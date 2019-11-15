Declaring and paying alcohol duty: When and how you should do it

Read also

Did you know that the strength of the alcohol affects the amount of duty payable?

Custom regulations consider a beverage to be dutiable when it exceeds 0.5 per cent alcoholic strength by volume. Examples of intoxicating liquors include spirits, wine, beer, ale, stout, port and even alcohol that is consumed for health reasons or used only for cooking purposes such as D.O.M., Yomeishu, and cooking wine. The duty payable applies even to alcohol that is opened.

You can use the following formula to know the amount of duty payable for wine and liquor:

Total Duty Payable For Wine & Liquor = Total quantity in litres x Customs and/or excise duty rate x Percentage of an alcoholic strength

And the following duty payable for beer:

Customs Duty = Total Quantity in litres x Customs Duty Rate x Percentage ( per cent) of Alcohol strength

Excise Duty = Total Quantity in litres x Excise Duty Rate x Percentage ( per cent) of Alcohol strength

Total Duty Payable For Beer = Customs Duty + Excise Duty

3. GST RELIEF ONLY IF GOODS UNDER $500

If you spent fewer than 48 hours outside of Singapore, GST is payable when the value of purchased goods exceeds $100.

However, GST relief is increased to $500 if you were abroad for 48 hours and more. The calculations for GST differ for beer, and wine and liquor. For goods over $500, the GST payable for wine and liquor is:

GST Payable For Wine & Liquor = 7 per cent of [Total Duty + Value of the Wines and Liquor (per litre)]

And the following GST payable for beer:

GST Payable For Beer = 7 per cent of [Total duty + Value of beer]

4. DUTY-FREE CONCESSION STANDS AT 2 LITRES