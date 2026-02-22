Cheapest SIM-only plans in Singapore (February 2026): Circles Life, MyRepublic, Zero1, Simba, Maxx & more

Tired of being locked into a long-term phone contract? Yeah, same but worry not - I bring the solution to our problem: SIM-only plans.

SIM-only plans offer a breath of fresh air for those who crave more flexibility and control over their mobile spending.

They do change fast though, especially with aggressive promo pricing and large bundled data allocations becoming the norm. For this February 2026 update, we've rechecked each telco's official website and removed providers that have exited the market.

With so many options at your disposal, you may face decision paralysis. We will explore the advantages of SIM-only plans currently available in Singapore, compare the key features, and guide you towards the plan that best aligns with your financial situation and lifestyle needs.

First, what's a SIM-only plan?

Essentially, a SIM-only plan offers you data, talk time, and SMS without the need to buy a new phone, making it a cost-friendly option for those happy with their current devices. These plans come in all sizes, from small data packages for users who prioritise calls and texts to massive data allowances for streaming enthusiasts and avid gamers. More plans have incorporated international roaming as a handy perk for local travel enthusiasts.

Ultimately, the most appropriate plan will depend on your own needs, taking into consideration your data usage, call habits, and roaming requirements. Which plan will offer the most bang for your buck? We've compiled a list to help you find THE ONE.

Here are the most affordable SIM-only plans

Prices are accurate as of February 2026 based on each telco's official website. Some prices shown are promotional rates and may change. Always refer to the provider's official website for the latest pricing and terms.

Now that we've rounded up the cheapest SIM-only plans under $15/month, let's take a closer look at what each telco offers-including plan breakdowns, roaming perks, and whether the listed prices are promotional.

1. Zero1 SIM-only plans (from $7.06/month)

Zero1 remains one of the cheapest MVNOs in Singapore, offering generous local data bundles at low monthly prices. Their speeds might not always be the fastest, but they're definitely budget-friendly. You get 'unlimited' data, but speeds slow down after the first gigabyte. You can still do all the essentials without worrying about being charged extra for data though.

Zero1 Starter Prime (4G) - $7.06/month

200GB local data (Singapore)

300 mins talktime

100 SMS

Includes roaming bundles (see plan page for details)

Zero1 Streamo Bold (4G) - $10.10/month

300GB local data

Includes roaming allocations

Higher-tier option for heavier users

Zero1 Standard Plan - $20/month

500GB local data

600 mins talktime

100 SMS

Zero1 also offers larger "Jumbo" bundles with a 30-day billing cycle for users who want more data and talktime:

Jumbo Value (4G) - $7.70/30 days

201GB local data

301 mins talktime

101 SMS

Jumbo Joy (4G) - $12.70/30 days

401GB local data

701 mins talktime

201 SMS

Jumbo Pro (5G) - $20.40/30 days

701GB local data

1001 mins talktime

201 SMS

Note: Zero1's advertised bundles may include roaming allocations. Always check the official plan page for the latest breakdown and terms.

CM Link SIM-only plans (from $7.70/month)

CM Link offers both 4G and 5G access on selected plans, with strong roaming allocations bundled in.

These plans are very much aimed at mainland Chinese living in Singapore or Singaporeans travelling abroad. All of its data can be shared across Singapore, mainland China and Hong Kong. Furthermore, they include local calls and separate overseas calls to China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the USA.

200GB Plan - $7.70/month (4G/5G)

200GB local data

4G/5G access (as stated on plan card)

Includes roaming allocations (varies by promo)

300GB Plan - $10.10/month (4G/5G)

300GB local data

4G/5G access

CM Link also offers higher-tier 5G plans, including 400GB and above, as well as large roaming bundles tied to new sign-up promotions.

VIVIFI SIM-only plans (from $7.70/month)

VIVIFI is a Singtel-backed MVNO offering competitive data bundles at entry-level pricing.

Roam Value (4G) - $7.70/month

200GB local data (Singapore)

Includes Malaysia roaming bundle

Entry-level plan under $10

VIBE (4G) - $10/month

300GB local data

Includes one-time Malaysia/Indonesia roaming allocations

Comes with additional regional roaming perks

PLUS 20 (4G) - $11.50/month

300GB local data

Marketed with "Unlimited Local Data" (fair usage applies)

Includes large Malaysia roaming bundle

LITE (4G) - $9/month

3GB local data

Low-data plan with roaming add-ons

VIVIFI also offers higher-tier 5G+ roaming bundles:

Roam Asia Super 5G+ - $15/month

400GB local 5G+ data

Includes Asia roaming bundles

Roam Max 5G+ - $15/month

600GB local 5G+ data

Includes roaming bonuses (launch promos may apply)

Unlimited or high-speed plans are subject to fair usage policies-refer to VIVIFI's official site for full terms.

Zym SIM-only plans (from $7/month)

Zym Mobile currently offers some of the most affordable SIM-only plans for both 4G and 5G networks. All their plans even enable you to roll over your data from month to month. They do market their plans using "total GB" bundles, which combine Singapore local data with roaming allocations (Malaysia and other destinations). For fair comparison, we highlight local SG data separately.

Flexi Duo (Data SIM) - $7/month

77GB total bundle

Positioned as a data SIM (limited talktime/SMS)

Roam Saver - $7.77/month

200GB local data (Singapore)

Includes 100GB Malaysia roaming bundle

300 mins talktime + 100 SMS

Roam Plus - $10.10/month

300GB local data

Includes large Malaysia/Indonesia roaming allocations

Includes 5G connectivity for 180 days

Roam Smart (5G+) - $15.10/month

400GB local data

Includes roaming bundles across 13 regions

5G connectivity forever

Higher tiers (Roam Eco, Roam Power) are available above $15/month.

MyRepublic SIM-only plans (from $7.90/month promo)

MyRepublic continues to offer excellent value with its latest plans, featuring competitive pricing and frequent promotions despite some minor adjustments compared to previous offerings.

388GB Plan - $7.90/month (promo)

388GB local data

One of the cheapest high-data plans available under $10

Promo pricing may change

538GB Plan - $8.80/month for 6 months, $9.90 thereafter

538GB local data

Includes a revert-to-standard pricing structure

MyRepublic also offers larger bundles (500GB-850GB) from $12.95/month and above. Do note that promo pricing may be time-limited. You should refer to MyRepublic's official website for the latest terms.

Maxx SIM-only plans (from $7.90/month)

Maxx offers generous SIM-only data bundles with both 4G and 5G options, including roaming data and IDD minutes across selected countries. Its entry-level plan is priced under $8/month, making it one of the cheapest providers in Singapore for high local data.

290GB Plan - $7.90/month (4G, online exclusive)

290GB local data (Singapore & Malaysia)

12GB roaming data (forever)

500 mins outgoing local calls

Unlimited incoming calls

99 local SMS

Available on eSIM and physical SIM

This is Maxx's cheapest plan, though it is labelled as an online-exclusive offer.

400GB Plan - $10/month (4G)

400GB local data (Singapore & Malaysia)

16GB roaming data (forever)

Up to 300 IDD minutes (selected countries)

500 mins outgoing local calls

Unlimited incoming calls

50 local SMS

Available on eSIM and physical SIM

A strong mid-tier option for users who want more roaming and IDD benefits without moving to 5G pricing.

500GB Plan - $12/month (5G)

500GB local data (Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia)

Free 5G access

27GB roaming data

Up to 600 IDD minutes (selected countries)

500 mins outgoing local calls

Unlimited incoming calls

50 local SMS

Available on eSIM and physical SIM

Maxx also notes a 50 per cent bill rebate on the 2nd and 3rd month for this plan, though promotions may change over time.

eight SIM-only plans (from $8/month)

eight's $8 plan is one of the strongest value options under $10/month.

Double Eight Plan - $8/month

388GB local data

588 mins talktime

88 SMS

Includes roaming bundles (APAC + international)

Other plans above S$10 / month are also available:

Fortune Eight Plan ($11.80/mo, 488GB)

Lucky Eight 5G ($14.80/mo, 588GB)

Triple Eight 5G ($18/mo, 688GB)

These are primarily targetting heavier data users who want more than the entry-level plan.

Circles.Life SIM-only plans (from $9.90/month - promo)

Circles.Life remains one of Singapore's most recognisable SIM-only brands, offering both 4G and 5G plans.

4G Lite - 200GB for $9.90/month (promo)

200GB local data

4G speeds

Unlimited local calls

4G Core - 350GB for $10.80/month

350GB local data

4G speeds

Includes limited roaming allocation

Circles also offers higher-tier 5G plans such as:

Roam Start (300GB) - $8.88 / month (promo, reverts to $18 / month after first month)

Roam Free (600GB) - $12.88 / month (promo, reverts to $22 / month after first month)

Roam Ultra (1TB) - $30 / month

Roam Max (2TB) - $40 / month

Promo pricing on some 5G plans will only apply for the first month before reverting to their respective prices.

SIMBA SIM-only plans (from $10/30 days)

SIMBA (formerly TPG Singapore) aims to make a strong impression to locals by offering highly competitive "spoil market" SIM-only plans. These plans provide exceptional value-for-money, and start from just $10/30 days for 300GB of data.

400GB Plan - $10/30 days

400GB (Malaysia, Indonesia, HK & Singapore)

12GB APAC roaming

Unlimited calls to SG mobile

500GB Plan - $12/30 days

500GB (Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, HK & Singapore)

18GB APAC roaming + China & South Korea

Seniors Plan - $5/30 days

400GB (Malaysia, HK & Singapore)

3GB roaming (60+ countries)

Unlimited calls to SG mobile

Higher tiers

SIMBA also offers larger roaming allocations for frequent travellers.

500GB - $18/30 days

600GB - $20/30 days

700GB - $25/30 days

giga! SIM-only plans (from $10.19/month)

giga offers both 4G and 5G plans, with rollover data included.

100GB - $10.19/month

100GB local data

4G speeds

Free rollover data

200GB - $12/month

200GB local data

4G speeds

giga also offers:

300GB (5G) - $15.28 / month

400GB (5G) - $18.33 / month

500GB (5G) - $20.37 / month

1TB (5G) - $28 / month

redONE SIM-only plans (from $10.90/month)

redONE bundles Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia usage into its plans.

Best10 - $10.90/month

450GB (SG/MY/ID)

12GB roaming across 16 destinations

500 mins voice + 200 SMS

Best20 - $20.90/month

650GB (SG/MY/ID/TH)

25GB roaming across 15 destinations

1,000 mins voice + 500 SMS

M1 SIM-Only Plans (from $11.95/month)

Shortly after Singtel's GOMO and Starhub's Giga!, M1 jumped on the SIM-only bandwagon. Instead of trying to ingratiate itself with millennials, M1 has simply split their original SIM-only offering into three separate plans:

150GB - $11.95/month (5G)

150GB data (forever allocation)

1,000 mins + 1,000 SMS

True 5G

Free eSIM option

12 months unlimited weekend data

No contract

$3 off first 3 months (for new sign-ups and port-ins)

This entry plan suits users who want strong talktime allocation alongside sizeable data, without crossing the $15 mark.

Higher-tier plans

1TB - $14.95/month (5G)

Includes 1TB data, 1,000 mins, 1,000 SMS and the same Bespoke perks.

1TB + 1GB Worldwide Roaming - $17.95/month (5G)

Adds 1GB worldwide roaming across 74 destinations, ideal for frequent travellers.

GOMO SIM-only plans (from $12/month)

GOMO piggybacks on Singtel's 4G and 5G networks. With Singtel being one of the three main telcos in Singapore, the GOMO sub-brand is trying to get a slice of the budget market share.

4G Value - $12/month

200GB local data

Includes Malaysia + regional roaming

300 mins + 300 SMS

Other 5G+ plans available

GOMO also offers higher-tier options above $15/month, including:

5G+ Value - $18.33/month

5G+ Core - $20.99/month

Infinity plans for Asia and worldwide roaming

These are no-contract plans. If you don't mind staying on the 4G network, their 4G plans offer decent value if you absolutely need the security blanket of a Singtel product. But if you feel the need for speed, they have as much value in their 5G plans.

Best SIM-only plans comparison

Wondering which plan is best for you? Here's a quick guide to help you decide the most suitable plan:

Cheapest SIM-only plans for users with low data requirements

Cheapest SIM-only plans for those with higher data needs

Here are some plans that offer much higher data for an affordable cost:

I would suggest exploring these plans more in-depth before making your final choice. As you can see the price difference for these don't vary by too much - so you can afford to spend just a little bit more on a plan if it offers an extra perk or benefit that suits your needs better.

Best credit cards for telco bills payment

Did you know, charging your recurring telco bills to the right credit card can yield attractive rewards, with potential cashback ranging from 1.5 per cent to 8 per cent?

Currently, there are two credit card types in Singapore that cater specifically to telco bill payments:

Cards specific to major telcos: These cards offer rewards for payments to Starhub, Singtel, and M1.

Cards covering a wider range: These cards include SIM Only Data Plans in their rewards programs. Typically, higher cashback rates are associated with increased minimum spending.

For instance, the Maybank Friends & Family Card offers up to 8 per cent cashback on mobile bills if you select it as one of your five preferred cashback categories when you apply.

Meanwhile, the OCBC 365 card provides 3 per cent cashback on telco, utility, and electricity bills with a $800 minimum spend.

Another one to look out for would be the HSBC Advance Card. It offers a base 1.5 per cent cashback on all spends (including recurring bills) and an added 2.5 per cent cashback when you spend more than $2,000 per month.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.