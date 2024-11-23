Best offers in Singapore (November 2024): Win 1,500 Ion+ points, get 10% off flights and more

Bank offers in Singapore: Lucky draws, giveaways and more

Priority access to JJ Lin's JJ20 FINAL LAP World Tour Singapore with OCBC

Mandopop sensation JJ Lin is wrapping up his record-breaking JJ20 World Tour with 2 shows at Singapore's National Stadium on 28 and 29 Dec 2024. Your golden ticket? Your OCBC credit card or debit card.

OCBC cardholders get exclusive priority access to tickets for JJ Lin's JJ20 FINAL LAP World Tour in Singapore. This is your chance to secure seats before the general public!

Here are the concert details:

Dates: Dec 28 and 29 2024 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 7pm

Venue: National Stadium

Priority sales open Nov 21 2024 at 12pm. Head to ticketmaster.sg or call +65 800 321 1678. Payment must be made using an OCBC credit or debit card.

Win up to $1,000 cash when you pay with Maybank

End the year with extra cash in your pocket—with Maybank's latest promotion, every eligible transaction you make could bring you closer to winning up to S$1,000 cash.

From Oct 21 to Dec 31 2024, use your Maybank2u SG (Lite) app or Maybank2u Online Banking to transact. The top 188 customers who make the most number of eligible transactions win up to $1,000:

Top 8: S$1,000 each

Next 80: S$350 each

Next 100: S$100 each

Eligible transactions include:

Funds Transfers: FAST, Scan & Pay (Singapore & Malaysia), PayNow, GIRO, e-angbao, or transfers to others' Maybank accounts (minimum S$20 per transaction).

Bill Payments: Credit card bills, AXS, and local billing organisations.

The minimum qualifying amount per transaction is S$20.

This promotion ends on Dec 31 2024.

UOB: Save up and Cash in Promotion

Get ready to boost your savings with UOB's Save up and Cash in Promotion. This year-end promotion offers incredible opportunities to grow your savings while earning up to S$940 in cash rewards.

Simply deposit new funds into an eligible UOB savings account*, such as the UOB One Account or UOB Lady's Savings Account, and receive up to S$700 in guaranteed cash. The first 25 new-to-UOB savings customers who top up S$150,000 in new funds between Oct and Dec 2024 will also walk away with exciting rewards, including:

October: 2D1N staycation at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay (worth S$600)

November: Buffet dinner for 4 at Lime Restaurant, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering (worth S$500)

December: Singapore Airlines return air tickets to Bangkok (worth S$800)

To participate, simply register by Dec 31 2024, and deposit a minimum of S$20,000 in new funds, which must be set aside for 5 months.

Plus, don't miss Flash Deal Fridays! The first 50 customers to apply for a UOB savings account online and deposit at least S$5,000 every Friday in October will receive a Harman Kardon Citation One MK3 speaker.

New Funds Amount Guaranteed Cash Credit Amount S$20,000 S$70 S$50,000 S$200 S$100,000 S$450 S$150,000 S$700

* Eligible UOB savings accounts: UOB One Account, UOB Stash Account, UOB Lady's Savings Account, UOB Passbook Savings Account or UOB Uniplus Account.

Win 1,500 ION+ Points monthly with American Express

Calling all shopping enthusiasts! If you love a good spree at ION Orchard, you won't want to miss this promotion from American Express. In celebration of ION Orchard's 15th anniversary, for 15 months, 15 winners every month will walk away with 1,500 ION+ Points if they spend a minimum of S$150 using an American Express Card at ION Orchard. Those points are equivalent to a whopping S$600 in e-vouchers!

You get extra bonus chances depending on which American Express credit card you pay with. If you go for the American Express® Platinum Reserve or Platinum Credit Card, you’ll score an additional 10 chances.

Opt for The Platinum Card®, and you'll get 20 bonus chances to win!

This fabulous opportunity runs from Jan 1 2024 till Mar 31 2025. Happy shopping!

Instarem’s So Many Ways to Amaze Campaign

Looking to rack up KrisFlyer miles? Instarem's latest campaign, So Many Ways to Amaze, is your golden ticket with 2.5 million KrisFlyer miles up for grabs until Jan 2025.

For existing users: You could be one of 10 lucky winners to bag a whopping 100,000 KrisFlyer miles! Just complete these steps:

Refer a friend to amaze Make a foreign exchange (FX) transaction of at least S$150 Top up your amaze wallet with at least S$300+ Send S$500 or more overseas in a single transfer

For new users: Earn 300 KrisFlyer miles just by signing up and applying for the amaze card through the Instarem app.

Be quick—this offer is limited to the first 2,000 sign-ups in Nov and Dec 2024, or 1,000 in Jan 2025. To qualify, sign up for Instarem with the referral code "AMAZEMILES" and apply for the amaze card via the app. Campaign ends Jan 31 2025.

Want to know about the amaze card? Don't miss our amaze card review.

Up to 15 per cent off illumi tickets with DBS/POSB Cards

The world’s largest sound and multimedia show, illumi, is happening right here in Singapore, at the Bayfront Event Space. The spectacular event features the world’s tallest Tree of Lights, lifelike animatronics, and over 20 million LED lights.

If you're a DBS/POSB cardmember, you get to enjoy exclusive perks. As the Official Bank Partner, DBS is offering its cardholders special discounts:

10 per cent off Peak tickets

15 per cent off Non-Peak tickets,

Plus, get an additional 10 per cent discount on all merchandise and F&B at the event.

POSB Work Permit Welcome Rewards 2024

Are you new to POSB and hold a Work Permit? Great news! POSB is rolling out the red carpet for you with their POSB Work Permit Welcome Rewards 2024. Get ready to treat yourself with up to S$20 in bonuses just for getting started with your banking essentials.

Here's how to snag those rewards:

Open and Activate: Start by opening a POSB Payroll account and activate your new DBS Visa Debit Card—which, by the way, gives its credit card counterparts a run for their money. Spend and Earn: Use your DBS Visa Debit Card for your purchases, accumulating at least S$200 in qualified spends each month for three months. You'll earn S$5 cashback each month, adding up to a total of S$15. Bonus Bucks: Haven't tried PayLah! yet? Download and register on the PayLah! app using the promo code 'FIVELAH' to pocket an extra S$5.

Make sure to take advantage of these offers before they expire on Dec 31 2024.

Bank offers in Singapore: Travel deals

There's no shortage of airfare discounts from banks like DBS, Citibank, HSBC and more. I've trawled through their promotion pages to summarise them here.

Citibank flight promotions (2024)

Have a Citibank credit card? Here’s a summary of Citibank's ongoing flight promotions in 2024—there are plenty to choose from!

Citibank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Up to 10 per cent off Qatar Airways (promo code: CITIQR24) Singapore to selected destinations Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Mar 31 2025 Up to 15 per cent off Firefly Airlines (promo code: GFYMC24) – Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Jun 30 2025 Up to 15 per cent off Malaysia Airlines (promo code: GMHMC24) International flights from all locations operated by Malaysia Airlines to worldwide destinations Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Jun 30 2025 Up to 10 per cent off Emirates (promo code: SGMAST1) Singapore to Melbourne: Up to 10 per cent off Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne): Up to 10 per cent off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Economy and Business Class cabins

Up to 8 per cent off Flex+ Fares in Premium Economy Class cabins Now till Jul 31 2025 Now till Aug 31 2025 6 per cent off China Airlines Selected destinations in North East Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, South East Asia and more Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2025 5 per cent off round trip airfares and 2.5 per cent off one-way airfares on EVA Air To the following destinations from Singapore: – Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan – Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Vienna – North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto – Australia: Brisbane Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2025

Book your flights with the Citi PremierMiles Card to earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Your Citibank credit card could also get you a discount on online travel booking sites for accommodation, flights, and more. Here's a list of the ongoing offers:

Citibank online travel booking site promotions Valid till Agoda: 5 per cent off on worldwide hotel bookings Dec 31 2025 Agoda: Enjoy up to 12 per cent instant discount on hotel bookings worldwide with Mastercard Dec 31 2024 Agoda: 12 per cent off hotel bookings with your Visa card Dec 31 2025 Hong Thai Travel: Spend a minimum of $2,500 to get a New Yorker luggage Dec 31 2024 Traveloka: Up to $100 off Dec 31 2024 Traveloka: $50 off flights, hotels, and Xperience products (promo code: CITIXPLORE) Dec 31 2024 Klook: $10 off min. spend $150 Dec 31 2024 L.G.E. Travel Pte Ltd: Spend a minimum of $2,500 and get New Yorker Luggage Dec 31 2024 Booking.com: Earn 16 per cent cashback (wallet credits) capped at USD$80 on worldwide properties with Mastercard Dec 31 2024 Trip.com: 50 per cent off economy-class return flights every Friday (capped at $200) Dec 27 2024 Booking.com: Up to 10 per cent cashback on accommodation bookings with Visa Dec 31 2024 L.G.E. Travel Pte Ltd: Up to $1,600 off per couple for selected packages to Finland/Sweden/Norway, Alaska and Princess cruise packages Dec 31 2024

HSBC flight and travel promotions (2024)

HSBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Up to 10 per cent off Qatar Airways (promo code: HSBCQRSG24) Singapore to selected destinations Now till Oct 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2024

On top of these promotions, you can also take $50 off flights, hotels and more with HSBC when you book on Traveloka with a minimum spend of $500. Book from now to Dec 29 2024 for any travel period with the promo code HSBCWEEKEND.

HSBC travel booking promotions (2024)

HSBC travel booking promotions Valid till Royal Caribbean: Complimentary luggage + additional 5 per cent off 1st and 2nd guests on any Balcony and Deluxe stateroom bookings Dec 31 2024 Royal Albatross: 15 per cent off Breakfast Cruise, Sunset Dinner Cruise and City Lights Dinner Cruise Jun 30 2025 HSBC Soar-turday Special: S$150 off flights with S$600 minimum spend every Saturday with TravelOne Credit Card Nov 30 2024 Traveloka: SGD50 off SGD500 minimum spend on flights, hotels and Xperience (promo code: HSBCWEEKEND) Dec 29 2024

Don't have an HSBC credit card? The HSBC TravelOne Card offers one of the highest miles earn rates for foreign spending, at 2.4 miles per S$1.

DBS flight promotions (2024)

From complimentary luggage bags to 10per cent off airfares, DBS credit cards have plenty of ongoing flight promotions:

DBS airfare promotion Departing from/Destination and other details Booking period Travel period Singapore Airlines: Spend and Redeem an American Flyer luggage – Spend a minimum of $3,000 to receive a 25" American Flyer Luggage A – Spend a minimum of $4,000 to receive a 29″ American Flyer LuggageB Now till Nov 7 2024 Redeem by Dec 8 2024 Up to 10 per cent off Emirates (promo code: SGMAST1) Singapore to Melbourne: 10 per cent off Flex and Flex+Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne): — Up to 10 per cent off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins — Up to 8 per cent off Flex Plus Fares for Premium Economy Class cabins Now till Jul 31 2025 Now till Aug 31 2025 Up to 10 per cent off Qatar Airways (promo code: DBSQR24) From Singapore to various destinations Now till Mar 31 2025 Now till Jun 30 2025 Up to 10 per cent off Etihad Airways To Japan from various cities Now till Nov 15 2024 Now till Dec 17 2024 AirAsia: $30 off flight bookings from Monday to Thursday From Singapore to Malaysia Now till Dec 26 2024 Now till Jan 31 2025 6 per cent off China Airlines Selected destinations in North East Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, South East Asia and more Now till Dec 31 2024 No restrictions 10 per cent off Qantas or British Airways (promo code: FLYDBS) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2025 $150/$100/8 per cent off flight bookings on KLM Discount varies by destination and plane seat classes. Now till Dec 31 2024 No restrictions $100 off Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class flight bookings on Air France (promo code: AFKLXDBS24) Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America Now till Dec 31 2024 No restrictions $150 off Business class flight bookings on Air France (promo code: AFKLDBSBIZ) Up to 5 per cent off EVA Air (5per cent off round-trip or 2.5per cent off one-way flight bookings Destinations from Singapore: — Asia: China, Hong Long, Macau, Japan, South Korea and Taipei — Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris and Vienna — North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto – Australia: Brisbane Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2025

DBS is also running a number of ongoing accommodation offers:

DBS accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Booking.com: Up to 16 per cent cashback on accommodation bookings Now till Mar 31 2025 Now till Jun 30 2025 Agoda: 15 per cent off hotel bookings (capped at $30 per booking) Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Jun 30 2025 Rakuten Travel: 10 per cent off Japan accommodations Now till Jan 31 2025 Now till Jun 31 2025 Hotels.com: Up to 12 per cent off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till Dec 15 2024 Now till Mar 31 2025 Hotels.com: Up to 12 per cent hotel bookings with Mastercard (promo code: MCSG8) Now till Dec 15 2024 Now till Mar 31 2025 Trip.com: Up to $100 off flights and hotels Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2024 Traveloka: Up to 6 per cent off sitewide (promo code: DBSSPECIAL) Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2024

The DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card is a great travel buddy. Pay for your travel expenses with it to earn up to 10 Miles per $1 in the form of Miles for Life! DBS Points that never expire.

UOB flight promotions (2024)

With a UOB credit card, you could get up to 10per cent off flights to various destinations around the world.

UOB airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Up to 10 per cent off Qatar Airways (Promo code: UOBQR24) Selected destinations Now till Mar 31 2025 Now till Jun 30 2025 10 per cent off Qantas or British Airways (promo code: FLYUOB) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights to Europe when flying from Singapore to London Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2025 Up to 5 per cent off EVA Air (5 per cent off round trip airfares; 2.5 per cent off one-way airfares) Destinations from Singapore: — Asia: Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong & Macau — Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris & Vienna — North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver & Toronto — Australia: Brisbane Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2025 Up to 8 per cent off China Airlines From Singapore to selected destinations. Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2025 Up to 10 per cent off on Emirates (promo code: SGUOB01) From Singapore Now till Jun 30 2025 Now till Jul 31 2025

Although the UOB flight deals above don't have any for Singapore Airlines, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is a great way to earn KrisFlyer Miles on your Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot, KrisShop, and Kris+ purchases.

UOB credit cards will also come in handy when you're booking your hotel stays:

UOB accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 7 per cent on Hotel Booking Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2024 Agoda: 7 per cent off accommodation bookings Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Mar 31 2026 Rakuten Travel: 10 per cent off Japan accommodations (promo code: UOBRAKUTEN10) Now till Jan 31 2025 Now till Jun 31 2025 Hotels.com: 8 per cent off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Jun 30 2025 Hotels.com: 8 per cent off hotel bookings with Mastercard (promo code: MCSG8) Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Jun 30 2025 Expedia: 8 per cent off hotel booking / $15 off flight+hotel package booking (promo code: UOBSG8 / UOBPKG15) Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Jun 30 2025 Booking.com: Up to 10 per cent cashback (promo code: UOBSG8 / UOBPKG15) Now till Dec 31 2024 —

OCBC flight promotions (2024)

OCBC credit cards don't fall short on travel promotions. Check out these lists of flight and hotel promotions!

OCBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period 10 per cent off Qantas or British Airways (promo code: FLYOCBC) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2025 Up to 10 per cent off Emirates flights (promo code: SGOCBC1) 10per cent off flights from Singapore to Melbourne; 5-10 per cent off flights from Singapore to other Emirates destinations Now till Oct 31 2025 Now till Nov 30 2025 Up to 5 per cent off EVA Air (5 per cent off round trip airfares; 2.5per cent off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto or Brisbane Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2025 Up to 10 per cent off Qatar Airways (promo code: OCBC24) From Singapore to selected destinations Now till Feb 28 2025 Now till Mar 31 2025

OCBC accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period 8 per cent off selected hotel bookings on Hotels.com with Mastercard (promo code: MCSG8) Now till Jan 31 2025 Now till Jun 30 2025 8 per cent off selected hotel bookings on Hotels.com with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Jun 30 2025 Up to 10 per cent Booking.com Wallet Credits on accommodation bookings Now till Mar 31 2026 — 18 per cent off accommodation worldwide on Agoda (capped at $40 per booking) Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2025 8 per cent off selected hotel bookings on Expedia (promo code: VISAYRO) Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Jun 30 2025 $10 off on Klook with $150 minimum spend (promo code: OCBC 10OFF (e.g. OCBC2410OFFAUG) Now till Jan 31 2025 —

The OCBC 90°N Card is OCBC's signature miles card that lets you earn up to 7 Miles per $1 spend on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

Maybank flight promotions (2024)

Charge your next flight to your Maybank credit card to enjoy up to 10 per cent off.

Maybank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period 6 per cent off flight bookings on China Airlines with promo code MBQR24 — Now till Dec 31 2024 — Up to 5 per cent off EVA Air (5 per cent off round trip airfares; 2.5 per cent off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Dec 31 2025

Maybank travel booking site promotions Booking period Stay period Trip.com: Up to 7 per cent off hotel and 2 per cent flight bookings (promo codes: MBBSGHOTELS / MBBSGFLIGHT) Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Nov 30 2025 Booking.com: 30 per cent off with Mastercard Now till Dec 31 2024 Now till Jun 30 2025

Make the most of your travel spending by charging your air ticket to the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature card. You'll earn 3.2 air miles (8X TREATS Points) for every S$1 spent on air tickets and foreign currency transactions!

Credit card privilege programmes in Singapore

If you own a credit card, you're entitled to dining, travel, and other lifestyle offers you may not even know about. Each bank has their own privilege programme or deals catalogue that makes claiming a deal as easy as applying a promo code or claiming a voucher on your banking app.

These differ from rewards programmes that let you redeem gifts using points accumulated from your credit card spending—for example, redeeming a $5 NTUC voucher with 100 points. Here, we're talking about catalogues of deals and promotions that you have the privilege of accessing simply because you have a credit card with that bank— for example, showing your credit card at a restaurant to enjoy a 1-for-1 offer on all main courses.

Here's a list of credit card promotion/privilege programmes in Singapore for UOB, DBS, and more.

UOB: UOB Rewards+

UOB Rewards+ is the UOB rewards programme that all UOB Cardmembers are entitled to. It also claims to be the largest rewards catalogue in Singapore. So if you have a UOB card, make sure you download the UOB TMRW app to browse all deals. You can also view dining deals at The Dining Advisor.

Standard Chartered: The Good Life

The Good Life Privileges is a deals and rewards programme open to anyone with a Standard Chartered credit or debit card (or both).

Citibank: Citi World Privileges

Citi World Privileges is full of deals for not just the rest of the world while you're on holiday, but when you're back home in Singapore too.

DBS Privileges and Offers

DBS may not have a fancy schmancy name for their credit card offers programme, but they've still got a ton of good deals you should check out.

American Express: Love Dining and Chillax

Amex Platinum cards aren't the most accessible, but give you access to tons of dining deals and privileges. Check out their Love Dining deals for offers at restaurants and hotels, and their Chillax programme 1-for-1 drink offers and welcome cocktails at bars around the island.

HSBC Credit Card Promotions and Deals

Like DBS, HSBC doesn't have a dedicated name for their HSBC credit card promotions programme. An HSBC credit card also gives you access to standard offers on The Entertainer with HSBC, although only selected cards give you premium offers.

OCBC Credit Card Promotions

Another nameless programme, OCBC's credit card promotions and deals span across food, fashion, health and many other categories.

Maybank Credit Card Promotions

The Maybank credit card promotions are all listed online, but don't forget to change the filter to see the promotions you want. Categories include: dining, beauty, travel, wellness, shopping, and more. There doesn't seem to be a way to see all categories at once.

CIMB Credit Card Promotions

Check out CIMB's credit card deals across categories like dining, travel and lifestyle, e-commerce, and beauty and wellness. You can also select "near me" to see deals based on your location.