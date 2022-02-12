Earn KrisFlyer miles fast: 7 best KrisFlyer miles card welcome promotions in Singapore

Unless you hemorrhage money every month, earning Krisflyer Miles or Asia Miles with your regular credit card spending is a tedious and long-drawn affair. So what’s the fastest way to earn miles instead?

The answer is to get an air miles card with welcome miles, i.e. a nice fat bunch of miles you get just for signing up, spending a minimum amount, or paying the annual fee. Let’s take a look at the best credit cards for clocking up miles fast.

Best Krisflyer welcome bonus miles promotions in Singapore (2022)

Air miles card Welcome bonus Requirements Citi PremierMiles Card 45,000 miles New to Citi + spend $9,000 within three months + pay annual fee ($192.60) DBS Altitude Card 38,000 miles New to DBS + spend $6,000 within three months + pay annual fee ($192.60) Amex KrisFlyer Ascend Card 21,000 miles New to Amex + make first transaction + spend $5,000 within three months + pay annual fee ($337.05) Standard Chartered X Card 30,000 miles Pay annual fee ($695.50) Amex KrisFlyer Card 20,000 miles New to AMEX SIA credit cards + new to AMEX + spend $10,000 in six months Amex Rewards Card 17,500 miles Spend $5,000 per calendar year + pay annual fee ($53.50) UOB KrisFlyer Card 3,000 miles —

Want to know where 45,000 miles can take you? No need to mess with mind-boggling charts — find out quickly and easily with KrisFlyer miles redemption calculator.

Citi PremierMiles — 45,000 miles with $9,000 spent

PHOTO: MoneySmart

There seems to be a bit of a “miles war” going on here, with Citibank also getting in on the action.

For new to Citi customers, you can get 45,000 miles if you hit the minimum spend of $9,000 in the first three months. Otherwise, you can also get 18,000 miles if you hit the minimum spend of $4,000 in the first three months. You also need to pay the annual fee, otherwise you get just 10,800 and 4,800 miles accordingly, which is dramatically less.

If you’re an existing Citibank card holder, the promo is significantly less attractive: 10,800 miles if you spend $9,000 within three months and pay the annual fee. (There’s no option to waive the annual fee if you want those miles, sadly.)

DBS Altitude Card — 38,000 miles with $6,000 spent

PHOTO: MoneySmart

DBS Altitude is one of the most popular beginner air miles as it has an entry-level minimum income requirement and the miles don’t expire.

If you’re one of those rare creatures who’s never owned a DBS / POSB credit card before, you can take advantage of their very generous promotion: A whopping 38,000 miles if you spend $6,000 within three months and pay the annual fee. That’s a better deal than some of its other competitors on this list.

Sign-up bonus: 10,000 miles (5,000 DBS points)

Annual fee bonus: 10,000 miles (5,000 DBS points)

Spend requirement: 18,000 miles. Spend $6,000 to the card within the first 90 days from card approval ($1 = Three miles for online flight and hotel transactions)

If you’re averse to paying the annual fee, you can opt for the regular first year fee waiver, and you get 28,000 miles instead. Take note that $1= Three mile earn rate is for flights and hotels, so you might want to apply for it right before a vacation!

So you decide if you want to pay that $192.60 for those extra miles.

Amex KrisFlyer Ascend — 21,000 miles with $5,000 spent

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Amex KrisFlyer Ascend, the premium version of the entry-level Amex KrisFlyer card, used to have the best welcome miles promotion. It still offers a decent “up to” 21,000 miles, but there are more actions required than other cards.

Charging $5,000 in the first three months nets you 21,000 miles. 5,000 (first charge) + 10,000 (first transaction in the first month) + 6,000 ($1 = 1.2 miles). Not too shabby but the annual membership fees of $337.05 which is higher that of other cards offering a higher welcome bonus is a considerable drawback.

Take note that the minimum income requirement is $50,000 a year.

Standard Chartered Visa Infinite X Card — 30,000 miles upon annual fee payment

PHOTO: MoneySmart

The Standard Chartered X Card would have topped this list with its insane first launch promo of 60,000 miles.

But this number has since dropped to 30,000 miles. Considering the annual fee of $695.50 including GST, though, this welcome bonus is quite disappointing.

It also has a minimum income requirement of $80,000 a year, which means it’s only for affluent individuals.

But, if you do have the ability to apply for it, you can get an additional 100,000 air miles when you sign up for Stan Chart priority banking and drop a minimum of $300,000 in fresh funds into your savings account. That’s some serious dough!

Amex KrisFlyer Card — 20,000 miles with $10,000 spent in six months

PHOTO: MoneySmart