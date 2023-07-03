Highest condo loss in May 2023 was $3.08m, 38 units sold at loss

Over the last two weeks, we covered executive condo and condo transactions that have made capital gains in May 2023.

As reported in the 99-SRX flash report, resale condo prices rose by 0.9 per cent last month (albeit a slower increase than April’s 1.3 per cent increase).

Nonetheless, there have been condos that were sold at a loss last month.

(Shout out to the data team at 99.co, who have helped us match the latest and previous transactions of the same units to calculate the capital gains and losses of the respective units. Other costs, such as stamp duty, legal fees and agent’s commissions, are not taken into account.)

Condos sold at a loss in May 2023 recorded a loss averaging $342k

According to URA data (captured as of June 28, 2023), 38 condo transactions recorded a capital loss in May 2023, with an average of around $342,000.

The highest capital loss in the month was $3,075,000 from the sale of a 5,607 sqft unit at Aalto. Bought for $16,275,000 in March 2008, the owners sold it for $13.2 million 15 years later. This works out to a capital loss of 18.9 per cent, or 1.39 per cent when annualised.

Meanwhile, the lowest capital loss for the month was from the sale of a 366 sqft unit at Skysuites @ Anson this month. Bought for $930,900 in August 2017, it was sold for $900 lower than the purchase price, after a holding period of six years. This means the capital loss was 0.1 per cent, or 0.02 per cent when annualised.

Top 10 losses made by condos in May 2023 (by quantum)