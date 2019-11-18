Can we really do good while investing?

Are we really able to do good while investing?

This question irked me at the time I was thinking of making a career switch to investing.

I wanted a career that was both fulfilling and enabled me to make a difference to the world at the same time.

Thankfully, through further reading, I can say the answer to that question is an emphatic yes.

As investors, we are a small cog in the financial markets that help make the world a better place.

EVERY DROP COUNTS

So how do we do good when we invest? Well, let's start at the very beginning.

When a start-up that is looking to improve the world develops an idea, it needs funding. Venture capitalists help to fund these ideas.