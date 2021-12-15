Feb 2022 HDB BTO in-depth review: Yishun

February 2022 heralds the exciting launch of a double-project BTO launch in Yishun. The last launch was four years ago, so there’s plenty to look forward to.

1,830 units will be launched in the Feb 2022 BTO, located beside Yishun Avenue 8 and Yishun Avenue 6 – with 850 units near Yishun Street 31 and 980 units closer to Yishun Street 44. This makes up around 47per cent of the total number of units available in the sales exercise.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Yishun BTO.

Feb 2022 Yishun BTO (Avenue 6 & 8) at a glance

Location Project 1: Along Yishun Avenue 6, Yishun Avenue 8 and close to Yishun Street 31

Project 2: Along Yishun Avenue 6, Yishun Avenue 8 and closer to Yishun Street 44 Classification Non-mature estate Number of units 1830 Flat types 2-room, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room for both projects Number of blocks TBC Estimated completion date TBC Nearest MRT Yishun MRT (19-minute walk) Notable amenities Junction Nine, Yishun Park Hawker Centre, Northpoint City, Causeway Point, Wisteria Mall, Yishun Integrated Transport Hub, Yishun Swimming Complex, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Yishun Community Hospital, Safra Club (Yishun), Yishun Sports Hall, Yishun Park Hawker Centre, Lower Seletar Reservoir, Sungei Khatib Bongsu / Khatib Bongsu Nature Park, Springleaf Nature Park

PHOTO: HDB

Feb 2022 Yishun BTO indicative price range

So far HDB hasn’t released the price range yet. For now, you can refer to SRX’s estimations based on nearby resale transactions and launch prices from recent BTO launches.

Flat type Estimated price range 3-room $190,000 – $250,000 4-room $300,000 – $380,000 5-room $400,000 – $500,000

Estimated downpayment, monthly instalment and income

These estimations take into account property age and location. Launches situated nearer to an MRT or commercial development are likely to be more expensive.

Based on these pricing forecasts, we can estimate the downpayment, monthly instalments and household income needed to pay for the Feb 2022 Yishun BTO. These estimates are based on the following assumptions:

An HDB loan is taken, maximising the 90 per cent loan-to-value (LTV)

The loan tenure is the maximum of 25 years, with the current interest rate of 2.6 per cent

There is no other housing loan to service

To illustrate, we’ll use the median of the price range and won’t be taking into account any CPF savings or grants to be used. We’ll also be using a mortgage calculator to do the math.

Another thing is that for public housing, you can only use up to 30 per cent of your monthly household income to service the home loan. This is called the Mortgage Servicing Ratio (MSR). By taking this into account, we can then find the estimated household monthly income needed for the flat.

Flat type Median price Loan amount (90 per cent) Min. downpayment (10 per cent) Estimated monthly instalment Estimated monthly household income 3-room $220,000 $198,000 $22,000 $898.27 $2,996.67 4-room $340,000 $306,000 $34,000 $1,388.23 $4,630 5-room $450,000 $405,000 $45,000 $1,837.36 $6,126.67

Feb 2022 Yishun BTO amenities

Accessibility

Both BTO projects are relatively far from Yishun MRT and Northpoint, with the latter being a 20-minute bus ride away. If you hop on the train at Yishun MRT station, you can reach Orchard MRT station in nine stops (a typical half-hour journey). Springleaf MRT is on the new Thomson-East Coast Line, located south of the BTO projects.

The Yishun bus interchange (aka the Yishun Integrated Transport Hub) is a little nearer, being a 14-minute bus ride away. It is fully air-conditioned and seamlessly integrated with Northpoint City and Yishun MRT station via covered links.

For those who drive, TPE is just 10 minutes away via Seletar West Link, and you’ll hit the SLE in 12 minutes via Lentor Avenue.

Food and retail amenities

PHOTO: Wikipedia Commons

There are many food options within the vicinity of the Yishun BTO projects. The Yishun Park Hawker Centre is a 10-minute bus ride away and boasts a wide variety of delicious hawker fare.

Those craving a wider selection can take a 6-minute drive to Northpoint City where you’ll be spoilt for choice – there are a staggering 170 food and restaurant options available. There, you’ll have access to supermarkets such as Cold Storage, FairPrice and Phoon Huat to cover all your amenity needs.

Wisteria Mall is an 8-minute drive away, however, it doesn’t have as many food options as Northpoint City.

Some famed eateries include the famous Springleaf Prata (a 5-minute drive) and Chong Pang Nasi Lemak (a 7-minute drive).

Childcare centres

There are a few childcare centres within a short walking and driving distance. This includes First Steps Preschool at Yishun Industrial Street (8-minute walk), PCF Sparkletots Preschool at Yishun Ring Road (4-minute drive) and Alyson & Goofy Child Care Centre on Yishun Street 81 (8-minute drive).

Primary schools

If you’re a parent (or parent-to-be), here are some primary schools that will probably be within the eligibility radius of 1-2km. Some of these primary schools are attached to MOE Kindergartens (MK). This means students from MK Kindergartens get priority when entering the affiliated primary school.

Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School

Chongfu School

Huamin Primary School (MK@Huamin)

Naval Base Primary School (MK@Naval Base)

Northland Primary School

North View Primary School (upcoming MK@North View)

Rainbow Centre – Yishun Park School (special education)

Xishan Primary School

Yishun Primary School (upcoming MK@Yishun)

Recreational facilities

Residents who crave something other than exploring shopping malls can take an 8-minute drive to ORTO, a 24-hour multi-recreational park. The family-friendly complex boasts a slew of activity areas, such as a prawning and fishing pond, a trampoline park and a go-kart track.

It also has ten waterside restaurants, ensuring you’ll never run out of dining options after enjoying all the fun activities with friends and family.

Yishun SAFRA is a 4-minute drive away. There, you can either take a dip in the swimming pool or visit the bowling alley.

Green spaces

There are a scattering of neighbourhood parks near the two BTO flats. Both projects are also just a stone’s throw away from the future Khatib Bongsu Nature Park that’s set to open in early 2024, which consists of mangroves and mudflats.

Alternatively, take a stroll to Yishun Park and learn more about the various tropical fruit trees, such as durian, rambutan and jackfruit trees from the information boards installed.

Yishun Pond Park is a 15-minute walk away. It features a tranquil water promenade that doubles as a water catchment area, as well as a variety of colourful trees, shrubs and marshland plants. The area is teeming with wildlife, such as several bird species and monitor lizards. There is also a spiral tower where visitors can climb to the top for a bird’s eye view of the surrounding areas.

PHOTO: Wikipedia Commons

The park is conveniently situated right beside the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, so you can pop by and grab a drink from the hospital food court after your workout.

Follow the Yishun park connector to Yishun Dam, where you can catch the sunset and hang out with friends. Rower’s Bay Park is situated at the end of Yishun Dam, featuring a 2km lakeside boardwalk and wetland around the Lower Seletar Reservoir’s edge. Rower’s Bay includes shelters with solar-powered USB charging points, a toilet, a self-help bicycle repair station and F&B vending machines.

Healthcare facilities

There are two hospitals within a 7-minute drive away. You can get to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital via Yishun Avenue 9. Alternatively, Yishun Polyclinic is a 4-minute drive, or a 13-minute walk away.

Price appreciation

Over the past five years, there has been a significant average psf price increase of 18.47 per cent for 2-room, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flats in Yishun. The first-ever BTO flat in Yishun – Jade Spring @ Yishun – stands at a healthy 11.17 per cent price appreciation.

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

Feb 2022 Yishun BTO: Where are the best stacks?

To get access to unblocked views of the Khatib Bongsu Park, go for the northeast stacks. If you manage to snag a unit on a higher floor, you’ll be able to get picturesque sea views and even a view of Malaysia.

The blue drop pins are where the two Yishun BTO sites are at.

PHOTO: URA

The south stacks will give you views of Symphony Suites condo, which is 15-storeys high. As a bonus, you’ll be able to avoid the scorching afternoon sun.

Feb 2022 Yishun BTO: Should you apply?

As Yishun is a non-mature estate, the application numbers will likely be lower compared to those in mature estates such as the Kallang/Whampoa BTO exercise or the Geylang BTO exercise .

If the horror stories about Yishun doesn’t faze you in the slightest, you should consider balloting for a unit in the neighbourhood. Both projects account for almost half of all units in the Feb 2022 BTO exercise, so the chances of securing a BTO is definitely higher compared to other projects.

This article was first published in 99.co.