Guide to CPF housing grants for HDB BTO and resale flats

Thinking of buying your first property?

You’re probably looking at an HDB flat and are wondering how in the world are you going to afford something that expensive.

Thankfully, there are various HDB grants aka CPF housing grants which you can apply for to help you offset the cost of buying a new home.

But what kind of grants are you really eligible for?

Is it different depending on whether you choose to buy an HDB BTO or a resale flat?

And how can you maximise and qualify for the most grants?

Let’s find out!

TL;DR: What’s the maximum HDB grants or CPF housing grants I can get?

HDB grants (aka CPF housing grants) are meant to help Singaporeans make their home purchases a little more affordable.

Depending on various factors such as your household income and citizenship, the amount that you can get will vary.

Assuming you’re applying as a couple, here’s a look at the various HDB grants available:

HDB Housing Grant Eligible for HDB BTO and Sale of Balance Flats? Eligible for HDB Resale Flats? Income Ceiling Grant Amount For? Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) Yes Yes $9,000 $5,000 to $80,000 (depending on household income) Both HDB BTO and SBF, as well as Resale HDB flats Enhanced CPF Housing Grant for Singles aka EHG (Singles) Yes Yes $4,500 $2,500 to $40,000 (depending on household income) First-timer and second-timer couple applicants Non-Citizen Spouse Scheme Singles under Single Singaporean Citizen Scheme or Joint Singles Scheme or Orphan Scheme Step-Up CPF Housing Grant Yes Applies only to a 2-Room Flexi or 3-Room flat in a non-mature estate No $7,000 $15,000 Second-timer applicants applying for a second subsidised HDB flat Family Grant No Yes $14,000 $40,000 to $50,000 (2- to 4-room flat) $30,000 to $40,000 (5-room or bigger flat) First-timer applicants buying HDB Resale Half Housing Grant No Yes $14,000 $25,000 (2- to 4-room flat) $20,000 (5-room or bigger flat) First-timer and second-timer couple applicants Proximity Housing Grant (PHG) No Yes None $20,000 (additional $10,000 if living with parents or children) HDB Resale buyers Proximity Housing Grant for Singles aka PHG (Singles) No Yes None $15,000

In order to max out the HDB grants which you can get as a couple, you’ll preferably need to:

Be first-time HDB buyers

Be under the income ceiling of $9,000

Be Singapore citizens

Apply as a couple or a family

At a glance, this is the maximum grant which you can get for the different HDB flat types:

Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) = $5,000 to $80,000

HDB resale flat

EHG + Family Grant + Proximity Housing Grant = $80,000 + $50,000 + $30,000 = $160,000

The grants are credited directly into your CPF Ordinary Account as a form of CPF top-up.

Which is used to offset the purchase price of your HDB flat.

Note: this isn’t ‘free money’ which you can unlock when you sell your HDB flat, because you’ll need to return it to your CPF when you sell it.

Want to find out more about the various HDB housing grants?

Want to cut straight to the chase and find out what kinds of grants apply to your situation?

HDB BTO or HDB resale, which has more grants?

You’ll notice that if you choose to buy an HDB Resale flat, you’ll potentially have access to more HDB grants as compared to BTO and SBF applicants.

In fact, for first-time couples who choose to get an HDB Resale flat.

You can enjoy up to $160,000 in housing grants, depending on your household income, type of flat, and lease left on the property.

The reason for this is because BTO and SBF flats are already sold directly to you at a subsidised rate (read: cheaper than usual).

By the way, flats that you get through the Open Booking of Flats exercise also fall under the same category as BTO and SBF flats too.

Whereas the resale flats are well… subjected to the mercy of the prevailing resale market conditions.

So the starting price for a resale flat — especially one located in a mature estate with plenty of amenities and good schools nearby — will definitely fetch a higher premium.

To help Singaporeans afford these Resale flats, more grants are given.

So… what kind of HDB housing grants are available?

I know, I know.

Buying your first HDB is already a big enough of a headache.

Throw in the HDB grants and the myriad of cheem acronyms.

And it’s easy to see why anyone would be confused.

Don’t fret.

Just refer to this simple cheat sheet to learn more about the HDB housing grants which you can potentially apply for.

Who is the EHG for?

Couples and families with an average gross monthly household income not exceeding $9,000 .

At least one applicant must be working for at least 12 months prior to the flat application.

What type of HDB flat is eligible for the enhanced CPF housing grant?

Both HDB BTO and SBF, as well as Resale HDB flats, are eligible.

For resale flats, the remaining lease of the flat must be able to cover the youngest buyer to the age of 95.

Otherwise, the EHG will be pro-rated.

How much HDB grant do I get with the enhanced CPF housing grant?

Between $5,000 to $80,000.

Basically, the more you earn, the lesser grant you get.

The coolest thing about this new consolidated Enhanced CPF Grant is that it is applicable to all HDB BTO and HDB resale flats .

And it is not restricted by flat size or estate .

How much enhanced CPF housing grant do I get if I apply as a single?

If you’re 35 and single , you can still qualify for the EHG (Singles) under the Single Singapore Citizen Scheme.

Except everything is halved.

Your average gross monthly household income must not exceed $4,500 .

And the maximum grant you can get is capped at $40,000 .

Who is the step-up CPF housing grant for?

Second-timer applicants applying for a second subsidised flat.

What type of HDB flat is eligible for the step-up CPF housing grant?

Applicable only to 2-room flexi or 3-room HDB flats in non-mature estates.

How much HDB grant do I get with the step-up CPF housing grant?

Type of Applicant Distribution of Grant Sole SC applicant $15,000 (Full grant) Joint SC applicants (husband and wife) Half of the full grant each Multi-nuclei SC applicants Grant given only to a max of 2 applicants

How much step-up CPF housing grant do I get if I apply as a single?

Unfortunately, this is currently only open to families.

Who is the family grant for?

First-timer couples and families buying an HDB resale flat , with an average gross monthly household not exceeding $14,000 .

What type of HDB flat is eligible for the family grant?

Any HDB Resale flat, 2-room and larger.

How much HDB grant do I get with the family grant?

For couples and families who are all Singapore Citizens (SC), you can get between $40,000 to $50,000.

If you’re applying as a citizen-Permanent Resident (PR) couple, you’ll get $10,000 less.

But you can get it back later under the Citizen Top-Up housing subsidy if the PR parent obtains Singapore Citizenship status OR if you have a child.

Household 2- to 4-Room Resale Flat 5-Room or Larger Resale Flat SC + SC $50,000 $40,000 SC + SPR $40,000 $30,000

How much family grant do I get if I apply as a single?

Unfortunately, you won’t qualify for the Family Grant.

BUT you can apply for the singles-equivalent: the Singles Grant .

Your average gross monthly household income must not exceed $7,000 .

And your grant amount depends on the type of flat you purchase.

Household 2- to 4-room resale flat 5-Room or larger resale flat Single SC $25,000 $20,000

Who is the half housing grant for?

If you’re a first-timer Singapore Citizen applicant with a second-timer applicant partner (meaning: who has previously received a housing subsidy).

At least one applicant must be a Singapore Citizen (SC).

What type of HDB flat is eligible for the half housing grant?

Any HDB resale flat, 2-room and larger.

How much HDB grant do I get with the half housing grant?

The half housing grant amount is half of the family grant that you would get if you and your partner are both first-timer applicants.

Household 2- to 4-Room resale flat 5-Room or larger resale flat SC (first-timer) + SC (second-timer) $25,000 $20,000

How much half housing grant do I get if I apply as a single?

Unfortunately, this is currently only open to families.

Who is the proximity housing grant for?

HDB resale buyers who wish to live with or within 4km of their parents OR their children — the latter applies to older couples.

What type of HDB flat is eligible for the proximity housing grant?

Any HDB Resale flat, 2-room and larger.

Note: this is a one-time grant

How much HDB grant do I get with the proximity housing grant?

The amount depends on whether you choose to live with or within 4km.

Household To live with parents/child To live near parents/child (within 4km) Families $30,000 $20,000 Single $15,000 $10,000

How much proximity housing grant do I get if I apply as a single?

As indicated in the table above.

It’s half of the amount you’d get if you applied as a family.

Not bad lah, ah.

HDB Grants for couples buying HDB BTO, SBF, open booking of flats

1. If you and your partner are both first-timer applicants

EHG: up to $80,000

2. If one applicant is a first-timer, and the other is a second-timer

EHG (Singles): up to $45,000

3. If you and your partner are both second-timers

Step-Up Grant: $15,000

But only if you’re living in a 2-Room subsidised flat currently and wish to apply for a new 3-room flat in a non-mature estate.

If you reach for something higher, this will not apply to you.

4. If your partner is not a Singapore citizen (Non-citizen spouse scheme)

EHG (Singles): up to $45,000

HDB Grants for couples buying HDB resale flats

1. If you and your partner are both first-timer applicants

EHG: up to $80,000

FG: up to $50,000

PHG: up to $30,000

2. If one applicant is a first-timer, and the other is a second-timer

Half Housing Grant: up to $25,000

EHG (Singles): up to $45,000

3. If you buy a resale flat to live with or within 4km of your parents or children

PHG: up to $30,000

This article was first published in Seedly.