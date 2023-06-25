Hedge funds vs mutual funds vs ETFs: Which should I invest in?

If you are building an investment portfolio in Singapore, hedge funds, mutual funds and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are probably some of the most common options you would have come across.

Even though these investment products share similar traits, there are also differences that may or may not resonate with your investment goals.

Want to know more? Read on because this article will reveal all that you need to know about investing in hedge funds, mutual funds, and ETFs.

Differences between investing in hedge funds, mutual funds and ETFs

These three investment options are commonly used by Singapore investors for portfolio diversification. Here's a quick glance before we take a closer look at each of them.

Hedge funds Mutual funds ETFs Buy/Sell Hedge fund companies/ managers Brokerage firms or Mutual fund companies/ managers On an exchange Risk High risk Low risk Low risk Liquidity Low. Usually come with a lock-in period Moderate but less than ETFs. Trade only once a day High. Can buy/sell any time Availability Institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals General public General public Level of Transparency Little to no transparency. Hedge funds do not disclose their portfolios to public Quite transparent. Holdings are reported periodically Very transparent. Most ETFs disclose their full portfolios on public websites

About hedge funds

Hedge funds are managed pooled investment funds that employ complex and aggressive strategies to deliver above-market returns for investors.

To do this, a hedge fund manager will take both short and long positions, buy and sell equities, initiate arbitrage and trade bonds, currencies, convertible securities, commodities and derivative products to generate maximum returns at reduced risk.

While investing in hedge funds promises highly lucrative potential, they are also riskier, less liquid and less regulated than mutual funds and ETFs in Singapore.

This is also the reason why they are restricted to accredited and institutional investors who can afford larger initial minimum investments and have the expertise to manage the risks associated with such investments.

About mutual funds

Like hedge funds, mutual funds are private investment options built from pooled funds from investors. The funds are managed by fund managers on behalf of the investors and they have total autonomy to decide which stocks or bonds to include in the holdings.

The upside of investing in mutual funds lies in wider exposure to shares at a lower price than direct investment. It is good for those who are unsure about where to invest and prefer to rely on the expertise of fund managers.

Investors can also expect much lower investment risk since most mutual funds will invest anywhere from 50 to 200 different securities to diversify the portfolio.

The typical disadvantages associated with mutual funds are the high fees, tax inefficiency, potential for management abuses and unavailability of intraday trading. Unlike ETFs which can be traded throughout the day, mutual funds can only be traded once per day after the market closes.

While this is not a huge problem for passive investors, it could mean there is a different order price than you expect if you place orders manually.

About ETFs

This is a form of portfolio investment in Singapore that is built out of a series of underlying assets or indices. An ETF will comprise a collection of publicly available products like stocks, bonds and commodities.

One good example is the Straits Times Index (STI) ETF which mirrors the performance of top 30 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. The portfolio's returns will be based on the collected gains and losses in those underlying assets.

Investing in ETFs may not be as lucrative as buying an individual stock but it is a lower-risk product that may strike a chord with more risk-averse investors. It is widely used for portfolio diversification in Singapore.

Also, unlike mutual funds and hedge funds, which are strictly managed by fund managers, ETFs can be freely traded on exchanges like regular stocks. The high transparency and liquidity also made it a popular choice amongst retail investors.

Which should you invest in?

When deciding which is a better investment option for you, you must first assess your investment goals, risk appetite, funds available and how much control you want over your investment portfolio in Singapore.

If you are a seasoned investor with a healthy net worth and do not mind dabbling with lucrative but risky investments, working with a hedge fund manager may offer generous returns.

Some top hedge funds of 2023 include:

Bridgewater Associates - delivered a return of 20.5 per cent in 2023

Renaissance Technologies - delivered a return of 22.8 per cent in 2023

Two Sigma Investments - delivered a return of 21.7 per cent in 2023

4. D.E. Shaw & Co. - delivered a return of 18.5 per cent in 2023

Millennium Management - delivered a return of 19.6 per cent in 2023

Mutual funds and ETFs are more suitable for low-risk investors. Between the two, mutual funds stand out in terms of variety. There is a huge number of mutual funds available for all different types of investment strategies, risk tolerance levels and asset types.

Here are some popular mutual funds you may want to consider:

GMO Climate Change Investment Fund Z SGD Acc

BNY Mellon Global Funds PLC - BNY Mellon Mobility Innovation Fund SGD K Inc Hedged

BNY Mellon Global Funds PLC - BNY Mellon Mobility Innovation Fund SGD K Acc Hedged

Baillie Gifford Worldwide Long Term Global Growth Fund Class A SGD Acc

AIA Regional Equity Fund

An ETF is an ideal option for those looking for low-risk and less volatile investments. It requires a low-entry budget to start investing, making it suitable for young or new investors who want to start trading but have limited funds on hand.

The top ETFs to look out for in Singapore include:

SPDR Straits Times Index ETF (SGX: ES3)

Lion-OCBC Securities Hang Seng Tech ETF (SGX: HSS)

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (SGX: O87)

Phillip Sing Income ETF (SGX: OVQ)

Guide to investing with online brokers

Ready to trade? Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started with online brokers like Moomoo and Tiger Brokers that promise the best trading experience at the lowest trading costs.

Step one Once you have selected a broker, visit their website and follow their account opening process. You are required to provide personal information, including your name, address, contact details, and a valid form of identification. Step two After your account is approved, you are required to fund the trading account before you will be eligible to trade. Choose from the multiple funding options, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, or electronic payment systems. Step three Before making any trades, research the products that you are interested in trading. Analyse market trends, study company fundamentals, monitor economic indicators and consider any relevant news or events that may impact your trades. Most online brokers offer research tools and educational resources to assist you in this process. Step four Develop a trading strategy that aligns with your investment goals and risk tolerance. Determine factors such as entry and exit points, stop-loss levels, position sizing, and risk management techniques. Step five Once you are ready to execute a trade, specify the product, order type and the number of shares you want to trade on the trading platform. Always double-check the details before confirming the trade. Step six Continue to monitor market movements, track the performance of your trades and consider implementing stop-loss or take-profit orders to manage risk and secure profits. Regularly review your trades and adjust your strategy if necessary. Step seven Most brokers provide withdrawal options similar to the funding methods. Follow the broker's instructions to initiate a withdrawal request, which will usually be processed within a specified timeframe.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.