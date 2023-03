Bitcoin dropped 5.2 per cent to US$22,253 (S$22,935) at 2204 GMT on Friday (March 3), losing US$1,213 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 11.9 per cent from the year's high of US$25,270 on Feb 16.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 5.3 per cent to US$1,560.9 on Friday, losing US$87.1 from its previous close.

