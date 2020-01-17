Fresh graduates: Here's why you should never pay your university loans in advance

Conventionally, early repayment of your loans is considered a good thing. This is because paying your loans in advance allows you to:

Save on interest Access more cash with each paycheque Qualify for another loan since you have a lower debt-to-income ratio Have less mental stress since your debt is already sorted.

However, this isn't always the case. Most loans come tagged with several caveats especially on early settlement. We look into the case of student loans taken out for tuition fees and assess the reasons why you should never pre-pay your university loans in advance.

#1 OPPORTUNITY COST

It may not always make sense to pre-pay the entirety of your student loan. Although you may be saving on the amount of interest you have to pay for in your monthly repayments, you lose out on the interest to be earned when you leave your cash in the bank.

Most savings accounts in Singapore operate on a tiered interest basis. This means that you stand to earn more interest if you keep a higher balance in your account.

If you study in a local university like NTU, NUS or SMU, the cost of your entire candidature ranges from at least $28,000 and up, which means an equivalent amount of funds in your bank account to be generating higher-tiered interest.

#2 EARLY SETTLEMENT PENALTIES

Some loan contracts include early settlement penalties or exit fees.