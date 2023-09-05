Best credit card promotions in Singapore (September to October 2023): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB, and more

When it comes to credit card promotions these days, we’re spoilt for choice. Banks offering credit cards in Singapore are competing so hard for new customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, cold hard cash and other freebies on us.

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Sept-Oct 2023)

Credit card provider Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citibank Choose one of the following: – Apple iPad Wi-Fi, 64GB 9th Gen (worth S$503.65) – Nintendo Switch OLED Gaming Console (worth S$549) – ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Chair (worth S$619) – Sony WH1000-XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth S$575) – S$400 Marina Bay Sands Vouchers – S$300 Cash via PayNow $500 (within 30 days) 7 Sep 2023 Standard Chartered Choose one of the following: – $350 cash – Apple Watch SE, 40mm GPS (worth S$382.50) – Nintendo Switch OLED (worth S$549) – Hinomi H1 Pro Ergonomic Chair (worth S$619) $500 (within 30 days) 10 Sep 2023 – $250 cash; OR – Apple AirPods 3rd Generation (worth $271.50) $250 (within 30 days) 30 Sep 2023 45,000 miles $10,000 spend and annual fee payment 30 Sep 2023 CIMB Choose one of the following: – S$300 Cash via PayNow – $320 eCapita Vouchers – Apple Watch SE, 40mm GPS (worth $382.50) – Titan V1 7 Speed Foldable Bike (worth S$399) $988 (within 60 days) 14 Sep 2023 AMEX 21,500 SIA KrisFlyer miles $1,000 and annual fee payment (within 30 days) 2 Oct 2023 Up to S$200 Statement Credits from Amex $3,000 and annual fee payment (within 90 days) 31 Oct 2023 Samsonite Sigma Spinner 76cm Expandable Luggage (worth S$600) and up to 43,750 worth of Membership Rewards points from Amex $3,000 and annual fee payment (within 60 days) 18 Sep 2023 UOB Up to 15per cent cashback and $350 cash credit $1,000 spend (for 2 months) 30 Sep 2023 Up to S$350 cash credit for first 200 new-to-UOB customers Up to S$500 worth of Grab Vouchers $1,000 spend (for 2 months) 31 Oct 2023 50,000 Welcome Miles $1,000 spend (for 2 months) and annual fee payment 30 Sep 2023 31,000 miles and first year annual fee waived $2,000 spend (within 60 days) 30 Sep 2023 DBS Up to $250 cashback $500 spend (within 30 days) 30 Sep 2023 Up to 40,000 miles $2,000 spend (within 30 days) Up to 60,000 miles $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee (within 30 days)

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s the spread of what Citibank has to offer this month:

Apple iPad Wi-Fi, 64GB 9th Gen (worth S$503.65)

Nintendo Switch OLED Gaming Console (worth S$549)

ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Chair (worth S$619)

Sony WH1000-XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth S$575)

S$400 Marina Bay Sands Vouchers

S$300 Cash via PayNow

All you need to do is sign up for one of the following Citibank credit cards via MoneySmart and spend $500 within 30 days. You'll also stand a chance to win a MacBook Air M2 15-inch, an Apple iPhone 14 Pro, or an Apple Watch Ultra in our MoneySmart Apple Lucky Draw!

There are four Citibank credit cards on promotion. Our top pick is the Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard, an unlimited cashback card with no monthly minimum spend.

If you'd prefer a miles card, the Citi PremierMiles Card lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Here's a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6per cent cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cash back. Sony WH1000-XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth S$575) OR a Nintendo Switch OLED Gaming Console (worth S$549) OR S$400 Marina Bay Sands Vouchers or S$300 Cash via PayNow with $500 minimum spend within 30 days. 7 Sep 2023 Citi Cash Back Card 6per cent cashback on dining, 8per cent cashback on groceries and petrol. Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping. Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire. Apple iPad Wi-Fi, 64GB 9th Gen (worth S$503.65) OR a Nintendo Switch OLED Gaming Console (worth S$549) OR a ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Chair (worth S$619) or S$300 Cash via PayNow with $500 minimum spend within 30 days.

Other Citibank credit cards, such as the Citibank SMRT Card and Citibank Lazada Card, do not have any ongoing promotions.

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

There are a few Standard Chartered credit card promotions ongoing this month that are all very enticing. It's hard to pick the best, but the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value. This card is an unlimited cashback card with no cashback cap and no minimum spend.

If you spend less than $500 a month, but at least $250, the Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card and Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card are good options. These will give you $250 cash or an Apple AirPods 3rd Generation (worth $271.50) if you spend $250 within 30 days. That's giving the full amount you spent back to you!

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card 1.5per cent cashback rate with unlimited cashback and no minimum spend S$350 Cash via PayNow OR an Apple Watch SE, 40mm GPS (worth S$382.50) OR a Nintendo Switch OLED (worth S$549) OR a Hinomi H1 Pro Ergonomic Chair (worth S$619) with $500 minimum spend within 30 days. 10 Sep 2023 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card 6per cent cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes S$250 Cash via PayNow OR an Apple AirPods 3rd Generation (worth $271.50) with $250 minimum spend within 30 days. 30 Sep 2023 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per S$1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per S$1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions Up to 45,000 miles with payment of annual fee, $5,000 local spend and $5,000 foreign spend. 30 Sep 2023

The other Standard Chartered credit cards don't have ongoing sign-up promotions this month. Wondering what happened to the Standard Chartered X Card, with its infamous 100,00 miles sign-up promotion? The X card got X-ed, and has been replaced by the Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card.

3. CIMB credit card Promotion

There are three ongoing credit card promotions for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. (Note, however, that you'll need to hit $500 a month to enjoy the card's higher two per cent unlimited cashback rate.)

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2per cent unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. S$300 Cash via PayNow OR $320 eCapita Vouchers OR an Apple Watch SE, 40mm GPS (worth $382.50) OR a Titan V1 7 Speed Foldable Bike (worth S$399) and spend $988 within 60 days. 14 Sep 2023 CIMB Visa Signature 10per cent cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend S$800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2per cent unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. AMEX credit card promotions

Are you a Singapore Airlines (SIA) loyalist? This month, AMEX credit cards are offering up to 21,500 KrisFlyer miles and an American Tourister Hypebeat Spinner 79/29 Exp TSA luggage (worth S$239) if you sign up for the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card via MoneySmart.

If you aren't a frequent SQ flyer, the American Express Platinum Credit Card might pique your interest instead:

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles 21,500 SIA KrisFlyer miles with $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 30 days. 2 Oct 2023 American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum EXTRA Partners / 2X Points on all other spend Up to S$200 Statement Credits from Amex with $3,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 3 months. 31 Oct 2023 American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards Samsonite Sigma Spinner 76cm Expandable Luggage (worth S$600) and up to 43,750 worth of Membership Rewards points from Amex with $3,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 60 days. 18 Sep 2023

This month, the American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card, American Express True Cashback Card, and American Express CapitaCard do not have any ongoing promotions.

5. UOB credit card promotions

This month, UOB is full of credit card promotions. Currently, there are two main types of UOB credit card promotions-cashback and/or Grab vouchers,and miles.

One of the most accessible UOB credit cards is the $0 minimum spend UOB Absolute Cashback Card, which will get you S$350 Cash Credit this month.

With a 50,000 miles bonus, the UOB PRVI Miles Card offers one of the biggest miles promotion this month:

Here's a summary of all ongoing UOB credit card promotions this month:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 15 per cent rebate on Shopee, Dairy Farm Group, Grab, SP. Minimum spend of $2,000 per month. Up to 15per cent cashback and $350 Cash Credit with $1,000 spend per month for 2 months 30 Sep 2023 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7 per cent limitless cashback with no minimum spend Up to $350 Cash Credit for first 200 new-to-UOB customers who spend $1,000 per month for 2 months 30 Sep 2023 UOB EVOL Credit Card Eight per cent cashback on Online and Mobile Contactless spend with $600 monthly spend Get up to S$500 worth of Grab Vouchers with $1,000 spend per month for 2 months 31 Oct 2023 UOB Lady’s Card Up to 30 miles per S$5 spent on your preferred category with no min. spend required. Up to S$350 Cash Credit for first 200 new UOB customers, with $1,000 spend per month for 2 months 30 Sep 2023 UOB PRVI Miles Credit Card ( MASTERCARD / VISA / American Express ) $1 local spend = 1.4 miles; $1 overseas spend = 2.4 miles. No minimum spend and no cap on earned miles. Up to 50,000 Welcome Miles with $1,000 spend for 2 months, annual fee payment, and SMS registration . 30 Sep 2023 KrisFlyer UOB Card $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles (with $800 annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group) $1 = 3 KrisFlyer Miles on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and KrisShop purchases Up to 31,000 miles and first year annual fee of S$194.40 (inc GST) waived with $2,000 spend within 60 days . 30 Sep 2023

At the time of writing, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card have no ongoing promotions.

6. HSBC credit card promotions

Check out all the HSBC credit cards for the latest credit card promotions.

Among their cards, our top pick is the HSBC Revolution Credit Card. The most accessible card with $0 minimum spend, this card is great for earning points through everyday spending.

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotions this month are a $250 cashback promotion and a 60,000 miles promotion. The former applies to the DBS yuu Card-yes, the namesake of that annoying jingle that's been blaring in our supermarkets!

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card comes with a fat miles welcome gift this month, but do note that this is not an entry-level miles card:

Here's the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Card ( Visa / American Express ) 5per cent Cash Rebate / 10x yuu Points with no minimum spend and no cap. $250 cashback (new cardmembers) or S$80 cashback (existing cardmembers) with $500 minimum spend within 30 days. 30 Sep 2023 DBS Altitude Card (​​ Visa Signature / American Express ) $1 spend = 10 miles that never expire. Get 10,000 miles upon paying annual fee of $194.40. Up to 40,000 miles with $2,000 spend within 30 days 30 Sep 2023 DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card 1.5 miles or 1.5per cent cashback per S$1 local spend; 2.2 miles or 2.2per cent cashback per S$1 overseas spend Up to 60,000 miles with $4,000 minimum spend and payment of annual fee within 30 days 30 Sep 2023

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

DBS Woman’s Card

DBS Woman’s World Card

DBS Esso Card

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Takashimaya AMEX Card

A word on the DBS Woman’s and Woman’s World Card: Don’t be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB Credit Card Promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with no minimum spend. You can apply for it to make the most out of your day-to-day spending. Check back to view the POSB Everyday Card’s latest promotions.

Credit card promotions - is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Banks and comparison sites like MoneySmart usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you're thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you're really lucky, you'll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval. However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year's annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

So what’s the lesson here? Read the T&Cs carefully, and only sign up when you’re confident you can hit the minimum spend.

