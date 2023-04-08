Here's everything to know about the BTO, SBF and Open Booking payment timeline

Buying a new HDB flat is almost a rite of passage for new couples in Singapore. But with the excitement of owning a home, comes the scary part: the payment timeline to pay for the flat.
That's why our top advice for prospective homebuyers is to make sure that their finances are sorted before applying for a new flat from HDB (whether it's via BTO, Sales of Balance Flats or Open Booking). This ensures that they're able to afford the payments when they're due.
For that reason, we've come up with this little cheat sheet summarising the payment timeline to help you figure out what you're in when you sign the dotted line.
Specifically for Open Booking of Flats, given that you can book for a flat as early as the next working day, you'll need to get the HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter before the application.
HDB BTO, SBF and Open Booking payment timeline
|Stage of purchase
|Fees payable
|Amount payable
|Payment mode
|BTO application
|Application fee
|$10
|Credit card or mobile payment app (eg. DBS PayLah!, UOB TMRW, OCBC Pay Anyone, etc.)
|Flat booking
|Option fee (forms part of the downpayment)
|2-room Flexi: $500
3-room: $1,000
4-room and bigger: $2,000
|NETS
|Signing of Agreement for Lease
|Buyer's Stamp Duty (BSD)
|First $180,000: 1 per cent
Next $180,000: 2 per cent
Next $640,000: 3 per cent
Next $500,000: 4 per cent
Next $1.5 million: 5 per cent
Remaining amount: 6 per cent
(Given the price of BTO flats, the BSD rate payable should be up to 3 per cent.)
|GIRO, PayNow, AXS, internet banking, SingPost, cheque
|Conveyancing fee (also known as legal fee)
|First $30,000: $0.90 per $1,000
Next $30,000: $0.72 per $1,000
Remaining amount: $0.60 per $1,000
Rounded up to nearest dollar before applying for GST.
|Downpayment
|If taking HDB loan: 10 per cent of purchase price, with CPF or cash
If taking bank loan with LTV of 75 per cent: 5 per cent cash, 15 per cent CPF and/or cash
If taking bank loan with LTV of 55 per cent: 10 per cent cash, 10 per cent CPF and/or cash
|Key collection
|Registration fee
|Lease In-Escrow: $38.30
Mortgage In-Escrow: $38.30
|Cashier's Order, CPF
|Survey fee
|1-room: $162
2-room: $162
3-room: $229.50
4-room: $297
5-room: $351
Executive: $405
(inclusive of 8 per cent GST)
|Stamp duty for Deed of Assignment
|0.4 per cent of the loan amount, up to $500
|Home Protection Scheme (HPS) annual premium
|If you’re using CPF to pay for loan instalments, depends on factors like outstanding loan
|Fire insurance
premium for 5 years
|If you’re taking HDB loan.
1-room: $1.63
2-room: $2.73
3-room: $4.91
4-room: $5.99
5-room: $7.19
Executive: $8.18
(inclusive of 8 per cent GST)
|Cannot be paid with CPF
|Downpayment
|For flat applications received between Dec 16, 2021 and Sept 29, 2022: 5per cent of purchase price, with CPF or cash
For flat applications received after Sept 29, 2022: 10 per cent of purchase price, with CPF or cash
If taking bank loan with 75 per cent LTV: 5 per cent of purchase price with CPF and/or cash
If taking bank loan with 55 per cent LTV:
25 per cent of purchase price with CPF and/or cash
|Balance of purchase price
|This will be covered by the home loan if you’re taking it
Here’s an illustration for taking an HDB loan
Let's take the example of newlywed couple Mark and Sophie, who are both Singapore Citizens in their 20s.
They are first-timer applicants with a combined income of $8,000/month. They're looking to purchase a four-room BTO Flat, with a purchase price of $500,000.
In addition, they qualify for the Staggered Downpayment Scheme (SDS), and will be financing their purchase with an HDB loan which will cover up to 80 per cent of the purchase price (for flat applications from Sept 30, 2022, in line with the recent cooling measures), for a term of 25 years.
With a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio limit of 80 per cent, this means their loan amount will be $400,000.
They also intend to service their loan instalments using their CPF savings.
|Stage of purchase
|Fees payable
|Amount payable
|BTO application
|Application fee
|$10
|Flat booking
|Option fee (forms part of the downpayment)
|4-room: S$2,000
|Signing of Agreement for Lease
|Buyer's Stamp Duty (BSD)
|$9,600
|Conveyancing fee
|$338.04 (after rounding up and applying 8 per cent GST)
|Downpayment less option fee
|5 per cent of purchase price minus option fee: $23,000
(cash or CPF)
|Key collection
|Registration fee
|Lease In-Escrow: $38.30
Mortgage In-Escrow: $38.30
|Survey fee
|4-room: $297
|Stamp duty for Deed of Assignment
|$500
|Home Protection Scheme (HPS) annual premium
|$254
|Fire insurance for 5 years
|4-room: $5.99
|Downpayment (for Staggered Downpayment Scheme)
|15 per cent of purchase price (for BTO application after Sept 29, 2022): $75,000
(cash or CPF)
|Balance of purchase price
|Loan amount:
$400,000
|Total
|$511,081.63
If you’re taking a bank loan for the BTO flat
Now let's see how the finances work out if they were to take out a bank loan with a 30-year tenure. Since it's their first loan, they are entitled to a loan of up to 75 per cent of the purchase price. This means the loan amount will be $375,000
In this case, they decide to go with legal counsel that their bank recommends, at a cost of $2,500.
|Stage of purchase
|Fees payable
|Amount payable
|BTO application
|Application fee
|$10
|Flat booking
|Option fee (forms part of the downpayment)
|4-room: $2,000
|Signing of Agreement for Lease
|Buyer's Stamp Duty (BSD)
|$9,600
|Legal fees
|$2,500
|Downpayment less option fee
|10 per cent of purchase price minus option fee: $48,000
(5 per cent cash + 5 per cent cash or CPF)
|Key collection
|Registration fee
|Lease In-Escrow: $38.30
|Survey fee
|4-room: S$297
|Stamp duty for Deed of Assignment
|$500
|Home Protection Scheme (HPS) annual premium
|$254
|Downpayment (for Staggered Downpayment Scheme)
|15 per cent of purchase price: S$75,000
(cash or CPF)
|Balance of purchase price
|Loan amount: $375,000
|Total
|$513,199.30
ALSO READ: Resale HDB projects near May 2023 BTO locations