Lotte Duty Free to take over DFS liquor and tobacco stores in Changi Airport from June 2020

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport Group (CAG) has awarded its liquor and tobacco concession tender to South Korean company Lotte Duty Free.

This is the first time that a new operator is being awarded the category, and comes after the DFS Group said in August that it was pulling out of the airport after 38 years of selling liquor and tobacco.

The contract awarded to Lotte is for six years from June 9, 2020.

The tenancy contract covers all 18 liquor and tobacco stores across Changi's four terminals, spanning more than 8,000 sq m of retail space.

DFS' duty-free stores will close next June, when its lease expires, to make way for Lotte.

In a statement on Thursday (Oct 24), CAG said that passengers at Changi can look forward to a wide range of liquor products and brands housed within Lotte's 18 liquor and tobacco stores.

The liquor and tobacco duplex store at Terminal 3 will see a complete revamp of its store facade for greater visibility into both levels of the store.