An in-depth analysis of HDB BTO prices and trends in Singapore (2019 to Oct 2023)

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) Build-To-Order (BTO) scheme in Singapore has long been a crucial pathway for many in securing affordable housing. Occurring four times a year, these BTO exercises draw significant attention, as hopeful applicants vie for a limited number of flats.

These BTO flats are highly sought after due to their comparatively lower prices than the current high resale market rates. The recent BTO launch in October 2023, however, has shown some interesting shifts in application trends, which merits a closer examination.

Recent trends in BTO applications

Contrasting starkly with the popularity of previous launches, the HDB BTO launch in October 2023 saw a marked decrease in application rates. This downturn was especially noticeable compared to the May 2023 BTO launch, which had significantly higher application rates for popular unit types like four-room and five-room flats in estates such as Serangoon North Vista.

Experts attribute this reduction in applications to new penalties for applicants who reject their BTO ballots, a policy announced in 2023 by the Minister of National Development.

This policy, intended to ensure only serious applicants participate, likely dissuaded some from applying. Meanwhile, others might be waiting for the upcoming December 2023 BTO launch.

How to apply for a BTO flat

From October 2023, prospective BTO applicants are required to obtain a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter before applying for a BTO project. This letter consolidates the assessment of eligibility for the BTO flat, CPF Housing Grant, and HDB loan.

Given the potential for processing delays on the HDB Flat Portal, applicants are advised to apply for the HFE letter well in advance of the BTO launch they are interested in. Additionally, it is crucial for applicants to research past BTO prices and trends thoroughly to enhance their chances of securing a flat.

Comprehensive review of HDB BTO prices (2019-Oct 2023)

A comprehensive table will provide insight into the prices of various BTO flats across Singapore from 2019 to October 2023. This data, sorted by flat types and districts, offers a clear perspective on the pricing trends over the years. Check them out below.

HDB BTO prices in Districts 3 (Bukit Merah, Tiong Bahru, Queenstown)

Bukit Merah's prime location on the outskirts of the city centre makes it a highly coveted area, yet the availability of BTO launches here remains limited.

Consequently, it comes as no surprise that during the August 2022 launch of Havelock Hillside, prices for three-room flats reached approximately S$500,000. Furthermore, the allure of this region is amplified by its close proximity to the forthcoming Greater Southern Waterfront project.

Looking ahead, the Bukit Merah and Queenstown HDB BTO projects scheduled for December 2023 are expected to offer around 900 and 890 flats, respectively.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Tanglin Halt Cascadia Oct 2023 S$364,000 to S$509,000 (3-room)

S$537,000 to S$702,000 (4-room) Telok Blangah Beacon (Bukit Merah) May 2021 S$419,000 to S$504,000 (3-room)

S$602,000 to S$710,000 (4-room) Queen’s Arc (Queenstown) Aug 2021 S$382,000 to S$464,000 (3-room)

S$540,000 to S$670,000 (4-room) Bukit Merah Ridge (Bukit Merah) May 2022 S$377,000 to S$509,000 (3-room)

S$540,000 to S$737,000 (4-room) Ghim Moh Ascent (Queenstown) May 2022 S$369,000 to S$481,000 (3-room)

S$511,000 to S$691,000 (4-room) Alexandra Vale (Bukit Merah) Aug 2022 S$385,000 to S$477,000 (3-room)

S$547,000 to S$705,000 (4-room) Havelock Hillside (Bukit Merah) Aug 2022 S$370,000 to S$515,000 (3-room)

S$531,000 to S$730,000 (4-room) Ulu Pandan Banks (Queenstown) Nov 2022 S$362,000 to S$504,000 (3-room)

S$546,000 to S$725,000 (4-room) Queensway Canopy (Queenstown) Nov 2022 S$392,000 to S$488,000 (3-room)

S$551,000 to S$695,000 (4-room) Ghim Moh Natura (Queenstown) Nov 2022 S$206,000 to S$314,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$364,000 to S$487,000 (3-room)

S$516,000 to S$696,000 (4-room) Ulu Pandan Glades (Queenstown) Feb 2023 S$372,000 to S$498,000 (3-room)

S$541,000 to S$711,000 (4-room)

HDB BTO prices in District 7 (Rochor)

The inaugural BTO project introduced under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model is River Peaks I & II, situated in the Rochor district. Within the PLH Model framework, these prime-location flats come with an extended Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of 10 years and more stringent rental conditions.

Additionally, should owners decide to sell their HDB flat, they will be required to pay a clawback subsidy equivalent to six per cent of the resale price or the HDB flat's valuation, whichever is higher, to HDB.

These measures were carefully devised to prevent excessive windfall gains, thereby curbing the 'lottery effect' and ensuring that public housing remains affordable, regardless of its location.

Rochor is strategically positioned within the Central Area of Singapore's Central Region, sharing borders with Kallang, Newton, and the Downtown Core. It boasts a convenient proximity to both Little India and Bugis, providing residents with a wealth of amenities and dining options.

Note: Starting from the second half of 2024, BTO flats launched under the PLH model will be rebranded as Prime flats, aligning with the property-related announcements made during the National Day Rally 2023. These announcements encompass the reclassification of HDB flats, adjustments to resale conditions, and enhanced accessibility for singles looking to purchase HDB flats.

BTO Project BTO Launch 2-room Flexi Flat Price 3-room BTO Price 4-room BTO Price 5-room BTO Price River Peaks I & River Peaks II (Central – Rochor) Nov 2021 – S$409,000 to S$474,000 S$582,000 to S$688,000 –

HDB BTO prices in District 12 (Toa Payoh)

Toa Payoh stands out as a sought-after mature estate, conveniently positioned just a few MRT stations away from the bustling Orchard Road shopping district. Moreover, it boasts a wealth of well-established amenities and a diverse array of food and beverage establishments.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Kim Keat Ripples, Toa Payoh Ridge Feb 2020 S$90,000 to S$184,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$351,000 to S$446,000 (3-room)

S$395,000 to S$666,000 (4-room) Bartley Beacon, ParkView @ Bidadari Nov 2020 S$324,000 to S$397,000 (3-room)

S$466,000 to S$598,000 (4-room)

S$627,000 to S$726,000 (5-room) Kim Keat Heights May 2020 S$162,000 to S$263,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$289,000 to S$373,000 (3-room)

S$420,000 to S$559,000 (4-room)

As a consequence of its desirability and established status, newly launched properties in this vicinity tend to command premium prices, often exceeding S$500,000 for a four-room BTO unit.

HDB BTO prices in District 13 (Bidadari)

Initially, the redevelopment of the Bidadari area stirred controversy, yet buyers have since moved past the initial concerns and eagerly embraced the opportunity to acquire properties in this locale. This emerging estate benefits from an appealing location, situated in close proximity to the city centre, a factor that is evident in its relatively elevated property prices.

BTO Project BTO Launch 2-room Flexi Flat Price 3-room BTO Price 4-room BTO Price 5-room BTO Price Alkaff Breeze, Bartley GreenRise, ParkEdge @ Bidadari Feb 2021 – S$312,000 to S$362,000 S$464,000 to S$580,000 S$611,000 to S$728,000

HDB BTO prices in District 14 (Geylang, Kallang/Whampoa)

Real estate within District 14 consistently enjoys robust demand, primarily owing to its advantageous position on the fringes of the city, nestled within vibrant and sought-after neighbourhoods.

The Kallang/Whampoa region offers the added benefit of being a hub for sports enthusiasts, while Geylang boasts a rich tapestry of well-established local dining establishments.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Tenteram Vantage Oct 2023 S$339,000 to S$420,000 (3-room)

S$488,000 to S$628,0000 (4-room) Rajah Residences Oct 2023 S$176,000 to S$294,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$480,000 to S$675,000 (4-room) Verandah @ Kallang Oct 2023 S$193,000 to S$303,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$368,000 to S$475,000 (3-room)

S$535,000 to S$675,000 (4-room) Farrer Park Arena (Kallang/Whampoa) May 2023 S$362,000 to S$466,000 (3-room)

S$505,000 to S$642,000 (4-room) Kallang Breeze, Towner Crest (Kallang/Whampoa) Feb 2019 S$374,000 to S$472,000 (3-room)

S$523,000 to S$674,000 (4-room) Kempas Residences (Kallang/Whampoa) May 2019 S$117,000 to S$145,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$378,000 to S$469,000 (3-room)

S$562,000 to S$674,000 (4-room) Dakota One (Geylang) Aug 2020 S$355,000 to S$421,000 (3-room)

S$523,000 to S$617,000 (4-room) McNair Heights (Kallang/Whampoa) Feb 2021 S$117,000 to S$182,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$359,000 to S$435,000 (3-room)

S$532,000 to S$672,000 (4-room) MacPherson Weave (Geylang) May 2021 S$180,000 to S$269,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$343,000 to S$405,000 (3-room)

S$489,000 to S$626,000 (4-room) Towner Residences (Kallang/Whampoa) Aug 2021 S$336,000 to S$440,000 (3-room)

S$500,000 to S$656,000 (4-room) Kent Heights (Kallang/Whampoa) Nov 2021 S$192,000 to S$309,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$511,000 to S$660,000 (4-room) Dakota Crest (Geylang) Feb 2022 S$205,000 to S$315,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$352,000 to S$456,000 (3-room)

S$522,000 to S$688,000 (4-room) King George’s Heights (Kallang/Whampoa) Feb 2022 S$353,000 to S$462,000 (3-room)

S$488,000 to S$675,000 (4-room) Kallang Horizon (Kallang/Whampoa) Nov 2022 S$335,000 to S$447,000 (3-room)

S$509,000 to S$690,000 (4-room) Farrer Park Fields (Kallang/Whampoa) Feb 2023 S$185,000 to S$297,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$356,000 to S$449,000 (3-room)

S$484,000 to S$631,000 (4-room) Rajah Summit (Kallang/Whampoa) Feb 2023 S$326,000 to S$443,000 (3-room)

S$459,000 to S$631,000 (4-room)

HDB BTO prices in District 16 (Bedok)

The May 2023 BTO project in Bedok was a remarkable occurrence in multiple aspects. Firstly, it marked a rarity as the last BTO project in Bedok had been announced seven years ago in 2016.

Secondly, it made a significant impact as a substantial BTO launch, offering a total of 1,640 flats across a diverse range of flat types, including 2-room Flexi, 5-room, and even 3-Gen flats.

Looking ahead, the Bedok HDB BTO project scheduled for December 2023 is expected to offer around 1,230 flats, further contributing to the housing options in the area.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Bedok South Blossoms May 2023 S$165,000 to S$260,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$320,000 to S$396,000 (3-room)

S$448,000 to S$587,000 (4-room)

S$588,000 to S$737,000 (5-room)

HDB BTO prices in District 18 (Pasir Ris, Tampines)

Situated in the Far East of Singapore, both Tampines and Pasir Ris have a reputation for providing affordable housing options. Tampines, in particular, holds significant appeal among residents due to its status as a mature estate with well-established amenities, all while maintaining relatively affordable property prices.

For instance, during the August 2022 Tampines BTO launch, four-room BTO flats started at just S$381,000, making it an attractive choice for potential homeowners.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Tampines GreenGlen (Tampines) Sep 2019 S$312,000 to S$380,000 (4-room)

S$418,000 to S$504,000 (5-room) Tampines GreenSpring (Tampines) Nov 2019 S$145,000 to S$216,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$281,000 to S$328,000 (3-room)

S$394,000 to S$480,000 (4-room)

S$508,000 to S$606,000 (5-room) Costa Grove (Pasir Ris) Aug 2020 S$137,000 to S$198,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$245,000 to S$317,000 (3-room)

S$374,000 to S$460,000 (4-room)

S$493,000 to S$581,000 (5-room) Tampines GreenCrest, Tampines GreenGlade, Tampines GreenOpal (Tampines) Aug 2020 S$205,000 to S$265,000 (3-room)

S$311,000 to S$390,000 (4-room)

S$423,000 to S$517,000 (5-room) Tampines GreenEmerald (Tampines) Nov 2020 S$130,000 to S$192,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$334,000 to S$410,000 (4-room)

S$460,000 to S$538,000 (5-room) Tampines GreenJade (Tampines) Aug 2021 S$342,000 to S$419,000 (4-room BTO Price)

S$475,000 to S$564,000 (5-room) Tampines GreenQuartz (Tampines) Aug 2021 S$142,000 to S$196,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$244,000 to S$291,000 (3-room)

S$352,000 to S$445,000 (4-room)

S$485,000 to S$597,000 (5-room) Sun Plaza Spring (Tampines) Aug 2022 S$381,000 to S$438,000 (4-room)

S$520,000 to S$590,000 (5-room)

HDB BTO prices in District 19 (Hougang, Punggol, Sengkang, Serangoon)

Thanks to a combination of affordability and a multitude of BTO launches over the past decade, Punggol has emerged as a favoured district among young families.

This appeal is further heightened by amenities like the Punggol Waterway Park, tailored to cater to this demographic as well as those who relish the advantages of residing close to natural surroundings. It's worth noting that certain areas of Punggol are still undergoing development, making it an even more suitable choice for forward-thinking buyers.

Similarly, Hougang's two BTO projects in November 2021 also garnered significant attention from parents who are planning ahead for their children's education.

The vicinity boasts an array of esteemed schools, including Maris Stella High School and Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School, making it an attractive proposition for families with educational priorities.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Serangoon North Vista (Serangoon) May 2023 S$397,000 to S$496,000 (4-room)

S$558,000 to S$658,000 (5-room) Fernvale Vines (Sengkang) Feb 2019 S$102,000 to S$151,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$191,000 to S$242,000 (3-room)

S$283,000 to S$344,000 (4-room)

S$365,000 to S$433,000 (5-room) Punggol Point Cove, Punggol Point Crown (Punggol) Sep 2019 S$109,000 to S$173,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$205,000 to S$268,000 (3-room)

S$287,000 to S$398,000 (4-room)

S$423,000 to S$551,000 (5-room) Hougang Citrine (Hougang) Aug 2021 S$108,000 to S$156,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$199,000 to S$240,000 (3-room)

S$324,000 to S$368,000 (4-room)

S$392,000 to S$482,000 (5-room) Kovan Wellspring (Hougang) Aug 2021 S$153,000 to S$234,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$289,000 to S$340,000 (3-room)

S$413,000 to S$507,000 (4-room) Tanjong Tree Residences @ Hougang Nov 2021 S$318,000 to S$389,000 (4-room)

S$419,000 to S$495,000 (5-room) Hougang Olive (Hougang) Nov 2021 S$308,000 to S$377,000 (4-room)

S$416,000 to S$488,000 (5-room)

HDB BTO prices in District 20 (Ang Mo Kio, Bishan)

Ang Mo Kio and Bishan are well-liked mature estates celebrated for their abundance of well-established eateries and community amenities. Despite not being located at the city's edge, the area is regarded as fairly accessible from the city centre.

While BTO prices here are not categorised as inexpensive (with a significant number of million-dollar HDB flats in the estate), they remain relatively more affordable when compared to their neighbouring mature estate, Toa Payoh.

Looking ahead, the Bishan HDB BTO project scheduled for December 2023 is expected to offer around 730 flats, contributing to the housing landscape in this sought-after locale.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Yio Chu Kang Beacon (Ang Mo Kio) Nov 2019 S$170,000 to S$253,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$332,000 to S$391,000 (3-room)

S$451,000 to S$563,000 (4-room) Kebun Baru Edge (Ang Mo Kio) Aug 2020 S$423,000 to S$550,000 (4-room)

S$571,000 to S$725,000 (5-room) Bishan Towers (Bishan) Aug 2020 S$176,000 to S$277,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$302,000 to S$408,000 (3-room)

S$484,000 to S$617,000 (4-room) Bishan Ridges (Bishan) Nov 2020 S$121,000 to S$179,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$374,000 to S$470,000 (3-room)

S$528,000 to S$679,000 (4-room) Central Weave @ Ang Mo Kio (Ang Mo Kio) Aug 2022 S$198,000 to S$292,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$535,000 to S$676,000 (4-room)

S$720,000 to S$877,000 (5-room)

S$713,000 to S$842,000 (3Gen)

HDB BTO prices in District 22 (Boon Lay, Jurong, Tuas)

If you're seeking to immerse yourself in the vibrancy of the western region of Singapore, the Jurong Lake district is fast gaining popularity due to its picturesque setting and its close proximity to the bustling Jurong East commercial hub.

Although classified as a non-mature estate, Jurong offers an array of amenities, all while maintaining relatively affordable BTO flat prices.

The forthcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL), Singapore's seventh MRT line, is set to further enhance connectivity in the area, making it more accessible than ever. In December 2023, the Jurong West HDB BTO project is anticipated to offer approximately 710 flats, adding to the housing options within this burgeoning locale.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Boon Lay Glade, Jurong West Jewel Feb 2019 S$95,000 to S$160,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$185,000 to S$243,000 (3-room)

S$257,000 to S$364,000 (4-room)

S$338,000 to S$457,000 (5-room) Toh Guan Grove (Jurong East) Aug 2021 S$121,000 to S$189,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$237,000 to S$281,000 (3-room)

S$347,000 to S$436,000 (4-room) Nanyang Opal (Jurong West) Nov 2021 S$173,000 to S$229,000 (3-room)

S$264,000 to S$321,000 (4-room) Lakeside View (Jurong West) May 2022 S$107,000 to S$180,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$215,000 to S$265,000 (3-room)

S$320,000 to S$393,000 (4-room)

S$412,000 to S$526,000 (5-room) Jurong East Breeze (Jurong East) Aug 2022 S$97,000 to S$170,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$194,000 to S$245,000 (3-room)

S$283,000 to S$388,000 (4-room) Jurong West Crystal (Jurong West) Feb 2023 S$187,000 to S$249,000 (3-room)

S$288,000 to S$372,000 (4-room)

HDB BTO prices in District 23 (Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Dairy Farm, Hillview)

District 23, nestled in the northwest corner of Singapore, stands out as an affordable non-mature estate. Here, four-room BTO flats are typically priced at approximately S$300,000, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

For residents seeking a broader range of shopping and lifestyle amenities beyond neighbourhood malls, convenient access to the Jurong East or Upper Bukit Timah areas is readily available.

In December 2023, the Bukit Panjang HDB BTO project is anticipated to introduce approximately 330 flats, contributing to the housing diversity within this district.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Rail Green I and II @ CCK Oct 2023 S$106,000 to S$168,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$216,000 to S$272,000 (3-room)

S$319,000 to S$437,000 (4-room)

S$463,000 to S$595,000 (5-room)

S$471,000 to S$530,000 (3Gen) Keat Hong Verge (Choa Chu Kang) Aug 2020 S$99,000 to S$143,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$164,000 to S$214,000 (3-room)

S$253,000 to S$326,000 (4-room) West Hill @ Bukit Batok, Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok (Bukit Batok) Feb 2021 S$92,000 to S$144,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$175,000 to S$221,000 (3-room)

S$260,000 to S$334,000 (4-room)

S$384,000 to S$460,000 (5-room) Keat Hong Grange (Choa Chu Kang) Aug 2022 S$102,000 to S$160,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$194,000 to S$243,000 (3-room)

S$277,000 to S$363,000 (4-room)

S$390,000 to S$508,000 (5-room) West Glades @ Bukit Batok Nov 2022 S$105,000 to S$169,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$206,000 to S$269,000 (3-room)

S$309,000 to S$392,000 (4-room)

S$405,000 to S$522,000 (5-room)

HDB BTO prices in District 24 (Lim Chu Kang, Tengah)

Tengah, situated in the northwest of Singapore, is currently undergoing extensive development, resulting in a significant number of BTO launches in recent years.

It stands out as one of the most budget-friendly options for purchasing a BTO flat, although residents should be prepared to cope with extensive construction activities for several years after relocating.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Plantation Edge I and II Oct 2023 S$114,000 to S$183,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$232,000 to S$279,000 (3-room)

S$353,000 to S$418,000 (4-room)

S$460,000 to S$568,000 (5-room) Plantation Verge May 2023 S$125,000 to S$178,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$238,000 to S$288,000 (3-room)

S$350,000 to S$440,000 (4-room)

S$454,000 to S$575,000 (5-room) Parc Meadow @ Tengah May 2023 S$127,000 to S$202,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$253,000 to S$309,000 (3-room)

S$363,000 to S$467,000 (4-room)

S$489,000 to S$607,000 (5-room) Garden Vale @ Tengah, Plantation Acres May 2019 S$106,000 to S$154,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$192,000 to S$246,000 (3-room)

S$309,000 to S$357,000 (4-room)

S$415,000 to S$480,000 (5-room) Garden Vines @ Tengah, Plantation Village, Plantation Grange Nov 2019 S$110,000 to S$167,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$208,000 to S$256,000 (3-room)

S$302,000 to S$381,000 (4-room)

S$409,000 to S$510,000 (5-room) Parc Residences @ Tengah Aug 2020 S$108,000 to S$157,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$198,000 to S$248,000 (3-room)

S$303,000 to S$364,000 (4-room)

S$418,000 to S$489,000 (5-room) Garden Court @ Tengah, Garden Terrace @ Tengah Nov 2020 S$108,000 to S$150,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$194,000 to S$233,000 (3-room)

S$288,000 to S$366,000 (4-room)

S$394,000 to S$487,000 (5-room) Parc Woods @ Tengah Feb 2021 S$110,000 to S$167,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$209,000 to S$239,000 (3-room)

S$298,000 to S$359,000 (4-room) Garden Bloom @ Tengah May 2021 S$113,000 to S$167,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$299,000 to S$359,000 (4-room)

S$404,000 to S$495,000 (5-room) Parc Clover @ Tengah, Parc Glen @ Tengah Nov 2021 S$119,000 to S$190,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$194,000 to S$257,000 (3-room)

S$312,000 to S$390,000 (4-room)

S$428,000 to S$519,000 (5-room) Plantation Creek, Parc Flora @ Tengah Feb 2022 S$132,000 to S$182,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$231,000 to S$273,000 (3-room)

S$309,000 to S$403,000 (4-room)

S$420,000 to S$525,000 (5-room) Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah Nov 2022 S$111,000 to S$174,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$214,000 to S$262,000 (3-room)

S$307,000 to S$397,000 (4-room)

S$428,000 to S$536,000 (5-room) Brickland Weave (Tengah) Feb 2023 S$97,000 to S$158,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$190,000 to S$248,000 (3-room)

S$291,000 to S$375,000 (4-room)

S$401,000 to S$503,000 (5-room)

HDB BTO prices in District 25 (Woodlands)

Woodlands, located in the northern part of Singapore, is known for its affordability. Despite being a considerable distance from the city centre, the area offers the advantage of being close to Johor Bahru and is complemented by a variety of established amenities, including Causeway Point, even though it's classified as a non-mature estate.

Looking ahead, the Woodlands HDB BTO project slated for December 2023 is expected to introduce around 1,200 BTO flats across two sites, further enhancing the housing options within this accessible and cost-effective district.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Champions Green (Woodlands) May 2019 S$86,000 to S$128,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$165,000 to S$194,000 (3-room)

S$244,000 to S$295,000 (4-room)

S$470,000 to S$495,000 (5-room) Champions Bliss, UrbanVille @ Woodlands (Woodlands) Aug 2020 S$90,000 to S$162,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$184,000 to S$228,000 (3-room)

S$276,000 to S$381,000 (4-room)

S$405,000 to S$516,000 (5-room) Woodgrove Ascent (Woodlands) May 2021 S$98,000 to S$148,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$185,000 to S$228,000 (3-room)

S$275,000 to S$373,000 (4-room)

S$372,000 to S$491,000 (5-room) Woodlands South Plains (Woodlands) Aug 2022 S$98,000 to S$154,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$188,000 to S$228,000 (3-room)

S$303,000 to S$363,000 (4-room)

HDB BTO prices in District 27 (Sembawang, Yishun)

Singapore's northernmost district encompasses the serene neighbourhoods of Sembawang, Yishun, and Admiralty. Their relatively affordable launch prices are primarily attributed to their distance from the city centre.

Many individuals applying for a BTO flat in Yishun and Sembawang are drawn to the tranquillity these neighbourhoods offer. Their location, away from the city's hustle and bustle, is complemented by the presence of various reservoirs, green spaces, and even a hot spring garden, making these areas highly appealing places to call home.

In comparison to Yishun, Sembawang stands out as a peaceful non-mature estate currently undergoing development. There are plans in progress for the establishment of a new mall and a sports hub in the area, further enhancing its appeal as an evolving and promising residential destination.

BTO Project BTO Launch HDB BTO Price Canberra Vista (Sembawang) Feb 2020 S$89,000 to S$141,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$177,000 to S$210,000 (3-room)

S$272,000 to S$320,000 (4-room)

S$350,000 to S$406,000 (5-room) Sun Sails (Sembawang) Nov 2020 S$92,000 to S$122,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$163,000 to S$189,000 (3-room)

S$260,000 to S$302,000 (4-room)

S$336,000 to S$388,000 (5-room) Grove Spring @ Yishun Feb 2022 S$102,000 to S$145,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$180,000 to S$248,000 (3-room)

S$270,000 to S$362,000 (4-room)

S$385,000 to S$485,000 (5-room) Yishun Boardwalk (Yishun) Feb 2022 S$95,000 to S$149,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$189,000 to S$239,000 (3-room)

S$276,000 to S$374,000 (4-room)

S$410,000 to S$490,000 (5-room) Yishun Beacon (Yishun) May 2022 S$123,000 to S$184,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$328,000 to S$418,000 (4-room)

S$485,000 to S$595,000 (5-room) Miltonia Breeze @ Yishun Nov 2022 S$84,000 to S$140,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$248,000 to S$312,000 (4-room)

S$375,000 to S$450,000 (5-room) Vanda Breeze @ Yishun Nov 2022 S$100,000 to S$148,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$175,000 to S$229,000 (3-room)

S$270,000 to S$336,000 (4-room)

S$391,000 to S$463,000 (5-room) Aranda Breeze @ Yishun Nov 2022 S$99,000 to S$146,000 (2-room Flexi)

S$276,000 to S$326,000 (4-room)

S$366,000 to S$459,000 (5-room)

The Singapore housing market is diverse, with each district offering different price points and amenities. For instance, districts like Queenstown, Tiong Bahru, and Bukit Merah have consistently seen high demand due to their prime locations and the scarcity of BTO launches. The prices in these areas reflect this demand, with three-room and four-room flats often priced at the higher end of the spectrum.

The influence of location and amenities on prices

Location plays a crucial role in determining BTO prices. Projects near the city centre or in well-established areas with good amenities generally command higher prices. Future developments, like the Greater Southern Waterfront project, also impact prices, as seen in the increased desirability of launches in areas proximate to such developments.

BTO prices in non-mature estates

Non-mature estates like Tengah, Woodlands, and Yishun offer more affordable BTO options, appealing to those looking for lower prices. While these areas may be farther from the city centre, they are evolving with new amenities and infrastructures, making them increasingly attractive to prospective homeowners.

Upcoming BTO projects and predictions

The upcoming BTO launches are anticipated with much interest, as they are expected to reflect the current housing market trends. Predictions based on the recent data suggest that these future projects may continue to see varied application rates, influenced by location, pricing, and policy changes.

Impact of policy changes on BTO applications

Recent policy changes, notably the penalties for ballot rejection and the requirement of the HFE letter, are reshaping the BTO application landscape. These changes are intended to prioritise genuine applicants and maintain the affordability and accessibility of public housing. The introduction of the Family and Parenthood Priority Scheme further emphasises this goal.

Conclusion

The landscape of Singapore's BTO market is dynamic, influenced by a range of factors including government policies, market trends, and demographic needs.

The recent shifts in application rates and pricing patterns reflect the evolving nature of public housing in Singapore. As we look towards the future, these trends are expected to continue shaping the choices of Singaporeans in their pursuit of affordable and suitable homes.

