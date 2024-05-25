Finding a better alternative to old folks homes in Singapore part 2: Exploring country clubs, surprisingly viable?

In my previous article, I discussed the future living arrangements of older adults who do not fit the traditional Singaporean model. For example, people who do not have children to live with or do not want to live with their children — how can they create a better living environment for themselves in their old age that breaks from the old-alone-and-sad stereotype so often seen on the media?

Sad to say, retirement homes in Singapore are currently not that sophisticated and not places that one associates with a particularly high quality of life. Perhaps reflecting the fact that this is a growing segment of society, there was quite a keen interest in the article and requests for a deeper exploration of this topic.

I looked at the traditional housing options and proposed three new alternatives: staying on a cruise ship, living in a hotel or serviced apartment, and retirement villages/apartments in the UK.

Today, I want to propose another possibility, this time something more local: staying in a country club! (I'd already warned in my first article on this topic that the alternative housing arrangements proposed will involve having a certain amount of assets.

This may seem non-inclusive but I believe it's good for those who see themselves old and alone in the future to have an estimate of how much money they will need to live the kind of life they want in their golden years.)

Now, why a country club, you may wonder? Well, as highlighted in my first article, as one ages, there may come a time when one needs more support as one's faculties, abilities, and even social circle starts declining (in the last instance, particularly post-retirement.

Tragic as it sounds, a good part of our adult life is spent at work, and mingling with our colleagues forms a significant part of our social interactions.)

For those ageing actively — they're fit enough to manage on their own, but perhaps old enough that having someone around (whether it be a helper or family member) is a welcome preventative measure (to call the ambulance in case of a stroke/fall/medical emergency) — the staff of a serviced apartment, hotel, or even cruise ship can perform a similar function.

Though do keep in mind, they won't help with chores, although they may be incentivised to do so. At the very least, you can call for help if needed.

Some country clubs have hotel-like services, and offer rooms for rent. This seems like upgraded hotel or serviced apartment-living for an active senior, to me! After all, country clubs are actually social clubs, so living in one comes with a community and can improve one's social life in a way that hotel or serviced apartment living will find hard to replicate.

It's sort of like living on a cruise ship, where you can find camaraderie in the other cruise-goers (who are typically of a similar profile: elderly, active, and financially comfortable.) However, not everyone likes being on the move, or has sea legs, so staying on land in a country club may be a more enjoyable option.

Moreover, staying in a country club makes it easy to participate in the various events and courses the club may offer, without having to worry about transport — no excuse not to socialise then!

For example, some clubs have book clubs, craft groups, mahjong nights, yoga classes, balls, Quiz Nights, line dancing, bridge, and more. (Note that these are all actual activities sources from the various Country Clubs in Singapore, and not ones that I conjured out of thin air.)

Depending on the club in question, some only provide the room-booking service to members, whilst others offer them to the general public as well. Here are a few I've found in Singapore that have such facilities:

Singapore Polo Club: you must be a member or reciprocal club member to rent one of the 15 rooms (for yourself or a friend), which were recently constructed 1-2 years ago. These range between 23 and 33 sq m in size, and $170 w/ GST to $240 w/ GST per night, with long stay rates offered for stays over 14 days, with no maximum length of stay (at least at the time of writing.) (This works out to $5,559-$7,848 w/GST per 30-night stay. When you keep in mind that the price includes electricity and water bills, depending on your usage, the price can be comparable to renting a condo unit. (Out of curiosity, I checked the rental at a nearby condo, Sky@Eleven, and rents there started from $9,700 at the time of writing, albeit for a 1,851 sq ft unit. At another condo, Cube 8, a 560 sq ft unit was going for $3,300.) The Club is located in Mount Pleasant, so not a particularly central location if you don't drive. There are no shops and restaurants within walking distance, only a garden centre, but the club has 4 F&B outlets on its premises, in addition to a gym, swimming pool, and tennis court. It offers laundry and business centre services, and even allows minimal decorations in the rooms, which can definitely help to make the rooms feel more homely! (As per their website: "Guests who want to decorate the room must put up and take down the decorations themselves.")

Orchid Country Club: 75 rooms are available to both members and the general public. (They can be booked on booking.com.) Located in the North of Singapore, you'll enjoy some of the best views in Singapore (of Seletar Reservoir and Aranda golf Course.) Prices here are higher, and more variable, since it functions like a 4-star hotel, but ranged between $270 to $336 at the time of writing (so $8,100 to $10,080 for a 30-day stay.) Rooms are also much larger, from 44.8 to 134.4 sq m, and come with a balcony. (Personally, a balcony is a must for me, as one does want some fresh air after a while!) You can, however rent a unit at the nearby Miltonia Residences from $3,500, so the premium you pay here is higher than that of the Polo Club. At the time of writing, the Club was promoting a Social dance Nite and Karaoke Night. Although the location is a little off-the-beaten-track, there is a complimentary shuttle to Yishun MRT

The Tanglin Club: members can rent one of the 27 rooms for themselves of their friends. (16 rooms are located in the main clubhouse (these are a bit larger) and 11 across the Road, at the Sports Complex.) The Tanglin Club enjoys the most central location of the Clubs on this list, right at the start of Orchard Road, and it is an easy stroll to Shaw Centre (where you can find a food court in the basement, if craving local food) and Orchard MRT. There are also several eateries on site, including a Chinese restaurant, Clubhouse (with local food), and Western Tavern. Room rates range from $270 to $400 per night for members (inclusive of GST i.e. $8,100 to $12,000 for a 30-night stay), and $330 to $460 for non-members, depending on whether it's a peak/off-peak booking. (F&B credits are usually included with the booking so you get a bit of a "discount".) Although the website states that stays are limited to 14 days, extensions may be requested and I know of people who have stayed there for over a month.

Aranda Country Club: it offers 38 suites (1-bedroom and 2-bedroom) to its members and the general public, with prices ranging between $201.65 to $414.20 (for members) and $457.80 to $675.80 (for non-members.) If you're looking into a long-stay here, it will probably make more (financial) sense to do so as a member of the club (given the discrepancy in the rates), and the prices range from $6,049.50 to $12,426 for a 30-month stay. Some suites even have a small kitchen and fridge! Like the other clubs on this list, there are various amenities on-site such as restaurants, a pool, gym etc.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.