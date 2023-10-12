Getting a driving licence in Singapore (2023): Prices and reviews of BBDC, SSDC, and CDC

Still, you never know when your driving skills will come in handy, whether in a rental car on an overseas road trip, or when your friend gets too drunk to drive his own car home.

Besides, a driver's licence is also a nifty form of ID that is safer to carry around than your IC, since the replacement fees for a lost card are much lower.

If you're 18 and above, physically and mentally fit, you are eligible to sign up for a driving course, which will hopefully culminate in you earning a licence. But which driving centre should you pick? Or should you hire a private driving instructor?

Let's compare the costs of the different driving centres in Singapore first.

Driving schools in Singapore - 2023 course fees

There are three driving schools in Singapore. Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC) is in Woodlands, ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) is in Ubi and Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC) is (surprise, surprise) in Bukit Batok. Ideally, you would want to pick the school that is most convenient for you in terms of distance, but there may be other factors (like pricing and passing rate) that may affect your decision.

All three schools have some standardised fees. Generally, everything conducted or mandated by the Traffic Police is standardised, e.g. photo taking, eyesight test, BTT, FTT and practical test.

Prices only differ a little with regard to the theory and practical lessons. BBDC seems like the cheapest option when it comes to enrollment, and taking the necessary lessons and trial tests before the first Basic Theory Test (BTT) will only cost you about $186 (from Nov 1, 2023). SSDC is the most costly, the difference being around $12.

SSDC also charges the most for practical lessons, which forms the bulk of the cost as you need to take more than 20 over lessons to become competent. See the full comparison here.

BBDC (Bukit Batok) SSDC (Woodlands) Comfortdelgro (Ubi) Eyesight test $1.84 $1.84 $1.84 Photo taking $6.48 $6.48 $6.48 Enrolment and 4 theory lessons (valid for 1 year) $166.32 ($170.64 from 1 Nov 2023) $186.52 $178.20 Theory practice session $3.24 Theory evaluation $5.40 $5.40 $7.56 Basic Theory Test (TP) $6.50 $6.50 $6.50 Final Theory Test (TP) $6.50 $6.50 $6.50 Practical Test (TP Test) $33 $33 $33 Induction programme – – $23.76 Vehicle rental for practical test $248.40 $237.60 $292.68 per test Warm up session (Mon to Sat) $38.88 $43.20 Designate specific instructor $8.64 Practical lesson – Off peak hour $69.12 (100 mins, off peak) $72.36 (100mins, off peak) $69.12 (100 mins, off peak) Practical lesson – Peak hour $77.76 (100 mins, peak) $81 (100 mins, peak) $77.76 (100 mins, peak) Learner Driver Competency Screening – – $56.16 to $60.48 Vehicular pre-operative check – – $23.76 to $28.08 Driving simulator $14.04 $24.16 $26.78 Risk forecast training lesson $22.68 – Course extension / Membership renewal $8.21 (1 month) $59.40 (6 mths) $64.80 (6 mths) Training vehicle conversion fee – $43.20 –

1. Driving school enrolment fee

Enrolment fees at a driving school should set you back by $97.20. This is regardless of which driving school you’re under and valid only for a year.

Comfortdelgro and SSDC have lumped this cost together with four theory lessons (see the table above).

If you don’t have the time or the dedication to rush through all your lessons within the span of a year, you will end up paying more. The rates are as follows:

School Course Extension Fee SSDCL $59.40 (for 6 months) CDC $64.80 (for 6 months) BBDC $8.21 (for 1 month)

If you don’t think you can pass your driving test after a year of lessons, consider going with BBDC. Paying $8.21 a month may be cheaper than the other schools if you don’t need another six months of lessons to pass.

Enrolment fees for a private instructor should set you back by $80-$90 depending on the instructor. The difference in the fees is because driving schools tend to have higher overheads, which they pass on to you, the customer.

Whether you choose to learn via a driving school or a private instructor, you will still need to open an account at the driving school. This is because you will be taking the driving theory tests through the school.

2. Driving lessons (theory)

If you decide to enroll at a driving school, you will need to pay for theory lessons together with your enrollment fee. This is before you can apply to take the Basic Theory Test and Final Theory Test.

How much you pay depends on whether you’ve taken and passed either of these tests before. In the case of a total newcomer to driving, the fees are paid together with your registration/ enrollment fees when you sign up:

School Theory Lesson Fees SSDCL $186.52 (enrolment + 4 classes) CDC $178.20 (enrolment + 4 classes) BBDC $166.32 ($170.64 from 1 Nov 2023) (enrolment + 4 classes), $17.28 ($18.36 from 1 Nov 2023) (for 1 class)

BBDC is the cheapest of the three schools with individual theory lessons at $17.28 ($18.36 from Nov 1, 2023) (in case you fail and need to retake).

3. Driving theory tests (BTT & FTT)

After you’ve gone through the lessons — which can be done online, thank goodness–you can apply for the Basic Theory Test. The test fee is $6.50.

Once you’ve passed the Basic Theory Test, you will be eligible to apply for your Provisional Driving Licence (PDL). You will need to pay $25 for the PDL, which is valid for two years. This means you can start driving!

In the meantime, you can also apply for your Final Theory Test. The test fee is also $6.50. You will need to have passed your Final Theory Test before you can book a date for your Practical Driving Test.

If you’re learning via a private instructor, you technically don’t need to go through any lessons and can just go straight for the theory tests.

However, you should probably just go for one or two theory trial tests before your official test date. These trial tests will help you get the hang of the test system and, if your memory is good enough, you’ll notice the same questions will come out in the actual test.

Now, for the main costs incurred when learning to drive — the practical lessons.

4a. Practical driving lessons at driving centre

Driving schools have a fixed syllabus that they follow, and sometimes have a minimum number of lessons that a student must take before being allowed to book a driving test. Lesson fees fall under two categories — peak and off-peak.

School Practical Lesson Fees SSDC $72.36 – $81 per 100 minute class CDC $69.12 – $77.76 per 100 minute class BBDC $69.12 – $77.76 per 100 minute class

SSDC used to offer 120 minute-long lessons, but they have since revised their lesson duration to 100 minutes, just like the other schools. CDC and BBDC are charging the same price for practical lessons, while SSDC’s are more expensive.

In general, you will need about 20-25 lessons at least to complete the syllabus. How quickly you learn is of course dependent on you and the instructor. When learning at a driving school, your instructor may not be fixed. SSDC charges an extra fee of $8.64 per session if you want to request a specific instructor.

4b. Practical driving lessons with private instructor

With hundreds of private driving instructors across the island, you’re spoilt for choice. There are those who advertise online and those who rely on word of mouth to get customers. There are also those who have the time to take over a hundred students, which could mean that they’re more experienced.

In general, you can expect private driving instructors to charge $40-$50 per hour. You learn at your own pace, but you would still need about 20-30 lessons (since the lessons are per hour) before you’re ready for the test.

Also, it’s definitely a good idea to book a warm up session or two in the driving centre’s test circuit. That way, you’ll get used to the circuit ahead of the practical test.

5. Practical driving test

Once you have passed your Final Theory Test and completed your lessons, you can book a date for your practical driving test. The test will now cost you $33. That fee’s just to take the test.

You will also need to pay for the test vehicle rental and a “warm-up” session prior to test itself. The fees are as follows:

School Practical Test Vehicle Rental Fees SSDC $237.60 + $43.20 (warm up fee) = $280.80 CDC $292.68 (price includes warm up fee) BBDC $248.40 + $38.88 (warm up fee) = $287.28

SSDC may have the cheapest driving test fees, but do remember that you’ll technically be paying more for both theory and practical lessons compared to the other schools.

BBDC’s costs only $6.48 more than SSDCL, and you’ll definitely have saved more than that on the theory and practical lessons.

6. Driver's licence fee

If you pass, congratulations! You now have to pay a fee of $50 when you apply for your driving licence. We hope it was worth it!

Overview: Driving centres vs private driving instructors

(Note: This comparison only refers to the costs of a Class 3/3A driving licence.)

Driving school Private driving instructor Enrolment $97.20 $80 to $90 Driving Lessons (Theory) $73.44 (for 4 classes) – Basic Theory Test $6.50 $6.50 Final Theory Test $6.50 $6.50 Driving Lessons (Practical) at Driving Centre About $1,400 to $2,000 (for 20 to 25 classes) – Diving Lessons (Practical) with Private Instructor – About $1,600 to $2,000 (for 40 hours of instruction) Practical Driving Test $33 $33 Practical Test Car Rental $280.80 to $292.68 $280.80 to $292.68 Driving Licence Fee $50 $50 Estimated total $1,947.44 to $2,559.32 $2,056.80 to $2,466.80

Should you learn to drive at a driving centre or with a private driving instructor?

Let’s compare across a few criteria.

Cost: Private driving instructors aren’t obliged to strictly follow a syllabus so the pace of the lessons depend on how quickly you pick up the skills.

If you’re confident about your driving ability, it might be more prudent to sign up with a private driving instructor. Based on the cost of practical lessons alone, you could save a few hundred bucks if you manage to find a private driving instructor whose fees are on the lower end of the scale.

Convenience: both driving schools and private driving instructors have pros and cons. Driving schools, like SSDC, CDC and BBDC have all the necessary facilities in-house, so if you need more time on the test circuit you won’t be charged extra, unlike if you were under a private driving instructor.

On the other hand, a private driving instructor should be able to arrange for lessons that suit your busy schedule, unlike a driving school that has very inflexible lesson times.

Location: A private driving instructor also has the benefit of being able to meet at a location convenient to both of you.

As it is, driving schools aren’t very easy to get to for most Singaporeans. Unless you live in the far West or the far North, getting to BBDC and SSDC in Bukit Batok and Woodlands respectively can require quite the commute. On the other hand, CDC is more centrally located in Ubi, relatively speaking.

If you’re a busy person with very little time to spare, or if you’re confident about your driving skills and the speed at which you’ll learn, you’ll probably save more by going with a private driving instructor.

Otherwise, a driving school might be the more expensive, but also more appropriate option. After all, the point is to pass your driving test. There’s no point breezing through the lessons and rushing to take your test if you end up failing. Failing your driving test simply means spending more money in your attempt to earn your driver’s licence.

Bukit Batok Driving Centre (Bukit Batok)

Bukit Batok Driving Centre is known for friendly and approachable driving teachers. As you will be going to the centre more than 30 times over the course of your driving school career, you’ll be happy to know that they also have a new food court.

The downside of taking driving lessons here is that it’s all the way in the west. The school is known to be on the more affordable end for both theory and practical lessons. If you’re in a hurry to get your licence, BBDC’s practical lesson booking system will allow you to “camp” for last minute same day or next day slots. Also, the test routes are generally free of heavy vehicles… which means it may just be easier to pass your TP test.

Address: 815 Bukit Batok West Ave 5, Singapore 659085

Comfortdelgro Driving Centre (Ubi)

Comfortdelgo Driving Centre is more centrally located than the rest of the centres if you are living in the East. The instructors at Comfortdelgro seem to be a mixed bunch, some reviews say that instructors are very helpful, while there have been some accounts of instructors being impatient and just whiling the time away.

The course structure seems to be more conservative as they have put in place an induction programme and internal evaluation to ensure that you have some knowledge before you proceed with the tests.

If you’re taking your TP test at Ubi, the general consensus has it that Ubi’s test routes are more challenging since the industrial area sees heavy trailers, lorries, and impatient commercial vans that may make driving difficult for you. Graduated from Ubi? You’ve earned yourself some street cred.

Address: 205 Ubi Ave 4, Singapore 408805

Singapore Safety Driving Centre (Woodlands)

Singapore Safety Driving Centre is literally located minutes away from Johor Bahru. Aside from its ulu location, people like that there are sheltered areas for motorcycle lessons and some also praise the booking system for being more refined than the rest.

Apparently the instructors are a mixed bag also, and the SSDC practical lesson booking system is not the most user-friendly. If you’re in a hurry to get your licence, you may want to consider the other two schools or go private.

Address: 2 Woodlands Industrial Park E4, Singapore 757387

Driving licence replacement

What if you lose that driving licence that you worked so hard to get? You can get it replaced fairly easily by applying through the Traffic Police’s e-service.

Apply online using your Singpass. It costs $25 and you can pay using eNETS or credit card. The existing photograph in the system will be used, so it’s quite fuss-free.

You can also go down to Traffic Police headquarters to apply using the self-service terminals.

International driving licence application

Travelling overseas and planning to rent a car?

Actually, in most countries, you probably will not need an international driving licence, but if you just want to err on the side of caution, you can apply for an international driving permit.

For that, you don’t have to go to any of the driving centres.

An International Driving Permit (IDP) is issued by the Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS), costs $20 and is valid for one year.

It takes 10 working days to be issued if you apply online (a $5.50 fee will be charged), but if you need it sooner, you can walk-in to apply at any of the AA Centres. Bring your NRIC and driving licence.

Take note that it is not recognised in certain countries such as China and Myanmar.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.