HDB November 2021 BTO in-depth review: Jurong West

HDB will offer 3,520 flats across seven projects in one mature and four non-mature estates in the November 2021 BTO sales launch.

The Jurong West BTO will be one of the three projects to be launched in the west, with 220 units of 3-room and 4-room flats.

Here’s 99.co’s detailed review of the November 2021 BTO at Jurong West

Project name: To be announced

Location: Jurong West Street 93

Classification: Non-mature estate

Number of units: 220 units (3-room and 4-room)

Number of blocks: To be announced

HDB’s estimated completion date: To be announced

Indicative price range:

Prices will only be announced during the November 2021 BTO launch. In the meantime, SRX has come up with these estimations based on nearby resale transactions and launch prices from recent BTO launches.

Price range 3-room $200,000 – $260,000 4-room $280,000 – $390,000

Source: SRX. These estimations take into account property age and location. If a launch is nearer to an MRT or commercial development, it’s likely to be more expensive.

This marks the first launch in the non-mature estate in two years. The last BTO launch in Jurong West was in February 2019, which saw two projects being launched: Boon Lay Glade and Jurong West Jewel.

PHOTO: HDB

With that, let’s dive into the pros and cons of the November 2021 Jurong West BTO projects.

November 2021 Jurong West BTO — The pros

Accessibility

A plus point about the MRT access of this Jurong West BTO is that Boon Lay MRT, which will serve as an interchange of the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL), will also be one stop away. The line will be ready from 2027 onwards, one to two years after this BTO is completed.

On top of that, it’s four stops to Jurong East MRT, where residents can change to North South Line to get to the north of Singapore.

For drivers, Pan-Island Expressway and Kranji Expressway are just a couple of streets away.

Food and retail amenities

But the main highlight of the November 2021 Jurong West BTO is that it’s very close to a neighbourhood centre. Here, you can find a wet market, hawker centre and the NTI Food Court, all within a five-minute walk.

There’s also Pioneer Mall around a 10-minute bus ride, where the nearest supermarket, Giant, is located.

A little further is Gek Poh Shopping Mall at around a 14-minute bus ride away.

If you’re looking for more options, there’s always Jurong Point one stop away, where there’s a huge variety of retail and dining offerings.

Schools

The Jurong West BTO is also suitable for those planning to have kids as there are several schools in the area.

The closest ones are Xingnan Primary and Juying Secondary as they’re just within a six-minute walking distance. (We don’t count Juying Primary here, since it will be merged with Pioneer Primary in 2022 and relocated to Tengah in 2025.)

In addition, schools within the 1km radius include Jurong West Primary and Pioneer Primary.

Other schools nearby include Westwood Primary, West Grove Primary, Frontier Primary, Boon Lay Secondary, Jurong West Secondary and One World International (Nanyang Campus).

NTU is also just across the PIE — perfect for those whose child is planning to study there.

Childcare centres

Besides schools, there’s a lot of childcare centres in the area. For instance, Smart Berriis Preschool at Jurong West St 9, Sparkletots at Jurong West St 92 and Sunflower Preschool at Yunnan Crescent are all within five minutes on foot.

There are also a few MOE Kindergarten in the vicinity, with the nearest ones being those at Jurong West Primary (opening in 2022) and Frontier Primary. Both will be around an 11-minute bus ride. Another MOE Kindergarten nearby is at Westwood Primary.

Recreational facilities

There’s a good mix of recreational options here.

For starters, Jurong West Sports Centre is a nine-minute walk from the Jurong West BTO site. The centre comprises a stadium, swimming complex, sports hall and tennis centre.

SAFRA Jurong will be around 20 minutes away by bus. Amenities you can find here include outdoor sports facilities like a futsal court, swimming pool and tennis court, as well as eateries.

Prefer nature? You can take a 20-minute bus ride to Jurong Central Park for a stroll.

A little further is Jurong Bird Park at around a 10-minute drive.

In the years to come, you can also expect more recreational options when Jurong Lake District opens. This includes a tourism development next to Chinese Gardens from 2027 onwards. Fingers crossed that it will be a theme park!

Price

We think the flats here will be one of the more affordable ones in the November 2021 BTO launch since they’re located in the westernmost residential area of Singapore.

In the last BTO launch, 4-room flats at Boon Lay Glade and Jurong West Jewel were going for $257,000 onwards (excluding grants).

So we predict that the starting price will be around the range of $280,000.

Price appreciation

Interestingly, there’s been a pretty healthy price appreciation in Jurong West. Over the past five years, prices of 3-room and 4-room resale flats have increased by 9.47 per cent.

We’re also seeing decent price increases for BTO projects here that have entered the resale market in recent years.

For instance, since entering the secondary market in 2017, prices of 3-room and 4-room flats in Boon Lay Meadow have increased by 14.24 per cent. A similar increase of 12.83 per cent is also seen in 4-room flats in Boon Lay Grove (the project doesn’t have 3-room flats). And there’s an even higher price increase of 18.32 per cent for 3-room and 4-room flats in Boon Lay Fields.

ALSO READ: Most affordable resale HDB flats you can buy if you are aged 30 and under

November 2021 Jurong West BTO — The cons

Accessibility

The bad thing about this Jurong West BTO is that it takes around a seven-minute bus ride to get to the nearest station at Pioneer MRT.

And while the area will be served by the JRL, the closest station on the line, Gek Poh MRT, will be around a 14-minute bus ride away.

So in terms of its proximity to the MRT, the BTO site isn’t very convenient.

Healthcare facilities

Apart from the NTUC Health Nursing Home next to the site, healthcare facilities are not as accessible here. For instance, Pioneer Polyclinic will be around 13 minutes away by bus.

And it will take around a 20-minute drive to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, which is a bit far.

There’s a proposed health and medical centre within five minutes walking distance from the BTO site, but as of writing, we don’t know the kind of healthcare services it will provide.

Type of flats

Where the Jurong West BTO will be.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google

Only 3-room and 4-room flats will be up for balloting in this November 2021 BTO project. So this project will be more suitable for smaller families.

Another downside is that there are no 2-room Flexi flats here, so singles won’t be able to ballot for a flat here.

Oversubscription

Despite the ulu (remote) location, we think this project will be oversubscribed. There’s a low chance of getting a flat here since only 220 units will be available. After the Choa Chu Kang BTO , this project offers the lowest number of units in this launch.

Application rates for the last launch in February 2019 ranged from 2.2 to 6.3 for three-room to five-room flats. So we can expect application rates to be in the same range.

What else we noted about the November 2021 Jurong West BTO

Just like the Hougang BTO , this BTO is near a Chinese temple. In fact, the temple is just next to the site. So expect some noise during festivals.

And on the west side of the BTO is an NTUC Health Nursing Home.

Other than the temple and nursing home, the Jurong West BTO site is surrounded by residential developments of HDB and landed properties.

If you’re looking for unblocked views, go for the south stacks facing the landed homes at Yunnan Gardens.

The Jurong West BTO is marked by the blue drop pin.

PHOTO: URA

Another aspect that this BTO shares in common with the Hougang projects in this November 2021 launch is that the balloting won’t be available for singles, as there are no 2-room Flexi flats offered. This limits their options in this launch to just Tengah (and probably Choa Chu Kang , although it’s designed for the elderly).

This project is also similar to the Jurong East BTO in the August 2021 launch, where there’s no 5-room flats offered.

This will be one of the HDB that’s nearest to NTU. There’s some rental potential here if you’re planning to rent out your flat to NTU students after the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) has ended.

Our verdict on the November 2021 Jurong West BTO

In terms of accessibility, we feel that the Jurong West BTO doesn’t have the best location. It’s not just because it’s at the western edge of Singapore, but it’s also a little far from the MRT. Unlike the BTO projects in Choa Chu Kang , Kallang/Whampoa and Tengah, the MRT isn’t within walking distance.

But apart from that, this project has pretty good access to various amenities, including retail and schools. For instance, you can easily get food and daily necessities as the wet market and hawker centre are just within a short walk.

And for those planning to have kids, there’s plenty of primary school options as well. NTU is also pretty near.

ALSO READ: Will we see million-dollar HDB flats in non-mature estates soon?

November 2021 Jurong West BTO: Should you apply?

Yes, if you’ve always wanted to live in the west and don’t mind the westernmost location.

But take note that with only 220 units available, there might be some stiff competition. Alternatively, you might want to consider balloting for the Tengah BTO to increase your chances of scoring a flat.

Will you apply for the November 2021 Jurong West BTO? Let us know in the comments section below or on our Facebook post .

Frequently asked questions

How to apply for BTO?

You’ll first need to check your eligibility. If you're planning to take an HDB loan, apply for the HDB Loan Eligibility letter. Keep an eye out for the BTO sales launches every three months in February, May, August and November, whereby you can ballot for a flat.

When can you apply for the November 2021 BTO?

You can apply for the November 2021 BTO after it’s announced. The application period will be open for one week.

Can a second-timer buy BTO?

Yes. You’re considered a second-timer if you have owned or sold an HDB flat bought directly from HDB, resale flat bought using CPF Housing Grant, or an EC/DBSS flat from the developer. You’re also deemed a second-timer if you have taken some form of housing subsidy (e.g. through SERS or HUDC estate privatisation).

This article was first published in 99.co.