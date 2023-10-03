HDB maisonette sets new record for Bishan and executives at $1.45m

In the ever-evolving landscape of Singapore's real estate market, a remarkable milestone has been achieved. For the first time in its history, a Housing Development Board (HDB) Executive Maisonette has shattered records for both executive properties across Singapore and specifically in Bishan, where it achieved an unprecedented sale price of S$1.45 million.

In this article, we delve into the details of this groundbreaking sale and explore the promising market outlook for maisonettes in Singapore.

The previous record for Executive Maisonettes

In December 2022, a 1,641 sq ft unit at Toh Yi Drive, off Jalan Jurong Kechil, set the previous record for maisonettes. This unit, boasting ample space and luxurious living, was sold for a whopping S$1.3 million, marking a milestone for maisonettes at the time.

The record-breaking Bishan HDB maisonette

Now, let's focus our attention on the star of the hour.

Situated at 278 Bishan Street 24, this exceptional maisonette unit, as seen on the Housing Development Board (HDB)'s website, spans 1,851 sq ft and is perched on the 19-21 floors of a 21-storey HDB block.

The transacted price for this property stands at S$1.45 million, translating to S$783 per square foot.

Notably, the block was completed in 1992, and this particular unit boasts 67 years remaining on its 99-year lease.

The real estate agent behind this record-breaking HDB maisonette deal is Eugene Tay of Huttons Asia.

Executive property trends in Singapore

The groundbreaking sale of the Bishan HDB maisonette for S$1.45 million might seem astonishing, but upon closer inspection, it aligns perfectly with the existing signs of a thriving market.

Firstly, there was the escalating demand for new private homes, which was demonstrated by a consistent rise in sales over the months leading up to March 2023. This pattern indicated a strong preference for contemporary executive properties among prospective homebuyers.

Additionally, Executive Condominiums (ECs) were at the forefront of lucrative resale deals, with over 450 ECs generating profits that exceeded S$500,000 between 2007 and January 2023. In fact, in 2022 alone, 2,005 units changed hands, reflecting a broader interest that extends beyond new developments.

What could this mean for maisonettes in Singapore?

Despite the prevailing cooling measures, the demand for maisonettes is expected to endure.

As of August 2022, maisonettes have been riding the price hike wave, rising steadily for 26 consecutive months. In places like Choa Chu Kang, prices have rocketed by approximately 32 per cent from an average of S$341 per square foot in 2019 to $449 per square foot in 2022. This surge suggests one thing: maisonettes are destined for even greater heights in the future!

Why the fuss, though? Well, maisonettes offer more bang for your buck, providing extra square footage for those who appreciate breathing room in their homes.

These HDB maisonettes even give you that delightful landed property vibe without the hefty price tag of private landed properties. Just imagine having more space to decorate, unwind, and simply be yourself!

And the cherry on top? These rare finds are like a canvas for creative souls. With their distinct design possibilities, maisonettes are stealing the hearts of homeowners seeking a one-of-a-kind living experience.

Wrapping up

In conclusion, the recent sale of an HDB maisonette in Bishan for S$1.45 million has not only shattered records but also illuminated a path for the future of Singapore's real estate market. Maisonettes, with their blend of space, affordability, and unique design possibilities, might see continuous demand despite cooling measures.

So, keep your spirits high, house hunters. Your dream HDB maisonette might be waiting just around the corner — happy hunting!

ALSO READ: $1.48m Pinnacle @ Duxton flat sold in a new record-breaking deal

This article was first published in 99.co.