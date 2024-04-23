Would you sell your home to retire on a cruise ship for $300k in Singapore?

Do you like cruises? Do you really really like them, to the point you can stay on that ship for months or years?

Then you'll be glad to know you can, in fact, buy a cruise ship cabin and live in it. Now I don't know when exactly this started, but in the past, it was a thing for the uber-rich.

I know of at least one person (indirectly) who's done this: the mother of an American friend, who intends to spend her retirement cruising around the world, only coming off the ship a few days at a time.

These days though, prices are dropping — and of late, the MV Narrative has been in the news. Prices are reportedly between US$1 million (S$1.36 million) to US$8 million, with prices varying based on the cabin and tenure. So a million or so might buy you a 24-year lease, while $8 million might get you a cabin for the lifetime of the ship.

I have no idea how long a cruise ship lasts, but for a cool $8 million, I would expect it to be sometime around the heat death of the universe.

I did, however, spy a news article where someone bought a 12-year lease for US$300,000, and I'm also told that part-share purchases are possible. But MV Narrative expects some 1,000 residents, which is quite different from older models of this business, which might see as little as 150 to 200 residents (at a correspondingly higher price). So I guess MS Narrative is the equivalent of a more mass-market condo, to put it in real estate terms.

As to making money, I'm a bit sceptical. Monthly fees are upward of US$2,000 from most reports, although that does include food, drinks, and all the other cruise ship facilities; and I doubt you'll be able to sell your cabin for a profit (if resale is even allowed) given the very short lease.

Some of the ships also let you rent out the cabin when you're not on it. But this sort of defeats the purpose, since if you want to be a landlord you may as well get a longer lease unit on solid earth; and with monthly maintenance fees so high, I wouldn't be too optimistic about your net yield.

But while this may seem silly and exotic right now, there may be a real niche market for it in the future

Take Singapore as an example: we're having fewer children, and we're an ageing population. Some of us will be single late in life, without any beneficiaries to worry about — at that point, the end-of-life goal may be to die with zero. That is, to have exactly enough to live a comfortable life and use up all the money you've rightfully earned before that.

Case in point: a friend who stays in serviced apartments and hotels only, and doesn't want any assets left over as they have no one to inherit anything (I may be able to cover this if they agree to an interview).

In the context of this particular group, the idea of buying a cruise ship cabin, living only in serviced apartments, etc. may not be that outrageous. The facilities on a cruise ship are more upscale than any nursing home (if you have no family to look after you), there's a maintenance crew if anything breaks, and there are social activities, variety shows, and constant travelling to different ports.

It may also just make more sense from a planning perspective — you now know exactly how much your monthly expenditure would be, as compared to the variances from living on land.

No disrespect to retirement homes, but that does sound more appealing than arguing which channel should be on in a shared TV room.

The sticky issue here though, is how well-planned one's finances are.

What happens if someone spends all their money on a cruise ship cabin, and the ship comes to an end, or they outlive their lease by a significant margin? Or what if they've purchased a cabin, but later health conditions make it impossible for them to go cruising around the world?

I can see insurance companies losing their minds over this, since any medical emergency on a cruise ship might involve a very pricey helicopter ride — and to facilities in a foreign country to boot.

Plus, remember what I said about resale? There's no real "downgrade" option from here, as you might end up selling for less than the price of your resale flat would cost. So a lot of the usual safety nets are gone, once you trade off a conventional home for something exotic like a cruise ship cabin.

Now I'll admit I'm biased because I'm not a cruise person, since (1) I have a massive accumulation of junk that won't fit in a cabin, and (2) after one week on a cruise ship I'm so bored I'm having arguments with deck chairs, let alone a few months.

But I really do think the market for this sort of thing — along with other "die with zero" style retirement ideas — is set to grow.

Weekly sales roundup (April 8 – April 14)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE WATTEN HOUSE $11,828,000 3412 $3,457 FH 19 NASSIM $5,368,000 1475 $3,640 99 yrs (2019) THE RESERVE RESIDENCES $4,854,563 1765 $2,750 99 yrs (2021) KLIMT CAIRNHILL $3,118,000 893 $3,490 FH THE BOTANY AT DAIRY FARM $3,053,000 1539 $1,983 99 yrs (2022)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE GEMS VILLE $1,018,000 517 $1,970 FH THE ARDEN $1,250,000 657 $1,904 99 yrs (2023) HILLHAVEN $1,393,544 678 $2,055 99 yrs (2023) HILLOCK GREEN $1,486,000 624 $2,380 99 yrs (2022) LENTORIA $1,491,000 732 $2,037 99 yrs (2022)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE THE MARQ ON PATERSON HILL $13,000,000 3057 $4,253 FH YONG AN PARK $8,480,000 3434 $2,470 FH PANDAN VALLEY $5,400,000 5974 $904 FH WINDY HEIGHTS $5,360,000 4973 $1,078 FH BELLE VUE RESIDENCES $5,150,000 2530 $2,036 FH

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE CASA AERATA $600,000 388 $1,548 FH THE INFLORA $670,000 463 $1,448 99 yrs (2012) EASTWOOD REGENCY $680,000 398 $1,707 FH TREASURE AT TAMPINES $768,000 463 $1,659 99 yrs (2018) TRE RESIDENCES $783,000 420 $1,865 99 yrs (2014)

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD PANDAN VALLEY $5,400,000 5974 $904 $3,670,000 24 Years MARTIN PLACE RESIDENCES $4,780,000 1722 $2,775 $2,329,000 15 Years WATTEN HILL $4,950,000 2669 $1,854 $1,720,000 13 Years MONTEREY PARK CONDOMINIUM $2,448,888 1421 $1,724 $1,571,888 20 Years MANDARIN GARDENS $2,150,000 1572 $1,368 $1,500,000 21 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD THE MARQ ON PATERSON HILL $13,000,000 3057 $4,253 -$900,000 13 Years ONE SHENTON $1,430,000 850 $1,682 -$320,000 11 Years BELLE VUE RESIDENCES $5,150,000 2530 $2,036 -$163,000 12 Years JARDIN $3,280,000 1776 $1,847 $22,700 12 Years WATERBANK AT DAKOTA $850,000 484 $1,755 $35,000 10 Years

Transaction breakdown

ALSO READ: Can old leasehold condos still be profitable? A case study of 355 leasehold condos

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.