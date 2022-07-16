The cheapest HDB flats within 1km of Singapore's top primary schools

We've heard the tagline before: All schools are good schools.

That still doesn't change the fact that school reputations matter — and even if you don't believe in school rankings yourself, the future buyer of your home might.

So for your convenience, we've picked out the most affordable HDB units, near some of the most popular schools. Here they are:

Note: We've picked out six schools that offer the Gifted Education Programme (GEP), just because it's a central topic for many parents. These are not endorsements or recommendations for any specific schools. As there are many other good Primary schools, we've included a longer list with other institutions below.

1. Affordable flats near Rosyth School

Town Flat type Address Storey Size Lease remaining Price Serangoon Four-room 122 Serangoon Nth Ave 1 01 to 03 99 62 years seven months $310,000 Hougang Four-room 650 Hougang Ave 8 01 to 03 84 64 years nine months $368,000 Hougang Four-room 627 Hougang Ave 8 04 to 06 84 64 years one month $375,000 Serangoon Four-room 144 Serangoon Nth Ave 1 04 to 06 83 64 years 11 months $378,000 Hougang Four-room 636 Hougang Ave 8 04 to 06 84 65 years four months $380,000 Hougang Five-room 943 Hougang St 92 01 to 03 121 76 years one month $471,000 Hougang Five-room 951 Hougang Ave 9 01 to 03 121 76 years eight months $475,000 Hougang Five-room 978C Buangkok Cres 04 to 06 110 80 years 11 months $490,000 Hougang Five-room 979C Buangkok Cres 07 to 09 110 80 years 10 months $495,888 Hougang Five-room 979C Buangkok Cres 07 to 09 110 80 years 10 months $495,888 Hougang Five-room 978C Buangkok Cres 16 to 18 110 80 years eight months $498,000 Hougang Executive 961 Hougang Ave 9 01 to 03 137 76 years 11 months $590,000 Hougang Executive 972 Hougang St 91 04 to 06 137 77 years one month $595,000 Hougang Executive 959 Hougang St 91 01 to 03 137 76 years one month $618,000 Hougang Executive 967 Hougang Ave 9 10 to 12 137 76 years three months $620,000 Hougang Executive 975 Hougang St 91 10 to 12 137 77 years six months $630,000

Most notable pick from the list: Block 951, Hougang Avenue 9.

This is one of the closest blocks to Rosyth on foot, at around 470 metres (roughly eight minutes).

If you still feel that's a bit far to walk, there's a bus stop near the block which includes bus 116. This travels to the bus stop opposite block 506A, which is just outside Rosyth School.

This block is also close to Hougang One mall; it's practically next door. The mall has an NTUC, a Watsons, and a Food Court; and if you have younger children, there's a childcare centre (My First Skool) along the way at block 950.

You also have various fast food joints like McDonald's and KFC — and there's even a Starbucks here.

The MRT is too far away to be a comfortable walk; you have to be okay with using the bus to get to Hougang MRT.

(Serangoon North MRT will be closer, but that's far away in 2029; and even this new station may be more than a 10-minute walk).

*According to Square Foot Research, average resale prices for five-room flats in Hougang stood at $477 psf as of May 2022, which would average over $620,000 for a 1,300+ sq ft unit

2. Nanyang Primary School

Town Flat type Address Storey Size Lease remaining Price Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 04 to 06 91 51 years eight months $470,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 04 to 06 91 51 years eight months $470,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 04 to 06 91 51 years six months $483,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 04 to 06 91 51 years six months $483,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 6 Farrer Rd 01 to 03 91 51 years six months $520,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 6 Farrer Rd 01 to 03 91 51 years six months $520,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 6 Farrer Rd 01 to 03 91 51 years five months $525,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 6 Farrer Rd 01 to 03 91 51 years five months $525,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 04 to 06 91 50 years 10 months $528,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 04 to 06 91 50 years 10 months $528,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 10 to 12 91 51 years seven months $550,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 10 to 12 91 51 years seven months $550,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 6 Farrer Rd 07 to 09 91 51 years eight months $560,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 6 Farrer Rd 07 to 09 91 51 years $560,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 6 Farrer Rd 07 to 09 91 51 years eight months $560,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 6 Farrer Rd 07 to 09 91 51 years $560,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 6 Farrer Rd 01 to 03 91 50 years 10 months $575,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 6 Farrer Rd 01 to 03 91 50 years 10 months $575,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 04 to 06 91 51 years two months $580,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 04 to 06 91 51 years two months $580,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 2 Queen’s Rd 07 to 09 89 51 years 10 months $588,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 2 Queen’s Rd 07 to 09 89 51 years 10 months $588,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 2 Queen’s Rd 01 to 03 89 51 years four months $590,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 2 Queen’s Rd 01 to 03 89 51 years four months $590,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 2 Queen’s Rd 07 to 09 89 50 years 11 months $600,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 2 Queen’s Rd 07 to 09 89 50 years 11 months $600,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 10 to 12 91 51 years nine months $608,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 3 Queen’s Rd 10 to 12 91 51 years nine months $608,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 2 Queen’s Rd 01 to 03 89 50 years 11 months $628,000 Bukit Timah Four-room 2 Queen’s Rd 01 to 03 89 50 years 11 months $628,000 Bukit Timah Five-room 5 Farrer Rd 13 to 15 123 51 years $888,000 Bukit Timah Five-room 1 Queen’s Rd 10 to 12 123 51 years nine months $950,000

Most notable pick from the list: Farrer Gardens Block 3.

This block is just a four-minute walk from Nanyang Primary School; even closer than D'Leedon (some people bought that condo specifically for the school proximity).

If you have daughters, note that St. Margaret's Secondary is also nearby, at an eight-minute walk. And while Hwa Chong Institution isn't a walkable distance, it falls within 910 metres of this block; all worthy of consideration for later education.

This block also provides good access to the Farrer Road MRT (Circle Line); the entrance is right at your doorstep. This station is just one stop away from Holland Village, and makes up for the lack of immediate retail outlets, as the closest shopping area (Coronation Plaza) is a long, 13-to-15-minute walk.

You do have a number of food options nearby though, as just within Farrer Gardens itself there is a range of stalls like Food R Us and Westlake (along with the usual salons, clinics, and learning centres). Next door is Empress Market, where you have a hawker centre and wet market, although the selection there isn't exactly stellar.

The chief drawback to this block is age. It's close to halfway through its lease, having been built in 1974. Also note that the price indicated ($470,000) is for a lower floor unit (fourth to sixthstorey). Nonetheless, there are few cheaper ways to live in the desirable Bukit Timah area.

3. Catholic High School

Town Flat type Address Storey Size Lease remaining Price Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 10 to 12 88 51 years three months $350,000 Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 10 to 12 88 51 years three months $350,000 Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 10 to 12 88 51 years three months $350,000 Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 04 to 06 88 51 years seven months $416,000 Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 04 to 06 88 51 years seven months $416,000 Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 04 to 06 88 51 years seven months $416,000 Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 01 to 03 88 51 years five months $416,500 Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 01 to 03 88 51 years five months $416,500 Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 01 to 03 88 51 years five months $416,500 Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 04 to 06 88 51 years four months $428,000 Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 04 to 06 88 51 years four months $428,000 Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 04 to 06 88 51 years four months $428,000 Bishan Four-room 265 Bishan St 24 01 to 03 107 70 years $451,000 Bishan Four-room 264 Bishan St 24 01 to 03 106 69 years 11 months $472,000 Bishan Four-room 264 Bishan St 24 01 to 03 106 69 years 11 months $472,000 Bishan Four-room 113 Bishan St 12 01 to 03 84 63 years five months $480,000 Bishan Four-room 113 Bishan St 12 07 to 09 84 62 years 11 months $491,000 Bishan Four-room 112 Bishan St 12 01 to 03 84 62 years three months $508,000 Bishan Five-room 312 Shunfu Rd 04 to 06 121 63 years $700,000 Bishan Five-room 310 Shunfu Rd 10 to 12 121 61 years 11 months $710,000 Bishan Five-room 312 Shunfu Rd 10 to 12 121 62 years four months $720,000 Bishan Five-room 251 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 121 69 years 10 months $770,000 Bishan Five-room 251 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 121 69 years 10 months $770,000 Bishan Five-room 251 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 121 69 years 10 months $770,000 Bishan Five-room 265 Bishan St 24 04 to 06 134 70 years $780,000 Bishan Five-room 290 Bishan St 24 16 to 18 123 75 years eight months $780,000 Bishan Executive 219 Bishan St 23 01 to 03 149 69 years five months $820,000 Bishan Executive 219 Bishan St 23 01 to 03 149 69 years five months $820,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 149 69 years 11 months $868,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 149 69 years 11 months $868,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 149 69 years 11 months $868,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 149 69 years 11 months $868,000 Bishan Executive 241 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 141 69 years three months $870,000 Bishan Executive 241 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 141 69 years three months $870,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 147 69 years six months $875,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 147 69 years six months $875,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 147 69 years six months $875,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 147 69 years six months $875,000 Bishan Executive 219 Bishan St 23 04 to 06 146 69 years 10 months $896,000 Bishan Executive 219 Bishan St 23 04 to 06 146 69 years 10 months $896,000 Bishan Executive 301 Shunfu Rd 04 to 06 146 62 years nine months $935,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 04 to 06 149 69 years nine months $940,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 154 69 years five months $940,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 04 to 06 149 69 years nine months $940,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 154 69 years five months $940,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 04 to 06 149 69 years nine months $940,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 154 69 years five months $940,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 04 to 06 149 69 years nine months $940,000 Bishan Executive 245 Bishan St 22 01 to 03 154 69 years five months $940,000 Bishan Executive 261 Bishan St 22 10 to 12 146 70 years $940,000 Bishan Executive 261 Bishan St 22 10 to 12 146 70 years $940,000 Bishan Executive 261 Bishan St 22 04 to 06 147 69 years seven months $945,000 Bishan Executive 261 Bishan St 22 04 to 06 147 69 years seven months $945,000

Most notable picks from the list: Bishan Blocks 264 and 265 (ground floor).

(For those with a higher budget, you can also consider the Bishan Block 290 premium units; see below)

Ground floor units at blocks 264 and 265 are quite affordable for Bishan area flats, at $472,000 or below. They also happen to be some of the closer units to Catholic High School, at around an eight-minute walk.

Bishan North Neighbourhood Park is just across from these blocks, which provides a nice bit of greenery - beyond that (about a 3-minute walk) is Bishan North Shopping Mall.

This is an HDB mall, with a Watsons and the usual smattering of tuition centres, optical shops, and various food stalls.

If you want other grocery options, Block 279 has an NTUC FairPrice, and it's only around four minutes on foot.

Sadly there's no MRT access on foot, as Bishan MRT is quite far from here (hence the lower price, compared to flats closer to the centre of Bishan). But if you head to block 260 nearby, you can take bus 54 to Bishan Interchange.

Overall, it's a good value for access to the school, and if you don't mind having a ground floor unit.

As an alternative, Bishan Block 290 is even closer to Catholic High, at just a five-minute walk. From here, Bishan MRT is still far but somewhat walkable, at 12-minutes.

However, the $780,000 price tag will only look affordable compared to other, similar premium counterparts (typically reaching $800,000+ in Bishan).

4. Nan Hua Primary School

Town Flat type Address Storey Size Lease remaining Price Clementi Four-room 508 West Coast Dr 07 to 09 92 55 years seven months $405,000 Clementi Four-room 507 West Coast Dr 10 to 12 83 56 years $408,000 Clementi Four-room 302 Clementi Ave 4 01 to 03 92 56 years nine months $425,000 Clementi Four-room 509 West Coast Dr 07 to 09 92 55 years $428,000 Clementi Four-room 509 West Coast Dr 07 to 09 92 55 years $428,000 Clementi Four-room 509 West Coast Dr 13 to 15 92 55 years one month $435,000 Clementi Four-room 509 West Coast Dr 13 to 15 92 55 years one month $435,000 Clementi Four-room 335 Clementi Ave 2 04 to 06 83 56 years five months $438,000 Clementi Five-room 336 Clementi Ave 2 01 to 03 119 55 years 11 months $600,000 Clementi Five-room 338 Clementi Ave 2 01 to 03 119 55 years five months $600,000 Clementi Five-room 340 Clementi Ave 5 04 to 06 121 56 years 10 months $610,000 Clementi Five-room 337 Clementi Ave 2 04 to 06 119 56 years four months $625,000 Clementi Five-room 342 Clementi Ave 5 04 to 06 121 56 years seven months $630,000 Clementi Executive 201 Clementi Ave 6 01 to 03 148 62 years two months $867,500 Clementi Executive 201 Clementi Ave 6 04 to 06 150 62 years two months $868,000 Clementi Executive 104 Clementi St 14 01 to 03 147 61 years nine months $890,000 Clementi Executive 201 Clementi Ave 6 01 to 03 149 62 years three months $890,000 Clementi Executive 201 Clementi Ave 6 01 to 03 150 62 years one month $890,000 Clementi Executive 206 Clementi Ave 6 10 to 12 155 61 years 11 months $900,000 Clementi Executive 377 Clementi Ave 5 10 to 12 163 57 years four months $935,000

Most notable pick from the list: Clementi Block 201.

These units are Executive Maisonettes (EMs), hence the bigger price tags - but this is probably as low as you'll find, for these rare units in such a good location.

Block 201 is just directly across from Nan Hua Primary School, and the nearby Firefly Park provides a good recreation area for children.

And for those looking much further into the future for your children, Block 201 is only a seven-minute drive to NUS.

Clementi Mall, where you'll also find the MRT station (East-West Line), is the major heartland mall for the area (there's an NTUC Fairprice Finest here).

You do also have Grantral Mall and 321 Clementi (with a cinema), along with a Courts superstore. This is around a nine-minute walk from this block; which is just about the same as private condo options like Parc Clematis.

The EMs here share a common drawback with all units of their kind: they tend to be older. These ones date back to around 1985, so buyers should be cautious of lease decay.

You should also be prepared for a higher cash outlay, as Cash Over Valuation (COV) today is a foregone conclusion for EMs.

5. Henry Park Primary School

Town Flat type Address Storey Size Lease remaining Price Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 01 to 03 82 53 years 10 months $480,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 01 to 03 82 53 years 10 months $480,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 01 to 03 82 53 years 10 months $493,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 01 to 03 82 53 years 10 months $493,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 04 to 06 82 54 years two months $495,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 04 to 06 82 54 years two months $495,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 10 to 12 82 54 years six months $523,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 10 to 12 82 54 years six months $523,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 07 to 09 82 53 years 11 months $530,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 07 to 09 82 53 years 11 months $530,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 13 to 15 82 53 years seven months $555,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 13 to 15 82 53 years seven months $555,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 07 to 09 82 54 years four months $568,000 Queenstown Four-room 15 Ghim Moh Rd 07 to 09 82 54 years four months $568,000 Queenstown Four-room 18 Dover Cres 01 to 03 87 80 years five months $618,000 Queenstown Four-room 19 Dover Cres 13 to 15 92 80 years eight months $630,000 Queenstown Four-room 18 Dover Cres 01 to 03 87 80 years four months $640,000 Queenstown Four-room 18 Dover Cres 10 to 12 92 80 years eight months $655,000 Queenstown Four-room 19 Dover Cres 10 to 12 92 80 years seven months $685,000 Queenstown Four-room 19 Dover Cres 13 to 15 92 80 years 11 months $695,000 Queenstown Four-room 33 Ghim Moh Link 22 to 24 93 95 years one month $703,200 Queenstown Five-room 7 Ghim Moh Rd 01 to 03 117 53 years 11 months $650,000 Queenstown Five-room 13 Ghim Moh Rd 01 to 03 123 54 years five months $700,000 Queenstown Five-room 8 Ghim Moh Rd 16 to 18 117 54 years six months $748,000 Queenstown Five-room 7 Ghim Moh Rd 22 to 24 117 53 years 10 months $755,000 Queenstown Five-room 19 Dover Cres 19 to 21 111 80 years four months $813,000 Queenstown Five-room 18 Dover Cres 25 to 27 112 80 years eight months $822,000

Most notable pick from the list: Block 7 Ghim Moh Road (Queenstown).

Block 7 is the closest on the list to Henry Park Primary School. Just take bus 92 from the bus stop in front of the block, and alight at Henry Park. Alternatively, you can take an 11-minute walk to the school.

The main highlight of this block is the proximity to Buona Vista, which has major retail amenities like The Star Vista.

It's a bit far if you walk (12 minutes); but you can go to the bus stop at Ghim Moh Terrace (about three minutes), and from there use bus 100 to get to The Star Vista. The Buona Vista MRT station (East-West Line) is just across from the mall.

Note that Buona Vista MRT is just one stop away from Holland Village, and one stop from Dover MRT; the latter is connected to Singapore Polytechnic.

For more day-to-day needs, there are three supermarkets within walking distance: there's a Giant Express at Ghim Moh Road, and an NTUC and Sheng Siong at Ghim Moh Link. Both are roughly a five-minute walk.

And of course, the Ghim Moh Food Centre and market is right at your doorstep.

The chief concern with this block is lease decay. It was built in 1977, and is close to halfway through its lease. Nonetheless, $650,000 is a much lower quantum than we'd expect, in a high-demand area like Queenstown.

6. St. Hilda's Primary School

Town Flat type Address Storey Size Lease remaining Price Tampines Four-room 838 Tampines St 82 01 to 03 84 63 years one month $385,000 Tampines Four-room 836 Tampines St 82 10 to 12 84 62 years 10 months $408,000 Tampines Four-room 832 Tampines St 82 01 to 03 84 62 years four months $410,000 Tampines Four-room 836 Tampines St 82 01 to 03 84 62 years seven months $415,000 Tampines Four-room 838 Tampines St 82 04 to 06 84 62 years 10 months $415,000 Tampines Four-room 841 Tampines St 83 01 to 03 84 63 years 11 months $415,000 Tampines Four-room 140 Tampines St 12 01 to 03 91 62 years one month $420,000 Tampines Five-room 873 Tampines St 84 04 to 06 121 66 years six months $500,000 Tampines Five-room 855 Tampines St 83 04 to 06 122 64 years 10 months $512,000 Tampines Five-room 855 Tampines St 83 04 to 06 122 64 years 10 months $512,000 Tampines Five-room 870 Tampines St 83 04 to 06 121 66 years 10 months $525,000 Tampines Five-room 842 Tampines St 82 01 to 03 122 63 years nine months $531,000 Tampines Five-room 870 Tampines St 83 01 to 03 121 66 years five months $535,000 Tampines Five-room 868 Tampines St 83 01 to 03 121 66 years nine months $545,000 Tampines Executive 892A Tampines Ave 8 01 to 03 141 74 years eight months $682,500 Tampines Executive 892A Tampines Ave 8 01 to 03 141 74 years six months $683,000 Tampines Executive 892A Tampines Ave 8 01 to 03 139 74 years six months $685,000 Tampines Executive 892 Tampines Ave 8 04 to 06 137 74 years five months $695,000 Tampines Executive 895A Tampines St 81 01 to 03 146 65 years 11 months $700,000 Tampines Executive 893 Tampines Ave 8 10 to 12 137 74 years three months $705,000 Tampines Executive 874A Tampines St 84 04 to 06 146 66 years six months $705,000

Most notable pick from the list: Tampines Block 838.

Block 838 is one of the closest blocks to St. Hilda's Primary and Secondary; the two schools are adjacent, with St. Hilda's Primary a very short three-minute walk.

As an aside, note that Junyuan Primary and Secondary are also within walking distance, at a nine- and seven minutes walk respectively.

If we were to rate accessibility, it's somewhat average. On the one hand, you need to walk about 10 minutes to get to Tampines West MRT.

On the other hand, this is just one stop from Tampines MRT; note that the centre of Tampines is a major commercial cluster, with malls like Century Square and Tampines Mall, as well as many Grade A offices.

Fortunately, you don't have to head to Tampines proper just for groceries. There's a Giant along Tampines Street 81, that's just a five-minute walk.

You are also about a seven-minute walk to Tampines Central Park, where you'll find a couple of playgrounds, a dog park, basketball court - as well as a cute vintage watermelon playground. Just next to Tampines Central Park is Our Tampines Hub, where there is a NTUC Fairprice, hawker centre, along with other recreational activities.

Besides the proximity to Saint Hilda's, this area may appeal to those who want to stay in Tampines, but don't want to pay the crazy prices near Tampines MRT.

Other affordable HDB blocks, near prominent schools

Town Flat type Address Storey Size Lease remaining Price School Ang Mo Kio Three-room 174 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 04 to 06 61 63 years four months 280000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Three-room 602 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 01 to 03 67 58 years 280000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Three-room 223 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 01 to 03 67 55 years five months 288000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Three-room 601 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 01 to 03 67 58 years 295000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Three-room 601 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 01 to 03 67 58 years 295000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Three-room 172 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 04 to 06 60 63 years four months 300000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Three-room 172 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 04 to 06 60 63 years four months 300000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 230 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 07 to 09 92 55 years six months 380000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 230 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 07 to 09 92 55 years six months 380000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 230 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 07 to 09 92 55 years six months 380000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 233 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 04 to 06 92 54 years eight months 380000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 631 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 01 to 03 93 62 years three months 385000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 233 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 07 to 09 92 55 years three months 388000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 177 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 04 to 06 91 58 years nine months 392000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 177 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 01 to 03 91 58 years six months 400000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 211 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 07 to 09 81 54 years seven months 400000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 642 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 10 to 12 121 58 years three months 575000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 111 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 07 to 09 117 56 years one month 585000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 111 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 07 to 09 117 56 years one month 585000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 111 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 04 to 06 117 55 years nine months 600000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 111 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 04 to 06 117 55 years nine months 600000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 132 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 07 to 09 123 56 years four months 600000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 132 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 07 to 09 123 55 years ten months 608000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 171 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 01 To 03 127 59 years seven months 620000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 132 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 07 to 09 123 56 years 630000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 225 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 07 to 09 134 55 years three months 635000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Executive 613 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 01 to 03 147 73 years four months 800000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Executive 613 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 01 to 03 149 73 years five months 890000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Executive 614 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 07 to 09 149 73 years nine months 898000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Executive 616 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 01 to 03 148 73 years 10 months 900000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Executive 616 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 01 to 03 148 73 years 918000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Executive 614 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 13 to 15 147 73 years eight months 920000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Executive 615 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 07 to 09 152 73 years three months 940000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Ang Mo Kio Executive 104A Ang Mo Kio St 11 01 to 03 145 73 years seven months 950000 CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School Bukit Timah Four-room 18 Toh Yi Dr 04 to 06 84 66 years two months 555000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Four-room 18 Toh Yi Dr 04 to 06 84 66 years two months 555000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Four-room 1 Toh Yi Dr 04 to 06 104 65 years eight months 620000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Four-room 1 Toh Yi Dr 04 to 06 104 65 years eight months 620000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Four-room 1 Toh Yi Dr 04 to 06 104 65 years eight months 620000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Four-room 12 Toh Yi Dr 01 to 03 104 66 years 11 months 650000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Four-room 12 Toh Yi Dr 01 to 03 104 66 years 11 months 650000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Four-room 14 Toh Yi Dr 07 to 09 104 66 years one month 660000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Four-room 16 Toh Yi Dr 01 to 03 104 66 years one month 683000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Five-room 13 Toh Yi Dr 04 to 06 128 66 years 775000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Five-room 17 Toh Yi Dr 13 to 15 122 65 years seven months 800000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Five-room 4 Toh Yi Dr 01 to 03 122 65 years 11 months 828000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Five-room 13 Toh Yi Dr 01 to 03 122 65 years five months 840000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Five-room 4 Toh Yi Dr 01 to 03 127 65 years 10 months 860000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Five-room 16 Toh Yi Dr 04 to 06 122 66 years three months 863000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Five-room 14 Toh Yi Dr 07 to 09 122 66 years two months 870000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Executive 3 Toh Yi Dr 04 to 06 146 66 years 1010000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Executive 2 Toh Yi Dr 04 to 06 146 66 years one month 1038000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Executive 7 Toh Yi Dr 01 to 03 146 67 years three months 1050000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Executive 8 Toh Yi Dr 01 to 03 146 66 years two months 1070000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bukit Timah Executive 6 Toh Yi Dr 01 to 03 150 66 years six months 1120000 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 10 to 12 88 51 years three months 350000 Ai Tong School Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 10 to 12 88 51 years three months 350000 Ai Tong School Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 10 to 12 88 51 years three months 350000 Ai Tong School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 233 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 04 to 06 92 54 years eight months 380000 Ai Tong School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 233 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 07 to 09 92 55 years three months 388000 Ai Tong School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 225 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 01 to 03 92 54 years eight months 400000 Ai Tong School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 226 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 10 to 12 91 55 years five months 415000 Ai Tong School Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 04 to 06 88 51 years seven months 416000 Ai Tong School Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 04 to 06 88 51 years seven months 416000 Ai Tong School Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 04 to 06 88 51 years seven months 416000 Ai Tong School Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 01 to 03 88 51 years five months 416500 Ai Tong School Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 01 to 03 88 51 years five months 416500 Ai Tong School Bishan Four-room 25 Sin Ming Rd 01 to 03 88 51 years five months 416500 Ai Tong School Ang Mo Kio Four-room 220 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 01 to 03 92 54 years five months 420000 Ai Tong School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 222 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 10 to 12 126 70 years nine months 608000 Ai Tong School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 225 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 07 to 09 134 55 years three months 635000 Ai Tong School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 259 Ang Mo Kio Ave 2 04 to 06 135 59 years five months 641000 Ai Tong School Ang Mo Kio Five-room 221 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 01 to 03 127 69 years 11 months 650000 Ai Tong School Bishan Five-room 447 Bright Hill Dr 13 to 15 120 67 years six months 700000 Ai Tong School Bishan Executive 404 Sin Ming Ave 01 to 03 156 64 years 900000 Ai Tong School Bishan Executive 404 Sin Ming Ave 01 to 03 155 63 years seven months 920000 Ai Tong School Bishan Executive 401 Sin Ming Ave 01 to 03 149 62 years five months 950000 Ai Tong School Bishan Executive 449 Sin Ming Ave 10 to 12 199 67 years five months 980000 Ai Tong School Bishan Executive 441 Sin Ming Ave 10 to 12 187 67 years six months 1000000 Ai Tong School Bishan Executive 441 Sin Ming Ave 10 to 12 187 67 years six months 1000000 Ai Tong School Bishan Executive 446 Bright Hill Dr 07 to 09 187 67 years five months 1000000 Ai Tong School Bedok Four-room 37 Bedok Sth Ave 2 01 to 03 84 55 years two months 328000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Four-room 44 Bedok Sth Rd 01 to 03 84 54 years five months 350000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Four-room 34 Bedok Sth Ave 2 01 to 03 90 55 years three months 355000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Four-room 35 Bedok Sth Ave 2 04 to 06 90 54 years 10 months 360000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Four-room 41 Bedok Sth Rd 01 to 03 84 54 years four months 360000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Five-room 72 Bedok Sth Ave 3 01 to 03 123 56 years one month 515000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Five-room 72 Bedok Sth Ave 3 01 to 03 123 56 years two months 538000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Five-room 67 Bedok Sth Ave 3 01 to 03 123 54 years 10 months 550000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Five-room 66 Bedok Sth Ave 3 04 to 06 120 55 years three months 560000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Five-room 72 Bedok Sth Ave 3 04 to 06 123 56 years 578888 Temasek Primary School Bedok Five-room 68 Bedok Sth Ave 3 07 to 09 123 54 years 11 months 585000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Five-room 171 Bedok Sth Rd 10 to 12 122 63 years two months 600000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Executive 160 Bedok Sth Ave 3 10 to 12 146 63 years two months 800000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Executive 167 Bedok Sth Ave 3 04 to 06 146 63 years nine months 830000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Executive 167 Bedok Sth Ave 3 10 to 12 146 63 years four months 841588 Temasek Primary School Bedok Executive 162 Bedok Sth Rd 01 to 03 152 62 years nine months 850000 Temasek Primary School Bedok Executive 162 Bedok Sth Rd 01 to 03 151 62 years three months 868000 Temasek Primary School Jurong West Four-room 449 Jurong West St 42 01 to 03 102 62 years six months 330000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Four-room 550 Jurong West St 42 01 to 03 103 62 years 10 months 360000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Four-room 434 Jurong West St 42 01 to 03 111 62 years three months 368000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Four-room 449 Jurong West St 42 01 to 03 109 62 years eight months 370000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Four-room 406 Jurong West St 42 07 to 09 106 62 years two months 380000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Four-room 406 Jurong West St 42 07 to 09 106 62 years two months 380000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Four-room 441 Jurong West Ave 1 01 to 03 103 62 years one month 380000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Five-room 204 Boon Lay Dr 04 to 06 111 53 years six months 373888 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Five-room 199 Boon Lay Dr 01 to 03 112 53 years 11 months 375000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Five-room 200 Boon Lay Dr 04 to 06 121 53 years eight months 405000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Five-room 199 Boon Lay Dr 01 to 03 112 53 years five months 415000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Five-room 198 Boon Lay Dr 04 to 06 112 54 years five months 420000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Five-room 201 Boon Lay Dr 04 to 06 122 53 years nine months 422500 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Executive 405 Jurong West St 42 04 to 06 149 63 years 580000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Executive 405 Jurong West St 42 07 to 09 150 63 years two months 600000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Executive 407 Jurong West St 42 10 to 12 150 63 years 600000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Executive 407 Jurong West St 42 10 to 12 150 62 years eight months 605000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Executive 407 Jurong West St 42 01 to 03 150 62 years six months 610000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Executive 548 Jurong West St 42 04 to 06 150 62 years five months 615000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Executive 548 Jurong West St 42 04 to 06 151 62 years 10 months 622000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Executive 556 Jurong West St 42 10 to 12 150 63 years six months 630000 Rulang Primary School Jurong West Executive 558 Jurong West St 42 04 to 06 150 62 years three months 635000 Rulang Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 34 Telok Blangah Way 01 to 03 82 53 years one month 383000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 23 Telok Blangah Cres 04 to 06 82 52 years 10 months 385000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 27 Telok Blangah Way 01 to 03 82 53 years 390000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 27 Telok Blangah Way 01 to 03 82 53 years 390000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 34 Telok Blangah Way 01 to 03 82 53 years seven months 412000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 40 Telok Blangah Rise 13 to 15 82 53 years 420000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 27 Telok Blangah Way 04 to 06 82 53 years three months 430000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 27 Telok Blangah Way 04 to 06 82 53 years three months 430000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 34 Telok Blangah Way 10 to 12 82 53 years one month 435000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 27 Telok Blangah Way 07 to 09 82 53 years seven months 440000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 27 Telok Blangah Way 07 to 09 82 53 years seven months 440000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 27 Telok Blangah Way 07 to 09 82 53 years nine months 443000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 27 Telok Blangah Way 07 to 09 82 53 years nine months 443000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 27 Telok Blangah Way 13 to 15 82 52 years 11 months 448000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 27 Telok Blangah Way 13 to 15 82 52 years 11 months 448000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 34 Telok Blangah Way 07 to 09 82 53 years one month 450000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Four-room 23 Telok Blangah Cres 07 to 09 82 52 years two months 458000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Five-room 37 Telok Blangah Rise 01 to 03 117 54 years 525000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Five-room 37 Telok Blangah Rise 07 to 09 114 53 years six months 570000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Five-room 39 Telok Blangah Rise 07 to 09 114 54 years three months 588000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Five-room 26 Telok Blangah Cres 04 to 06 114 52 years eight months 610000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Five-room 26 Telok Blangah Cres 13 to 15 119 53 years 680000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Five-room 37 Telok Blangah Rise 16 to 18 117 53 years eight months 695000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Five-room 25 Telok Blangah Cres 13 to 15 114 53 years 698000 Radin Mas Primary School Bukit Merah Five-room 14 Telok Blangah Cres 04 to 06 121 77 years four months 700000 Radin Mas Primary School Tampines Four-room 159 Tampines St 12 01 to 03 91 61 years six months 330000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Four-room 159 Tampines St 12 01 to 03 91 61 years six months 330000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Four-room 451 Tampines St 42 01 to 03 88 65 years four months 395000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Four-room 474 Tampines St 43 01 to 03 84 70 years 11 months 405000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Four-room 496E Tampines Ave 9 01 to 03 106 71 years 405000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Four-room 458 Tampines St 42 01 to 03 84 65 years three months 405888 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Five-room 440 Tampines St 43 04 to 06 122 63 years 10 months 480000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Five-room 256 Tampines St 21 01 to 03 121 62 years six months 495000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Five-room 298 Tampines St 22 01 to 03 121 62 years three months 500000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Five-room 492C Tampines St 45 07 to 09 122 71 years one month 508000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Five-room 461 Tampines St 44 01 to 03 122 63 years five months 510000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Executive 431 Tampines St 41 01 to 03 143 63 years seven months 600000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Executive 495E Tampines St 43 01 to 03 147 71 years four months 618000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Executive 430 Tampines St 41 01 to 03 143 63 years six months 630000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Executive 430 Tampines St 41 04 to 06 148 63 years seven months 645000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Executive 230J Tampines St 21 01 to 03 150 71 years 658000 Gongshang Primary School Tampines Executive 428 Tampines St 41 01 to 03 148 63 years five months 670000 Gongshang Primary School Bedok Four-room 518 Bedok Nth Ave 2 04 to 06 92 57 years 380000 Red Swastika School Bedok Four-room 518 Bedok Nth Ave 2 04 to 06 92 57 years 380000 Red Swastika School Bedok Four-room 524 Bedok Nth St 3 04 to 06 92 56 years nine months 380000 Red Swastika School Bedok Four-room 125 Bedok Nth Rd 04 to 06 83 55 years seven months 383000 Red Swastika School Bedok Four-room 528 Bedok Nth St 3 13 to 15 101 57 years one month 383000 Red Swastika School Bedok Four-room 79 Bedok Nth Rd 01 to 03 91 55 years 11 months 385000 Red Swastika School Bedok Five-room 90 Bedok Nth St 4 04 to 06 117 55 years 11 months 488000 Red Swastika School Bedok Five-room 96 Bedok Nth Ave 4 04 to 06 123 56 years three months 490000 Red Swastika School Bedok Five-room 99 Bedok Nth Ave 4 19 to 21 120 56 years five months 500000 Red Swastika School Bedok Five-room 137 Bedok Nth Ave 3 01 to 03 117 56 years four months 505000 Red Swastika School Bedok Five-room 91 Bedok Nth St 4 07 to 09 117 55 years eight months 510000 Red Swastika School Bedok Executive 525 Bedok Nth St 3 07 to 09 162 57 years two months 700000 Red Swastika School Bedok Executive 525 Bedok Nth St 3 07 to 09 162 57 years two months 700000 Red Swastika School Bedok Executive 94C Bedok Nth Ave 4 01 to 03 143 69 years 11 months 735000 Red Swastika School Bedok Executive 721 Bedok Reservoir Rd 01 to 03 150 60 years nine months 808000 Red Swastika School Bedok Executive 721 Bedok Reservoir Rd 04 to 06 148 60 years 10 months 825000 Red Swastika School Bedok Executive 725 Bedok Reservoir Rd 04 to 06 151 61 years 10 months 838000 Red Swastika School Bedok Executive 721 Bedok Reservoir Rd 04 to 06 148 60 years eight months 838888 Red Swastika School Bedok Executive 94B Bedok Nth Ave 4 07 to 09 143 70 years 11 months 849000 Red Swastika School Jurong East Four-room 244 Jurong East St 24 01 to 03 94 60 years three months 350000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Four-room 244 Jurong East St 24 01 to 03 94 60 years three months 350000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Four-room 261 Jurong East St 24 10 to 12 95 60 years five months 388999 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Four-room 244 Jurong East St 24 07 to 09 99 60 years five months 400000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Four-room 244 Jurong East St 24 07 to 09 99 60 years five months 400000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Four-room 310 Jurong East St 32 01 to 03 105 62 years two months 400000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Four-room 251 Jurong East St 24 04 to 06 93 59 years nine months 410000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Four-room 251 Jurong East St 24 04 to 06 93 59 years nine months 410000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Four-room 251 Jurong East St 24 01 to 03 93 60 years one month 410200 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Four-room 251 Jurong East St 24 01 to 03 93 60 years one month 410200 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Four-room 236 Jurong East St 21 07 to 09 91 59 years one month 430000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Five-room 305 Jurong East St 32 10 to 12 121 60 years six months 494000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Five-room 263 Jurong East St 24 07 to 09 121 60 years 505000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Five-room 305 Jurong East St 32 01 to 03 121 59 years 10 months 508000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Five-room 238 Jurong East St 21 07 to 09 120 60 years three months 520000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Five-room 238 Jurong East St 21 04 to 06 120 59 years nine months 525000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Five-room 305 Jurong East St 32 10 to 12 121 60 years one month 525000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Five-room 258 Jurong East St 24 07 to 09 121 59 years eight months 540000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Five-room 309 Jurong East St 32 01 to 03 131 60 years five months 540000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Five-room 272 Toh Guan Rd 01 to 03 120 76 years 10 months 565000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School Jurong East Executive 335 Jurong East Ave 1 01 to 03 152 61 years three months 650000 Princess Elizabeth Primary School

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.