Can new ECs actually lose money? 4 lessons learned from unprofitable transactions

While most property stories in Singapore are success stories, it's important to know the flip side as well.

So you may be surprised to know that even "sure-fire" investments like new Executive Condominiums can sometimes transact at a loss. But timing is everything (which you will see in a bit).

Here are some new ECs with losing transactions, and what you can learn over the 1,094 unprofitable transactions:

ECs that have seen losing transactions:

Condos Region District Sale Year Breakeven Gain Loss Grand Total YEW MEI GREEN West Region 23 1998 296 141 437 SIMEI GREEN CONDOMINIUM East Region 18 1997 218 129 347 NORTHOAKS North Region 25 1998 378 128 506 WOODSVALE North Region 25 1998 351 109 460 THE FLORAVALE West Region 22 1999 319 94 413 THE RIVERVALE North East Region 19 1998 257 94 351 THE FLORIDA North East Region 19 1998 1 218 83 302 CHESTERVALE West Region 23 1997 140 63 203 WINDERMERE West Region 23 1997 1 137 59 197 SUMMERDALE West Region 22 1998 194 57 251 PINEVALE East Region 18 1997 118 51 169 EASTVALE East Region 18 1996 95 36 131 WESTMERE West Region 22 1996 61 36 97 THE EDEN AT TAMPINES East Region 18 2001 244 4 248 LILYDALE North Region 27 2001 243 3 246 ECOPOLITAN North East Region 19 2013 147 2 149 FORESTVILLE North Region 25 2013 155 1 156 THE DEW West Region 23 2001 114 1 115 THE TOPIARY North East Region 28 2013 261 1 262 WATERCOLOURS East Region 18 2012 165 1 166 WHITEWATER East Region 18 2002 259 1 260

Some notable details:

Losses seem related to timing rather than fundamental issues

The holding period is a factor

Smaller units didn’t seem to record losses

Gains still outnumbered losses

1. Losses seem related to timing rather than fundamental issues

The bulk of losses stemmed from units purchased between 1996 to 1999.

We should note that in May 1996, the government introduced measures to combat property flipping — this came in the form of stamp duty on sellers.

At the time, properties sold within one year of purchase had 100 per cent (!) of their gains taxed. Properties sold within two years or three years had two-thirds and one-third of the gains taxed respectively.

(This policy is defunct today, it ended in 2005).

Now this wouldn't have directly impacted resale ECs, as ECs already had a five-year Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP).

However, it did cause a knee-jerk reaction in the wider market, as cooling measures are accustomed to do; and it did curb enthusiasm for property purchases.

This was partly because, at the time, a trend was to buy a condo with the aim of quickly reselling it, rather than holding it for long periods; the whole purpose of the added stamp duty at the time was to disincentivise this practice.

Here's an old archived report, if you want a snapshot of the situation at the time. While this can seem like ancient history (being almost three decades ago) it's still a reminder of how changes to government policy can impact even "safer" property choices like ECs.

2. Holding period is a factor

Holding Period (Years) Breakeven Gain Loss Grand Total 0 4 3 7 1 32 5 37 2 50 12 62 3 1 77 16 94 4 97 15 112 5 296 46 342 6 728 81 809 7 1246 257 1503 8 2207 347 2554 9 1468 203 1671 10 1 936 73 1010 11 1 541 27 569 12 412 9 421 13 349 349 14 293 293 15 181 181 16 170 170 17 100 100 18 133 133 19 152 152 20 116 116 21 98 98 22 87 87 23 83 83 24 60 60 25 38 38 26 10 10

It's no surprise that longer holding periods correspond to lower chances of loss, but you could say that it is unexpected that just over 13 per cent of losses come from units sold after five years.

Conventional wisdom is that ECs are good resale as they're halfway to full privatisation (and subsequent buyers will be free of the MOP).

And yet, it is from 13 years onward that we no longer see any losing transactions — quite sometime after the EC is already privatised. This may suggest that EC buyers should consider selling after privatisation, rather than in the fifth to 10th years if they are looking for a better payout (as obvious as it may sound).

Note that losses seen in holding periods of less than five years are "special case" scenarios, where the buyers are given special permission to sell early due to divorce, changes in financial circumstances, etc.

The losses for this batch are likely due to their related circumstances.

3. Smaller units didn't seem to record losses

Size Breakeven Gain Loss < 893 sqft 710 >1496 sqft 810 103 1205 sqft to 1496 sqft 3 4547 860 893 sqft to 1205 sqft 3897 131

Of the 710 units that were 893 square feet or smaller, none of them recorded any losses. It was units between 1,205 square feet to 1,496 square feet that recorded the most losing transactions, by a significant margin.

The reason is uncertain, but it may simply be due to their higher quantum at the time of purchase.

4. Gains still outnumbered losses

At 9,964 gains to 1,094 losses, it's clear that losing money on an EC is still an outlier. Most buyers will see positive returns, even among those who sold in less-than-ideal markets.

The key is to ensure that — just as a contingency — you're ready to hold even past full privatisation to sell later.

There's no guarantee that selling right after MOP will be profitable; and in the words of one realtor:

"If everyone wants to sell right after MOP, then it should actually be the worst time to sell, correct? That is when there will be the biggest number of competing listings in your EC!"

Realtors are expecting a likely pick-up in resale condo prices for 2023 to 2024

According to the realtors we spoke to, there's rising interest in resale condos, including resale ECs. This is due to a rise in new launch prices, with even fringe region properties crossing the $2,100 psf mark.

On the flip side, resale flats are also at their highest price point in decades; and those who have just sold off a private property are now unable to purchase a resale flat for at least 15 months.

As such, word on the ground is that buyers are instead considering buying — or rightsizing into — older condos instead. With their significantly lower price point, resale ECs have been drawing more attention again.

It's especially helpful that there's no MOP on the subsequent batch of buyers for an EC. Investment-wise, this means the buyers can purchase a resale EC and start renting it out right away, to tap into the strong rental market.

