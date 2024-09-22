Best credit card promotions in Singapore (September 2024): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB, and more

This September, sign up for a credit card and you could walk away with a Rolex Submariner Date 126610 (worth more than S$17,000), a brand‑new all‑electric Mercedes-Benz EQB, a GoPro (worth $590)…and the list goes on.

Clearly, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to credit card promotions these days.

Banks offering credit cards in Singapore are competing so hard for new customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us. Even if you don't see any item you want, some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our top picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Sept 2024)

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, Citi Cash Back Card, Citi Rewards Card ✪ Your choice of gift:

– Super upsized cash rewards of up to $480 ($400 cash + $80 Trip.com coupon)

– 6,140 SmartPoints

Receive your gift in as fast as 5 weeks! $500 (within 30 days) 13 Sep 2024 Citi PremierMiles Card ✪ Your choice of gift:

– Super upsized cash rewards of up to $480 ($400 cash + $80 Trip.com coupon)

– 6,140 SmartPoints

– Free 5GB Eskimo e-SIM (worth $33.60) with no minimum spend required

Receive your gift in as fast as 5 weeks! $500 (within 30 days) 13 Sep 2024 Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account ✪ Your choice of gift:

– Apple 10.9-inch iPad 10th Gen WiFi 64GB (worth $529) OR

– Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769) OR

– Up to $400 (S$300 Cash via PayNow + S$100 eCapita Vouchers)

Plus receive $80 Trip.com Coupons. $500 (within 30 days) on your card + open Citi Wealth First Account 30 Sep 2024 Citi SMRT Card ✪ Your choice of gift:

– Super upsized cash rewards of up to $480 ($400 cash + $80 Trip.com coupon)

– 6,140 SmartPoints

Receive your gift in as fast as 5 weeks! $500 (within 30 days) 13 Sep 2024 Citi M1 Credit Card ✪ Your choice of gift:

– Super upsized cash rewards of up to $480 ($400 cash + $80 Trip.com coupon)

– 6,140 SmartPoints

Receive your gift in as fast as 5 weeks! $500 (within 30 days) 13 Sep 2024 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card ✪ Your choice of gift:

– $370 cash via PayNow

– 5,040 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 (within 30 days) 30 Sep 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card ✪ Your choice of gift:

– $200 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 (within 30 days) 30 Sep 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card ✪ Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card – $150 Cash via PayNow

– Up to 45,000 miles (with payment of annual fee) or 25,000 miles (annual fee waived) $500 (within 30 days) 30 Sep 2024 CIMB World Mastercard $188 cashback $988 spend within 60 days 31 Jan 2025 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite UOB One Card Apple AirPods Pro and AirTag (2 units) worth $456.50 OR $350 cash credit $1,000 spend in 30 days and annual card fee payment OR $1,000 spend per month for 2 consecutive months 30 Sep 2024 UOB Absolute Cashback Card Samsonite EVOA Z Spinner 25′ Exp Luggage (worth $730) + $50 cashback $1,000 spend/month for 2 consecutive months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration 30 Sep 2024 UOB EVOL Credit Card GoPro (worth $590) $800 spend/month for 3 consecutive months 30 Sep 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) Up to 50,000 Welcome Miles OR 30,000 mileswith first year annual fee waived (capped at first 50 eligible cardmembers monthly) $1,000 spend/month for 2 months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration 30 Sep 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived $2,000 spend within 60 days 30 Sep 2024 HSBC Advance Credit Card ★✪ – New cardholders: Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Luggage (worth $680) or $200 Cashback

– Existing cardholders: $50 Cashback $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent. 30 Sep 2024 HSBC Live+ Card ★✪ Your choice of gift:

– $280 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month 15 Sep 2024 HSBC TravelOne Card ★✪ Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints

– $300 cash via PayNow

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $1,000 from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following calendar month. 15 Sep 2024 American Express True Cashback Card $120 cash via PayNow $250 spend/month for 3 months 30 Sep 2024 American Express Platinum Credit Card $300 cashback from AMEX in the form of Statement Credits ($200 cashback for existing cardholders) $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days 30 Sep 2024 American Express The Platinum Card 141,000 Membership Rewards points (equivalent to 88,000 KrisFlyer miles) for new cardmembers / 130,000 Membership Rewards points (equivalent to 81,250 KrisFlyer miles) for existing cardmembers $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 60 days 30 Sep 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card 38,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) / 28,000 KrisFlyer miles (existing cardmembers) $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days 30 Sep 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 18,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend within 30 days 30 Sep 2024 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 30,000 HighFlyer points (worth $285) $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within 3 months 30 Sep 2024 DBS yuu Visa Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 30 Sep 2024 DBS yuu American Express Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 30 Sep 2024 $60 cashback (existing cardmembers) $300 spend within 30 days DBS Live Fresh Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) $800 spend within 60 days 30 Sep 2024 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card Up to 30,000 miles $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 30 Sep 2024 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 35,000 miles DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card Up to 85,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) $4,000 spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 30 Sep 2024 POSB Everyday Card $150 cashback $800 spend within 60 days 30 Sep 2024

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you're in luck! Citibank credit card welcome gifts are super upsized right now:

6,140 SmartPoints - redeem them for any gift from our Rewards Store.

Super upsized cash rewards of up to $480 ($400 cash + $80 Trip.com coupon)

There are four Citibank credit cards on promotion. Our top pick the Citi PremierMiles Card which lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

If you prefer a no-fuss cashback card, the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, an unlimited cashback card with no monthly minimum spend.

Here’s a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6% cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cashback. Your choice of gift:

– Super upsized cash rewards of up to $480 ($400 cash + $80 Trip.com coupon)

– 6,140 SmartPoints

Receive your gift in as fast as 5 weeks!

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 in “Qualifying Spends” within 30 days from card approval date. 13 Sep 2024 Citi Cash Back Card 6% cashback on dining, 8% cashback on groceries and petrol. Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping. Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire Your choice of gift:

– Super upsized cash rewards of up to $480 ($400 cash + $80 Trip.com coupon)

– 6,140 SmartPoints

– Free 5GB Eskimo e-SIM (worth $33.60) with no minimum spend required

Receive your gift in as fast as 5 weeks!

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. 13 Sep 2024 Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account – $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire.

– Up to 7.51% interest on your Citi Wealth First Account $80 Trip.com Coupons on top of:

– an Apple 10.9-inch iPad 10th Gen WiFi 64GB (worth $529) OR

– Sony HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System (worth $769) OR

– Up to $400 (S$300 Cash via PayNow + S$100 eCapita Vouchers)

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days on your credit card and open your Citi Wealth First account—no funding into the Citi Wealth First account is required for gift qualification. 30 Sep 2024 Citi SMRT Card 5% savings on Online Purchases, Groceries, Taxi, Ride-hailing & Public Transport Your choice of gift:

– Upsized cash rewards of up to $480 ($400 cash + $80 Trip.com coupon)

–6,140 SmartPoints

Receive your gift in as fast as 5 weeks!

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. 13 Sep 2024 Citi M1 Credit Card Up to 10% rebate on recurring M1 bills, 10% off device accessories at M1 shops Your choice of gift:

– Upsized cash rewards of upto$480 ($400 cash + $80 Trip.com coupon)

– 6,140 SmartPoints

Receive your gift in as fast as 5 weeks!

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. 13 Sep 2024

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

There are a few Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month that are all very enticing. It’s hard to pick the best, but the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value. This card is an unlimited cashback card with no cashback cap and no minimum spend.

This month, you can also get $200 cash via PayNow or 2,990 SmartPoints when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here’s a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5% unlimited cashback with no minimum spend Your choice of gift:

– $370 Cash via PayNow

– 5,040 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. Sept 30, 2024 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card 6% cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes Your choice of gift:

– $200 cash via PayNow

– 2,990 SmartPoints

Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store.

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 30 Sep 2024 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per S$1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per S$1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions – $150 Cash via PayNow

– Up to 45,000 miles with payment of annual fee / 25,000 miles with annual fee waived when you spend $500 within 30 days. 30 Sep 2024

If you apply and meet the minimum spend criteria for the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card, Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card, or Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card, you'll stand to win a Rolex Submariner Date 126610 (worth more than S$17,000).

The other Standard Chartered credit cards don't have ongoing sign-up promotions this month. Wondering what happened to the Standard Chartered X Card, with its infamous 100,00 miles sign-up promotion? The X card got X-ed, and has been replaced by the Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card.

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are three credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you’ll need to hit $1,00 a month to enjoy the card’s higher 2% unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2% unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. Up to $188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days. 31 Jan 2025 CIMB Visa Signature 10% cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend S$800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2% unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

This month, apply for selected UOB credit cards and you’ll enjoy welcome gifts like

Apple AirPods Pro and AirTag (2 units) (worth $456.50)

GoPro (worth $590)

Samsonite EVOA Z Spinner 25′ Exp Luggage (worth $730) + $50 cashback

Up to 50,000 miles

On top of that, get an extra $100 cash bonus when you apply, spend a minimum of $1,000 within 30 days and are the first 5 customers to submit the claim form at 2pm or 9pm daily.

Here’s a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card welcome promotions this month:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 20% rebate on McDonald’s, DFI Retail Group, Grab, Shopee, SP and more Apple AirPods Pro and AirTag (2 units) worth $456.50 with $1,000 spend in 30 days and annual card fee payment

OR

$350 cash credit with $1,000 spend per month for 2 consecutive months. Sept 30, 2024 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7% limitless cashback with no minimum spend Samsonite EVOA Z Spinner 25′ Exp Luggage (worth $730) + $50 cashback with $1,000 spend per month for 2 consecutive months and annual fee payment and registration via SMS. Sept 30, 2024 UOB EVOL Credit Card 10% cashback on Online, Mobile Contactless, Overseas in-store FX spend GoPro (worth $590) with $800 spend per month for first 3 consecutive months. Sept 30, 2024 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card (MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express) $1 local spend = 1.4 miles; $1 overseas spend = 2.4 miles. No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles. Up to 50,000 miles OR 30,000 miles with first year annual fee waived (capped at first 50 eligible cardmembers monthly) with $1,000 spend/month for 2 months and SMS registration. Sept 30, 2024 KrisFlyer UOB Card $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles (with $800 annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group)

$1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop purchases Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived with $2,000 spend within 60 days Sept 30, 2024 UOB Lady’s Card S$5 = Up to 25X UNI$ (equivalent to 10 miles per S$1) on a category of your choice S$100 cash bonus when you apply, spend a minimum of $1,000 within 30 days and are the first 5 customers to submit the claim form at 2 pm or 9 pm daily Sept 30, 2024

At the time of writing, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card have no ongoing promotions.

Which UOB card should you apply for? Currently, the UOB card that excites me the most is the recently revamped UOB Lady's Card. Available to both ladies and gentlemen, the card lets you earn up to 25X UNI$ (equivalent to 10 miles per S$1) on a category of your choice-Travel, Dining, Beauty & Wellness, Family, Fashion, Transport, Entertainment-with no minimum spend. You can change your preferred category every quarter.

With a 50,000 miles bonus, the UOB PRVI Miles Card offers one of the biggest miles promotion this month:

5. HSBC credit card promotions

It's an exciting time for HSBC credit cards. They recently nerfed their HSBC Revolution Credit Card, but this nerf has been overshadowed by the release of their new lifestyle card, the HSBC Live+ Credit Card.

With this card, earn a generous eight per cent cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment from now till Dec 31, 2024.

On top of that, apply for the HSBC Live+ Card and earn 20 chances in HSBC's Live your Adventure Lucky Draw running from now till Sept 23, 2024. Earn 10 chances with other HSBC credit cards, and an additional five chances with every $500 spend on your HSBC credit card. You stand to win an all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQB or round-trip air tickets to Paris!

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5% cashback on local and overseas purchases with no minimum spend – New cardholders: Samsonite ZELTUS 69cm Spinner Luggage (worth $680) or $200 cashback plus an additional $100 cashback with 1 Qualifying Transaction.

– Existing cardholders: $50 Cashback

Qualifying criteria: Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. Sept 30, 2024 HSBC Live+ Card 8% cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment; 5% cashback on petrol Your choice of gift:

– 2,990 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $280 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $500 by the end of the following calendar month after card approval. Sept 15, 2024 HSBC TravelOne Card S$1 local spend = 1.2 miles; S$1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles Your choice of gift:

– 5,040 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR

– $300 cash via PayNow

Spend criteria:

Spend a minimum of $1,000 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following calendar month. Sept 15, 2024

There’s no current promotion for the HSBC Visa Infinite Credit Card.

6. AMEX credit card promotions

This month, the juiciest Amex welcome promotion is the 141,000 Membership Rewards® points (equivalent to 88,000 KrisFlyer miles) you’ll earn with the American Express The Platinum Card.

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express True Cashback Card Unlimited 1.5% cashback (3% for first 6 months on up to $5,000 spend) $120 cash via PayNow with a minimum spend of $250 per month for 3 consecutive months from card approval. Sept 30, 2024 American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum 10Xcelerartor Partners / 2X Points on all other spend $300 cashback from AMEX in the form of Statement Credits ($200 cashback for existing cardholders) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days of card approval. Sept 30, 2024 American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards / 20 Membership Rewards points on 10Xcelerator spending 141,000 Membership Rewards points (equivalent to 88,000 KrisFlyer miles) for new cardmembers / 130,000 Membership Rewards points (equivalent to 81,250 KrisFlyer miles) for existing members.

Spend criteria: $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 60 days of card approval. Sept 30, 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.2 KrisFlyer miles 38,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) / 28,000 KrisFlyer miles (existing cardmembers) with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days of card approval. Sept 30, 2024 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.1 KrisFlyer miles Up to 18,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) with a minimum spend of $1,000 within 30 days of card approval. Sept 30, 2024 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8.5 HighFlyer Points per S$1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines Group flights Up to 30,000 HighFlyer points (worth $285) with annual fee payment and $3,000 spend within 3 months of card approval.

Plus, enjoy up to $8,850 in Business Savings. Sept 30, 2024

This month, the American Express CapitaCard does not have any ongoing promotions.

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotions this month are a $388 cashback promotion and a 85,000 miles promotion. The former applies to the DBS yuu Card:

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card comes with a fat miles welcome gift this month, but do note that this is not an entry-level miles card:

Here’s the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Visa Card 5% Cash Rebate / 10x yuu Points with no minimum spend and no cap. $150 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. Sept 30, 2024 DBS yuu American Express Card $150 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days / $60 cashback (existing cardmembers) with $300 minimum spend within 30 days. Sept 30, 2024 DBS Live Fresh Card Up to 6% cashback on shopping and transport spend with $800 minimum monthly spend $150 cashback (new cardmembers) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. Sept 30, 2024 ​​DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card $1 spend on Agoda = Up to 4.3 miles in the form of DBS Points that never expire Up to 30,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days Sept 30, 2024 ​​DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 35,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days Sept 30, 2024 DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card 1.5 miles or 1.5% cashback per S$1 local spend; 2.2 miles or 2.2% cashback per S$1 overseas spend Up to 85,000 miles (new cardmembers) / 40,000 miles (existing cardmembers) with $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days Sept 30, 2024

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Takashimaya American Express Card

DBS Esso Card

DBS Woman’s Card

DBS Woman’s World Card

A word on the DBS Woman’s and Woman’s World Card: Don’t be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB credit card promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

As the name suggests, you can apply for the POSB Everyday Card to make the most out of your day-to-day spending. The latest POSB Everyday Card promotion is as fuss-free as the card — $150 cashback when you apply and spend $800 within 60 days.

9. OCBC credit card promotions

Currently, there aren’t any welcome promotions for OCBC credit cards. However, they’re still worth checking out for their rebates and rewards.

For the foodies, the OCBC 365 Credit Card earns you five per cent cashback on everyday dining with a minimum monthly spend of $800.

For a card that earns rebates you on a wider range of spend categories, consider the OCBC Rewards Credit Card for up to four miles per dollar at selected retailers.

If you’re an avid traveller in the miles game, check out the OCBC 90°N Card for up to seven miles per dollar on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

If you’re going to make a large purchase or just want a catch-all credit card you don’t need to think about before using, consider the OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card for an unlimited 1.6% cashback on practically any spend category (the usual culprits like taxes and insurance premiums don’t apply).

Credit card promotions - is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you’re thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you’re really lucky, you’ll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year’s annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

[[nid:697346]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.