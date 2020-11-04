HDB BTO launch in February: Bidadari, Bartley, Boon Keng, Bukit Batok, where should you apply?

You know you’re officially #adulting when you start thinking of retirement.

Or getting a place of your own.

While all of us wouldn’t mind living in a glorious mansion.

Most of us are probably looking at something a little more accessible… like an HDB BTO flat.

Well… if you’re in the market for one, the upcoming HDB BTO launch in February 2021 will feature 4 estates: Bukit Batok (Non-Mature Estate), Tengah (Non-Mature Estate), Kallang/ Whampoa (Mature Estate), and Toa Payoh Bidadari (Mature Estate).

“What are my chances like,” you ask?

There’s an estimated total of 3,550 new flats available.

But as usual, the mature estates available this time around are gonna be pretty popular picks too.

Let’s have a closer look at the HDB BTO Launch for February 2021, shall we?

Note: You can apply for your HDB BTO online . Successful applicants will be determined by a computer ballot, and it’s NOT on a first-come, first-served basis!

TL;DR: HDB BTO Launch In February 2021 (Bukit Batok, Tengah, Kallang/ Whampoa, Toa Payoh Bidadari)

HDB BTO launch February 2021 (Non-Mature Estates)

HDB BTO February 2021 (Non-Mature) Bukit Batok Tengah Estate Type Non-Mature Flats Available 960 760 Flat Types Available 2-Room Flexi

3-Room

4-Room

5-Room 2-Room Flexi

3-Room

4-Room Estimated 4-Room Price (excluding grants) $360,000 $300,000 Selection Of Flat TBC Estimated Possession Date TBC Nearest Expressways Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Pan-Island Expressway (PIE)



Kranji Expressway (KJE) Nearest Malls West Mall West Mall Nearest MRT Stations Bukit Batok MRT



Bukit Gombak MRT Hong Kah MRT [2026]



Tengah Plantation MRT [2027] Primary Schools Within 1km Dazhong Primary School



St. Anthony's Primary School - Primary Schools Within 1 to 2km Bukit View Primary School



Chua Chu Kang Primary School



Jurong Primary School



Lianhua Primary School



Princess Elizabeth Primary School



Yuhua Primary School Dazhong Primary School



Jurong Primary School



Princess Elizabeth Primary School



Shuqun Primary School Nearest Schools (Others) Bukit Batok Secondary



Bukit View Secondary School



Dulwich College



Dunearn Secondary



Hillgrove Secondary



Millennia Institute



Swiss Cottage Secondary Bukit Batok Secondary



Dulwich College



Dunearn Secondary



Fuhua Secondary



Hua Yi Secondary



Jurongville Secondary



Millennia Institute



Yuhua Secondary

HDB BTO launch February 2021 (Mature Estates)

HDB BTO February 2021 (Mature) Kallang (Whampoa) Toa Payoh (Bidadari) Estate Type Mature Flats Available 630 380 470 350 Flat Types Available 2-Room Flexi

3-Room

4-Room 3-Room

4-Room 4-Room

5-Room 4-Room

5-Room Estimated 4-Room Price (excluding grants) $570,000 $480,000 Selection Of Flat TBC Estimated Possession Date TBC Nearest Expressways Central Expressway (CTE) Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Nearest Malls Bendemeer Shopping Mall The Woodleigh Mall [2022] Nearest MRT Stations Boon Keng MRT Bartley MRT Bartley MRT Woodleigh MRT Primary Schools Within 1km Bendemeer Primary School



Farrer Park Primary School



Hong Wen School Cedar Primary School



Maris Stella High School (Primary) Cedar Primary School



Maris Stella High School Primary Schools Within 1 to 2km St. Andrew's Junior School



St. Joseph's Institution Junior



St. Margaret's Primary School



Stamford Primary School Canossa Catholic Primary School



Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary)



St. Andrew's Junior School



St. Gabriel's Primary School



Yangzheng Primary School Bendemeer Primary School



Canossa Catholic Primary School



Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary)



St. Andrew's Junior School



St. Gabriel's Primary School



Yangzheng Primary School Nearest Schools (Others) NorthLight School Bartley Secondary



Cedar Girls' Secondary



Maris Stella High School (Secondary)

HDB BTO launch February 2021 (Non-Mature Estates)

For non-mature estates, both HDB BTO launches are in the West.

There will be an estimated 960 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room flats available for booking.

How much will the Bukit Batok HDB BTO flats cost?

PHOTO: HDB, West Scape

The most recent (and nearest) HDB BTO launch in Bukit Batok was the West Scape HDB BTO launch in August 2017.

In fact, it’s just right across Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 — when the extension to the road is eventually built, of course.

The subscription rate for a 4-Room flat then was a very reasonable 2.3 (Read: About 2 applicants were vying for one 4-Room flat).

If you’re wondering why it’s so low, it’s probably because it’s in an area where there aren’t that many amenities located within the immediate vicinity.

Think of it as a developing town which will eventually see its full potential a couple of years down the road.

The indicative price range for a 4-Room flat during the West Scape HDB BTO launch in August 2017 was between $265,000 to $321,000 (excluding grants).

Current resale prices for a 4-Room flat along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 start at around the $400,000 range.

My estimate?

The starting price for a 4-Room HDB flat in the Bukit Batok launch in February 2021 should be around $360,000 (excluding grants).

What are the nearest shopping malls?

West Mall

Shoppers in West Mall in Bukit Batok on Sunday at around noon.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

When I say near, it’s actually about a 10 to 15-minutes walk away.

So you’ll probably want to take a bus or cycle (if you have a bicycle) there instead.

What are the nearest MRT stations?

Bukit Gombak MRT (NS3)

Unfortunately, the nearest MRT station is ALSO about a 10 to 15-minutes walk away.

Primary schools within 1km?

For parents looking to send their kids to a school of their choice.

Primary schools within 1km include:

Dazhong Primary School

St. Anthony’s Primary School

Feel free to use Singapore Land Authority’s OneMap School Query service if you prefer to see it for yourself.

Primary schools within 1 to 2km?

Primary schools within 1 to 2km include:

Bukit View Primary School

Chua Chu Kang Primary School

Jurong Primary School

Lianhua Primary School

Princess Elizabeth Primary School

Yuhua Primary School

What are the other nearest schools?

Other nearby schools include:

Bukit Batok Secondary

Bukit View Secondary School

Dulwich College

Dunearn Secondary

Hillgrove Secondary

Millennia Institute

Swiss Cottage Secondary

Located within the borders of the upcoming Tengah Town.

We’ll see an estimated 760 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, and 4-Room flats available for booking during the Tengah HDB BTO launch in February 2021.

How much will the Tengah HDB BTO flats cost?

The most recent HDB BTO launch in the vicinity of the Tengah HDB BTO February 2021 site would be Parc Residences, which was part of the HDB BTO launch in August 2020.

PHOTO: HDB, Parc Residences

Here’s a look at the indicative prices for Tengah BTOs between 2019 and 2020, so far.

Tengah BTO Indicative Price August 2020 (excl grants) Tengah BTO Indicative Price Nov 2019 (excl grants) Tengah BTO Indicative Price May 2019 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi $108,000 - $157,000 $110,000 - $167,000 From $106,000 3-Room $198,000 - $248,000 $208,000 - $256,000 From $192,000 4-Room $303,000 - $364,000 $302,000 - $381,000 From $309,000 5-Room $418,000 - $489,000 $409,000 - $510,000 From $415,000 3Gen - $442,000 - $504,000 -

They’ve pretty much hovered at around the same indicative price range.

Which is great because the prices shouldn’t stray too far.

With this in mind, I estimate that a 4-Room HDB BTO flat during the upcoming Tengah HDB BTO launch in February 2021 will start from around $300,000 (excluding grants) again.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

West Mall

Like the Bukit Batok HDB BTO site, the closest shopping mall to serve your shopping and dining needs would be West Mall.

Until they decide to build a new shopping mall as well as other amenities and facilities in Tengah Town.

Which I’m pretty sure that they will, hopefully, they’ll be up in time for when you finally move into Tengah.

What are the nearest MRT stations?

Hong Kah MRT (JS4) [note: will be completed in 2026]

Tengah Plantation MRT (JE1) [note: will be completed in 2027]

Primary schools within 1km?

Since Tengah Town is still a work in progress…

We’ll have to wait and see if there’re any schools that will be constructed within the immediate vicinity of this particular HDB BTO project.

Primary schools within 1 to 2km?

Primary schools within 1 to 2km include:

Dazhong Primary School

Jurong Primary School

Princess Elizabeth Primary School

Shuqun Primary School

What are the other nearest schools?

Other nearby schools include:

Bukit Batok Secondary

Dulwich College

Dunearn Secondary

Fuhua Secondary

Hua Yi Secondary

Jurongville Secondary

Millennia Institute

Yuhua Secondary

HDB BTO launch February 2021 (Mature Estates)

For mature estates, both HDB BTO launches will be in the central region of Singapore.

For the Kallang/ Whampoa HDB BTO February 2021 launch, there will be approximately 630 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, and 4-Room flats available for booking.

How much will the Kallang/ Whampoa HDB BTO flats cost?

The last time we had an HDB BTO launch in Kallang/ Whampoa area was the Kempas Residences HDB BTO launch in May 2019.

PHOTO: HDB , Kempas Residences

That’s not too long ago.

Back then the subscription rate for a 4-Room HDB BTO flat was a whopping 12.5 or 13 applicants to one 4-Room HDB flat!

(read: expect competition this time around to be stiff)

The indicative price range for a 4-Room HDB BTO flat in Kempas Residences was between $562,000 to $674,000 (excluding grants).

Considering that the HDB BTO launch in February 2021 is just across the road from the recently launched Kempas Residences.

I’d say that the prices shouldn’t differ too much.

So expect a 4-Room HDB BTO flat in Kallang/ Whampoa to start from around $570,000 (excluding grants).

What are the nearest shopping malls?

PHOTO: HDB

Bendemeer Shopping Mall

It’s not a fancy shopping mall like what you’d get with Northpoint or Tampines One.

It’s more like a pedestrian mall with a market and a food centre.

If you’re looking for a more varied shopping and dining experience, City Square Mall and Mustafa Centre are about a 10 to 15-minutes walk away.

What are the nearest MRT stations?

Boon Keng MRT (NE9)

The nearest MRT station is about a 5-minutes walk away.

Primary schools within 1km?

If your children’s education is your primary concern, primary schools within 1km include:

Bendemeer Primary School

Farrer Park Primary School

Hong Wen School

Primary schools within 1 to 2km?

Alternatively, primary schools within 1 to 2km include:

St. Andrew’s Junior School

St. Joseph’s Institution Junior

St. Margaret’s Primary School

Stamford Primary School

What are the other nearest schools?

Other nearby schools include:

NorthLight School

The Toa Payoh (Bidadari) HDB BTO launch will have 3 sites and an estimated total of 1,200 units of 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room flats available.

The site off Bartley Walk (closest to Bartley MRT station) will have 380 units of 3-Room and 4-Room flats.

While the HDB BTO site just next to it will have 470 units of 4-Room and 5-Room flats to choose from.

Lastly, the site off Upper Aljunied Road will have 350 units of 4-Room and 5-Room flats.

Aside: don’t ask me why HDB launch their HDB BTO project sites all over the place…

How much will the Toa Payoh (Bidadari) HDB BTO flats cost?

The most recent HDB BTO in that vicinity is the Toa Payoh (Bidadari) HDB BTO November 2020 launch.

Note: Prices aren’t out yet as of the time of writing

PHOTO: HDB

Using Woodleigh Hillside (May 2017) and Woodleigh Village (November 2016) prices and the surrounding resale prices as a gauge.

I’ve previously estimated the HDB BTO November 2020 prices for a 4-Room HDB BTO to start from $480,000 (excluding grants).

Since the HDB BTO February 2021 projects are going to be within the same cluster of BTOs surrounding Bidadari Park.

And the considerations are pretty much the same…

I reckon that the prices should be about the same too.

All that really matters is how many rooms you need and probably which MRT station you would like to live closer to.

In case you’re wondering, the subscription rate for a 4-Room HDB BTO in Woodleigh Hillside was 3.1 and for Woodleigh Village it was 6.7.

But the subscription rate during the HDB BTO launch in November 2020 will probably be a better gauge as to how popular the Bidadari BTOs are.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

If you went with the sites that are off Bartley Walk (meaning: closest to Bartley MRT station).

I’d probably just head to NEX — the biggest mall in the North-East — which is only one MRT station away via the Circle Line.

PHOTO: Facebook/ NEX Shopping Mall

Alternatively, you could walk through Bidadari Park (slightly over 12 minutes?) to get to The Woodleigh Mall, which will be completed in 2022.

But if you choose the site that is off Upper Aljunied Road, The Woodleigh Mall is slightly nearer.

About an 8-minutes walk through Bidadari Park.

FYI: The Woodleigh Mall is part of a mixed commercial and residential development and will feature:

an integrated community club

neighbourhood police centre

Woodleigh MRT station and bus interchange

PHOTO: SPH, Kajima Corporation

when it is completed in 3Q2022.

What are the nearest MRT stations?

Regardless of which site you choose, they’re all near an MRT station… it’s just which one are you nearer to.

For the sites that are off Bartley Walk:

Bartley MRT (CC12)

For the site that is off Upper Aljunied Road:

Woodleigh MRT (NE11)

That’s not to say you can’t choose to cycle or walk through Bidadari Park to get to either station, from either of the estates you choose to live in.

Primary schools within 1km?

Regardless of which site you choose, the primary schools within 1km include:

Cedar Primary School

Maris Stella High School

Primary schools within 1 to 2km?

For primary schools within 1 to 2km, there’s a slight difference.

For the sites that are off Bartley Walk:

Canossa Catholic Primary School

Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary)

St. Andrew’s Junior School

St. Gabriel’s Primary School

Yangzheng Primary School

For the site that is off Upper Aljunied Road (since it’s slightly to the South):

Bendemeer Primary School

Canossa Catholic Primary School

Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary)

St. Andrew’s Junior School

St. Gabriel’s Primary School

Yangzheng Primary School

What are the other nearest schools?

For all 3 sites, the other nearby schools include:

Bartley Secondary

Cedar Girls’ Secondary

Maris Stella High School (Secondary)

Er… got step-by-step guide on how to apply for the HDB BTO launch in February 2021?

So you’ve decided which HDB BTO project you would like to apply for.

Now what?

I gotchu fam.

Just refer to this handy dandy HDB BTO step-by-step guide which we put together just for you!

PHOTO: Seedly

