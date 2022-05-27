GetGo car sharing review (2022): Prices, promo, fuel, & the new Ioniq 5

Date Time Price May 13 22 3:45pm – 7:45pm $39.78 May 11 22 3:45pm – 7:45pm $15.90 May 10 22 4:30pm – 7:30pm $37.82 May 5 22 6:00am – 7:15am $18.45 Apr 30 22 9:30am – 12:30pm $35.15 Apr 28 22 10:45am – 12:45pm $15.50 Apr 25 22 1:30pm – 4:30pm $23.90 Apr 18 22 4:45pm – 7:15pm $22.95 Apr 15 22 7:45pm – 11:45pm $52.10 Apr 10 22 9:00am – 1:30pm $59.40 Apr 7 22 12:30pm – 1:30pm $11.95 Apr 4 22 4:30pm – 6:30pm $17

In April 2022, I spent a total of $237.95 on GetGo. So far in May, I've spent a total of $111.95 on GetGo. It's not a small sum, but comparable to most of your Grab or Gojek bills.

4. GetGo Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

On May 26, 2022, GetGo launched their Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle fleet in collaboration with Comfort DelGro's electric vehicle (EV) business arm.

A total of ten EVs will be introduced to the GetGo fleet around the Jurong Spring district in the next six months. The first GetGo Ioniq 5 will only be introduced to Jurong in mid-June 2022.

The GetGo Ioniq 5 will be charged on ComfortDelGro (CDG) ENGIE's AC and DC charging network around Jurong. Charging time for the Ioniq 5 is approximately 30 mins from 20 per cent to 80 per cent battery on a 100kW DC charger.

Do note that GetGo's Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV fleet is the low trim/ low spec variant with 19″ wheels, 480km range, not the high spec Ioniq 5 with the TikTok worthy self-parking features.

Although the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with a key fob, the GetGo Ioniq 5 fleet will be synced to the GetGo mobile app for users to unlock and lock the car via the app's smart key function.

With that being said, the GetGo Ioniq 5 comes with a Tesla-like retractable door handle. The door handle needs the key fob/ smart key sensor to in close proximity before it flips open.

Full suite of Hyundai Ioniq 5 features such as cruise control, regenerative braking, and under seat three-pin power sockets will be made available on the GetGo Ioniq 5 fleet.

The GetGo Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs will be priced higher than their usual cars on the GetGo app, too. Prices will be released in mid-June 2022 when the first Ioniq 5 rolls out to the GetGo mobile app.

Aside from the Hyundai Ioniq 5, GetGo has launched three other electric vehicles in their EV fleet this year. The EVs include:

Hyundai Ioniq Sedan EV

Hyundai Kona EV

MG ZS EV

Where to find the GetGo EVs' locations? I have reached out to a GetGo representative but they said they don't have a list of the EVs' locations available. Just gotta find Wally, guys!

It's worthy to note that as of time of writing, Hyundai has yet to bring in the Ioniq 5 EV and requires interested buyers to pay a $500 refundable deposit to secure their interest and test drive when the fleet of Ioniq 5 is made available to Singapore.

The incoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV fleet will be produced in Singapore in the soon-to-launch Hyundai Innovation Centre located in Jurong (opposite the former Jurong Junior College site). So, it's super exciting to be able to beat the queue and hop on a Hyundai Ioniq 5 via GetGo.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with its problems, too. Just last week, over 10,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs were recalled due to a software issue that cause voltage fluctuations to disengage your "Park" mode… which means your expensive car could potentially start rolling away in the carpark.

5. Do you need to pump petrol when using GetGo?

Not always, but when the fuel tank on your GetGo car is running below 1/4 quarter tank, you will need to drop by Esso to pump petrol.

So, the answer is yes, you will need to pump petrol when using GetGo. It really doesn't happen too often. In a month, I've had to probably refuel the GetGo car three or four times.

So… how does refuelling work for GetGo car sharing? A little different from pumping petrol for your own car. A GetGo Esso credit card is provided in the car. So, you don't usually have to fork out any cash.

However, once I was at Esso and the GetGo Esso credit card was spoilt. When you run into such situations, you have to Live Chat the customer service (they respond within minutes), and you'll unfortunately have to pay the $130++ petrol bill first. GetGo will reimburse you after.

Finally, you do get a $6 promo code when you help GetGo to refuel their cars from 1/4 to full tank at Esso. If you refuel 1/4 to full tank at other petrol stations? You get a $3 promo code. It's kind of GetGo's way of thanking you for your time to help them refuel. So, I always try to stick to Esso and map myself to an Esso en route to pump petrol to get the $6 promo codes.

Here's a step-by-step guide to refuelling your GetGo:

Find the Esso credit card in your GetGo car (usually next to gear stick/ handbrake) Check the Esso credit card to see if your GetGo car is diesel or petrol Drive to nearest Esso Drive into a pump, park, handbrake, switch off, get out Open your booking on GetGo app, scroll to bottom, click on "Refuel" Use GetGo's Esso credit card to pay at pump, use Pin Code provided on mobile app to pay Always pump full tank Get shocked by the receipt, can Instagram or TikTok Esso receipt while you wait to flex Done pumping, close diesel or petrol tank cap securely Be kiasu and live chat their customer service to let them know you have refuelled the car and you want to get your $6 promo code. Even if you skip this, the promo code will still arrive in a few days' time Live chat customer service will tell you noted, they will email promo code to you in three to five business days. Drive off.

6. How long can I rent the GetGo car for?

You can rent an hour, a full day - whatever duration you want on GetGo. However, the hourly rental cost racks up. Most GetGo users rent the GetGo cars for just a few hours to run errands.

If you need the car for the entire weekend for Raya, for example, to go friends and family's houses for visitation, to pick up grandma, to visit CCK cemetery to pay respects, then GetGo will be way too expensive.

Take for example, 9am to 6pm rental on a Saturday. That's $9 peak hour charge x 9 hours = $81 in hourly rental fees. Let's say you drive for 56km across a few locations that day. That's $0.39/km x 56km = $21.84 in mileage fees. The grand total? $102.84 for just 9am to 6pm.

If you need a rental car for longer hours or days, you should instead consider a three-day weekend car rental from DriveLah or actual car rental companies instead.

You can get cars for $50 to $70 per day, plus one-time full tank top up (you pay) for $100 at least. Say you got a $60 car x 3 days = $180. Add petrol, that's $280 for a weekend.

7. What happens if I hit or get into an accident on the GetGo car?

Good luck to you.

Pay money, lor.

When you book a GetGo car, you are automatically opted into GetGo's Basic Car Insurance. If you get into an accident on your GetGo car, this is how much you have to pay in cash for insurance excess:

For experienced drivers above 22 years old with more than two years of driving experience:

You damaged GetGo car: $3,210

You also damaged another car/property: $3,210

Total payment: $6,420

If you're a new or young driver aged 22 years old and below, with less than two years driving experience:

You damaged GetGo car: $5,350

You also damaged another car/property: $5,350

Total payment: $10,700

Do note that if you're above 70 years old, you pay the same insurance excess rates as the new and young drivers.

GetGo also has another Collision Damage Waiver (CDW) insurance programme that you can choose when you're booking your car. Basically you get charged 5per cent of your booking fee, but it lowers the cash you need to pay if you get into an accident on your GetGo car.

For experienced drivers above 22 years old with more than two years of driving experience under CDW:

You damaged GetGo car: $1,605

You also damaged another car/property: $1,605

Total payment: $3,210

If you're a new or young driver aged 22 years old and below, with less than two years driving experience:

You damaged GetGo car: $2,675

You also damaged another car/property: $2,675

Total payment: $5,350

Honestly, if your last drive was your Traffic Police (TP) test seven years ago… you should probably pay that extra 5per cent fee for the Collision Damage Waiver since you have a higher chance of getting into an accident or bumping into the wall when you try to reverse park.

8. Are P-Plates allowed to drive GetGo?

Yes, P-Plates are allowed to drive GetGo cars. However, you will need to bring your own P-Plate to stick to the car (according to TP rules) and remove it after your ride.

Again, since you're still on P-Plate, you are considered a new driver. Do note that if you hit the GetGo car or run into an accident, your total cash payment is $10,700. If you are on P-Plate and want to drive GetGo, please pay extra five per cent for the CDW to lower your possible cash outlay… and get an experienced driver friend to come along with you.

9. GetGo Promo Codes

There are not many GetGo promo codes floating around, to be honest. The biggest promo code you will ever find is the first-timer promo code.

Do note that you can go to the "Promo" tab on the mobile app, key in your promo code to redeem the coupon, then click on the coupon before you make a booking.

There's also a promo code field for you to key in your GetGo promo code before you click "Book Now".

Here are some past and current GetGo Promo Codes:

GetGo Promos Promo Code First drive 85 per cent off GG85 First drive 50 per cent off GET50GO Refuel 1/4 tank to full tank at Esso Receive $6 promo code in email Refuel 1/4 tank to full tank at other petrol stations Receive $3 promo code in email You’ve completed 5 drives with us Custom promo code Receive $5 off your next 2 bookings BETA5 (expired) Limited time refuel promos, e.g. $4 promo code for Hari Raya – Limited time car promos, e.g. 15 per cent off Ssangyong Stavic –

10. GetGo vs BlueSG vs DriveLah

Which car-sharing service is the best in Singapore? If you are not a good driver or seasoned driver, trust me, pay more and use GetGo. GetGo's fleet is pretty well maintained, regularly cleaned, and accessible at HDB carparks. The Live Chat customer service responds to you within minutes and resolves all issues pretty quickly.

Contrary to popular belief, BlueSG cars are not the easiest drive and are really not suitable for new and beginner drivers.

If you've never tried driving BlueSG, let me tell you why: BlueSG cars' acceleration pedals are pretty hard probably due to their regenerative braking feature. But if you're not used to it, it can be difficult to control since the car slows down immediately when you lift your feet off the accelerate pedal.

The car has no idle power, so there's no creep when you go into Reverse gear. You'll have to step super hard on the acceleration pedal to start reversing. That might be why you so often find BlueSG accidents all over SG Road Vigilante and Beh Chia Lor.

Then, the BlueSG customer service hotline exists to test your patience. Expect a 10 to 15-minute wait on the line before you reach a I-Hate-My-Job call service personnel.

DriveLah's fleet are personal cars that the owners rent out when they are not using their cars. So, you will need to be super clean, super careful, and not damage or dirty their cars. And that stress is real if you're a new driver.

Seasoned drivers might actually find DriveLah a fun experience since you get to drive your neighbour's BMW or Audi for a few hours. You usually end up chatting with the owner of the car as well, so it's a nice way to meet your neighbours, exchange food recommendations, and try different cars.

Price-wise, DriveLah seems like the cheapest car-sharing option over weekends. If you're driving for long distances, GetGo is the more expensive car-sharing service:

Car Sharing Singapore Price (Weekends) Petrol or Electric Vehicles GetGo $59++ for four hours Diesel, Petrol, EVs BlueSG $45.90 for three hours EVs DriveLah $40 + petrol cost for four hours Petrol

11. GetGo Review: Summary

GetGo makes the most value when you rent on weekday mornings before 9am. I've noticed my neighbours using the GetGo to send their children to school in the mornings around 6-7am and it's actually a pretty clever idea. If you need to go to the gym and do groceries in the mornings, it's also a pretty good way to get around.

Is GetGo's Ioniq 5 worth it? We haven't gotten a chance to test drive it yet, and prices have yet to be released. But it'll definitely be exciting to try the cruise control and regenerative braking features on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and test out if the EV life is for you.

On weekends, DriveLah may be cheaper than GetGo. Anyway, GetGo cars are always booked out on weekends these days. It's getting way too competitive on the GetGo app man, people book out the GetGo cars on weekends a week or two in advance.

So, if you need a GetGo car, expect to camp on the GetGo app to watch if any of your neighbours cancelled their weekend booking. Lol, back full circle to that camping on the BBDC/ SSDC website life.

