Best credit card promotions in Singapore (November 2025): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB, and more

This November, sign up for a credit card and you could walk away with welcome gifts like:

$20,000 Dream Holiday

1-night stay at Capella Singapore

up to 110,000 Membership Rewards® points from American Express

Clearly, we're spoilt for choice-banks in Singapore are competing so hard for new credit card customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us. Even if you don't see any item you want, some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our top picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Oct 2025)

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard , Citi PremierMiles Card , Citi Rewards Card

Your choice of gift:

– 5 ,040 SmartPoints

– $400 cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store .

$500 (within 30 days) 7 Nov 2025 Citi SMRT Card , Citi Cash Back Card , Citi M1 Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $300 cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store .

$500 (within 30 days) 7 Nov 2025 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $350 cash via PayNow

– 4,000 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store . $800 (within 30 days) 10 Nov 2025 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store . $800 (within 30 days) 10 Nov 2025 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card – $180 cash via PayNow or 2,800 SmartPoints

– Up to 30 ,000 miles (with payment of annual fee) or 20,000 miles (annual fee waived) $800 (within 60 days) 10 Nov 2025 CIMB World Mastercard – $50 cash

– Plus up to $188 cashback – $188 spend within 60 days

– $988 spend within 30 days 30 Nov 2025 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite UOB One Card , UOB Absolute Cashback Card, UOB EVOL Credit Card, UOB PRVI Miles Card (Mastercard / Visa / Amex), UOB Lady’s Card Apple Watch SE 3, 40mm (GPS) (worth $349) or up to $50 cash $500/month within 30 days

5 Nov 2025 Lazada-UOB Card – Apple AirPods 4

– $30 Lazada vouchers – Spend $100/month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months

– Add the Lazada-UOB card as a payment card within the Lazada App before 31 Dec 2025 31 Dec 2025 HSBC Advance Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $400 cash via PayNow

– 6,140 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store .

$500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent 7 Nov 2025 HSBC Live+ Card HSBC TravelOne Card HSBC Revolution Credit Card Your choice of gift:

– $400 cash via PayNow

– 6,140 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store . $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent 7 Nov 2025 American Express True Cashback Card $160 eCapitaVouchers $500 spend within 30 days 29 Dec 2025 American Express Platinum Credit Card 25,000 Membership Rewards points $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 12 Nov 2025 American Express The Platinum Card Up to 110,000 Membership Rewards® points

$8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 3 months 12 Nov 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card Up to 31,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 12 Nov 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 11,000 KrisFlyer miles + $100 eCapitaVoucher $1,000 spend within 2 months 29 Dec 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 28,000 HighFlyer points $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 12 Nov 2025 DBS yuu Visa Card / DBS yuu American Express Card $300 cashback + $80 Esso fuel discount voucher $800 spend within 60 days 31 Dec 2025 ​​ DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card, ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card 38,000 miles $800 spend within 60 days 30 Nov 2025 ​POSB Everyday Card​ $388 cashback $800 spend within 60 days 28 Feb 2026 OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card 3,900 SmartPoints or $200 cash via PayNow

Apply and charge at least $400 worth of qualifying transactions within 30 days. 6 Nov 2025 OCBC Rewards Credit Card OCBC 365 Credit Card 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? You're in luck. Citibank credit card welcome gifts are looking very attractive right now.

Among the Citi credit cards on promotion, my top pick this month is the Citi SMRT Card. Don't judge it by its name. This card is one of Singapore's most underrated cashback cards with five per cent cashback on groceries, transport and online spend. The kicker? This month, apply for the Citi SMRT Card and get up to $300 cash or 5,040 SmartPoints.

If you are a miles chaser, another top pick is the Citi PremierMiles Card. This card lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Here's a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi PremierMiles Card * $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints OR

– $400 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date 7 Nov 2025 Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard * 1.6% cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cashback Citi Rewards Card * 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping Citi SMRT Card 5% savings on Online Purchases, Groceries, Taxi, Ride-hailing & Public Transport Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints OR

– $300 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date 7 Nov 2025 Citi Cash Back Card * 6% cashback on dining, 8% cashback on groceries and petrol Citi M1 Credit Card Up to 10% rebate on recurring M1 bills, 10% off device accessories at M1 shops

*A Million Ways to Treat Yourself with Citi Mastercard

Spend at least $3,000 on Citi Mastercard Credit Cards and stand a chance to win a Dream Holiday worth $20,000 and/or a 1-night stay at the Capella Singapore.

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

This month, it's tough to pick the best Standard Chartered credit card promotion. However, the unlimited cashback Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value with $350 cash or 4,000 SmartPoints.

This month, you can also get $230 cash via PayNow or 2,990 SmartPoints when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5% unlimited cashback with no minimum spend on spends below $800

Your choice of gift:

– $350 Cash via PayNow

– 4,000 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $800 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 10 Nov 2025 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Up to 10% cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes (minimum $1,500 monthly spend) Your choice of gift:

– $230 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $800 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 10 Nov 2025 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per S$1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per S$1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions – $180 cash via PayNow or 2,800 SmartPoints; and

– 30 ,000 miles with payment of annual fee / 20,000 miles with annual fee waived when you spend $800 within 60 days. 10 Nov 2025

There's no ongoing promotion for the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card, but it's a card to check out all the same. Earning rewards for paying income tax?

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are three credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you'll need to hit $1,000 spend a month to enjoy the card's higher two per cent unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2% unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. $50 cash with $108 spend within 30 days

+

$188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days OR $88 cashback with $108 spend within 30 days 30 Nov 2025 CIMB Visa Signature 10% cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend $800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2% unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

This month, UOB is full of credit card promotions. The best part? Several of our UOB credit card promotions are stackable with UOB online promos, so you get rewarded twice over.

With the popular UOB One Card, you'll get the latest Apple Watch SE 3, 40mm (GPS) (worth $349) or $50 cash from us when you spend $500 within 30 days.

For miles chasers, I recommend the UOB PRVI Miles Card as if offers the highest general miles earn rates among entry-level cards in Singapore.

Here's a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card promotions this month.

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 10% rebate on McDonald's, Grab, Shopee, SP and more; up to 8% cashback on grocery spend Apple Watch SE 3, 40mm (GPS) (worth $349) or $50 cash with $500 minimum spend within 30 days

5 Nov 2025 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7% limitless cashback with no minimum spend Apple Watch SE 3, 40mm (GPS) (worth $349) or $50 cash with $500 minimum spend within 30 days

5 Nov 2025 UOB EVOL Credit Card 10% cashback on Local Online, Mobile Contactless, Telco, Gym, Streaming spend with $800/month spend Apple Watch SE 3, 40mm (GPS) (worth $349) or $50 cash with $500 minimum spend within 30 days 5 Nov 2025 UOB PRVI Miles Card (Mastercard / Visa / Amex) Up to 8 mpd on agoda and Expedia; up to 3 mpd on overseas spend Apple Watch SE 3, 40mm (GPS) (worth $349) or $50 cash with $500 minimum spend within 30 days 5 Nov 2025 UOB Lady's Card Up to 10 mpd on a category of your choice with $0 minimum spend Apple Watch SE 3, 40mm (GPS) (worth $349) or $50 cash with $500 minimum spend within 30 days 5 Nov 2025 Lazada-UOB Card 20% rebates on Lazada spend, 6% rebates on Redmart spend, 5% rebates on Dine, Entertainment & Transport spend – Apple AirPods 4 with a minimum spend of $100 per month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months

– $30 Lazada Vouchers when you successfully add the Lazada-UOB card as a payment card within the Lazada App before 31 Dec 2025. 31 Dec 2025

5. HSBC credit card promotions

The HSBC credit card line-up gained an exciting new lifestyle card in 2024-the HSBC Live+ Credit Card, which was crowned the Winner of the Best Credit Card Product for Cash Back in Asia Pacific 2025.

Although the card's generous eight per cent cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment was supposed to end on Dec 31, 2024, it's since been extended again and again. If you sign up for the card from now till March 31, 2026, you get to enjoy a total of eight per cent cashback at selected dining, shopping and/or entertainment merchants for the first two calendar quarters from your card issue date.

Coupled with the welcome gifts it comes with, the HSBC Live+ is one attractive card.

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5% cashback on local and overseas purchases with no minimum spend Your choice of gift:

– 6,140 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $400 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria : Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form.

7 Nov 2025 HSBC Live+ Card Up to 8% cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment; 5% cashback on petrol Your choice of gift:

– 6,140 SmartPoints , which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $400 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria : Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. 7 Nov 2025 HSBC Revolution Credit Card S$1 = 10X Points on Online Spend on Travel, Shopping & Dining Your choice of gift:

– 6,14 0 SmartPoints , which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $400 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria : Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. 7 Nov 2025 HSBC TravelOne Card S$1 local spend = 1.2 miles; S$1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles Your choice of gift:

– 6,140 SmartPoints , which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $400 cash via PayNow

Qualifying criteria : Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form.

7 Nov 2025

There's no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

6. AMEX credit card promotions

This month, the juiciest Amex welcome promotion is the 90,000 Membership Rewards® points (equivalent to 100,000 Air Miles) you'll earn with the American Express The Platinum Card.

You'll need to spend $8,000 within the first six months from card approval, which will also earn you 10,000 Membership Rewards® points.

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express True Cashback Card 3% cashback on up to $5,000 spend in the first 6 months $160 eCapitaVouchers

Spend criteria: Spend $500 within 30 days 29 Dec 2025 American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum 10Xcelerator Partners / 2X Points on all other spend 25,000 Membership Rewards points with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months of card approval .

12 Nov 2025 American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards / 20 Membership Rewards points on 10Xcelerator spending Up to 110,000 Membership Rewards® points

Spend criteria: $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 3 months of card approval 12 Nov 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.2 KrisFlyer miles Up to 31,000 KrisFlyer miles with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months of card approval. 12 Nov 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.1 KrisFlyer miles Up to 11,000 KrisFlyer miles + $100 eCapitaVoucher with a minimum spend of $1,000 within first 2 months of card approval. 29 Dec 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8 HighFlyer Points per S$1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights Up to 28,000 HighFlyer points with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months of card approval . 12 Nov 2025

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotion this month belongs to the DBS yuu Card-get up to $380 cash rewards, comprising $300 cashback and $80 Esso fuel discount Voucher:

Here's the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Visa Card 5% cash rebate / 2.8 mpd with no minimum spend, or up to 18% cash rebates or 10 mpd with $600 monthly spend $300 cashback + $80 Esso Fuel Discount Voucher (apply with code DBSYUU) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 31 Dec 2025 DBS yuu American Express Card $300 cashback + $80 Esso Fuel Discount Voucher (apply with code DBSYUU) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days.

31 Dec 2025 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card, ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 2.2 miles per $1 overseas, 1.3 mpd locally, 38,000 miles with $800 minimum spend within 60 days from card approval date. 30 Nov 2025

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Card Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Takashimaya American Express Card

DBS Woman's Card

DBS Woman's World Card

DBS Esso Card

A word on the DBS Woman's and Woman's World Card: Don't be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB credit card promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

The current ongoing POSB Everyday Card promotion offers $388 cashback when you apply and spend at least $800 within 60 days.

9. Maybank credit card promotions

While Maybank credit cards aren't currently offering welcome gifts, they're still worth checking out.

My top pick is the Maybank Family & Friends Card, a cashback card that offers up to eight per cent cashback on five cashback categories of your choice, plus up to eight per cent cashback on Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesia Rupiah spend.

10. OCBC credit card promotions

This month, OCBC credit cards come with goodies such as 3,900 SmartPoints or $200 cash. Don't know which card to choose? We got you. For the foodies, the OCBC 365 Credit Card earns you five per cent cashback on everyday dining with a minimum monthly spend of $800.

For a card that earns rebates you on a wider range of spend categories, consider the OCBC Rewards Credit Card for up to four miles per dollar at selected retailers. Psst, this card is also a good choice to pair with the Amaze Card!

OCBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card 1.6% in unlimited cashback with no minimum spend 3,900 SmartPoints or $200 cash when you apply and charge at least $400 worth of qualifying transactions within 30 days.

6 Nov 2025 OCBC Rewards Credit Card S$1 = 10 OCBC$ (equivalent to 4 Miles per S$1) on eligible local and overseas spend OCBC 365 Credit Card 5% cashback on everyday dining, 6% cashback on fuel, 3% cashback on groceries, land transport, online travel, recurring telco and electricity bills 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card S$1 = Up to 7 Miles on Agoda accommodation

S$1 foreign spend = 2.1 Miles

S$1 local spend = 1.3 Miles

Credit card promotions-is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you're thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you're really lucky, you'll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year's annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

So what's the lesson here? Read the T&Cs carefully, and only sign up when you're confident you can hit the minimum spend.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.