 31 May 2024

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you’re in luck! This month, Citibank credit card welcome gifts include:

Apple iPad (9th Gen), 64GB (worth S$508.30)

Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm + S$80 Cash (worth S$462.50)

S$420 Lendlease E-Vouchers (can be used at 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade, PLQ)

Prefer cold, hard cash? You can also simply opt to receive $300 cash.

All you need to do is sign up for one of the following Citibank credit cards via MoneySmart and spend $500 within 30 days. Once you fulfil the minimum spend criteria, these gifts will be coming to you on the express train — receive your sign-up gift in as fast as six weeks!

There are 4 Citibank credit cards on promotion. Our top pick is the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, an unlimited cashback card with no monthly minimum spend.

If you'd prefer a miles card, the Citi PremierMiles Card lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Here’s a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6% cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cash back. Get an Apple iPad (9th Gen), 64GB (worth S$508.30) or an Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm + S$80 Cash (worth S$462.50) or S$420 Lendlease E-Vouchers (can be used at 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade, PLQ) or S$300 Cash via PayNow in as fast as 6 weeks!

To qualify, spend a minimum of $500 in “Qualifying Spends” within 30 days from card approval date. 20 May 2024 Citi Cash Back Card 6% cashback on dining, 8% cashback on groceries and petrol. Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping. Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire. Get an Apple iPad (9th Gen), 64GB (worth S$508.30) or a Nintendo Switch OLED + S$60 Cash (worth S$609) or S$450 Lendlease E-Vouchers (can be used at 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade, PLQ) or S$300 Cash via PayNow in as fast as 6 weeks!

To qualify, spend a minimum of $500 in “Qualifying Spends” within 30 days from card approval date.

The Citibank SMRT Card does not have any ongoing promotions, but it's a great choice for cashback on groceries, online shopping, and SimplyGo transactions.

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

There are a few Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month that are all very enticing. It’s hard to pick the best, but the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value. This card is an unlimited cashback card with no cashback cap and no minimum spend.

This month, upgrade your tech with Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds (worth S$309) or a Lenovo Tab M10 Gen 3 (worth S$299.01) when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5% unlimited cashback with no minimum spend TIER 1: Spend $500 with 30 days of card approval to get a Tier 1 gift:

–S$280 Cash via PayNow

– Titan V1 7-Speed Foldable Bike (worth S$399)

– Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones (worth $429)

– Samsung 27-inch Smart Monitor M5(worth S$432)

TIER 2: Spend another $800 within the next 30 days to qualify for a Tier 2 gift:

– S$330 Cash via PayNow + Extra $20 Cash Bonus

Apple Watch SE (GPS), 40mm (worth S$382.50)

– Hinomi Q1 Ergonomic Chair (worth $499)

– Nintendo Switch OLED (worth S$549) 31 May 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card 6% cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes TIER 1: Get $100 Cash via PayNow or S$180 eCapita Vouchers when you spend $200 with 30 days of card approval.

TIER 2: Alternatively, get $230 Cash via PayNow or Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds (worth S$309) when you spend another $800 within the next 30 days. 31 May 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per S$1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per S$1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions Up to 45,000 miles with payment of annual fee and $3,000 spend within 60 days.

OR up to 25,000 miles with annual fee waived and $3,000 spend within 60 days. 30 Jun 2024

The other Standard Chartered credit cards don’t have ongoing sign-up promotions this month. Wondering what happened to the Standard Chartered X Card, with its infamous 100,00 miles sign-up promotion? The X card got X-ed, and has been replaced by the Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card.

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are three credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you’ll need to hit $1,00 a month to enjoy the card’s higher 2% unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2% unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. Up to $188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days. 31 Jul 2024 CIMB Visa Signature 10% cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend S$800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2% unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

This month, UOB is full of credit card promotions. Currently, there are two main types of UOB credit card promotions — cash credit or welcome miles.

One of the most accessible UOB credit cards is the $0 minimum spend UOB Absolute Cashback Card, which will get you $350 Cash Credit this month. Plus, get a whopping 10% cashback on transactions you charge in the first two calendar months.

With a 50,000 miles bonus, the UOB PRVI Miles Card offers one of the biggest miles promotion this month:

Here’s a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card promotions this month. Plus, when you apply for the UOB credit cards below and meet the spend criteria, you’ll stand a chance to win a Nintendo Switch OLED (worth S$549)!

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 15% rebate on Shopee, Dairy Farm Group, Grab, SP. Get $350 Cash Credit from UOB with S$1,000 per month for 2 consecutive months (first 200 new-to-UOB customers) 31 May 2024 UOB EVOL Credit Card 8% cashback on Online and Mobile Contactless spend with UOB Lady’s Card S$5 = 10X UNI$ (or 20 miles) in your preferred category with no min. spend required. UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7% limitless cashback with no minimum spend 10% cashback (equivalent to $100) for the first 2 calendar months and $350 Cash Credit from UOB with S$1,000 spend per month for 2 consecutive months (first 200 new-to-UOB customers) 31 May 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) $1 local spend = 1.4 miles; $1 overseas spend = 2.4 miles. No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles. Up to 50,000 miles with $1,000 spend/month for 2 months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration. 31 May 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles (with $800 annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group)

$1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop purchases Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived with $2,000 spend within 60 days. 31 May 2024

At the time of writing, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card have no ongoing promotions.

5. HSBC credit card promotions

Check out all the HSBC credit cards for the latest credit card promotions.

Among their cards, our top pick is the HSBC Revolution Credit Card. The most accessible card with $0 minimum spend, this card is great for earning points through everyday spending.

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Revolution Credit Card 10X Reward points on online purchases and contactless payments. No minimum. spend and no annual fee. Your choice of gift: 3,950 SmartPoints or S$150 Cash via PayNow

Enjoy ultimate flexibility with SmartPoints—redeem them for ANY gift in our Rewards Store!

Gift eligibility requirements: Spend a minimum of $500 in Qualifying Transactions from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following calendar month. 31 May 2024 HSBC Visa Platinum Card 5% cash rebate on local dining and groceries with minimum spend of S$600 monthly in a calendar quarter HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5% cashback on local and overseas purchases with no min. spend HSBC TravelOne Card S$1 local spend = 1.2 miles; S$1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles

There’s no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

6. AMEX credit card promotions

This month, AMEX credit cards are offering up to 135,000 Membership Rewards points with the American Express The Platinum Card — that’s enough for a return trip to Europe, the USA (West Coast), or Canada!

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards Get S$200 eCapitaVouchers or Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth S$700) on top of 135,000 Membership Rewards points (enough for a return trip to USA West Coast) with $6,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 60 days. 29 May 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.2 KrisFlyer miles $300 eCapitaVouchers and up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles (enough for a return trip to Bali) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days. 29 May 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.1 KrisFlyer miles Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles (enough to redeem a return trip to Bali) with a minimum spend of $500 within 30 days. 29 May 2024 American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum EXTRA Partners / 2X Points on all other spend $400 eCapitaVouchers (up to 58,750 Membership Rewards® points from AMEX for existing cardholders) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days.

Additionally, earn 1,250 Membership Rewards points based on the $1,000 spent above. 29 May 2024 American Express True Cashback Card Unlimited 1.5% cashback (3% for first 6 months with $5,000 spend) Get $130 Cash via PayNow with $500 spend within 30 days. 31 May 2024 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8.5 HighFlyer Points per S$1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines Group flights Up to 30,000 HighFlyer points (worth $285) with annual fee payment and $3,000 spend within 3 months.

Plus, enjoy up to $8,850 in Business Savings. 31 Jul 2024

This month, the American Express CapitaCard does not have any ongoing promotions.

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotions this month are a $388 cashback promotion and a 85,000 miles promotion. The former applies to the DBS yuu Card:

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card comes with a fat miles welcome gift this month, but do note that this is not an entry-level miles card:

Here’s the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Card (Visa / American Express) 5% Cash Rebate / 10x yuu Points with no minimum spend and no cap. $388 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 31 May 2024 DBS Live Fresh Card 5% cashback on Online & Visa contactless spend with $600 minimum monthly spend DBS Altitude Card (​​Visa Signature) $1 spend at Expedia & Kaligo = 10 miles that never expire Up to 53,000 miles with $3,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 19 May 2024 DBS Altitude Card (​​American Express) Up to 60,000 miles with $3,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 31 May 2024 DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card 1.5 miles or 1.5% cashback per S$1 local spend; 2.2 miles or 2.2% cashback per S$1 overseas spend Up to 85,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) with $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 31 May 2024

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Takashimaya American Express Card

DBS Esso Card

DBS Woman’s Card

DBS Woman’s World Card

A word on the DBS Woman’s and Woman’s World Card: Don’t be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB Credit Card Promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

As the name suggests, you can apply for the POSB Everyday Card to make the most out of your day-to-day spending. The latest POSB Everyday Card promotion is as fuss-free as the card — $388 cashback when you apply and spend $800 within 60 days.

9. OCBC credit card promotions

At the time of writing, there are no ongoing OCBC credit card sign-up promotions. Watch this space for future promotions!

Credit card promotions - is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won’t be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here’s how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you’re thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you’re really lucky, you’ll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year’s annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

ALSO READ: 8 best personal loans in Singapore with lowest interest rates (April 2024)

This article was first published in MoneySmart.