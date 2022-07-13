Full list of where to spend your NS55 credit vouchers

From July 2022 onwards, national servicemen will be eligible to claim $100 in vouchers to celebrate NS55. But where are the best places to use them in SG?
Who is eligible for the NS55 voucher?
Serving National Service (NS) is often one of the most momentous events in a Singaporean male’s life, and perhaps one of the most unique features of Singapore. After all, one cannot underscore the importance of NS more, for it is our only line of defence against any potential external threats that Singapore might face.
As such, as MINDEF marks 55 years of National Service, it is indeed an occasion worth celebrating.
First announced in March, the NS Recognition Package is to be disbursed by MINDEF for NSMens’ and NSFs’ contributions to Singapore's defence. It consists of $100 NS55 credit vouchers and a complimentary one-year SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership.
So who is eligible? If you are NSmen or NSF as of May 2022, you are then qualified for the benefits. Do note that you need to register by Dec 31, 2022 in order to redeem the complimentary SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership.
How do you claim the vouchers?
The credits, which will be valid for a year, will be disbursed digitally for convenience from July 1 to July 31. You can download the LifeSG mobile application on your mobile phone to redeem the credits. Here are four easy steps to do so:
- In your LifeSG mobile application, scroll to “Benefits and Support”
- Locate “NS55 credits” and tap on “View Details”
- Tap on “Scan QR code to pay” and scan the QR code provided by the merchant
- After entering the amount to pay, that’s it! You will have successfully paid for your purchase using the NS55 credits
For some people, the LifeSG app might not reflect the $100 credits yet. Some might not even be able to see the “Benefits and Support” section in the app. But fear not — the credits are issued on a rolling basis, so just be patient. Eventually, you should receive them by the end of July 2022.
‘Life hack’ to get the vouchers in cash
Some of you might wonder, why are the rewards in the form of credit vouchers and not cash? Perhaps it is to ensure recipients will spend the credits with Singapore-registered businesses via the LifeSG app.
Disbursed cash might end up being spent outside Singapore — for instance, being used to pump petrol in Johor Bahru, which is a notorious favourite pastime of Singaporeans.
However, it is understandable that having your $100 being restricted to just a few businesses that accept PayNow transactions is inconvenient. As such, users have uncovered a way to ‘convert’ these credits to cash.
Sheng Shiong ATMs apparently can be used to dispense cash from the PayNow option. However, due to a $0.20 convenience fee, users can only withdraw a maximum of $90 from the machine, as withdrawing $100 would require a $100.20 credit instead. The remaining $9.80 can be kept as credits in the LifeSG app for use at other merchants.
So what are these other merchants that you can spend your credits on?
Full List of Merchants
Luckily for you, we have compiled a list of all participating merchants and their promotions for you in a handy table. Most of them have outlets at SAFRA centres all over Singapore, and some have higher benefits if you happen to be a SAFRA member as well!
|Merchant
|Promotion
|Validity
|Location
|SAFRA facilities
|Canvas Ark
|1-for-1 art jam session; Promo code: CAxNS55
|July 1 to Dec 31, 2022
|SAFRA Toa Payoh
|EnergyOne Gym
|
|July 1 to Sept 30, 2022
|All SAFRA Clubs
|Function Room
|Use NS55 credits to enjoy matching cash discounts, up to a maximum of $100 per function room booking
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Punggol, Yishun, Toa Payoh & Mount Faber
|Food & beverage
|Andersen's of Denmark
|15 per cent off regular-priced items
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|All outlets
|Bee Cheng Hiang
|$5.50 off 300g pork floss
|July 1 to July 24, 2022
|All outlets except Changi Airport and Jewel Changi
|Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza
|55 per cent off NS Set Meal* at $15 (U.P. $33.30) Includes 1 reg super value pizza, 6pcs chicken nuggets and choice of Milo/Sjora Drink
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|All outlets, redemption by walk-in only
|Cat & the Fiddle
|20 per cent off Naughty & Nice and Once In The Blue Moon whole cakes
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|All outlets & online
|Chunky Lobster
|
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|227 Orchard Rd #01-10 Orchard Gateway
|Curry Times
|$55 family set meal (4pax) includes signature curry chicken, chicken vegetables soup (ABC soup), Hainanese chap chye, ngoh hiang, rice and drink of the day
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|All outlets
|Domino's
|1-for-1 regular cheese burst pizzas & more
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|Online
|Duke's Bakery
|Free $2 Voucher with min. spend of $10 in a single receipt
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|All outlets
|Eatzi Gourmet Steakhouse & Bistro
|Use $50 NS55 credits to receive a $10 return voucher for use on your next visit
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Yishun
|Fame Music & Entertainment
|Spend $100 NS55 Credits and receive a $10 discount voucher for use on your next visit
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Jurong
|FOREST5 Darts Café
|Free house dart set with min. spend of $30 NS55 credits
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Mount Faber
|Georges
|15 per cent off regular-priced items
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|All outlets
|HaveFun Karaoke
|Usage of $50 NS55 Credits to receive 10 per cent off next visit
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Toa Payoh and Yishun
|Huo Guo Kung Fu
|10 per cent off non-promotional items
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Punggol
|Jack's Place
|Use $50 NS55 credits to receive a $10 return voucher for use on your next visit
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Jurong and Punggol
|Jewel Music Box
|Use NS55 credits to enjoy 15 per cent off executive and VIP Rooms and 8 per cent off ala carte food & beverages (not applicable for promotional items)
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Jurong
|Old Chang Kee
|1 mala chicken camou puff + 1 cup of chicken chunky pops with nacho cheese @ $5.50 (U.P. $5.80)
|July 1, 2022 to July 3, 2023
|All outlets
|Pizza Hut
|NS55 Bundle at $17.90 (UP $46.60); Save 61 per cent
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Punggol
|Playmade
|
|July 1 to Aug 19, 2022
|313@Somerset, Paya Lebar Quarter, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Buona Vista MRT, Chinatown Point, VivoCity, Depot Heights Shopping Centre & Playground Ang Mo Kio Hub & Seletar Mall
|Renew Deli
|Free black/wellness tea with minimum spending of $10 NS55 credits in a single transaction
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Tampines
|SaVanh Bistro & Lounge
|15 per cent off food items (regular-priced)
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|47 Club Street
|Shima Restaurant
|
|July 1 to 7, 2022
|Goodwood Park Hotel
|Siam Kitchen
|1-for-1 appetisers or soup
|July 1 to Aug 19, 2022
|All outlets
|Springleaf Prata Place
|1-for-1 maggi goreng bundle
|July 1 to Dec 31, 2022
|SAFRA Jurong, Tampines and Yishun
|Suki Suki
|Thai 1-for-1 premium meat top up
|July 1 to Aug 19, 2022
|All outlets
|Sushi Express
|$2.50 off every 20 plates
|July 1 to Oct 31, 2022
|All Sushi Express dine-in outlets
|Turandot
|10 per cent off non-promotional items
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Mount Faber
|Wingstop
|
|
|All outlets except Sembawang and Bishan OR SAFRA Punggol
|Princess Terrace Café
|15 per cent off buffet
|
July 1, 2022 to Dec 30, 2023
|Copthorne King's Hotel
|Tien Court Restaurant
|15 per cent off a la carte menu
|July 1, 2022 to Dec 30, 2023
|Copthorne King's Hotel
|L'Espresso
|10 per cent off L'espresso Weekday Afternoon Tea Buffet with local favourites (min. 4 pax required)
|
|Goodwood Park Hotel
|WTF by IndoChine
|15 per cent off food items (regular-priced)
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|49 Club Street
|Shopping & lifestyle
|Active Lifestyle
|$50 off with min. $200 spend on Qoo-10 store
|
|Online
|Arena Billiards
|Free pool glove with minimum spending of $20 NS55 credits
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Yishun
|ASICS Stores
|
|Till Dec 31, 2022
|Suntec City, Plaza Singapura, Vivo City, Jewel, Westgate, NEX, Takashimaya
|Audio House
|Free $20 eCashback (Offset with every $100 spent)
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|23 Ubi Rd 4, Audio House Building, Singapore 408620
|Bata
|12 per cent off selected regular-priced items
|July 1 to Dec 31, 2022
|All outlets except Takashimaya
|Best Denki
|Up to 48 per cent off selected electronics
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|All outlets
|BHG
|Free $10 BHG voucher with purchase of $100 BHG vouchers
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|All outlets
|Bose
|
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|All Bose Premium Reseller stores
|Clique Gaming
|
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Jurong and Tampines
|Crumpler
|10 per cent off storewide (regular-priced)
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|All outlets
|Havaianas
|10 per cent off storewide (regular-priced)
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|All outlets
|Klosh
|5 per cent off storewide
|July 1 to Dec 31, 2022
|All outlets except PLQ Mall
|TotallyHot Stuff
|FREE Colloquial SG Post-Its with any purchase (worth $3.95)
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|Online
|Lazada
|Up to $7 off purchases for new and existing users
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|Online
|Luminox
|
|
|All outlets
|Mach Accessories (S) Pte Ltd
|Free air freshener for any service done with Zertona with NS55 credits
|July 1 to Oct 31, 2022
|SAFRA Mount Faber and SAFRA Toa Payoh
|Mc.2
|
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|33 Ubi Ave 3, #01-28
|Mercatus (M Malls)
|
|July 1 to Oct 31, 2022
|AMK Hub, Jurong Point or Thomson Plaza Customer Service
|Nature's Farm
|Buy 5 for $55 on Nature's Farm Buffered C1000 Sustained Release, 30s (U.P. $149.50)
|July 1 to Dec 31, 2022
|All outlets
|POPULAR Book Co
|10 per cent off books & stationery (regular-priced)
|July 1 to 10, 2022
|All outlets
|Reflex-O Recreations
|$50 off with min. $200 spend
|July 1 to Dec 31, 2022
|Online
|Shopee
|Up to $10 off electronics, F&B, home & living, sports categories for new and existing users
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|Online
|Sony
|Free case & engraving (worth $29) with purchase of Linkbuds
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|All Sony Stores
|Switch
|1st hour free at clubs + 50 per cent off bookings
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|All booths within JustCo centres
|Education & enrichment
|BazGym Gymnastics
|Use $20 NS55 Credits for a trial session worth $45
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Jurong and Punggol
|Crestar
|Waiver of registration fee (worth $53.50) and receive a premium gift for all new sign-ups
|July 1 to Sept 30, 2022
|SAFRA Tampines
|LCentral English
|Use NS55 credits to enjoy $50 off for first term
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Punggol
|LingoAce
|50 per cent off blended learning lessons
|July 1 to Dec 1, 2022
|Online/All outlets
|Nurturestars Preschool
|Waiver of registration fees and a premium gift for new sign-up with minimum spending of $100
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|All SAFRA clubs
|ThinkersBox
|
|July 1 to Dec 31, 2022
|SAFRA Tampines
|Sports & fitness
|Clique Billiards
|
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Jurong
|Onyx East
|
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Tampines
|Sonic Bowl
|$3.50 per game
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Punggol & Yishun
|Yoga Inc
|1-for-1 single class
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Punggol
|Travel & leisure
|Headrock VR
|50 per cent off Headrock VR Games (for 2nd and subsequent tickets)
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|Sentosa
|Park Hotel Group Gift Mall
|Intriguing Experiences with Park Hotel Group from $82.50++
|July 1 to Aug 19, 2022
|Online
|Park Regis Singapore
|10 per cent off best available rates (rooms only)
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|Online
|Singapore Cable Car
|$55 Cable Car Flexi Pass Adult ticket only
|July 1 to Dec 31, 2022
|All ticketing counters
|Singapore Discovery Centre
|Free $10 SDC voucher with min. $50 spend
|July 1 to Nov 30, 2022
|510 Upper Jurong Rd
|SuperPark
|$55 off SuperPark Singapore Super 8 multi visit pass
|July 1 to Aug 19, 2022
|Online
|Tayo Station
|$55 off Tayo Station Elite Membership
|July 1 to Aug 19, 2022
|Online
|Chan Brothers Travel
|Additional $55 off for selected Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, Turkey, UAE or USA package tours
|July 1 to Dec 31, 2022
|50 South Bridge Rd, #01-12 Fook Hai Building / Online
|The Royal Albatross
|$20 off Breakfast Sail featuring buffet out at sea
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|Online
|Entertainment
|HappyK
|15 per cent off rental services for home karaoke system, video gaming, and more
|July 1 to Aug 31, 2022
|Online
|White Sails
|Up to $100 off 4-hour private yacht charter to Lazarus Island
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|Online
|meWATCH
|50 per cent off 3-month meWATCH Prime at $14.85 (U.P. $29.70)
|1July 1 to Aug 19, 2022
|Online
|Automotive
|BlueSG
|
|July 1 to Dec 31, 2022
|Online
|Tribecar
|$15 additional credits when you top-up min. $50 to your Tribecar e-wallet
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|Online
|Health & beauty
|Nuffield Holdings
|Special medical and dental packages
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|All Nuffield dental & medical outlets
|OneCare Medical Group
|Essentials health screening package at $192.60 nett
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|All clinic except Beo Crescent Clinic & Surgery
|QN Wellness
|New users: $50 off purchase of any 2 products *Not applicable for bundles and value packs
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|Online
|Sri Bayu Balinese Spa
|Free foot essential oil with minimum spending of $70 NS55 credits
|
|SAFRA Yishun
|The Spa by The Ultimate
|
|July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
|SAFRA Punggol
Promotion with Singlife
Beyond just the list of stores and merchants holding promotions for NS55, Singlife with Aviva is also providing an exclusive offer to all MINDEF and MHA personnel in recognition of 55 years of National Service in Singapore.
All MINDEF and MHA personnel who download the Singlife app and sign up for a Singlife Account will receive a $20 e-voucher. They can then complete a portfolio review with a Singlife Relationship Consultant to receive an additional $35 in their Singlife Account.
Through the app, personnel can have a better view of their group insurance coverage. They can easily purchase, check or upgrade policies as well as seamlessly add dependents to their existing plans.
Conclusion
Indeed, celebrating fifty-five years of National Service is a momentous occasion. Not only does it mark a significant milestone in Singapore’s independence, but it also serves to commemorate fifty-five years of service and contributions from our national servicemen and women.
With so many exciting new offers and promotions in store for you, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and download the LifeSG app to receive your vouchers!
This article was first published in ValueChampion.