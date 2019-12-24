"Papa, can money buy true love?" - How do you answer this profound question when your teenage kids raise it to you?

As a personal finance writer who contributes to DollarsAndSense and elsewhere, this is by far the most controversial topic that I have ever attempted.

And this is considering I've written about things like how you can actually make your own luck, the phenomenon of people becoming poorer by trying to look rich, and why many Singaporeans are poor despite working hard and saving diligently.

Yet, this is an important topic to discuss as part of the 1M65 ($1 million By 65) Movement. Over the years, I've been approached by several couples for financial counselling and in many cases, the root of their financial difficulties germinated from a misconception of Love and Money.

Now, I am not a psychologist nor a relationship expert, but after conducting an online poll to get a consensus among my friends and reading hundreds of their comments, and tallying the results with my own life experience, here's my (admittedly controversial) answer to my teenage kids:

"Yes, money can buy true love and arguably, money is an essential building block of love. So work hard, save well and invest smart while you are young so that it would enhance your future love life."

DEFINING WHAT IS TRUE LOVE

It's hard to find a single definition of True Love as a concept. Some might regard it as an unconditional, noble love that exists in a selfless Parent-Child or spiritual God-Man relationship.

For my kids, I focused our discussion on love between a man and woman. We are not talking about short-term, spurious feelings of affection or infatuation, but a long-term relationship that would eventually culminate in a marriage.

PUPPY LOVE PROBABLY DOESN'T NEED IT - BUT IN THE LONG TERM, LOVE NEEDS MONEY