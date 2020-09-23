This property agent bought a condo and Porsche at 22, made first million by 24

The name Jervis Ng may not ring a bell but he might be a familiar face to some, especially if you surf videos on YouTube regularly.

The real estate agent fronts more than a few videos marketing different mid to high-end properties in Singapore, such as this $63 million Good Class Bungalow home. He also gives property tips to buyers and pep talks to agents on his social media channels, such as this one on how to be a millionaire at 24.

For a 24-year-old, he definitely appears to have achieved more than others his age.

Ng is listed as the founder of JNA Real Estate, an independent team under Propnex Realty, Singapore's largest real estate agency. He currently leads a team of more than 30 agents, mostly young millennials.

The firm brokers investment deals across all types of property — residential, commercial and industrial properties, and Ng's LinkedIn profile proudly states that he has "transacted $150m worth of CBD investments".

According to EdgeProp and 99.co, he's not only one of the youngest team leaders in the market, but the youngest to win the Platinum Award that's given to agents who've achieved more than $100,000 in commission.

Even more impressive is the fact that he started out in this business just three years ago. His motivation then was to find a quick way to clear his university student loans (yes, he's still studying, but more on that later).

Through interviews he has given, we learnt a few other things about this young and enterprising property agent.

1. The Porsche you see in the videos is his

No, that Porsche Boxster S that you see in his videos is not a rented prop, and was purchased two years ago, along with his first property.

2. He owns a 2-bedroom condo

At 22, he purchased his first property at Twin View on West Coast Vale. A 2-bedroom unit at the development is currently listed for around $900,000 to $1.25 million.

3. His dad is also in the real estate business

According to EdgeProp, Ng was inspired to go into real estate because of his father's experience in the industry. He also listened to his parents talk about the business during his growing up years.

But one thing that Ng is keen to do, is to divert from the "traditional" way his dad does his work, "so every single thing that he does, I try to be different".

Ironically, they were initially hesitant about him making his foray into the business. Ng said his mum is still concerned about the grades he's pulling at school despite having made "quite a lot of money" from corporate real estate.

4. He's pursuing Law among his double degrees

Ng is currently a student at Singapore Management University, pursuing a degree in Business Management and Law. But instead of focusing on his grades, his aim is to attain knowledge that can be applied to his real estate business, such as property law, and real estate finance.

5. He earned $170,000 in commission during his first month of work

Despite his formidable achievement, Ng said he felt "purposeless" and decided to channel his earnings into more long-term goals that he can be passionate about, and to avoid a "mid-life crisis". Most of his earnings are now ploughed back into his business.

6. What matters most is not the money

Stating that he doesn't mind losing all his wealth, he's even prepared to let go of his Porsche if that is a step he has to take to further his goals. He says what matters to him is "a nice home, a good family and great values".

7. His team has a "millennial crib"

According to Ng, his office at Gambas Crescent is a 1,800 sq ft space that is "accessible 24/7" by all team members for work, training or just to relax. And they even made a video about it.

"We wanted a space where everyone can call home," says Ng in the video. "You must have fun then you can make money, you don't have fun make money for what."

