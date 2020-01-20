Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding

Read also

Assuming you keep the wedding rings simple and honest like your relationship: $800 (for two bands)

BETROTHAL GIFTS AND DOWRY

If your parents or in-laws are Chinese, then you'll have to observe the tradition of giving betrothal gifts (Guo Da Li aka 过大礼) as well as a dowry (Pin Jin aka 聘金) to the bride's family.

There's NO minimum market rate and it really comes down to understanding what the parents or in-laws are expecting when preparing this gift (be it in gifts, cash, or jewellery).

If both of you are really lucky, the bride's parents will only take a token sum, say… $8. And give you their blessings. P.S. Treasure those folks.

We'll hazard a guess and say you can expect to gift: $888 - $1,888

BRIDAL PACKAGE

I'm sure you've heard horror stories of bridal studios who promise a selection of 20 beautiful gowns, only to inform the couple that their first choice suddenly requires an "upgrade" after they've signed and paid a hefty deposit.

While not all bridal studios are like that. There's a general belief that bridal packages, offered by bridal studios, are the cheapest and most convenient way to get things done.

To give everyone a better idea of what the individual items in a bridal package cost, let's see what the cost breakdown will be like if we choose to do things a la carte.

1. Wedding Gown & Suit

Guys. Your options are as follow:

Online shops like ASOS have suit options starting from as low as $150.

Rental shops offer a variety of suits and their prices start from $200 to $500

Visiting Thailand for a vacation any time soon? You can pick up a bespoke suit for about $300.

If you do not own a suit and will need to wear one sometime in the future. Consider buying one that can double up as your go-to suit for anything from company dinners, a wedding anniversary dinner, or a friend's wedding.

Ladies. Unless you really want to keep your dress, you'll probably never ever wear it again after your big day. The price of gowns ranges widely and can start from as low as $500 to higher than $1,500. And because we want an "average" wedding where the bride at least gets one gown change, we're looking at renting two gowns minimally.

Of course, the options presented here are not exhaustive.

If the groom buys his suit, and the bride rents two gowns: $2,500 - $3,500

2. Bridal Make-Up And Hair

It's the bride's big day so all eyes will be on her. Naturally, she'll want to look her best. For everyone else, erm… They can just do their own makeup lah, the focus is not on them anyway.