The cheapest HDB flats within 1km of Singapore's top primary schools

We've heard the tagline before: All schools are good schools.
That still doesn't change the fact that school reputations matter — and even if you don't believe in school rankings yourself, the future buyer of your home might.
So for your convenience, we've picked out the most affordable HDB units, near some of the most popular schools. Here they are:
Note: We've picked out six schools that offer the Gifted Education Programme (GEP), just because it's a central topic for many parents. These are not endorsements or recommendations for any specific schools. As there are many other good Primary schools, we've included a longer list with other institutions below.
1. Affordable flats near Rosyth School
|Town
|Flat type
|Address
|Storey
|Size
|Lease remaining
|Price
|Serangoon
|Four-room
|122 Serangoon Nth Ave 1
|01 to 03
|99
|62 years seven months
|$310,000
|Hougang
|Four-room
|650 Hougang Ave 8
|01 to 03
|84
|64 years nine months
|$368,000
|Hougang
|Four-room
|627 Hougang Ave 8
|04 to 06
|84
|64 years one month
|$375,000
|Serangoon
|Four-room
|144 Serangoon Nth Ave 1
|04 to 06
|83
|64 years 11 months
|$378,000
|Hougang
|Four-room
|636 Hougang Ave 8
|04 to 06
|84
|65 years four months
|$380,000
|Hougang
|Five-room
|943 Hougang St 92
|01 to 03
|121
|76 years one month
|$471,000
|Hougang
|Five-room
|951 Hougang Ave 9
|01 to 03
|121
|76 years eight months
|$475,000
|Hougang
|Five-room
|978C Buangkok Cres
|04 to 06
|110
|80 years 11 months
|$490,000
|Hougang
|Five-room
|979C Buangkok Cres
|07 to 09
|110
|80 years 10 months
|$495,888
|Hougang
|Five-room
|979C Buangkok Cres
|07 to 09
|110
|80 years 10 months
|$495,888
|Hougang
|Five-room
|978C Buangkok Cres
|16 to 18
|110
|80 years eight months
|$498,000
|Hougang
|Executive
|961 Hougang Ave 9
|01 to 03
|137
|76 years 11 months
|$590,000
|Hougang
|Executive
|972 Hougang St 91
|04 to 06
|137
|77 years one month
|$595,000
|Hougang
|Executive
|959 Hougang St 91
|01 to 03
|137
|76 years one month
|$618,000
|Hougang
|Executive
|967 Hougang Ave 9
|10 to 12
|137
|76 years three months
|$620,000
|Hougang
|Executive
|975 Hougang St 91
|10 to 12
|137
|77 years six months
|$630,000
Most notable pick from the list: Block 951, Hougang Avenue 9.
This is one of the closest blocks to Rosyth on foot, at around 470 metres (roughly eight minutes).
If you still feel that's a bit far to walk, there's a bus stop near the block which includes bus 116. This travels to the bus stop opposite block 506A, which is just outside Rosyth School.
This block is also close to Hougang One mall; it's practically next door. The mall has an NTUC, a Watsons, and a Food Court; and if you have younger children, there's a childcare centre (My First Skool) along the way at block 950.
You also have various fast food joints like McDonald's and KFC — and there's even a Starbucks here.
The MRT is too far away to be a comfortable walk; you have to be okay with using the bus to get to Hougang MRT.
(Serangoon North MRT will be closer, but that's far away in 2029; and even this new station may be more than a 10-minute walk).
*According to Square Foot Research, average resale prices for five-room flats in Hougang stood at $477 psf as of May 2022, which would average over $620,000 for a 1,300+ sq ft unit
2. Nanyang Primary School
|Town
|Flat type
|Address
|Storey
|Size
|Lease remaining
|Price
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|04 to 06
|91
|51 years eight months
|$470,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|04 to 06
|91
|51 years eight months
|$470,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|04 to 06
|91
|51 years six months
|$483,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|04 to 06
|91
|51 years six months
|$483,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|6 Farrer Rd
|01 to 03
|91
|51 years six months
|$520,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|6 Farrer Rd
|01 to 03
|91
|51 years six months
|$520,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|6 Farrer Rd
|01 to 03
|91
|51 years five months
|$525,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|6 Farrer Rd
|01 to 03
|91
|51 years five months
|$525,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|04 to 06
|91
|50 years 10 months
|$528,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|04 to 06
|91
|50 years 10 months
|$528,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|10 to 12
|91
|51 years seven months
|$550,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|10 to 12
|91
|51 years seven months
|$550,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|6 Farrer Rd
|07 to 09
|91
|51 years eight months
|$560,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|6 Farrer Rd
|07 to 09
|91
|51 years
|$560,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|6 Farrer Rd
|07 to 09
|91
|51 years eight months
|$560,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|6 Farrer Rd
|07 to 09
|91
|51 years
|$560,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|6 Farrer Rd
|01 to 03
|91
|50 years 10 months
|$575,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|6 Farrer Rd
|01 to 03
|91
|50 years 10 months
|$575,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|04 to 06
|91
|51 years two months
|$580,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|04 to 06
|91
|51 years two months
|$580,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|2 Queen’s Rd
|07 to 09
|89
|51 years 10 months
|$588,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|2 Queen’s Rd
|07 to 09
|89
|51 years 10 months
|$588,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|2 Queen’s Rd
|01 to 03
|89
|51 years four months
|$590,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|2 Queen’s Rd
|01 to 03
|89
|51 years four months
|$590,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|2 Queen’s Rd
|07 to 09
|89
|50 years 11 months
|$600,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|2 Queen’s Rd
|07 to 09
|89
|50 years 11 months
|$600,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|10 to 12
|91
|51 years nine months
|$608,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|3 Queen’s Rd
|10 to 12
|91
|51 years nine months
|$608,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|2 Queen’s Rd
|01 to 03
|89
|50 years 11 months
|$628,000
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|2 Queen’s Rd
|01 to 03
|89
|50 years 11 months
|$628,000
|Bukit Timah
|Five-room
|5 Farrer Rd
|13 to 15
|123
|51 years
|$888,000
|Bukit Timah
|Five-room
|1 Queen’s Rd
|10 to 12
|123
|51 years nine months
|$950,000
Most notable pick from the list: Farrer Gardens Block 3.
This block is just a four-minute walk from Nanyang Primary School; even closer than D'Leedon (some people bought that condo specifically for the school proximity).
If you have daughters, note that St. Margaret's Secondary is also nearby, at an eight-minute walk. And while Hwa Chong Institution isn't a walkable distance, it falls within 910 metres of this block; all worthy of consideration for later education.
This block also provides good access to the Farrer Road MRT (Circle Line); the entrance is right at your doorstep. This station is just one stop away from Holland Village, and makes up for the lack of immediate retail outlets, as the closest shopping area (Coronation Plaza) is a long, 13-to-15-minute walk.
You do have a number of food options nearby though, as just within Farrer Gardens itself there is a range of stalls like Food R Us and Westlake (along with the usual salons, clinics, and learning centres). Next door is Empress Market, where you have a hawker centre and wet market, although the selection there isn't exactly stellar.
The chief drawback to this block is age. It's close to halfway through its lease, having been built in 1974. Also note that the price indicated ($470,000) is for a lower floor unit (fourth to sixthstorey). Nonetheless, there are few cheaper ways to live in the desirable Bukit Timah area.
3. Catholic High School
|Town
|Flat type
|Address
|Storey
|Size
|Lease remaining
|Price
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|10 to 12
|88
|51 years three months
|$350,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|10 to 12
|88
|51 years three months
|$350,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|10 to 12
|88
|51 years three months
|$350,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|04 to 06
|88
|51 years seven months
|$416,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|04 to 06
|88
|51 years seven months
|$416,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|04 to 06
|88
|51 years seven months
|$416,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|01 to 03
|88
|51 years five months
|$416,500
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|01 to 03
|88
|51 years five months
|$416,500
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|01 to 03
|88
|51 years five months
|$416,500
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|04 to 06
|88
|51 years four months
|$428,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|04 to 06
|88
|51 years four months
|$428,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|04 to 06
|88
|51 years four months
|$428,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|265 Bishan St 24
|01 to 03
|107
|70 years
|$451,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|264 Bishan St 24
|01 to 03
|106
|69 years 11 months
|$472,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|264 Bishan St 24
|01 to 03
|106
|69 years 11 months
|$472,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|113 Bishan St 12
|01 to 03
|84
|63 years five months
|$480,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|113 Bishan St 12
|07 to 09
|84
|62 years 11 months
|$491,000
|Bishan
|Four-room
|112 Bishan St 12
|01 to 03
|84
|62 years three months
|$508,000
|Bishan
|Five-room
|312 Shunfu Rd
|04 to 06
|121
|63 years
|$700,000
|Bishan
|Five-room
|310 Shunfu Rd
|10 to 12
|121
|61 years 11 months
|$710,000
|Bishan
|Five-room
|312 Shunfu Rd
|10 to 12
|121
|62 years four months
|$720,000
|Bishan
|Five-room
|251 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|121
|69 years 10 months
|$770,000
|Bishan
|Five-room
|251 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|121
|69 years 10 months
|$770,000
|Bishan
|Five-room
|251 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|121
|69 years 10 months
|$770,000
|Bishan
|Five-room
|265 Bishan St 24
|04 to 06
|134
|70 years
|$780,000
|Bishan
|Five-room
|290 Bishan St 24
|16 to 18
|123
|75 years eight months
|$780,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|219 Bishan St 23
|01 to 03
|149
|69 years five months
|$820,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|219 Bishan St 23
|01 to 03
|149
|69 years five months
|$820,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|149
|69 years 11 months
|$868,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|149
|69 years 11 months
|$868,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|149
|69 years 11 months
|$868,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|149
|69 years 11 months
|$868,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|241 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|141
|69 years three months
|$870,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|241 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|141
|69 years three months
|$870,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|147
|69 years six months
|$875,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|147
|69 years six months
|$875,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|147
|69 years six months
|$875,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|147
|69 years six months
|$875,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|219 Bishan St 23
|04 to 06
|146
|69 years 10 months
|$896,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|219 Bishan St 23
|04 to 06
|146
|69 years 10 months
|$896,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|301 Shunfu Rd
|04 to 06
|146
|62 years nine months
|$935,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|04 to 06
|149
|69 years nine months
|$940,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|154
|69 years five months
|$940,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|04 to 06
|149
|69 years nine months
|$940,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|154
|69 years five months
|$940,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|04 to 06
|149
|69 years nine months
|$940,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|154
|69 years five months
|$940,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|04 to 06
|149
|69 years nine months
|$940,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|245 Bishan St 22
|01 to 03
|154
|69 years five months
|$940,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|261 Bishan St 22
|10 to 12
|146
|70 years
|$940,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|261 Bishan St 22
|10 to 12
|146
|70 years
|$940,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|261 Bishan St 22
|04 to 06
|147
|69 years seven months
|$945,000
|Bishan
|Executive
|261 Bishan St 22
|04 to 06
|147
|69 years seven months
|$945,000
Most notable picks from the list: Bishan Blocks 264 and 265 (ground floor).
(For those with a higher budget, you can also consider the Bishan Block 290 premium units; see below)
Ground floor units at blocks 264 and 265 are quite affordable for Bishan area flats, at $472,000 or below. They also happen to be some of the closer units to Catholic High School, at around an eight-minute walk.
Bishan North Neighbourhood Park is just across from these blocks, which provides a nice bit of greenery - beyond that (about a 3-minute walk) is Bishan North Shopping Mall.
This is an HDB mall, with a Watsons and the usual smattering of tuition centres, optical shops, and various food stalls.
If you want other grocery options, Block 279 has an NTUC FairPrice, and it's only around four minutes on foot.
Sadly there's no MRT access on foot, as Bishan MRT is quite far from here (hence the lower price, compared to flats closer to the centre of Bishan). But if you head to block 260 nearby, you can take bus 54 to Bishan Interchange.
Overall, it's a good value for access to the school, and if you don't mind having a ground floor unit.
As an alternative, Bishan Block 290 is even closer to Catholic High, at just a five-minute walk. From here, Bishan MRT is still far but somewhat walkable, at 12-minutes.
However, the $780,000 price tag will only look affordable compared to other, similar premium counterparts (typically reaching $800,000+ in Bishan).
4. Nan Hua Primary School
|Town
|Flat type
|Address
|Storey
|Size
|Lease remaining
|Price
|Clementi
|Four-room
|508 West Coast Dr
|07 to 09
|92
|55 years seven months
|$405,000
|Clementi
|Four-room
|507 West Coast Dr
|10 to 12
|83
|56 years
|$408,000
|Clementi
|Four-room
|302 Clementi Ave 4
|01 to 03
|92
|56 years nine months
|$425,000
|Clementi
|Four-room
|509 West Coast Dr
|07 to 09
|92
|55 years
|$428,000
|Clementi
|Four-room
|509 West Coast Dr
|07 to 09
|92
|55 years
|$428,000
|Clementi
|Four-room
|509 West Coast Dr
|13 to 15
|92
|55 years one month
|$435,000
|Clementi
|Four-room
|509 West Coast Dr
|13 to 15
|92
|55 years one month
|$435,000
|Clementi
|Four-room
|335 Clementi Ave 2
|04 to 06
|83
|56 years five months
|$438,000
|Clementi
|Five-room
|336 Clementi Ave 2
|01 to 03
|119
|55 years 11 months
|$600,000
|Clementi
|Five-room
|338 Clementi Ave 2
|01 to 03
|119
|55 years five months
|$600,000
|Clementi
|Five-room
|340 Clementi Ave 5
|04 to 06
|121
|56 years 10 months
|$610,000
|Clementi
|Five-room
|337 Clementi Ave 2
|04 to 06
|119
|56 years four months
|$625,000
|Clementi
|Five-room
|342 Clementi Ave 5
|04 to 06
|121
|56 years seven months
|$630,000
|Clementi
|Executive
|201 Clementi Ave 6
|01 to 03
|148
|62 years two months
|$867,500
|Clementi
|Executive
|201 Clementi Ave 6
|04 to 06
|150
|62 years two months
|$868,000
|Clementi
|Executive
|104 Clementi St 14
|01 to 03
|147
|61 years nine months
|$890,000
|Clementi
|Executive
|201 Clementi Ave 6
|01 to 03
|149
|62 years three months
|$890,000
|Clementi
|Executive
|201 Clementi Ave 6
|01 to 03
|150
|62 years one month
|$890,000
|Clementi
|Executive
|206 Clementi Ave 6
|10 to 12
|155
|61 years 11 months
|$900,000
|Clementi
|Executive
|377 Clementi Ave 5
|10 to 12
|163
|57 years four months
|$935,000
Most notable pick from the list: Clementi Block 201.
These units are Executive Maisonettes (EMs), hence the bigger price tags - but this is probably as low as you'll find, for these rare units in such a good location.
Block 201 is just directly across from Nan Hua Primary School, and the nearby Firefly Park provides a good recreation area for children.
And for those looking much further into the future for your children, Block 201 is only a seven-minute drive to NUS.
Clementi Mall, where you'll also find the MRT station (East-West Line), is the major heartland mall for the area (there's an NTUC Fairprice Finest here).
You do also have Grantral Mall and 321 Clementi (with a cinema), along with a Courts superstore. This is around a nine-minute walk from this block; which is just about the same as private condo options like Parc Clematis.
The EMs here share a common drawback with all units of their kind: they tend to be older. These ones date back to around 1985, so buyers should be cautious of lease decay.
You should also be prepared for a higher cash outlay, as Cash Over Valuation (COV) today is a foregone conclusion for EMs.
5. Henry Park Primary School
|Town
|Flat type
|Address
|Storey
|Size
|Lease remaining
|Price
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|01 to 03
|82
|53 years 10 months
|$480,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|01 to 03
|82
|53 years 10 months
|$480,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|01 to 03
|82
|53 years 10 months
|$493,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|01 to 03
|82
|53 years 10 months
|$493,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|04 to 06
|82
|54 years two months
|$495,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|04 to 06
|82
|54 years two months
|$495,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|10 to 12
|82
|54 years six months
|$523,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|10 to 12
|82
|54 years six months
|$523,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|07 to 09
|82
|53 years 11 months
|$530,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|07 to 09
|82
|53 years 11 months
|$530,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|13 to 15
|82
|53 years seven months
|$555,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|13 to 15
|82
|53 years seven months
|$555,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|07 to 09
|82
|54 years four months
|$568,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|15 Ghim Moh Rd
|07 to 09
|82
|54 years four months
|$568,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|18 Dover Cres
|01 to 03
|87
|80 years five months
|$618,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|19 Dover Cres
|13 to 15
|92
|80 years eight months
|$630,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|18 Dover Cres
|01 to 03
|87
|80 years four months
|$640,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|18 Dover Cres
|10 to 12
|92
|80 years eight months
|$655,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|19 Dover Cres
|10 to 12
|92
|80 years seven months
|$685,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|19 Dover Cres
|13 to 15
|92
|80 years 11 months
|$695,000
|Queenstown
|Four-room
|33 Ghim Moh Link
|22 to 24
|93
|95 years one month
|$703,200
|Queenstown
|Five-room
|7 Ghim Moh Rd
|01 to 03
|117
|53 years 11 months
|$650,000
|Queenstown
|Five-room
|13 Ghim Moh Rd
|01 to 03
|123
|54 years five months
|$700,000
|Queenstown
|Five-room
|8 Ghim Moh Rd
|16 to 18
|117
|54 years six months
|$748,000
|Queenstown
|Five-room
|7 Ghim Moh Rd
|22 to 24
|117
|53 years 10 months
|$755,000
|Queenstown
|Five-room
|19 Dover Cres
|19 to 21
|111
|80 years four months
|$813,000
|Queenstown
|Five-room
|18 Dover Cres
|25 to 27
|112
|80 years eight months
|$822,000
Most notable pick from the list: Block 7 Ghim Moh Road (Queenstown).
Block 7 is the closest on the list to Henry Park Primary School. Just take bus 92 from the bus stop in front of the block, and alight at Henry Park. Alternatively, you can take an 11-minute walk to the school.
The main highlight of this block is the proximity to Buona Vista, which has major retail amenities like The Star Vista.
It's a bit far if you walk (12 minutes); but you can go to the bus stop at Ghim Moh Terrace (about three minutes), and from there use bus 100 to get to The Star Vista. The Buona Vista MRT station (East-West Line) is just across from the mall.
Note that Buona Vista MRT is just one stop away from Holland Village, and one stop from Dover MRT; the latter is connected to Singapore Polytechnic.
For more day-to-day needs, there are three supermarkets within walking distance: there's a Giant Express at Ghim Moh Road, and an NTUC and Sheng Siong at Ghim Moh Link. Both are roughly a five-minute walk.
And of course, the Ghim Moh Food Centre and market is right at your doorstep.
The chief concern with this block is lease decay. It was built in 1977, and is close to halfway through its lease. Nonetheless, $650,000 is a much lower quantum than we'd expect, in a high-demand area like Queenstown.
6. St. Hilda's Primary School
|Town
|Flat type
|Address
|Storey
|Size
|Lease remaining
|Price
|Tampines
|Four-room
|838 Tampines St 82
|01 to 03
|84
|63 years one month
|$385,000
|Tampines
|Four-room
|836 Tampines St 82
|10 to 12
|84
|62 years 10 months
|$408,000
|Tampines
|Four-room
|832 Tampines St 82
|01 to 03
|84
|62 years four months
|$410,000
|Tampines
|Four-room
|836 Tampines St 82
|01 to 03
|84
|62 years seven months
|$415,000
|Tampines
|Four-room
|838 Tampines St 82
|04 to 06
|84
|62 years 10 months
|$415,000
|Tampines
|Four-room
|841 Tampines St 83
|01 to 03
|84
|63 years 11 months
|$415,000
|Tampines
|Four-room
|140 Tampines St 12
|01 to 03
|91
|62 years one month
|$420,000
|Tampines
|Five-room
|873 Tampines St 84
|04 to 06
|121
|66 years six months
|$500,000
|Tampines
|Five-room
|855 Tampines St 83
|04 to 06
|122
|64 years 10 months
|$512,000
|Tampines
|Five-room
|855 Tampines St 83
|04 to 06
|122
|64 years 10 months
|$512,000
|Tampines
|Five-room
|870 Tampines St 83
|04 to 06
|121
|66 years 10 months
|$525,000
|Tampines
|Five-room
|842 Tampines St 82
|01 to 03
|122
|63 years nine months
|$531,000
|Tampines
|Five-room
|870 Tampines St 83
|01 to 03
|121
|66 years five months
|$535,000
|Tampines
|Five-room
|868 Tampines St 83
|01 to 03
|121
|66 years nine months
|$545,000
|Tampines
|Executive
|892A Tampines Ave 8
|01 to 03
|141
|74 years eight months
|$682,500
|Tampines
|Executive
|892A Tampines Ave 8
|01 to 03
|141
|74 years six months
|$683,000
|Tampines
|Executive
|892A Tampines Ave 8
|01 to 03
|139
|74 years six months
|$685,000
|Tampines
|Executive
|892 Tampines Ave 8
|04 to 06
|137
|74 years five months
|$695,000
|Tampines
|Executive
|895A Tampines St 81
|01 to 03
|146
|65 years 11 months
|$700,000
|Tampines
|Executive
|893 Tampines Ave 8
|10 to 12
|137
|74 years three months
|$705,000
|Tampines
|Executive
|874A Tampines St 84
|04 to 06
|146
|66 years six months
|$705,000
Most notable pick from the list: Tampines Block 838.
Block 838 is one of the closest blocks to St. Hilda's Primary and Secondary; the two schools are adjacent, with St. Hilda's Primary a very short three-minute walk.
As an aside, note that Junyuan Primary and Secondary are also within walking distance, at a nine- and seven minutes walk respectively.
If we were to rate accessibility, it's somewhat average. On the one hand, you need to walk about 10 minutes to get to Tampines West MRT.
On the other hand, this is just one stop from Tampines MRT; note that the centre of Tampines is a major commercial cluster, with malls like Century Square and Tampines Mall, as well as many Grade A offices.
Fortunately, you don't have to head to Tampines proper just for groceries. There's a Giant along Tampines Street 81, that's just a five-minute walk.
You are also about a seven-minute walk to Tampines Central Park, where you'll find a couple of playgrounds, a dog park, basketball court - as well as a cute vintage watermelon playground. Just next to Tampines Central Park is Our Tampines Hub, where there is a NTUC Fairprice, hawker centre, along with other recreational activities.
Besides the proximity to Saint Hilda's, this area may appeal to those who want to stay in Tampines, but don't want to pay the crazy prices near Tampines MRT.
Other affordable HDB blocks, near prominent schools
|Town
|Flat type
|Address
|Storey
|Size
|Lease remaining
|Price
|School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Three-room
|174 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|04 to 06
|61
|63 years four months
|280000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Three-room
|602 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5
|01 to 03
|67
|58 years
|280000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Three-room
|223 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
|01 to 03
|67
|55 years five months
|288000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Three-room
|601 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5
|01 to 03
|67
|58 years
|295000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Three-room
|601 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5
|01 to 03
|67
|58 years
|295000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Three-room
|172 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|04 to 06
|60
|63 years four months
|300000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Three-room
|172 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|04 to 06
|60
|63 years four months
|300000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|230 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
|07 to 09
|92
|55 years six months
|380000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|230 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
|07 to 09
|92
|55 years six months
|380000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|230 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
|07 to 09
|92
|55 years six months
|380000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|233 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
|04 to 06
|92
|54 years eight months
|380000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|631 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|01 to 03
|93
|62 years three months
|385000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|233 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
|07 to 09
|92
|55 years three months
|388000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|177 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|04 to 06
|91
|58 years nine months
|392000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|177 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|01 to 03
|91
|58 years six months
|400000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|211 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
|07 to 09
|81
|54 years seven months
|400000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|642 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5
|10 to 12
|121
|58 years three months
|575000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|111 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|07 to 09
|117
|56 years one month
|585000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|111 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|07 to 09
|117
|56 years one month
|585000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|111 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|04 to 06
|117
|55 years nine months
|600000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|111 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|04 to 06
|117
|55 years nine months
|600000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|132 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
|07 to 09
|123
|56 years four months
|600000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|132 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
|07 to 09
|123
|55 years ten months
|608000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|171 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|01 To 03
|127
|59 years seven months
|620000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|132 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
|07 to 09
|123
|56 years
|630000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|225 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
|07 to 09
|134
|55 years three months
|635000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Executive
|613 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|01 to 03
|147
|73 years four months
|800000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Executive
|613 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|01 to 03
|149
|73 years five months
|890000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Executive
|614 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|07 to 09
|149
|73 years nine months
|898000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Executive
|616 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|01 to 03
|148
|73 years 10 months
|900000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Executive
|616 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|01 to 03
|148
|73 years
|918000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Executive
|614 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|13 to 15
|147
|73 years eight months
|920000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Executive
|615 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
|07 to 09
|152
|73 years three months
|940000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Executive
|104A Ang Mo Kio St 11
|01 to 03
|145
|73 years seven months
|950000
|CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls' School
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|18 Toh Yi Dr
|04 to 06
|84
|66 years two months
|555000
|
Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|18 Toh Yi Dr
|04 to 06
|84
|66 years two months
|555000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|1 Toh Yi Dr
|04 to 06
|104
|65 years eight months
|620000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|1 Toh Yi Dr
|04 to 06
|104
|65 years eight months
|620000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|1 Toh Yi Dr
|04 to 06
|104
|65 years eight months
|620000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|12 Toh Yi Dr
|01 to 03
|104
|66 years 11 months
|650000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|12 Toh Yi Dr
|01 to 03
|104
|66 years 11 months
|650000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|14 Toh Yi Dr
|07 to 09
|104
|66 years one month
|660000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Four-room
|16 Toh Yi Dr
|01 to 03
|104
|66 years one month
|683000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Five-room
|13 Toh Yi Dr
|04 to 06
|128
|66 years
|775000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Five-room
|17 Toh Yi Dr
|13 to 15
|122
|65 years seven months
|800000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Five-room
|4 Toh Yi Dr
|01 to 03
|122
|65 years 11 months
|828000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Five-room
|13 Toh Yi Dr
|01 to 03
|122
|65 years five months
|840000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Five-room
|4 Toh Yi Dr
|01 to 03
|127
|65 years 10 months
|860000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Five-room
|16 Toh Yi Dr
|04 to 06
|122
|66 years three months
|863000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Five-room
|14 Toh Yi Dr
|07 to 09
|122
|66 years two months
|870000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Executive
|3 Toh Yi Dr
|04 to 06
|146
|66 years
|1010000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Executive
|2 Toh Yi Dr
|04 to 06
|146
|66 years one month
|1038000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Executive
|7 Toh Yi Dr
|01 to 03
|146
|67 years three months
|1050000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Executive
|8 Toh Yi Dr
|01 to 03
|146
|66 years two months
|1070000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bukit Timah
|Executive
|6 Toh Yi Dr
|01 to 03
|150
|66 years six months
|1120000
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|10 to 12
|88
|51 years three months
|350000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|10 to 12
|88
|51 years three months
|350000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|10 to 12
|88
|51 years three months
|350000
|Ai Tong School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|233 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
|04 to 06
|92
|54 years eight months
|380000
|Ai Tong School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|233 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
|07 to 09
|92
|55 years three months
|388000
|Ai Tong School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|225 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
|01 to 03
|92
|54 years eight months
|400000
|Ai Tong School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|226 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
|10 to 12
|91
|55 years five months
|415000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|04 to 06
|88
|51 years seven months
|416000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|04 to 06
|88
|51 years seven months
|416000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|04 to 06
|88
|51 years seven months
|416000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|01 to 03
|88
|51 years five months
|416500
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|01 to 03
|88
|51 years five months
|416500
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Four-room
|25 Sin Ming Rd
|01 to 03
|88
|51 years five months
|416500
|Ai Tong School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Four-room
|220 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
|01 to 03
|92
|54 years five months
|420000
|Ai Tong School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|222 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
|10 to 12
|126
|70 years nine months
|608000
|Ai Tong School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|225 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
|07 to 09
|134
|55 years three months
|635000
|Ai Tong School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|259 Ang Mo Kio Ave 2
|04 to 06
|135
|59 years five months
|641000
|Ai Tong School
|Ang Mo Kio
|Five-room
|221 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
|01 to 03
|127
|69 years 11 months
|650000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Five-room
|447 Bright Hill Dr
|13 to 15
|120
|67 years six months
|700000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Executive
|404 Sin Ming Ave
|01 to 03
|156
|64 years
|900000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Executive
|404 Sin Ming Ave
|01 to 03
|155
|63 years seven months
|920000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Executive
|401 Sin Ming Ave
|01 to 03
|149
|62 years five months
|950000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Executive
|449 Sin Ming Ave
|10 to 12
|199
|67 years five months
|980000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Executive
|441 Sin Ming Ave
|10 to 12
|187
|67 years six months
|1000000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Executive
|441 Sin Ming Ave
|10 to 12
|187
|67 years six months
|1000000
|Ai Tong School
|Bishan
|Executive
|446 Bright Hill Dr
|07 to 09
|187
|67 years five months
|1000000
|Ai Tong School
|Bedok
|Four-room
|37 Bedok Sth Ave 2
|01 to 03
|84
|55 years two months
|328000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Four-room
|44 Bedok Sth Rd
|01 to 03
|84
|54 years five months
|350000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Four-room
|34 Bedok Sth Ave 2
|01 to 03
|90
|55 years three months
|355000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Four-room
|35 Bedok Sth Ave 2
|04 to 06
|90
|54 years 10 months
|360000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Four-room
|41 Bedok Sth Rd
|01 to 03
|84
|54 years four months
|360000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|72 Bedok Sth Ave 3
|01 to 03
|123
|56 years one month
|515000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|72 Bedok Sth Ave 3
|01 to 03
|123
|56 years two months
|538000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|67 Bedok Sth Ave 3
|01 to 03
|123
|54 years 10 months
|550000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|66 Bedok Sth Ave 3
|04 to 06
|120
|55 years three months
|560000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|72 Bedok Sth Ave 3
|04 to 06
|123
|56 years
|578888
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|68 Bedok Sth Ave 3
|07 to 09
|123
|54 years 11 months
|585000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|171 Bedok Sth Rd
|10 to 12
|122
|63 years two months
|600000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Executive
|160 Bedok Sth Ave 3
|10 to 12
|146
|63 years two months
|800000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Executive
|167 Bedok Sth Ave 3
|04 to 06
|146
|63 years nine months
|830000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Executive
|167 Bedok Sth Ave 3
|10 to 12
|146
|63 years four months
|841588
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Executive
|162 Bedok Sth Rd
|01 to 03
|152
|62 years nine months
|850000
|Temasek Primary School
|Bedok
|Executive
|162 Bedok Sth Rd
|01 to 03
|151
|62 years three months
|868000
|Temasek Primary School
|Jurong West
|Four-room
|449 Jurong West St 42
|01 to 03
|102
|62 years six months
|330000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Four-room
|550 Jurong West St 42
|01 to 03
|103
|62 years 10 months
|360000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Four-room
|434 Jurong West St 42
|01 to 03
|111
|62 years three months
|368000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Four-room
|449 Jurong West St 42
|01 to 03
|109
|62 years eight months
|370000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Four-room
|406 Jurong West St 42
|07 to 09
|106
|62 years two months
|380000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Four-room
|406 Jurong West St 42
|07 to 09
|106
|62 years two months
|380000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Four-room
|441 Jurong West Ave 1
|01 to 03
|103
|62 years one month
|380000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Five-room
|204 Boon Lay Dr
|04 to 06
|111
|53 years six months
|373888
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Five-room
|199 Boon Lay Dr
|01 to 03
|112
|53 years 11 months
|375000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Five-room
|200 Boon Lay Dr
|04 to 06
|121
|53 years eight months
|405000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Five-room
|199 Boon Lay Dr
|01 to 03
|112
|53 years five months
|415000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Five-room
|198 Boon Lay Dr
|04 to 06
|112
|54 years five months
|420000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Five-room
|201 Boon Lay Dr
|04 to 06
|122
|53 years nine months
|422500
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Executive
|405 Jurong West St 42
|04 to 06
|149
|63 years
|580000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Executive
|405 Jurong West St 42
|07 to 09
|150
|63 years two months
|600000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Executive
|407 Jurong West St 42
|10 to 12
|150
|63 years
|600000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Executive
|407 Jurong West St 42
|10 to 12
|150
|62 years eight months
|605000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Executive
|407 Jurong West St 42
|01 to 03
|150
|62 years six months
|610000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Executive
|548 Jurong West St 42
|04 to 06
|150
|62 years five months
|615000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Executive
|548 Jurong West St 42
|04 to 06
|151
|62 years 10 months
|622000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Executive
|556 Jurong West St 42
|10 to 12
|150
|63 years six months
|630000
|Rulang Primary School
|Jurong West
|Executive
|558 Jurong West St 42
|04 to 06
|150
|62 years three months
|635000
|Rulang Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|34 Telok Blangah Way
|01 to 03
|82
|53 years one month
|383000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|23 Telok Blangah Cres
|04 to 06
|82
|52 years 10 months
|385000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|27 Telok Blangah Way
|01 to 03
|82
|53 years
|390000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|27 Telok Blangah Way
|01 to 03
|82
|53 years
|390000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|34 Telok Blangah Way
|01 to 03
|82
|53 years seven months
|412000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|40 Telok Blangah Rise
|13 to 15
|82
|53 years
|420000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|27 Telok Blangah Way
|04 to 06
|82
|53 years three months
|430000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|27 Telok Blangah Way
|04 to 06
|82
|53 years three months
|430000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|34 Telok Blangah Way
|10 to 12
|82
|53 years one month
|435000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|27 Telok Blangah Way
|07 to 09
|82
|53 years seven months
|440000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|27 Telok Blangah Way
|07 to 09
|82
|53 years seven months
|440000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|27 Telok Blangah Way
|07 to 09
|82
|53 years nine months
|443000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|27 Telok Blangah Way
|07 to 09
|82
|53 years nine months
|443000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|27 Telok Blangah Way
|13 to 15
|82
|52 years 11 months
|448000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|27 Telok Blangah Way
|13 to 15
|82
|52 years 11 months
|448000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|34 Telok Blangah Way
|07 to 09
|82
|53 years one month
|450000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Four-room
|23 Telok Blangah Cres
|07 to 09
|82
|52 years two months
|458000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Five-room
|37 Telok Blangah Rise
|01 to 03
|117
|54 years
|525000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Five-room
|37 Telok Blangah Rise
|07 to 09
|114
|53 years six months
|570000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Five-room
|39 Telok Blangah Rise
|07 to 09
|114
|54 years three months
|588000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Five-room
|26 Telok Blangah Cres
|04 to 06
|114
|52 years eight months
|610000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Five-room
|26 Telok Blangah Cres
|13 to 15
|119
|53 years
|680000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Five-room
|37 Telok Blangah Rise
|16 to 18
|117
|53 years eight months
|695000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Five-room
|25 Telok Blangah Cres
|13 to 15
|114
|53 years
|698000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Bukit Merah
|Five-room
|14 Telok Blangah Cres
|04 to 06
|121
|77 years four months
|700000
|Radin Mas Primary School
|Tampines
|Four-room
|159 Tampines St 12
|01 to 03
|91
|61 years six months
|330000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Four-room
|159 Tampines St 12
|01 to 03
|91
|61 years six months
|330000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Four-room
|451 Tampines St 42
|01 to 03
|88
|65 years four months
|395000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Four-room
|474 Tampines St 43
|01 to 03
|84
|70 years 11 months
|405000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Four-room
|496E Tampines Ave 9
|01 to 03
|106
|71 years
|405000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Four-room
|458 Tampines St 42
|01 to 03
|84
|65 years three months
|405888
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Five-room
|440 Tampines St 43
|04 to 06
|122
|63 years 10 months
|480000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Five-room
|256 Tampines St 21
|01 to 03
|121
|62 years six months
|495000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Five-room
|298 Tampines St 22
|01 to 03
|121
|62 years three months
|500000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Five-room
|492C Tampines St 45
|07 to 09
|122
|71 years one month
|508000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Five-room
|461 Tampines St 44
|01 to 03
|122
|63 years five months
|510000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Executive
|431 Tampines St 41
|01 to 03
|143
|63 years seven months
|600000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Executive
|495E Tampines St 43
|01 to 03
|147
|71 years four months
|618000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Executive
|430 Tampines St 41
|01 to 03
|143
|63 years six months
|630000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Executive
|430 Tampines St 41
|04 to 06
|148
|63 years seven months
|645000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Executive
|230J Tampines St 21
|01 to 03
|150
|71 years
|658000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Tampines
|Executive
|428 Tampines St 41
|01 to 03
|148
|63 years five months
|670000
|Gongshang Primary School
|Bedok
|Four-room
|518 Bedok Nth Ave 2
|04 to 06
|92
|57 years
|380000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Four-room
|518 Bedok Nth Ave 2
|04 to 06
|92
|57 years
|380000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Four-room
|524 Bedok Nth St 3
|04 to 06
|92
|56 years nine months
|380000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Four-room
|125 Bedok Nth Rd
|04 to 06
|83
|55 years seven months
|383000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Four-room
|528 Bedok Nth St 3
|13 to 15
|101
|57 years one month
|383000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Four-room
|79 Bedok Nth Rd
|01 to 03
|91
|55 years 11 months
|385000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|90 Bedok Nth St 4
|04 to 06
|117
|55 years 11 months
|488000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|96 Bedok Nth Ave 4
|04 to 06
|123
|56 years three months
|490000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|99 Bedok Nth Ave 4
|19 to 21
|120
|56 years five months
|500000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|137 Bedok Nth Ave 3
|01 to 03
|117
|56 years four months
|505000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Five-room
|91 Bedok Nth St 4
|07 to 09
|117
|55 years eight months
|510000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Executive
|525 Bedok Nth St 3
|07 to 09
|162
|57 years two months
|700000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Executive
|525 Bedok Nth St 3
|07 to 09
|162
|57 years two months
|700000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Executive
|94C Bedok Nth Ave 4
|01 to 03
|143
|69 years 11 months
|735000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Executive
|721 Bedok Reservoir Rd
|01 to 03
|150
|60 years nine months
|808000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Executive
|721 Bedok Reservoir Rd
|04 to 06
|148
|60 years 10 months
|825000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Executive
|725 Bedok Reservoir Rd
|04 to 06
|151
|61 years 10 months
|838000
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Executive
|721 Bedok Reservoir Rd
|04 to 06
|148
|60 years eight months
|838888
|Red Swastika School
|Bedok
|Executive
|94B Bedok Nth Ave 4
|07 to 09
|143
|70 years 11 months
|849000
|Red Swastika School
|Jurong East
|Four-room
|244 Jurong East St 24
|01 to 03
|94
|60 years three months
|350000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Four-room
|244 Jurong East St 24
|01 to 03
|94
|60 years three months
|350000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Four-room
|261 Jurong East St 24
|10 to 12
|95
|60 years five months
|388999
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Four-room
|244 Jurong East St 24
|07 to 09
|99
|60 years five months
|400000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Four-room
|244 Jurong East St 24
|07 to 09
|99
|60 years five months
|400000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Four-room
|310 Jurong East St 32
|01 to 03
|105
|62 years two months
|400000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Four-room
|251 Jurong East St 24
|04 to 06
|93
|59 years nine months
|410000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Four-room
|251 Jurong East St 24
|04 to 06
|93
|59 years nine months
|410000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Four-room
|251 Jurong East St 24
|01 to 03
|93
|60 years one month
|410200
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Four-room
|251 Jurong East St 24
|01 to 03
|93
|60 years one month
|410200
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Four-room
|236 Jurong East St 21
|07 to 09
|91
|59 years one month
|430000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Five-room
|305 Jurong East St 32
|10 to 12
|121
|60 years six months
|494000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Five-room
|263 Jurong East St 24
|07 to 09
|121
|60 years
|505000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Five-room
|305 Jurong East St 32
|01 to 03
|121
|59 years 10 months
|508000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Five-room
|238 Jurong East St 21
|07 to 09
|120
|60 years three months
|520000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Five-room
|238 Jurong East St 21
|04 to 06
|120
|59 years nine months
|525000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Five-room
|305 Jurong East St 32
|10 to 12
|121
|60 years one month
|525000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Five-room
|258 Jurong East St 24
|07 to 09
|121
|59 years eight months
|540000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Five-room
|309 Jurong East St 32
|01 to 03
|131
|60 years five months
|540000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Five-room
|272 Toh Guan Rd
|01 to 03
|120
|76 years 10 months
|565000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|Jurong East
|Executive
|335 Jurong East Ave 1
|01 to 03
|152
|61 years three months
|650000
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
