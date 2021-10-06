Fancy resort-style living on Caldecott Hill? Lee Hsien Yang is selling his bungalow for $16.8m

If you've got a taste for resort-style living in the prime district of Thomson, there's a property for you at the right price.



Lee Hsien Yang is selling his two-storey bungalow for a cool $16.8 million.

Data on the Singapore Land Authority's website shows that the 64-year-old and his wife Lee Suet Fern are joint owners of the property located along Caldecott Close, various media outlets reported on Wednesday (Oct 6).

The bungalow, which has a land size of 9,888 sq ft, comes with six bedrooms, two living rooms, a dining room, a basement wine cellar, a lounge and a helper's room. The property also has space for four cars.

Other eye-catching features include an infinity pool and koi pond.

While the reason for the sale of the bungalow remains unknown, industry experts noted that the prices of bungalows in the country's prime districts have been rising.

Lee, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, is not the only high-profile individual who is selling off properties in Singapore.

In Oct 2020, James Dyson, founder of electrical appliance giant Dyson, sold his luxury penthouse apartment at Wallich Residence for $62 million at a loss. He had purchased it at $73.8 million in 2019.

Dubbed 'bungalow in the sky', the 21,108 sq ft property has five bedrooms, a wine cellar, infinity pool, jacuzzi, and a private garden with views of the central business district and Sentosa.

chingshijie@asiaone.com