How to save money when buying a resale flat

Given the recent excessive demand for homes in Singapore, even first-time applicants are having a harder time securing a BTO flat for themselves despite the extra balloting chances given to them.

That’s when most couples, especially those who cannot wait any longer to have a home, would turn to resale flats.

Resale flats are pretty much perfect in everything — they are bigger than new BTO flats, already have well-established amenities nearby and incur a much shorter waiting time — except for one: they can be pretty pricey.

Increase in prices of resale flats in Singapore

Property prices in Singapore have always been on the rise due to the limited land space in Singapore, and this includes resale HDB flats.

Prices for resale flats saw a rapid increase from the third quarter of 2020 and they don’t seem to be coming down anytime soon.

HDB Flash Estimate Resale Flat Price Chart.

PHOTO: HDB

On average, the price index for resale flats increased by 2.88 per cent over the past four quarters (2021 Q3 - 2022 Q2).

To illustrate the increase in real prices, the average price of a four-room resale flat in Ang Mo Kio was $458,000 in Q3 2021. In Q2 2022, the average price of a same-sized flat in the same location increased to $515,000.

Yes, we’re talking about a $57,000 increase.

While that does not bode well for your upcoming resale HDB flat purchase, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t any substantial ways to save on your upcoming resale flat purchase.

With adequate research, careful selection of home and renovation loans, as well as adjusting your expectations, you can still save during the purchase process.

Some ways to save when buying a resale flat

Know how long it’ll take to purchase a resale flat

Often, costs are incurred not just from the price tag of resale flats but bad planning as well.

You might be in a rush to get your loan approved because of an unexpected payment so you accept the first offer that comes along instead of the one with the best rates.

Or, you realised that you’ve sold your current residence prematurely and now need to pay more upfront costs to rent a home temporarily.

Whichever it is, the first thing you have to know is the process of purchasing a resale flat, how long it takes and when you’ll need to foot the bill.

Here’s an overview of the steps involved in the purchase of a resale flat.