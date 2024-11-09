Best credit card promotions in Singapore (November 2024): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB, and more

This November, sign up for a credit card and you could walk away with up to $7,900 worth of staycay, shopping and dining vouchers, a Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth S$700), a GoPro HERO13 (worth $590)… and the list goes on.

Clearly, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to credit card promotions these days. Banks offering credit cards in Singapore are competing so hard for new customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us. Even if you don't see any item you want, some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Nov 2024)

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, Citi Cash Back Card, Citi Rewards Card Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $350 cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 (within 30 days) 10 Nov 2024 Citi PremierMiles Card Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $350 cash via PayNow $500 (within 30 days) 10 Nov 2024 Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account Your choice of gift:

– Up to $400 Cash

– Apple 10.9-inch iPad 10th Gen WiFi 64GB (worth $529)

– Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769)

Plus receive $80 Trip.com Coupons. $500 (within 30 days) on your card + open Citi Wealth First Account 10 Nov 2024 Citi SMRT Card Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $350 cash via PayNow $500 (within 30 days) 10 Nov 2024 Citi M1 Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $350 cash via PayNow $500 (within 30 days) 10 Nov 2024 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $370 cash via PayNow

– 5,040 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 (within 30 days) 15 Nov 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 (within 30 days) 15 Nov 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card – $180 Cash via PayNow

– Up to 45,000 miles (with payment of annual fee) or 25,000 miles (annual fee waived) $500 (within 30 days) 15 Nov 2024 CIMB World Mastercard $188 cashback $988 spend within 60 days 31 Jan 2025 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite UOB One Card Apple AirPods Pro and AirTag (2 units) (worth $439) OR $350 cash credit $1,000 spend in 30 days, annual card fee payment, and SMS registration OR $1,000 spend per month for 2 consecutive months 30 Nov 2024 UOB Absolute Cashback Card Samsonite EVOA Z Spinner 25′ Exp Luggage (worth $730) + $50 cashback $1,000 spend/month for 2 consecutive months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration 30 Nov 2024 UOB EVOL Credit Card GoPro HERO13 (worth $590) $800 spend/month for 3 consecutive months 30 Nov 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived $2,000 spend within 60 days 30 Nov 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) Up to 50,000 miles (with annual fee payment) or 38,000 miles (with annual fee waived) $1,000 spend/month for 2 months (first 50 eligible cardmembers monthly) 30 Nov 2024 Lazada-UOB Card Up to $230 worth of gifts:

– $200 cashback

– $30 worth of Lazada Vouchers – $1,000 spend per month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months

– Add Lazada-UOB card as a payment card on Lazada App 30 Nov 2024 HSBC Advance Credit Card Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Luggage (worth $680) or $200 Cashback $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent. 31 Dec 2024 HSBC Live+ Card Your choice of gift:

– $199 cash via PayNow

– 3,500 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month 10 Nov 2024 HSBC TravelOne Card Your choice of gift:

– 3,500 SmartPoints

– $199 cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following calendar month. 10 Nov 2024 American Express Platinum Credit Card $300 cashback from AMEX in the form of Statement Credits ($200 cashback for existing cardholders) $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days 2 Dec 2024 American Express The Platinum Card $800 Statement Credits and Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth $700) $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 60 days 2 Dec 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card 38,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) / 28,000 KrisFlyer miles (existing cardmembers) $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days 2 Dec 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend within 30 days 2 Dec 2024 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 33,000 HighFlyer points $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 15 Jan 2024 DBS yuu Visa Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 31 Jan 2025 DBS yuu American Express Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 31 Jan 2025 $60 cashback (existing cardmembers) $300 spend within 30 days DBS Live Fresh Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 31 Jan 2025 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card Up to 30,000 miles $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 31 Jan 2025 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 35,000 miles DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card Up to 60,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) $4,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 31 Jan 2025 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card $88 cashback $250 spend within Takashimaya within first month from card approval date. 31 Dec 2024 DBS Esso Card $120 cash rebate $180 spend on fuel per month for 2 consecutive months 31 Dec 2024 POSB Everyday Card $150 cashback $800 spend within 60 days 31 Jan 2025 Maybank Family & Friends Card – S$30 Changi Rewards Flexi e-Voucher + S$20 iShopChangi voucher (worth S$50)

– $200 cashback or a Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 Luggage (worth $570) $1,300 spend within 2 months (first 500 customers) 15 Nov 2024 Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or 10,000 Bonus Air Miles ( in the form of 25,000 TREATS Points), or S$200 Cashback Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. 30 Nov 2024 Maybank World Mastercard Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or S$200 Cashback Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. 30 Nov 2024 Maybank Manchester United Platinum Visa Card Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature Maybank Platinum Visa Card

Win $7,900 worth of staycay, shopping, and dining vouchers at Marina Central when you apply for Citibank credit cards.

Marina Central vouchers can be redeemed for shopping mall vouchers at Marina Square, Millenia Walk or Suntec City, or redeemed directly at participating dining establishments at South Beach and the district’s luxury hotels.

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you're in luck! Citibank credit card welcome gifts are looking very attractive right now thanks to our Stay & Slay Giveaway.

There are some $7,900 worth of staycation and shopping rewards up for grabs, including:

2 x 2D1N hotel stay at Pan Pacific Singapore’s Deluxe Panoramic Room Inclusive of breakfast for two and welcome drinks (worth S$1,800++) S$100 in Marina Central vouchers

2 x 2D1N hotel stay at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach’s Premier Room Inclusive of daily buffet breakfast for two at Beach Road Kitchen (worth S$750++) S$100 in Marina Central vouchers

2 x Suntec City and Marina Central voucher sets S$500 in Suntec City e-vouchers S$100 in Marina Central vouchers



Among the Citi credit cards on promotion, our top pick is the Citi PremierMiles Card which lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

If you prefer a no-fuss cashback card, the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, an unlimited cashback card with no monthly minimum spend.

Here's a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6% cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cashback. Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $350 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. 10 Nov 2024 Citi Cash Back Card 6% cashback on dining, 8% cashback on groceries and petrol. Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping. Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $350 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. 10 Nov 2024 Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account – $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire.

– Up to 7.51% interest on your Citi Wealth First Account $80 Trip.com Coupons on top of your choice of gift:

– Up to $400 Cash

– Apple 10.9-inch iPad 10th Gen WiFi 64GB (worth S$529)

– Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth S$769)

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days on your credit card and open your Citi Wealth First account—no funding into the Citi Wealth First account is required for gift qualification. 10 Nov 2024 Citi SMRT Card 5% savings on Online Purchases, Groceries, Taxi, Ride-hailing & Public Transport Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $350 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. 10 Nov 2024 Citi M1 Credit Card Up to 10% rebate on recurring M1 bills, 10% off device accessories at M1 shops Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $350 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. 10 Nov

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

There are a few Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month that are all very enticing.

It's hard to pick the best, but the unlimited cashback Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value. Instead of the usual 1.5 per cent unlimited cashback, earn an upsized two per cent cashback!

This month, you can also get $230 cash via PayNow or 2,990 SmartPoints when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5% unlimited cashback with no minimum spend

Exclusive to MoneySmart customers: Enjoy 2% cashback after first $500 spent! Your choice of gift:

– $370 Cash via PayNow

– 5,040 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 15 Nov 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card 6% cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 15 Nov 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per S$1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per S$1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions – $180 Cash via PayNow

– Up to 45,000 miles with payment of annual fee / 25,000 miles with annual fee waived when you spend $500 within 30 days. 15 Nov 2024

The other Standard Chartered credit cards don't have ongoing sign-up promotions this month. Wondering what happened to the Standard Chartered X Card, with its infamous 100,00 miles sign-up promotion?

The X card got X-ed, and has been replaced by the Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card.

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are three credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you'll need to hit $1,000 spend a month to enjoy the card's higher two per cent unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2% unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. Up to $188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days. 31 Jan 2025 CIMB Visa Signature 10% cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend S$800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2% unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

This month, apply for selected UOB credit cards and you'll enjoy welcome gifts like:

Apple AirPods Pro and AirTag (2 units) (worth $439)

GoPro HERO13 (worth $590)

Samsonite EVOA Z Spinner 25′ Exp Luggage (worth $730) + $50 cashback

Up to 58,000 miles

I want to give a shout out to the UOB PRVI Miles Card — did you know it has the highest base miles earn rate for general spending among other entry-level miles cards in Singapore? I recently reviewed it in comparison with the Krisflyer UOB Credit Card, and it's my clear pick.

Here’s a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card welcome promotions this month:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 20% rebate on McDonald’s, DFI Retail Group, Grab, Shopee, SP and more Apple AirPods Pro and AirTag (2 units) worth $439 with $1,000 spend in 30 days, annual card fee payment, and SMS registration

OR

$350 cash credit with $1,000 spend per month for 2 consecutive months (first 200 new-to-UOB customers per month) 30 Nov 2024 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7% limitless cashback with no minimum spend Samsonite EVOA Z Spinner 25′ Exp Luggage (worth $730) with $1,000 spend per month for 2 consecutive months and annual fee payment and registration via SMS. 30 Nov 2024 UOB EVOL Credit Card 10% cashback on Online, Mobile Contactless, Overseas in-store FX spend GoPro HERO13 (worth $590) with $800 spend per month for first 3 consecutive months (first 100 new-to-UOB credit cardmembers per month) 30 Nov 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles (with $800 annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group)

$1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop purchases Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived with $2,000 spend within 60 days (first 100 eligible participants) 30 Nov 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) $1 local spend = 1.4 miles; $1 overseas spend = 2.4 miles. No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles. Up to 50,000 miles (with annual fee payment) or 38,000 miles (with annual fee waived) when you spend $1,000 spend/month for 2 months (first 50 eligible cardmembers monthly) 30 Nov 2024 Lazada-UOB Card S$5 = Up to 25X UNI$ (equivalent to 10 miles per S$1) on a category of your choice Up to $230 worth of gifts:

– $200 cashback when you spend a minimum of $100 per month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months from their card approval date

– $30 worth of Lazada Vouchers when you successfully add Lazada-UOB card as a payment card within the Lazada App. 30 Nov 2024

At the time of writing, the UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card have no ongoing promotions.

5. HSBC credit card promotions

It's an exciting time for HSBC credit cards. They recently nerfed their HSBC Revolution Credit Card, but this nerf has been overshadowed by the release of their new lifestyle card, the HSBC Live+ Credit Card.

With this card, earn a generous eight per cent cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment from now till Dec 31, 2024.

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5% cashback on local and overseas purchases with no minimum spend Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Exp with built-in scale (worth $680) OR $200 cashback

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. 31 Dec 2024 HSBC Live+ Card 8% cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment; 5% cashback on petrol Your choice of gift:

– 3,500 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $199 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 by the end of the following calendar month after card approval. 10 Nov 2024 HSBC TravelOne Card S$1 local spend = 1.2 miles; S$1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles Your choice of gift:

– 3,500 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $199 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following calendar month. 10 Nov 2024

There’s no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

6. AMEX credit card promotions

This month, the juiciest Amex welcome promotion is the S$800 Statement Credits and Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth $700) you'll earn with the American Express The Platinum Card.

You'll need to spend S$8,000 within the first six months from card approval, which will also earn you 10,000 Membership Rewards® points.

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum 10Xcelerartor Partners / 2X Points on all other spend $300 Statement Credits (new cardmembers) / $200 Statement Credits (existing cardmembers) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days of card approval. 2 Dec 2024 American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards / 20 Membership Rewards points on 10Xcelerator spending $800 Statement Credits and Samsonite Choca Spinner 68/25 (worth $700)

Spend criteria: $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 6 months of card approval. 2 Dec 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.2 KrisFlyer miles 38,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) / 28,000 KrisFlyer miles (existing cardmembers) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days of card approval. 2 Dec 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.1 KrisFlyer miles Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) with a minimum spend of $1,000 within 30 days of card approval. 2 Dec 2024 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8.5 HighFlyer Points per S$1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines Group flights Up to 33,000 HighFlyer points with annual fee payment and $3,000 spend within 2 months of card approval. 15 Jan 2025

This month, the American Express True Cashback Card and American Express CapitaCard do not have any ongoing promotions.

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotions this month are a $150 cashback promotion and a 60,000 miles promotion. The former applies to the DBS Live Fresh Card and DBS yuu Card:

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card comes with a fat miles welcome gift this month, but do note that this is not an entry-level miles card:

Here’s the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Visa Card 5% Cash Rebate / 10x yuu Points with no minimum spend and no cap. $150 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 31 Jan 2025 DBS yuu American Express Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days / $60 cashback (existing cardmembers) with $300 minimum spend within 30 days. 31 Jan 2025 DBS Live Fresh Card Up to 6% cashback on shopping and transport spend with $800 minimum monthly spend $150 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 31 Jan 2025 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card $1 spend on Agoda = Up to 4.3 miles in the form of DBS Points that never expire Up to 30,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 31 Jan 2025 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 35,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 31 Jan 2025 DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card 1.5 miles or 1.5% cashback per S$1 local spend; 2.2 miles or 2.2% cashback per S$1 overseas spend Up to 60,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) with $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 31 Jan 2025 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card 2 Taka Bonus Points for every S$10 spend at Takashimaya, 10% additional discount during Takashimaya sales events $88 cashback with $250 minimum spend within Takashimaya within first month from card approval date. 31 Dec 2024 DBS Esso Card Up to 23% fuel savings at Esso, 1 Smiles Point per S$10 charged outside of Esso $120 cash rebate with $180 spend on fuel per month for 2 consecutive months from card approval date. 31 Dec 2024

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Woman’s Card

DBS Woman’s World Card

A word on the DBS Woman's and Woman's World Card: Don't be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB credit card Promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

As the name suggests, you can apply for the POSB Everyday Card to make the most out of your day-to-day spending.

The latest POSB Everyday Card promotion is as fuss-free as the card — $150 cashback when you apply and spend $800 within 60 days.

9. Maybank credit card promotions

This month, the Maybank Family & Friends Card is loaded with a full gift basket-exclusively for MoneySmart customers. You get a S$30 Changi Rewards Flexi e-Voucher + S$20 iShopChangi voucher (worth S$50) when you're the first 500 to meet the minimum spend criteria. And that's on top of $200 cashback or a Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 Luggage (worth $570)!

Other Maybank credit cards are also offering the $200 cashback or a Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 Luggage (worth $570) as a welcome gift. Here’s a summary.

Maybank credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry Maybank Family & Friends Card Up to 8% cashback globally on your 5 preferred cashback categories and all Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesian Rupiah spend – S$30 Changi Rewards Flexi e-Voucher + S$20 iShopChangi voucher (worth S$50)

– $200 cashback or a Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 Luggage (worth $570)

Spend criteria: Be among the first 500 to apply and spend $1,300 within 2 months. 15 Nov 2024 Maybank Horizon Visa Signature S$1 = 7X Points on air tickets and foreign currency spend; S$1 = 3X Points on local shopping, groceries, dining, hotel bookings Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or 10,000 Bonus Air Miles ( in the form of 25,000 TREATS Points), or S$200 Cashback

Spend criteria: Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. 30 Nov 2024 Maybank World Mastercard Up to 10X TREATS Points at selected retail, dining merchants and petrol stations Samsonite ENOW SPINNER 69/25 EXP (worth $570), or S$200 Cashback

Spend criteria: Apply for a new Maybank Credit Card and a CreditAble account, spend $600 each month for the first 2 consecutive months upon card approval. 30 Nov 2024 Maybank Manchester United Platinum Visa Card Earn 5X TREATS Points and earn up to 3% cashback when Manchester United wins a Premier League match Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature 1.6% unlimited cashback on all local spend; stand a chance to watch FC Barcelona LIVE in Camp Nou every football season Maybank Platinum Visa Card Up to 3.33% cashback cashback on local and foreign spend with $300 minimum spend per month

10. OCBC credit card promotions

Currently, there aren't any welcome promotions for OCBC credit cards. However, they're still worth checking out for their rebates and rewards.

For the foodies, the OCBC 365 Credit Card earns you 5% cashback on everyday dining with a minimum monthly spend of $800.

For a card that earns rebates you on a wider range of spend categories, consider the OCBC Rewards Credit Card for up to 4 miles per dollar at selected retailers.

If you're an avid traveller in the miles game, check out the OCBC 90°N Card for up to 7 miles per dollar on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

If you're going to make a large purchase or just want a catch-all credit card you don't need to think about before using, consider the OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card for an unlimited 1.6 per cent cashback on practically any spend category (the usual culprits like taxes and insurance premiums don't apply).

Credit card promotions - is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you're thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you're really lucky, you'll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year's annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

