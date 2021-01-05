Best grocery credit cards in Singapore 2021

NTUC Fairprice, Cold Storage or Sheng Siong? Also, which credit card to use at each supermarket? Here’s how you can make the most out of your grocery runs and be your own cashback king or queen.

Grocery shopping is a regular routine for households. Speaking of routines, it’s something we don’t give much thought to — unless a sudden price hike on a grocery staple catches the eye — but can be a whole lot more rewarding when you’re earning cashback, air miles or welcome gifts on all your spending.

However, each credit card has its own terms and conditions such as minimum monthly spend and cashback caps. Here, let’s help you figure out how to pair the right credit card with the right supermarket based on your grocery shopping habits.

Best Grocery Credit Card 2021 Grocery Store Credit Card Benefits Cold Storage Maybank Family & Friends Card 8 per cent cashback Giant UOB Delight 8 per cent cashback NTUC FairPrice OCBC Plus! Visa Card 12 per cent rebate Sheng Siong BOC Sheng Siong Card 12 per cent cashback Online Grocers (RedMart, Amazon Prime Now) CIMB Visa Signature 10 per cent cashback All Other Supermarkets Citi Cash Back Card 8 per cent cashback

Best for Cold Storage

PHOTO: Maybank

If you prefer shopping at Cold Storage, make sure you bring along your Maybank Family and Friends card or your UOB Delight card.

With the Maybank Family and Friends card, cardholders earn 8 per cent cashback on not just groceries but also dining, transport, petrol, telco, Netflix and more. This makes it a great general spending card with a high cashback rate.

However, you need to hit the minimum monthly spend requirement of $800 to enjoy the 8per cent cashback rate. Otherwise, this drops to 5 per cent if you only manage to hit $500 worth of spending. Cashback is also capped at $80 per month.

With the UOB Delight card, you earn 8 per cent at these supermarkets: Cold Storage, Market Place, Jasons and Giant. You can also earn up to 3 per cent rebate on contactless transactions and recurring bills, as well as 10 per cent discount at Cold Storage, Giant and Guardian. However, to qualify for the 8per cent cashback, you will need to spend at least $800 every month.

Other cards to consider for Cold Storage: CIMB Visa Signature (10 per cent cashback)

Best for Giant

PHOTO: UOB

If shopping at Giant is your preferred choice of supermarket, make sure you swipe with the UOB Delight or the Citibank SMRT Platinum Visa card.

The UOB Delight offers 8 per cent rebate at supermarkets including Giant and Cold Storage. You can also earn up to 3 per cent rebate on contactless transactions and recurring bills, while all other spend will earn 0.3 per cent rebate.

A 10 per cent discount will also be given at Cold Storage, Giant and Guardian. However, to earn 8per cent cashback, you will need to spend at least $800 every month.

If spending $800 a month at Giant is a stretch, you can opt for the Citibank SMRT Platinum Visa that earns you a healthy 5 per cent rebate on groceries.

The best part is, you only need to spend a minimum of $300 per month, the lowest minimum spend across all cashback cards. The 5per cent savings is not limited to just Giant; you enjoy it across major supermarkets, fast food, movies, cafes as well as online shopping, making it a highly versatile card.

Other cards to consider for Giant: CIMB Visa Signature (10 per cent cashback), Maybank Family and Friends card (8 per cent cashback)

Best for NTUC FairPrice

If you’ve read the fine prints of the NTUC Plus! Visa Card, you’d realise that the 12 per cent rebate requires you to spend a minimum of $400 every month anywhere outside of FairPrice.

This could be your spending on petrol, dining, transport and more. You also have to be an NTUC Union member to apply for this card.

The OCBC Plus! Visa Card is a great alternative for shopping at NTUC Fairprice. With this card, you can enjoy up to 12 per cent off at FairPrice Stores and up to 8 per cent off at FairPrice Online.

You will also get 3 per cent off at Fairprice online, Popular and Cheers as well as LinkPoints rewards on M1, Starhub and Singtel recurring bills.

For drivers, the card grants fuel savings at Esso and Caltex of up to 18.5 per cent. It requires a relatively low minimum monthly spend of S$400.

Other cards to consider for NTUC FairPrice: CIMB Visa Signature (10 per cent cashback), Maybank Family and Friends card (8 per cent cashback).

Best For Sheng Siong

PHOTO: Bank of China

Sheng Siong shoppers should not be leaving home without the BOC Sheng Siong Card.

The card offers an unmatched cashback rate of up to 12 per cent together with a low, out-of-store minimum spend of $400 within the same billing cycle. Shoppers also enjoy 5 per cent cashback on Grab rides and all taxi rides in Singapore (the same minimum spend applies).

You can also get a 1 per cent cashback on overseas spend which comes with no minimum spend or cap on cashback.

However, the cashback on transport is capped at $20 per billing cycle. The 1 per cent cashback on overseas spend is relatively low when compared to other cards in the market.

Another important consideration is the location of the nearest Sheng Siong store. While Sheng Siong has more outlets than Cold Storage, the number of Sheng Siong outlets (57) is only about a quarter of NTUC FairPrice’s (over 200 stores).

If you can’t hit the minimum spend of $400, you can also consider the POSB Everyday card that rewards you with 5 per cent cashback at Sheng Siong (no minimum spend required).

Other cards to consider for Sheng Siong: CIMB Visa Signature (10 per cent cashback), Maybank Family and Friends Card (8 per cent cashback)

Apply promo code MBSS during application and enjoy all the perks of your new BOC credit card!

Best for online grocers

PHOTO: CIMB

If you like the convenience of online grocers like RedMart, Amazon Prime Now and FairPrice Online, check out the CIMB Visa Signature.

Aside from being able to skip supermarket queues and the need to heave rice sacks home, cardholders can earn a high 10 per cent cashback on online shopping! With CIMB Visa Signature, your annual fees are also waived for life.

This high cashback rate can also be earned on a range of other spend categories including online shopping, beauty and wellness, pet shops and veterinary services and travels by cruise. You can also use this card to pay for your bus and train rides.

However, the downside to this card is the cashback cap of $100 per statement month and a low cap of $20 per category spend. You will also earn 0.2 per cent cashback on all other retail spend, albeit with no minimum spend or monthly cap.

Other cards you can consider using at online grocers: OCBC NTUC! Plus card (8per cent cashback at FairPrice Online), CIMB Visa Signature (10 per cent cashback)

CIMB Sign-up Promotion: Get $100 cash credit when you apply as a new CIMB credit cardmember from now till Feb 28, 2021. You will have to make a minimum spend of $350 per month for 2 months from card approval to be eligible.

CIMB is also running a lucky draw where you stand to get 6 months’ worth of credit card bills paid for, just by spending on your CIMB card! A monthly cash prize of $1,000 will also be given out. Valid till Feb 28, 2021.

Best for all supermarkets

PHOTO: Citibank

If you don’t have a favourite supermarket chain and just prefer a good general spending cashback card consider the CIMB Visa Signature, Maybank Family and Friends card, or the Citibank Cash Back Card.

The CIMB Visa Signature is a versatile grocery credit card, rewarding you with 10 per cent cashback on both in-store and online grocery spend. You also earn 10 per cent on all online shopping.

Similarly, the Maybank Family and Friends Card also gives you 8 per cent cashback on your grocery spend. You can earn 8 per cent cashback on dining, transport, petrol, telco, Netflix and more. However, there is a minimum monthly spend requirement of $800.

Otherwise, this drops to 5 per cent if you only manage to hit $500 worth of spending. Cashback is also capped at $80 per month. This card was also one of the top picks for credit cards with money rewards by The Sunday Times (Source: The Sunday Times: Credit card with the best money rewards, June 14, 2020).

With the Citibank Cash Back Card, cardholders earn 8 per cent cashback on grocery spend across all supermarket chains. If you head out for drinks and food regularly, you’ll also get 6per cent cashback on dining bills as well as food deliveries (Deliveroo and Foodpanda).

The cashback benefits also cover petrol spend with a high 20.88 per cent discount at Esso and Shell. Note that besides the minimum monthly qualifying spend of $800, there is also a combined $80 cashback cap across all categories.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.