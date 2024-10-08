Foxconn building world's largest Nvidia superchip factory

TAIPEI — Foxconn is building the world's largest Nvidia GB200 chip manufacturing facility to help meet "awfully huge" demand for the artificial intelligence (AI) darling's Blackwell platform, a senior executive at the Taiwanese company said on Oct 8.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and better known as Apple's biggest iPhone assembler, has been benefiting from the AI boom, given that it also makes servers.

Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice-president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group, said the partnership between his company and Nvidia is very important.

"We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet — I don't think I can say where now," he added at the company's annual tech day in Taipei.

He said everyone is asking for the Blackwell platform. "The demand is awfully huge," Ting added, standing next to Nvidia's vice-president for AI and robotics, Deepu Talla.

Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang appeared at Foxconn's tech day last year. He wanted to attend this year but was not able to make it, Talla said.

Foxconn chairman Liu Young said at the event the company's supply chain is ready for the AI revolution. Its manufacturing capabilities include the "advanced liquid cooling and heat dissipation technologies necessary to complement the GB200 server's infrastructure", he added.

