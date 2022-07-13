Full list of where to spend your NS55 credit vouchers

From July 2022 onwards, national servicemen will be eligible to claim $100 in vouchers to celebrate NS55. But where are the best places to use them in SG?

Who is eligible for the NS55 voucher?

Serving National Service (NS) is often one of the most momentous events in a Singaporean male’s life, and perhaps one of the most unique features of Singapore. After all, one cannot underscore the importance of NS more, for it is our only line of defence against any potential external threats that Singapore might face.

As such, as MINDEF marks 55 years of National Service, it is indeed an occasion worth celebrating.

First announced in March, the NS Recognition Package is to be disbursed by MINDEF for NSMens’ and NSFs’ contributions to Singapore's defence. It consists of $100 NS55 credit vouchers and a complimentary one-year SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership.

So who is eligible? If you are NSmen or NSF as of May 2022, you are then qualified for the benefits. Do note that you need to register by Dec 31, 2022 in order to redeem the complimentary SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership.

How do you claim the vouchers?

The credits, which will be valid for a year, will be disbursed digitally for convenience from July 1 to July 31. You can download the LifeSG mobile application on your mobile phone to redeem the credits. Here are four easy steps to do so:

In your LifeSG mobile application, scroll to “Benefits and Support”

Locate “NS55 credits” and tap on “View Details”

Tap on “Scan QR code to pay” and scan the QR code provided by the merchant

After entering the amount to pay, that’s it! You will have successfully paid for your purchase using the NS55 credits

For some people, the LifeSG app might not reflect the $100 credits yet. Some might not even be able to see the “Benefits and Support” section in the app. But fear not — the credits are issued on a rolling basis, so just be patient. Eventually, you should receive them by the end of July 2022.

‘Life hack’ to get the vouchers in cash

PHOTO: Sheng Siong

Some of you might wonder, why are the rewards in the form of credit vouchers and not cash? Perhaps it is to ensure recipients will spend the credits with Singapore-registered businesses via the LifeSG app.

Disbursed cash might end up being spent outside Singapore — for instance, being used to pump petrol in Johor Bahru, which is a notorious favourite pastime of Singaporeans.

However, it is understandable that having your $100 being restricted to just a few businesses that accept PayNow transactions is inconvenient. As such, users have uncovered a way to ‘convert’ these credits to cash.

Sheng Shiong ATMs apparently can be used to dispense cash from the PayNow option. However, due to a $0.20 convenience fee, users can only withdraw a maximum of $90 from the machine, as withdrawing $100 would require a $100.20 credit instead. The remaining $9.80 can be kept as credits in the LifeSG app for use at other merchants.

So what are these other merchants that you can spend your credits on?

Full List of Merchants

Luckily for you, we have compiled a list of all participating merchants and their promotions for you in a handy table. Most of them have outlets at SAFRA centres all over Singapore, and some have higher benefits if you happen to be a SAFRA member as well!

Merchant Promotion Validity Location SAFRA facilities Canvas Ark 1-for-1 art jam session; Promo code: CAxNS55 July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 SAFRA Toa Payoh EnergyOne Gym Silver Main and Silver Spouse membership sign-up or renewal: 12 months with 3 months free.

Minimum utilisation of $50 NS55 credits July 1 to Sept 30, 2022 All SAFRA Clubs Function Room Use NS55 credits to enjoy matching cash discounts, up to a maximum of $100 per function room booking July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Punggol, Yishun, Toa Payoh & Mount Faber Food & beverage Andersen's of Denmark 15 per cent off regular-priced items July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 All outlets Bee Cheng Hiang $5.50 off 300g pork floss July 1 to July 24, 2022 All outlets except Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza 55 per cent off NS Set Meal* at $15 (U.P. $33.30) Includes 1 reg super value pizza, 6pcs chicken nuggets and choice of Milo/Sjora Drink July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 All outlets, redemption by walk-in only Cat & the Fiddle 20 per cent off Naughty & Nice and Once In The Blue Moon whole cakes July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 All outlets & online Chunky Lobster 10 per cent off total bill when your flash your 11B/ NS IC or be present in your SAF uniform

Additional 5 per cent with the use of NS55 RP credit July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 227 Orchard Rd #01-10 Orchard Gateway Curry Times $55 family set meal (4pax) includes signature curry chicken, chicken vegetables soup (ABC soup), Hainanese chap chye, ngoh hiang, rice and drink of the day July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 All outlets Domino's 1-for-1 regular cheese burst pizzas & more July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 Online Duke's Bakery Free $2 Voucher with min. spend of $10 in a single receipt July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 All outlets Eatzi Gourmet Steakhouse & Bistro Use $50 NS55 credits to receive a $10 return voucher for use on your next visit July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Yishun Fame Music & Entertainment Spend $100 NS55 Credits and receive a $10 discount voucher for use on your next visit July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Jurong FOREST5 Darts Café Free house dart set with min. spend of $30 NS55 credits July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Mount Faber Georges 15 per cent off regular-priced items July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 All outlets HaveFun Karaoke Usage of $50 NS55 Credits to receive 10 per cent off next visit July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Toa Payoh and Yishun Huo Guo Kung Fu 10 per cent off non-promotional items July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Punggol Jack's Place Use $50 NS55 credits to receive a $10 return voucher for use on your next visit July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Jurong and Punggol Jewel Music Box Use NS55 credits to enjoy 15 per cent off executive and VIP Rooms and 8 per cent off ala carte food & beverages (not applicable for promotional items) July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Jurong Old Chang Kee 1 mala chicken camou puff + 1 cup of chicken chunky pops with nacho cheese @ $5.50 (U.P. $5.80) July 1, 2022 to July 3, 2023 All outlets Pizza Hut NS55 Bundle at $17.90 (UP $46.60); Save 61 per cent July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Punggol Playmade $5.50 Taiwan milk tea (M) + 1 original egglet at $5.70 (U.P. $6.50)

OR $5.50 Taiwan milk tea (L) drink + 1 topping of your choice at $5.70 (U.P. $6.70) July 1 to Aug 19, 2022 313@Somerset, Paya Lebar Quarter, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Buona Vista MRT, Chinatown Point, VivoCity, Depot Heights Shopping Centre & Playground Ang Mo Kio Hub & Seletar Mall Renew Deli Free black/wellness tea with minimum spending of $10 NS55 credits in a single transaction July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Tampines SaVanh Bistro & Lounge 15 per cent off food items (regular-priced) July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 47 Club Street Shima Restaurant Servicemen: 10 per cent off

SAFRA Members: 20 per cent off July 1 to 7, 2022 Goodwood Park Hotel Siam Kitchen 1-for-1 appetisers or soup July 1 to Aug 19, 2022 All outlets Springleaf Prata Place 1-for-1 maggi goreng bundle July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 SAFRA Jurong, Tampines and Yishun Suki Suki Thai 1-for-1 premium meat top up July 1 to Aug 19, 2022 All outlets Sushi Express $2.50 off every 20 plates July 1 to Oct 31, 2022 All Sushi Express dine-in outlets Turandot 10 per cent off non-promotional items July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Mount Faber Wingstop $5 for 5 boneless wings (U.P. $6.20)

OR 10 per cent storewide with usage of NS55 credits July 1 to 5, 2022, Aug 5 to 14, 2022

OR July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 All outlets except Sembawang and Bishan OR SAFRA Punggol Princess Terrace Café 15 per cent off buffet July 1, 2022 to Dec 30, 2023 Copthorne King's Hotel Tien Court Restaurant 15 per cent off a la carte menu July 1, 2022 to Dec 30, 2023 Copthorne King's Hotel L'Espresso 10 per cent off L'espresso Weekday Afternoon Tea Buffet with local favourites (min. 4 pax required) July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 Goodwood Park Hotel WTF by IndoChine 15 per cent off food items (regular-priced) July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 49 Club Street Shopping & lifestyle Active Lifestyle $50 off with min. $200 spend on Qoo-10 store July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 Online Arena Billiards Free pool glove with minimum spending of $20 NS55 credits July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Yishun ASICS Stores Servicemen (including 11B holders): 10 per cent off regular-priced Items

SAFRA Members: 15 per cent off regular-priced Items and additional 5 per cent off discounted items Till Dec 31, 2022 Suntec City, Plaza Singapura, Vivo City, Jewel, Westgate, NEX, Takashimaya Audio House Free $20 eCashback (Offset with every $100 spent) July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 23 Ubi Rd 4, Audio House Building, Singapore 408620 Bata 12 per cent off selected regular-priced items July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 All outlets except Takashimaya Best Denki Up to 48 per cent off selected electronics July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 All outlets BHG Free $10 BHG voucher with purchase of $100 BHG vouchers July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 All outlets Bose Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth® Speaker at $159 (U.P. $179); Bose Sport Earbuds (All colours) at $239 (U.P. $299)

OR Bose QuietComfort® 35 II Gaming Headset at $359 (U.P. $469)

Bose Frames Tempo (Black) at $299 (U.P. $379) July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 All Bose Premium Reseller stores Clique Gaming Use $20 NS55 credits to receive a $5 credit return voucher in your next visit

Use $50 NS55 credits to receive a $20 credit return voucher in your next visit July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Jurong and Tampines Crumpler 10 per cent off storewide (regular-priced) July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 All outlets Havaianas 10 per cent off storewide (regular-priced) July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 All outlets Klosh 5 per cent off storewide July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 All outlets except PLQ Mall TotallyHot Stuff FREE Colloquial SG Post-Its with any purchase (worth $3.95) July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 Online Lazada Up to $7 off purchases for new and existing users July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 Online Luminox Free tactical pen with min. $400 spend

OR Additional 5 per cent off storewide July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

OR July 1 to Aug 19, 2022 All outlets Mach Accessories (S) Pte Ltd Free air freshener for any service done with Zertona with NS55 credits July 1 to Oct 31, 2022 SAFRA Mount Faber and SAFRA Toa Payoh Mc.2 Servicemen (including 11B holders): Free $50 voucher with min. $1,000 spend July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 33 Ubi Ave 3, #01-28 Mercatus (M Malls) Get 5.5 per cent rebate with the purchase of M Mall E-voucher!

Purchase $50 E-Voucher and get 2,500 M Points (equivalent to $2.50)

Purchase $100 E-Voucher and get 5,500 M Points (equivalent to $5.50) with the use of NS55 Life SG credits July 1 to Oct 31, 2022 AMK Hub, Jurong Point or Thomson Plaza Customer Service Nature's Farm Buy 5 for $55 on Nature's Farm Buffered C1000 Sustained Release, 30s (U.P. $149.50) July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 All outlets POPULAR Book Co 10 per cent off books & stationery (regular-priced) July 1 to 10, 2022 All outlets Reflex-O Recreations $50 off with min. $200 spend July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 Online Shopee Up to $10 off electronics, F&B, home & living, sports categories for new and existing users July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 Online Sony Free case & engraving (worth $29) with purchase of Linkbuds July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 All Sony Stores Switch 1st hour free at clubs + 50 per cent off bookings July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 All booths within JustCo centres Education & enrichment BazGym Gymnastics Use $20 NS55 Credits for a trial session worth $45 July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Jurong and Punggol Crestar Waiver of registration fee (worth $53.50) and receive a premium gift for all new sign-ups July 1 to Sept 30, 2022 SAFRA Tampines LCentral English Use NS55 credits to enjoy $50 off for first term July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Punggol LingoAce 50 per cent off blended learning lessons July 1 to Dec 1, 2022 Online/All outlets Nurturestars Preschool Waiver of registration fees and a premium gift for new sign-up with minimum spending of $100 July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 All SAFRA clubs ThinkersBox Use NS55 $55 credit for full Brain Smart programme sign up, get additional $55 discount off the full fees

Use NS55 $20 credit for Brain Toys purchase, get 1 complimentary trial class session for 1 child (new customers only)

Use NS$20 credit for 3G Abacus Term programme, get additional $20 discount off the term fees

Use NS55 $10 credit for 1 trial class sign-up, get 1 additional complimentary trial class session for a friend (new customers only) July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 SAFRA Tampines Sports & fitness Clique Billiards Use $20 NS55 credits to receive a $5 credit return voucher in your next visit

Use $50 NS55 credits to receive a $20 credit return voucher in your next visit July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Jurong Onyx East Onyx will match $1 for every $1 NS55 credit spent on our annual membership.

(Capped at $100 per redemption & applicable to annual membership apckage only) July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Tampines Sonic Bowl $3.50 per game July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Punggol & Yishun Yoga Inc 1-for-1 single class July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Punggol Travel & leisure Headrock VR 50 per cent off Headrock VR Games (for 2nd and subsequent tickets) July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 Sentosa Park Hotel Group Gift Mall Intriguing Experiences with Park Hotel Group from $82.50++ July 1 to Aug 19, 2022 Online Park Regis Singapore 10 per cent off best available rates (rooms only) July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 Online Singapore Cable Car $55 Cable Car Flexi Pass Adult ticket only July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 All ticketing counters Singapore Discovery Centre Free $10 SDC voucher with min. $50 spend July 1 to Nov 30, 2022 510 Upper Jurong Rd SuperPark $55 off SuperPark Singapore Super 8 multi visit pass July 1 to Aug 19, 2022 Online Tayo Station $55 off Tayo Station Elite Membership July 1 to Aug 19, 2022 Online Chan Brothers Travel Additional $55 off for selected Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, Turkey, UAE or USA package tours July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 50 South Bridge Rd, #01-12 Fook Hai Building / Online The Royal Albatross $20 off Breakfast Sail featuring buffet out at sea July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 Online Entertainment HappyK 15 per cent off rental services for home karaoke system, video gaming, and more July 1 to Aug 31, 2022 Online White Sails Up to $100 off 4-hour private yacht charter to Lazarus Island July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 Online meWATCH 50 per cent off 3-month meWATCH Prime at $14.85 (U.P. $29.70) 1July 1 to Aug 19, 2022 Online Automotive BlueSG New BlueSG Members: 2-Month Free Basic Membership + 15 minutes rental (worth $21.40)

Returning BlueSG Members: $1 for 1st Month (worth $7) July 1 to Dec 31, 2022 Online Tribecar $15 additional credits when you top-up min. $50 to your Tribecar e-wallet July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 Online Health & beauty Nuffield Holdings Special medical and dental packages July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 All Nuffield dental & medical outlets OneCare Medical Group Essentials health screening package at $192.60 nett July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 All clinic except Beo Crescent Clinic & Surgery QN Wellness New users: $50 off purchase of any 2 products *Not applicable for bundles and value packs July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 Online Sri Bayu Balinese Spa Free foot essential oil with minimum spending of $70 NS55 credits July 1 to Sept 30, 2022 SAFRA Yishun The Spa by The Ultimate 60-min signature body massage @ $88 (Duration: 60 mins, Worth: $118)

First 50 National Servicemen & SAFRA members to quote 'NS55SPECIAL' get to enjoy a FREE upgrade to 90-min body massage July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 SAFRA Punggol

Promotion with Singlife

Beyond just the list of stores and merchants holding promotions for NS55, Singlife with Aviva is also providing an exclusive offer to all MINDEF and MHA personnel in recognition of 55 years of National Service in Singapore.

All MINDEF and MHA personnel who download the Singlife app and sign up for a Singlife Account will receive a $20 e-voucher. They can then complete a portfolio review with a Singlife Relationship Consultant to receive an additional $35 in their Singlife Account.

Through the app, personnel can have a better view of their group insurance coverage. They can easily purchase, check or upgrade policies as well as seamlessly add dependents to their existing plans.

Conclusion

Indeed, celebrating fifty-five years of National Service is a momentous occasion. Not only does it mark a significant milestone in Singapore’s independence, but it also serves to commemorate fifty-five years of service and contributions from our national servicemen and women.

With so many exciting new offers and promotions in store for you, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and download the LifeSG app to receive your vouchers!

