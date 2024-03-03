Cheapest and largest HDBs in Singapore within 9 mins walk to MRTs (from $550k)

Let's be honest — the buzz around record-breaking HDB sales and soaring property prices can be pretty overwhelming, especially if you're an aspiring homebuyer or upgrader. With whispers of estates and executive flats hitting new heights, it's easy to feel a tad intimidated about taking that leap into the property market.

However, amidst the chatter of escalating prices, there's a silver lining — a forecasted slowdown in property prices by the year's end. And guess what? There are plenty of affordable HDB flats in Singapore waiting to be discovered, often overshadowed by the headlines of pricier options.

To prove this point, we've curated a list of the biggest and most affordable HDB flats in Singapore, all within a mere nine-minute stroll to MRT stations:

10 Marsiling Drive

Positioned just a nine-minute walk away from Woodlands North MRT, this corner unit features a recently renovated kitchen and a quaint balcony.

While its 51-year lease might raise eyebrows, its proximity to esteemed educational institutions like Marsiling Primary and Secondary School makes it an attractive option for families.

Foodies and those who regularly indulge in retail therapy will be happy to know that with Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre and Marsiling Mall nearby, both dining and shopping options are just minutes away.

764 Jurong West Street 74

Conveniently located just a two-minute stroll from Gek Poh MRT station and adjacent to Gek Poh Shopping Centre, this unit offers unparalleled accessibility to transportation and amenities. Its prime location ensures great privacy, with unblocked views and outwardly facing windows.

Adding to its appeal is the spacious kitchen, providing ample room for culinary creativity and the potential to transform into an open kitchen concept. Additionally, a storage room offers practicality and convenience for homeowners.

Looking for nearby schools? This unit's proximity to esteemed educational institutions such as Corporation Primary School, West Grove Primary School, and Westwood Primary School within a 1km radius, as well as other primary schools within 1-2km, ensures accessibility to quality education for families.

Note that the EIP quota for Indians is full in this property, with only Malay and Chinese buyers eligible for purchase.

402 Jurong West Street 42

Situated a nine-minute walk from Hong Kah MRT station, this 40-year-old property is the largest five-room Model A unit for sale in Jurong West.

In terms of amenities, this property is surrounded by a plethora of conveniences. Nearby educational institutions such as Hua Yi Secondary School, Shuqun Primary School, Yuhua Secondary School, and Fuhua Secondary School ensure quality education within reach.

For daily necessities, residents can easily access wet and dry markets, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience. Recreation enthusiasts will also appreciate the proximity to Jurong East Swimming Complex and Jurong East Sports Complex, offering opportunities for leisure and fitness activities.

677 Choa Chu Kang Crescent

In addition to its seven-minute walk proximity to Yew Tee MRT, this unit is surrounded by a myriad of transportation options.

Nearby bus stops such as Blk 681, Blk 619, and Blk 625 are all within a short walking distance, ensuring effortless commutes for residents.

The convenience doesn't end there — nearby amenities such as FairPrice Yew Tee Point are just another seven-minute walk away, offering residents easy access to groceries and everyday essentials.

Looking for a variety of dining options nearby? From local coffee shops to fresh markets and supermarkets, there's a wide array of choices to cater to your culinary preferences.

Families will find the close proximity of respected educational institutions like Unity Primary & Secondary School and Yew Tee Primary & Regent Secondary School, all situated within a one-kilometre radius, particularly appealing as well.

817 Jurong West Street 81

Looking for another unit close to Gek Poh MRT? Only a six-minute walk away, this unit is conveniently located near the Pioneer MRT and upcoming Bahar Junction MRT (JS7) stations.

But if that isn't enough, nearby bus stops such as Blk 817 and Blk 715 also offer additional transportation options for residents.

For essential supplies (or much-needed shopping sprees), residents can easily access shopping malls like Pioneer Mall, Gek Poh Shopping Centre, and Jurong Point, all within proximity. And yes, that also means you won't have to worry about having limited dining options.

If you haven't already noticed, convenience is a recurring theme in this area. With that in mind, you can find Giant Hypermarket at Pioneer Mall, Prime Supermarket at 763 Jurong West Street 75, and Sheng Siong at 7 Jurong West Ave 5, all nearby.

For families with school-going children, there are numerous primary and secondary schools within a 10-minute drive, including:

West Grove Primary School

Westwood Primary School

Jurong West Primary School

Xingnan Primary School

Frontier Primary School

Boon Lay Secondary School

Juying Secondary School

Westwood Secondary School

River Valley High School

This article was first published in 99.co.