Earn up to $22k per month as a manager at Ikea Singapore, according to job listing

Unlike many other businesses which have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Ikea Singapore is planning to hire 200 people for its upcoming Jurong outlet, reported The Straits Times.

Due to open next year at Jem, the store will be Singapore's third Ikea outlet, with an estimated size of 6,500 sq m across three floors.

On its website, the Swedish giant posted 34 new job vacancies for various positions across its outlets, including at the new Jem outlet. Some of these positions range from customer relations officers to sales managers to interior designers.

However, what's interesting are the job listings on government website MyCareersFuture.

The site lists an opening for a commercial manager at Ikea's new Jurong outlet, with a monthly salary ranging from $5,000 to $7,000.

While $7,000 is a more-than-decent paycheck, it doesn't match up to the $22,000 salary offered for a selling manager role.

Role qualifications

PHOTO: mycareersfuture.gov.sg

While Ikea did not mention which outlet the selling manager role is for, here are some qualifications you will need to have before applying.

According to Ikea, the applicant must have experience as an Ikea store sales manager or sales experience in a service office. He or she must be a self-motivated and strong leader, with a flair for engaging people at all levels.

Assignments include optimising sales and working with other team members to improve customers' shopping experience. Check out the full qualifications here.

But hurry though, as applications end on Oct 25, and there is bound to be tough competition with 40 applications already submitted.

Covid-19 or not, Ikea keeps going

Even though Ikea Singapore reported a 10 per cent drop in revenue from the last financial year, it noted that sales were largely driven by online sales when physical stores had closed.

Mr Christian Rojkjaer, managing director for Ikea South-east Asia and Mexico, added: "The Covid-19 crisis changed how many of us value life at home. At a time of urgent need, people turned to Ikea to set up home offices, study corners, outdoor living areas and functional kitchens." "Our priority is to do everything we can to keep co-workers and customers safe, and to keep going – because our vision to create a better everyday life for the many has never been more relevant," he told The Straits Times.

trining@asiaone.com