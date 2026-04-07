Caltex's diesel price 32 cents away from $5 ahead of Parliament discussing impact of Middle East conflict

Just before Parliament sits to discuss the impact of the Middle East situation on Singapore, Caltex on Tuesday (April 7) raised diesel prices — mirroring adjustments made by Esso, Shell, Sinopec and SPC on Monday.

In a price board update at 9am, Caltex announced that it has raised its posted price for diesel by 25 cents, to $4.68.

As with the four other major companies, Caltex also kept its prices for petrol unchanged.

Meanwhile, the global Brent benchmark went up past US$110 at the time of this article's publication as Iran rejected a ceasefire plan put together by Pakistan.

This comes amid threats by US President Donald Trump that Iran could be "taken out" if it did not meet his Tuesday night (8am Wednesday, Singapore time) deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the latest round of price movements, the cost of diesel now ranges from $4.42 at SPC to $4.68 at Caltex, Esso and Shell.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex* $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $4.68* Esso $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.68 Shell Not available $3.46 $3.98 $4.20 $4.68 Sinopec Not available $3.47 $3.97 $4.10 $4.43 SPC $3.43 $3.46 $3.97 Not available $4.42 Prices are correct as at 11.30am on April 7. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on April 7.

Parliament to discuss impact of Middle East conflict

Three ministers — Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow — are scheduled to deliver separate statements on the impact of the Middle East situation on Singapore when Parliament sits at 12pm on Tuesday.

Some 32 MPs have also filed 62 questions on the war's impact on businesses, consumers and households, including how the Government intends to secure the country's food and energy security.

On April 2, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the Government has convened the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee (HCMC), led by Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam.

Acknowledging the impact on households and businesses amid rising energy costs and uncertainties, PM Wong said the Government will "cushion the immediate impact" by enhancing existing measures, bringing some of them forward to provide earlier relief.

He added that the Government will also provide targeted support for sectors that are more severely affected.

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