Dysons sell ‘bungalow in the sky’ for $62m at a loss

A year after splashing out $73.8 million on Singapore's most expensive penthouse, James Dyson, 73, is selling the property for $62 million at a loss.

The luxury apartment at Wallich Residence occupies the top three levels of the 64-storey Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar.

At 21,108 sq ft, the super penthouse is reported to be the largest non-landed residence in the country.

Dubbed 'bungalow in the sky', the property has five bedrooms, a wine cellar, infinity pool, jacuzzi, and a private garden with views of the central business district and Sentosa.

It is accessible via a private lift lobby from the basement carpark.

Infinity pool at Wallich Residence PHOTO: GuocoLand

The 99-year leasehold property has a balance lease of 89 years.

Despite the hefty price tag, Indonesia-born tycoon Leo Koguan, co-founder and chairman of IT provider SHI International, has snapped up the penthouse, The Business Times reported.

The British billionaire inventor, who founded electrical appliance giant Dyson, moved his headquarters from Britain to Singapore last year.

The Good Class Bungalow along Cluny Road PHOTO: Guz Architects

The Dysons, who are permanent residents here, went on a property shopping spree last year and bought a newly-built Good Class Bungalow (GCB) along Cluny Road for $50 million.

The 15,000 sq ft property has an unobstructed view of the Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Other features of the bungalow include a cantilevered spiral stairway, landscaped gardens, an infinity pool, and an indoor waterfall.

According to 2017 figures, there are about 2,500 GCBS in 39 gazetted areas. They are the most prestigious form of landed housing in Singapore.

lamminlee@asiaone.com